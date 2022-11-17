- Home
Pizza Bones
No reviews yet
2314 Jefferson Avenue
Richmond, VA 23223
Popular Items
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Make it a pepperoni and/or add other toppings! All pizzas are 14", medium sized.
Special White: Cheese Board Pizza
La Mancha funky cheese, mozz, parm, almonds, castelvetrano olives, pickled cranberries, rosemary & honey drizzle
Red Special: Chard & Feta
red sauce, mozz, parm, braised Tomten/Shine Farms chard, & feta
Drinks
Sweet Treats
~ Extras ~
Cider
Eden Brut Rose Cider
15 Heirloom apple varieties infused with red currant juice. Filtered. Vegan.
Eden Deep Cut Cider
12 oz can. Golden Russet • Somerset Redstreak • Dabinett • Yarlington Mill • McIntosh • Empire
Decideret Hva Drikker Molr
Skin fermented pet nat cider
Decideret, Are You Cerise?
Danish brut nature rosé from apples and cherries. Macerated for 3 weeks with hand crushed sour cherries. Unfiltered. 7ppm sulfur.
Sidreria C&L Braccia Rese Arvirá Metodo Classico
Pet-Nat cider from Busca, Piedmont, Italy, 12 months sur lie, 8.5% ABV
Troddenvale Grower Series Countryside Farm 2020 500ml
The Troddenvale (Warm Springs, Virginia) Grower Series focuses on expression of single orchard sites. Grown by Countryside Farm & Nurseries of Augusta County, Virginia. Full native yeast fermentation in a neutral oak puncheon. Sur lie aged. Undisgorged. Unfined, unfiltered, no added SO2. Only 85 cases produced. 8.4% ABV
White
Bobinet Piak! Blanc 2021
Blanc de noir - meaning red grapes pressed directly to produce clear juice - 100% organic cabernet franc from Saumur
Clos du Rouge Gorge Hors Champs La femme soleil
Clos du Rouge Gorge Hors Champs Biodynamic Macabeo from VdP des Côtes Catalanes, Languedoc-Roussillon
Clos du Tue-Bœuf Blanc 2021
100% organic Sauvignon Blanc from Loire, lil SO2 added
Collecapretta Malvasia Scarparo
An orange wine from Umbria - 100% Malvasia bianca produced by the Mattioli family. Scarparo was the shoemaker who previously owned this parcel of land. Limited production, zero zero
DuFaitre Beaujolais Villages Blanc
100% Chardonnay. Organic Zero zero
Escoda Sanahuja Mas Del Gaio White
Parellada (50%), Garnacha Blanca (25%), Macabeo (25%) from Conca de Barberà, Catalunya, Spain Aged mostly in large amphora and a little in old French oak. Biodynamic, Not filtered, stabilized or fined. Zero zero
Fedora Pinela 2019
100% Pinela, an indigenous varietal from Slovenia's Vipavska dolina, Primorska region - biodynamic
Giostra Bacio di Lara
Falanghina & Trebbiano Toscano. Practicing organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. Zero zero
Jonc Blanc Fleur Blanc
Sauvignon Gris & Semillon Blend. Organic. Biodynamic.
Jonc Blanc Pure S 2019
Organic, biodynamic Sémillon from Bergerac, France, no added SO2
Jordi Llorens Blan d'Anzera 2021
blend of Macabeo and Moscatel (it's not moscato y'all) from Catalunya
Manlio Manganaro "Grillo" Bianco 2020
100% Grillo. Sicily. Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. Zero zero
Marto Riesling 2020
Dry Riesling from Flonheim, Rheinhessen, Germany - organic farming with some biodynamic practices, unfined, unfiltered, no added SO2
Matassa Blanc
Matin Calme Ose 2020
Matin Calme Ose 2020 is a blend of Grenache Gris, Carignan Blanc, Muscat Blanc à Petits Grains, and Macabeo - aged 12 months in stainless steel, no added SO2. Certified organic and delicious wines from Anthony Guix of the Rousillon.
