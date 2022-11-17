Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Pizza Bones

No reviews yet

2314 Jefferson Avenue

Richmond, VA 23223

Cheese Pizza
Side Salad
Red Special: Chard & Feta

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Make it a pepperoni and/or add other toppings! All pizzas are 14", medium sized.

Special White: Cheese Board Pizza

Special White: Cheese Board Pizza

$17.50

La Mancha funky cheese, mozz, parm, almonds, castelvetrano olives, pickled cranberries, rosemary & honey drizzle

Red Special: Chard & Feta

Red Special: Chard & Feta

$17.00

red sauce, mozz, parm, braised Tomten/Shine Farms chard, & feta

Drinks

Coors Banquet
$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00
Highlife Pony

Highlife Pony

$2.00

7oz glass bottle

Athletic Brewing Non-Alcoholic Beer
$3.00

Athletic Brewing Non-Alcoholic Beer

$3.00
Topo Chico Sparkling Water
$2.50

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$2.50
Sugar Cane Coke-a-Cola
$2.50

Sugar Cane Coke-a-Cola

$2.50
Liquid Death Still Water
$2.50

Liquid Death Still Water

$2.50
Schilling Alexandr Pilsner

Schilling Alexandr Pilsner

$5.00Out of stock

Other Half Green City
$7.00

$7.00

Sweet Treats

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.00

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

~ Extras ~

Side Salad

$4.00

seasonal greens, chopped pistachios, lightly dressed in an herby, citrus vinaigrette.

Homemade Ranch Sauce, 1 oz
$1.00

$1.00

Homemade Tomato Sauce, 1 oz
$0.50

$0.50

Grated Parm, 1 oz
$0.50

$0.50

Cider

Eden Brut Rose Cider

Eden Brut Rose Cider

$5.00+Out of stock

15 Heirloom apple varieties infused with red currant juice. Filtered. Vegan.

Eden Deep Cut Cider

Eden Deep Cut Cider

$5.00+

12 oz can. Golden Russet • Somerset Redstreak • Dabinett • Yarlington Mill • McIntosh • Empire

Decideret Hva Drikker Molr

Decideret Hva Drikker Molr

$30.00

Skin fermented pet nat cider

Decideret, Are You Cerise?

Decideret, Are You Cerise?

$29.00

Danish brut nature rosé from apples and cherries. Macerated for 3 weeks with hand crushed sour cherries. Unfiltered. 7ppm sulfur.

Sidreria C&L Braccia Rese Arvirá Metodo Classico

Sidreria C&L Braccia Rese Arvirá Metodo Classico

$31.00

Pet-Nat cider from Busca, Piedmont, Italy, 12 months sur lie, 8.5% ABV

Troddenvale Grower Series Countryside Farm 2020 500ml

Troddenvale Grower Series Countryside Farm 2020 500ml

$21.00

The Troddenvale (Warm Springs, Virginia) Grower Series focuses on expression of single orchard sites. Grown by Countryside Farm & Nurseries of Augusta County, Virginia. Full native yeast fermentation in a neutral oak puncheon. Sur lie aged. Undisgorged. Unfined, unfiltered, no added SO2. Only 85 cases produced. 8.4% ABV

White

Bobinet Piak! Blanc 2021

Bobinet Piak! Blanc 2021

$27.00

Blanc de noir - meaning red grapes pressed directly to produce clear juice - 100% organic cabernet franc from Saumur

Clos du Rouge Gorge Hors Champs La femme soleil

Clos du Rouge Gorge Hors Champs La femme soleil

$36.00

Clos du Rouge Gorge Hors Champs Biodynamic Macabeo from VdP des Côtes Catalanes, Languedoc-Roussillon

Clos du Tue-Bœuf Blanc 2021

Clos du Tue-Bœuf Blanc 2021

$27.00

100% organic Sauvignon Blanc from Loire, lil SO2 added

Collecapretta Malvasia Scarparo

Collecapretta Malvasia Scarparo

$43.00

An orange wine from Umbria - 100% Malvasia bianca produced by the Mattioli family. Scarparo was the shoemaker who previously owned this parcel of land. Limited production, zero zero

DuFaitre Beaujolais Villages Blanc

DuFaitre Beaujolais Villages Blanc

$30.00

100% Chardonnay. Organic Zero zero

Escoda Sanahuja Mas Del Gaio White

Escoda Sanahuja Mas Del Gaio White

$45.00

Parellada (50%), Garnacha Blanca (25%), Macabeo (25%) from Conca de Barberà, Catalunya, Spain Aged mostly in large amphora and a little in old French oak. Biodynamic, Not filtered, stabilized or fined. Zero zero

Fedora Pinela 2019

Fedora Pinela 2019

$27.00

100% Pinela, an indigenous varietal from Slovenia's Vipavska dolina, Primorska region - biodynamic

Giostra Bacio di Lara

Giostra Bacio di Lara

$30.00

Falanghina & Trebbiano Toscano. Practicing organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. Zero zero

Jonc Blanc Fleur Blanc

Jonc Blanc Fleur Blanc

$22.00

Sauvignon Gris & Semillon Blend. Organic. Biodynamic.

Jonc Blanc Pure S 2019

Jonc Blanc Pure S 2019

$32.00

Organic, biodynamic Sémillon from Bergerac, France, no added SO2

Jordi Llorens Blan d'Anzera 2021

Jordi Llorens Blan d'Anzera 2021

$30.00

blend of Macabeo and Moscatel (it's not moscato y'all) from Catalunya

Manlio Manganaro "Grillo" Bianco 2020

Manlio Manganaro "Grillo" Bianco 2020

$30.00

100% Grillo. Sicily. Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. Zero zero

Marto Riesling 2020

Marto Riesling 2020

$38.00

Dry Riesling from Flonheim, Rheinhessen, Germany - organic farming with some biodynamic practices, unfined, unfiltered, no added SO2

Matassa Blanc

Matassa Blanc

$60.00
Matin Calme Ose 2020

Matin Calme Ose 2020

$36.00

Matin Calme Ose 2020 is a blend of Grenache Gris, Carignan Blanc, Muscat Blanc à Petits Grains, and Macabeo - aged 12 months in stainless steel, no added SO2. Certified organic and delicious wines from Anthony Guix of the Rousillon.

Maurizio Ferraro Secondome Bianco 2019

Maurizio Ferraro Secondome Bianco 2019

$25.00

Amber: Timorasso and Chardonnay from Montemagno in Piedmont, Italy, no added SO2 and just half a liter for when you need a lil bottle

Moretti Omero Umbria Bianco Nessuno 2020

Moretti Omero Umbria Bianco Nessuno 2020

$21.00

75% Grechetto, 25% Malvasia. Organic. 50mg/L sulfur. Vegan.

Pinard et filles Frangine 2020

Pinard et filles Frangine 2020

$45.00

Wine from Quebec! 100% La Crescent, 120 days skin maceration, aged in fiberglass, unfined, unfilered, no added SO2

Pivnica Cajkov "Princess"

Pivnica Cajkov "Princess"

$24.00

100% Leánka, native grape to Slovenia in volcanic soil. Unfined. Unfiltered. 15ppm SO2.

Tomac Plesivica Marany

Tomac Plesivica Marany

$40.00

Marany is a wine from the Tomac winery in Plesivica, Croatia. Grown biodynamically, the Roter Veltliner, Gewürtztraminer, Pinot Blanc, and Sauvignon Blanc are fermented and macerated on the skins for 4 weeks in qvevri, then aged 1 year in wooden casks before bottling unfiltered

Vinyes Singulars Pim Pam Blanc 2020

Vinyes Singulars Pim Pam Blanc 2020

$23.00

Macabeo, Xarel.lo, Sumoll Blanc, Garnacha Blanca, Parellada, Malvasía de Sitges Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered.

Vinyes Singulars Salinar

Vinyes Singulars Salinar

$41.00

100% Xarel.lo from Salinar Vineyard. Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. Zero zero

Vinyes Singulars Sant Pau Macabeo 2019

Vinyes Singulars Sant Pau Macabeo 2019

$28.00

100% Macabeo from Catalunya aged in French oak barrels for 6 months

Péron Côtillon des Dames 2019

Péron Côtillon des Dames 2019

$60.00

Hand harvested Jacquère from Savoie, France. 6 week maceration, 24 months in amphora. Organic, biodynamic, unfined, unfilered, ØØ

Bencze Autochthon 2020

Bencze Autochthon 2020

$37.00

Furmint (35%), Hárslevelű (49%) and Kéknyelű (16%). Aged in amphora. Biodynamic. Unfined. Unfiltered. 00.

Kunoh Calluna 2019

Kunoh Calluna 2019

$28.00

Mostly pinot gris and riesling with a lil viognier - co-ferment in stainless steel, 10 months on the lees, unfined, unfiltered, no added SO2

Rose + Orange

Cantina Marilina Sikelè Grecanico (skin contact)

Cantina Marilina Sikelè Grecanico (skin contact)

$21.00

Extended skin contact. Sicilian. Women winemakers (sisters). Organic.