Maurizio Ferraro Secondome Bianco 2019
Amber: Timorasso and Chardonnay from Montemagno in Piedmont, Italy, no added SO2 and just half a liter for when you need a lil bottle
Moretti Omero Umbria Bianco Nessuno 2020
75% Grechetto, 25% Malvasia. Organic. 50mg/L sulfur. Vegan.
Pinard et filles Frangine 2020
Wine from Quebec! 100% La Crescent, 120 days skin maceration, aged in fiberglass, unfined, unfilered, no added SO2
Pivnica Cajkov "Princess"
100% Leánka, native grape to Slovenia in volcanic soil. Unfined. Unfiltered. 15ppm SO2.
Tomac Plesivica Marany
Marany is a wine from the Tomac winery in Plesivica, Croatia. Grown biodynamically, the Roter Veltliner, Gewürtztraminer, Pinot Blanc, and Sauvignon Blanc are fermented and macerated on the skins for 4 weeks in qvevri, then aged 1 year in wooden casks before bottling unfiltered
Vinyes Singulars Pim Pam Blanc 2020
Macabeo, Xarel.lo, Sumoll Blanc, Garnacha Blanca, Parellada, Malvasía de Sitges Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered.
Vinyes Singulars Salinar
100% Xarel.lo from Salinar Vineyard. Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. Zero zero
Vinyes Singulars Sant Pau Macabeo 2019
100% Macabeo from Catalunya aged in French oak barrels for 6 months
Péron Côtillon des Dames 2019
Hand harvested Jacquère from Savoie, France. 6 week maceration, 24 months in amphora. Organic, biodynamic, unfined, unfilered, ØØ
Bencze Autochthon 2020
Furmint (35%), Hárslevelű (49%) and Kéknyelű (16%). Aged in amphora. Biodynamic. Unfined. Unfiltered. 00.
Kunoh Calluna 2019
Mostly pinot gris and riesling with a lil viognier - co-ferment in stainless steel, 10 months on the lees, unfined, unfiltered, no added SO2
Rose + Orange
Cantina Marilina Sikelè Grecanico (skin contact)
Extended skin contact. Sicilian. Women winemakers (sisters). Organic.
Casteldelpiano Toscana Canaiolo Claré 2019 (rose)
Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir. IGT Toscana. Organic certified. Unfined. Unfiltered. Less than 11mg sulfur.
Domaine Ligas Le Rosé 2020
Xinomavro fermented in stainless steel then aged for 6 months in old oak, unfiltered in Pella, Greece
Escoda-Sanahuja Nas del Gegant 2020 (rose)
Cabernet Franc, Garnacha, Carinena (Carignan), Merlot from Conca de Barbera, Catalonia - sooo natty baby! It's organic, vegan, biodynamic, unfiltered, no added SO2
Indomiti Ramingo (skin contact)
Pinot Blanc and Sauvignon Blanc from Vicenza, Veneto, Italy 3 days maceration, unfined, unfiltered, low SO2
Iuli Natalin, 2020 (skin contact)
100% Grignolino. Organic. Practicing dynamics. Unfined. Unfiltered. 25mg sulfur.
La Bufarrella la Salada 2021 (skin contact)
100% Xarel-lo from Penedes, Spain. Macerated on skins for 4 months. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ
Le petit dom de Gimios Rosé de Gimios 2020
Blend of: Cinsault, Alicante, Grenache Noir, Carignan, Aramon, Muscat Blanc from the Langudoc-Roussillon, France. Slow fermentation with no sulfur added. This a wild, special, delicious wine.
Marto Weiss 2020 (skin contact)
Skin contact (orange) wine made from Muller-Thurgau and Riesling. Organic practicing, unfiltered, unfined, no additives
Matic Get the Party Started
Riesling, aged on skins in amphora 200+ days. Organic. Unfiltered.