Casteldelpiano Toscana Canaiolo Claré 2019 (rose)

Casteldelpiano Toscana Canaiolo Claré 2019 (rose)

$26.00

Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir. IGT Toscana. Organic certified. Unfined. Unfiltered. Less than 11mg sulfur.

Domaine Ligas Le Rosé 2020

Domaine Ligas Le Rosé 2020

$32.00

Xinomavro fermented in stainless steel then aged for 6 months in old oak, unfiltered in Pella, Greece

Escoda-Sanahuja Nas del Gegant 2020 (rose)

Escoda-Sanahuja Nas del Gegant 2020 (rose)

$29.00

Cabernet Franc, Garnacha, Carinena (Carignan), Merlot from Conca de Barbera, Catalonia - sooo natty baby! It's organic, vegan, biodynamic, unfiltered, no added SO2

Indomiti Ramingo (skin contact)

Indomiti Ramingo (skin contact)

$33.00

Pinot Blanc and Sauvignon Blanc from Vicenza, Veneto, Italy 3 days maceration, unfined, unfiltered, low SO2

Iuli Natalin, 2020 (skin contact)

Iuli Natalin, 2020 (skin contact)

$26.00

100% Grignolino. Organic. Practicing dynamics. Unfined. Unfiltered. 25mg sulfur.

La Bufarrella la Salada 2021 (skin contact)

La Bufarrella la Salada 2021 (skin contact)

$30.00

100% Xarel-lo from Penedes, Spain. Macerated on skins for 4 months. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ

Le petit dom de Gimios Rosé de Gimios 2020

Le petit dom de Gimios Rosé de Gimios 2020

$30.00

Blend of: Cinsault, Alicante, Grenache Noir, Carignan, Aramon, Muscat Blanc from the Langudoc-Roussillon, France. Slow fermentation with no sulfur added. This a wild, special, delicious wine.

Marto Weiss 2020 (skin contact)

Marto Weiss 2020 (skin contact)

$28.00

Skin contact (orange) wine made from Muller-Thurgau and Riesling. Organic practicing, unfiltered, unfined, no additives

Matic Get the Party Started

Matic Get the Party Started

$25.00

Riesling, aged on skins in amphora 200+ days. Organic. Unfiltered.

Maurer Tamjanika 2018 (skin contact)

Maurer Tamjanika 2018 (skin contact)

$30.00

Meow! 100% Tamjanika (clone of Muscat à Petit Grain) from Sremska, Serbia (on the Danube near the border with Hungary) - 4 days of skin contact

Maurizio Ferraro Rosato

Maurizio Ferraro Rosato

$27.00

Grignolino, Nebbiolo and Barbera from Monferrato, Italy. Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ

Schlossmuhlenhof Pinke Pinke 2021 (rose)

Schlossmuhlenhof Pinke Pinke 2021 (rose)

$21.00

blend of organic, skin contact Müller- Thurgau and Gelber Muskateller with St. Laurent - 6th generation winemakers from Rheinhessen, Germany

Susucaru Rosato

Susucaru Rosato

$34.00

Malvasia, Moscadella, Cattaratto, Nerello from Etna in Sicily, Italy

La Salada Sota Els Ametllers

$32.00

100% Malvasia from Penedes. Skin macerated for 10 days. Organic, practicing biodynamic. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ

Red

Bobinet Piak, Red

Bobinet Piak, Red

$27.00

100% Grolleau from Saumur, organic practicing & glou glou!

Cantina Marilina Sikelè Nero d'Avola

Cantina Marilina Sikelè Nero d'Avola

$21.00

100% Nero d'Avola. Sicily. Women winemakers (sisters). Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. Low sulfur.

Clos du Rouge Gorge Hors Champs Une vie la nuit 2020

Clos du Rouge Gorge Hors Champs Une vie la nuit 2020

$33.00

100% Syrah grown biodynamically, aged in wood in Côtes Catalanes, Languedoc- Roussillon

Clos du Tue-Bœuf

Clos du Tue-Bœuf

$35.00

certified organic Pinot Noir & Gamay from winemakers Thierry and Zoe Puzelat from a single plot called Rouillon in the Loire, unfined, unfiltered, semi-carbonic maceration

Collecapretta Rosso Da Tavola

Collecapretta Rosso Da Tavola

$33.00

Not-your-average Sangiovese from Umbria. 8 day skin maceration. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ

Gabriel's Saperavi

Gabriel's Saperavi

$27.00

Saperavi, aged in qvivri. 5 days fermentation on skins, pips, & stems. Unfined. Unfiltered. 00.