Maurer Tamjanika 2018 (skin contact)
Meow! 100% Tamjanika (clone of Muscat à Petit Grain) from Sremska, Serbia (on the Danube near the border with Hungary) - 4 days of skin contact
Maurizio Ferraro Rosato
Grignolino, Nebbiolo and Barbera from Monferrato, Italy. Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ
Schlossmuhlenhof Pinke Pinke 2021 (rose)
blend of organic, skin contact Müller- Thurgau and Gelber Muskateller with St. Laurent - 6th generation winemakers from Rheinhessen, Germany
Susucaru Rosato
Malvasia, Moscadella, Cattaratto, Nerello from Etna in Sicily, Italy
La Salada Sota Els Ametllers
100% Malvasia from Penedes. Skin macerated for 10 days. Organic, practicing biodynamic. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ
Red
Bobinet Piak, Red
100% Grolleau from Saumur, organic practicing & glou glou!
Cantina Marilina Sikelè Nero d'Avola
100% Nero d'Avola. Sicily. Women winemakers (sisters). Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. Low sulfur.
Clos du Rouge Gorge Hors Champs Une vie la nuit 2020
100% Syrah grown biodynamically, aged in wood in Côtes Catalanes, Languedoc- Roussillon
Clos du Tue-Bœuf
certified organic Pinot Noir & Gamay from winemakers Thierry and Zoe Puzelat from a single plot called Rouillon in the Loire, unfined, unfiltered, semi-carbonic maceration
Collecapretta Rosso Da Tavola
Not-your-average Sangiovese from Umbria. 8 day skin maceration. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ
Gabriel's Saperavi
Saperavi, aged in qvivri. 5 days fermentation on skins, pips, & stems. Unfined. Unfiltered. 00.
Giostra Carousel 2022
100% Tintilia from Molise. Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. 00.
Il Farneto, Giandon Red
Red Blend: Albo Gentile, Lambrusco, and Marzemino. Emilia-Romagna, Italy. Organic. Biodynamic. Unfined. Unfiltered.
Iuli Malidea Nebbiolo 2018
The only winemaker in a tiny town of 92 people, y'all! Montaldo di Cerrina in Monferrato, Piedmont. Certified organic, no fining, no filtering
Domaine Des Terres Dorées Fleurie
100% Gamay. Hand harvested, 4 week maceration, in concrete. Lightly filtered, light sulfur added at bottling.
Jonc Blanc, Fruit Rouge
35% Cabernet Sauvignon and 65% Merlot Unfined. Unfiltered. Organic. Biodynamic. 00
Le petit dom de Gimios Rouge de Causse 2020
Blend of: Carignan, Oeillade, Terret Noir, Syrah, Muscat Blanc, Cinsault from Langudoc-Roussillon, France. It is a single plot of ungrafted coplanted vines, planted in 1856 (pre-phyloxera). Practicing organic & biodynamic. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ
Le petit dom de Gimios Rouge Fruit 2020
Co planted pre phylloxera vines of: Oeillade, Terret Gris, Terret Noir, Aramon, Grenache Noir, Cinsault, Carignan. Langudoc-Roussillon, France. Practicing organic, biodynamic. Unfined, unfiltered. ØØ
Le raisin et l'ange- Hommage à Robert
70% Merlot 30% Gamay, unfined, unfiltered, 00
Marto Manna Field Blend 2020
A red and white field blend of Portugieser and Scheurebe
Matin Calme Bonica Marieta
Carignan & Grenache from Roussillon. Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. 00.
Maurer Rebel 2018
41% blaufrankisch, 31% kadarka, 14% muscat hamburg, 14% pinot noir - organic, unfined, unfiltered
Monte dall'Ora Valpolicella Classico "Saseti" 2020
A Corvina blend from Monte dall'Ora, Veneto, Italy - Saseti refers to the "little stones" in the limestone soils; 50% Corvina, 20% Corvinone, 20% Rondinella, 10% Molinara and Oselata
Old World Winery Abundance 2015
120 year old, co-fermented, field blend: Muscadelle, Abouriou, Zinfandel, Mondeuse Noire, Trousseau Gris, & Chasselas. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ
Pinard et filles Frangin 2020
equal parts Marquette, Petit Perle, and Frontenac noir, semi-carbonic maceration from Quebec!
Pirouettes Rouge Litron de David 2019 liter
100% Pinot Noir 00 from Les vins Pirouettes in Alsace, France
Pivnica Cajcov Empress Frankovka
100% Blaufränkisch. Slovenia
Plageoles Contre Pied II
The Plageoles are known for bringing back lost indigenous varietals from the Gaillac region, often going into forests to find wild grapes. Organic practicing, Contre-Pied II is 70% Braucol and 30% Duras. The grapes grow in limestone and red clay soils, are hand-harvested, and spend 6 months aging in stainless steel
Shirts & Skins Petit Verdot 2021
100% petit verdot organically grown in Maryland. Unfined. Unfiltered. Low sulfur at bottling.
Tenuta Macchiarola Bizona
" 100% Primitivo from the earliest harvest of grapes. Whole cluster, brief 8 day maceration, natural fermentation in stainless steel before aging in stainless and cement. Super bright, super fresh, 11-12% ABV Primitivo that is best served chilled. Nico calls it "Blue Wine" because of the distinct blue/violet color of the freshly run juice " - selection natural
L'Amandier Cinsault
yeah! it's 100% Cinsault from the heart of Minervois in Languedoc - drink me with a lil chill
La Meridiana Riviera del Garda Classico Groppello 2020
15%Marzemino and Sangiovese , 85% Groppello and Barbera. Organic farming. 7 days maceration, aged at least 12 months on the lees in stainless steel tanks.
Tricot Les Milans 2021
100% Pinot Noir from Auvergne, France. Hand harvest, aged in in barriques. Unfined. Unfiltered. Low sulfur.
Péron Champ Levat 2019
100% Mondeuse from Savoie. Organic, biodynamic. Hand harvested, aged in neutral oak with 2 mo maceration. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ
Péron Vers la Maison Rouge 2020
Mondeuse, Gamay from Savoie. Hand harvested. Organic, biodynamic. Direct press, 5 day maceration, neutral oak. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ
Valot Temps de Chien 2021
"As the name suggests, this cuvée was born from the uncommonly bad conditions that last year presented. This is a blend of all of the Gamay and Chardonnay that Romuald was able to harvest from the hundred year old vines surrounding his home in Beaujeu and the parcel he farms just down the hill in Quincié, which usually make up his Beaujolais Villages. With the fruit grown between 400-500 metres above sea level, the vintage has produced a featherweight wine of rare energy and gorgeous perfume." - tutto wines
Valot Qui L'Eut Cru 2021
"Another original blend, this time of old vines Gamay planted over granite and quartz on the steep slopes of Chiroubles and Chénas. At just eleven degrees of alcohol, this pale, limpid wine is incredibly lively and invigorating, combining raspberries, smoke and minerals to dizzying effect." - tutto wines
Domaine Les Deux Terres Vin Nu
10% Grenache from the Rhone. Organic. 35 year old vines. Hand harvested. Aged in neutral oak. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ
Robinot Lumiere Des Sens
Pineau d’Aunis from Loire. Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ
Bubbly
Ca' de Noci Bianco Frizzante "Le Rose"
100% Malvasia from Emilia-Romagna Fermentation continues in bottle for three months, creating a natural carbonation. Unfined. Unfiltered. 00.
Camillo Donati Malvasia 2019
100% skin contact Malvasia, unfined, unfiltered, no so2 in the Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Camillo Donati Malvasia Rosa 2020
95% Malvasia di Candia, 5% red grapes Biodynamic. Unfined. Unfilterd. 00.
Camillo Donati Trebbiano 2020
100% Trebbiano. "breakfast wine" ;) Organic. Biodynamic. Unfined. Unfiltered. 00.
Cinque Campi Lambrusco Rosso
Lambrusco Gasparossa. No fining or filtering. Certified organic. 00.
Il Farneto, Frisant Bianco
Pet Nat style from Spergola and Sauvignon Blanc. Emilia-Romagna, Italy Organic. Biodynamic. Unfined. Unfiltered.
Il Farneto, Frisant Rosso
Lambrusco Grasparossa. Organic/Biodynamic, Unfined/Unfiltered
Marto Crazy Crazy Pèt-Nat 2021
A blend of Huxelrebe, Müller-Thurgau, Wurzer from Rheinheissen, Germany - Marto is a project of young winemaker Flonheim Martin Worner who learned at Gut Oggau and Matassa. Organic, unfined, unfiltered, no additives
Matic Wines Amphora "Mea" Pèt-Nat
Pèt-Nat AMPHORA RIESLING ! Very bubbly upon opening. Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. Delicious.
Podere Sottoilnoce Saldalama Lambrusco Rosato 2019
Lambrusco Grasparossa, Lambrusco di Sorbara, Trebbiano Modenese from Palona, Castelvetro di Modena, Emilia-Romagna - biodynamic
Raventós, Blanc de Blancs 2020
Macabeu, Xarel·lo and Parellada, 5% Malvasia. Biodynamic.
Shirts & Skins Rosé Pét-nat 2021
Tenuta L'armonia Frizzi Pop 2020
Pinot Noir, Durello, skin contact Pinot Blanc - fermented in bottle
Tenuta Macchiarola Tippi
"Primitivo rose` pet nat! Tippi is Nico's wife's nickname and he says also suits her bubbly personality. A direct press rose` made from 100% primitivo. Bottle fermentation, minimal sulfur added (<10ppm)." selectionatural
Casteldelpiano Toscana Sparkling Rosé Lunalies 2019
Canaiolo, Vermentino Nero. IGT Toscana. Organic. 16 mg/l sulfites. Unfined. Unfiltered.
Laherte Freres Les 7 Champagne
"18% Pinot Meunier, 18% Chardonnay; 17% Pinot Blanc, 15% Petit Meslier; 14% Pinot Noir, 10% Fromenteau 8% Arbanne; This is a singular wine in the region as it is both a combination of all seven grape varieties AND 40% of the blend is from a continous solera started in 2005. There is an art to finding an acid and sugar balance across all seven grape varieties when determining picking dates, which is a challenge tht Aurelien embraces and appreciates. The resulting wine is dense, rich, racy and endlessy pleasing." - kingston wine
Laherte Freres Les Vignes d'Autrefois 2018
Azimut Cava Rose
Mourvedre, Grenache Noir from Catalonia. Same method as Champagne. Organic. No dosage. No fining.
Robinot Annes Folles
80 year old vines of: Pineau d’Aunis, Chenin Blanc from the Loire, France. Méthode ancestrale. Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ
Sweet Wines
Merch
Summer Fun Kid's Shirt
Designed by Maddie & Anya! Printed by Triple Stamp Press. Youth sizes are heather grass green while toddler sizes are in "kelly green".
Danse Macabre
Reprinted on natural Alternative brand Tees.
PB-to-the-Moon Shirts - low stock
Black comfort colors tee. Moon-Pizza on the back. Designed by Maddie Theringer. Printed by Triple Stamp.
Cat Butt Tote
Organic cotton. Can hold 3 wine bottles. Designed by Virginia Samsel.
Wine Key
Trusty Pulltap wine key. Typeface by Maddie Theranger.
Cruddy Pizza Long Sleeve
PB Koozie
Crudy City designed, Triple Stamp Screen Printed.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mostly pizza, sometimes cookies.
2314 Jefferson Avenue, Richmond, VA 23223