Giostra Carousel 2022

Giostra Carousel 2022

$39.00

100% Tintilia from Molise. Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. 00.

Il Farneto, Giandon Red

Il Farneto, Giandon Red

$17.00

Red Blend: Albo Gentile, Lambrusco, and Marzemino. Emilia-Romagna, Italy. Organic. Biodynamic. Unfined. Unfiltered.

Iuli Malidea Nebbiolo 2018

Iuli Malidea Nebbiolo 2018

$33.00

The only winemaker in a tiny town of 92 people, y'all! Montaldo di Cerrina in Monferrato, Piedmont. Certified organic, no fining, no filtering

Domaine Des Terres Dorées Fleurie

Domaine Des Terres Dorées Fleurie

$34.00

100% Gamay. Hand harvested, 4 week maceration, in concrete. Lightly filtered, light sulfur added at bottling.

Jonc Blanc, Fruit Rouge

Jonc Blanc, Fruit Rouge

$22.00

35% Cabernet Sauvignon and 65% Merlot Unfined. Unfiltered. Organic. Biodynamic. 00

Le petit dom de Gimios Rouge de Causse 2020

Le petit dom de Gimios Rouge de Causse 2020

$30.00

Blend of: Carignan, Oeillade, Terret Noir, Syrah, Muscat Blanc, Cinsault from Langudoc-Roussillon, France. It is a single plot of ungrafted coplanted vines, planted in 1856 (pre-phyloxera). Practicing organic & biodynamic. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ

Le petit dom de Gimios Rouge Fruit 2020

Le petit dom de Gimios Rouge Fruit 2020

$27.00

Co planted pre phylloxera vines of: Oeillade, Terret Gris, Terret Noir, Aramon, Grenache Noir, Cinsault, Carignan. Langudoc-Roussillon, France. Practicing organic, biodynamic. Unfined, unfiltered. ØØ

Le raisin et l'ange- Hommage à Robert

Le raisin et l'ange- Hommage à Robert

$27.00

70% Merlot 30% Gamay, unfined, unfiltered, 00

Marto Manna Field Blend 2020

Marto Manna Field Blend 2020

$29.00

A red and white field blend of Portugieser and Scheurebe

Matin Calme Bonica Marieta

Matin Calme Bonica Marieta

$33.00

Carignan & Grenache from Roussillon. Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. 00.

Maurer Rebel 2018

Maurer Rebel 2018

$28.00

41% blaufrankisch, 31% kadarka, 14% muscat hamburg, 14% pinot noir - organic, unfined, unfiltered

Monte dall'Ora Valpolicella Classico "Saseti" 2020

Monte dall'Ora Valpolicella Classico "Saseti" 2020

$26.00

A Corvina blend from Monte dall'Ora, Veneto, Italy - Saseti refers to the "little stones" in the limestone soils; 50% Corvina, 20% Corvinone, 20% Rondinella, 10% Molinara and Oselata

Old World Winery Abundance 2015

Old World Winery Abundance 2015

$30.00

120 year old, co-fermented, field blend: Muscadelle, Abouriou, Zinfandel, Mondeuse Noire, Trousseau Gris, & Chasselas. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ

Pinard et filles Frangin 2020

Pinard et filles Frangin 2020

$48.00

equal parts Marquette, Petit Perle, and Frontenac noir, semi-carbonic maceration from Quebec!

Pirouettes Rouge Litron de David 2019 liter

Pirouettes Rouge Litron de David 2019 liter

$35.00

100% Pinot Noir 00 from Les vins Pirouettes in Alsace, France

Pivnica Cajcov Empress Frankovka

Pivnica Cajcov Empress Frankovka

$28.00

100% Blaufränkisch. Slovenia

Plageoles Contre Pied II

Plageoles Contre Pied II

$25.00

The Plageoles are known for bringing back lost indigenous varietals from the Gaillac region, often going into forests to find wild grapes. Organic practicing, Contre-Pied II is 70% Braucol and 30% Duras. The grapes grow in limestone and red clay soils, are hand-harvested, and spend 6 months aging in stainless steel

Shirts & Skins Petit Verdot 2021

Shirts & Skins Petit Verdot 2021

$27.00

100% petit verdot organically grown in Maryland. Unfined. Unfiltered. Low sulfur at bottling.

Tenuta Macchiarola Bizona

Tenuta Macchiarola Bizona

$25.00

" 100% Primitivo from the earliest harvest of grapes. Whole cluster, brief 8 day maceration, natural fermentation in stainless steel before aging in stainless and cement. Super bright, super fresh, 11-12% ABV Primitivo that is best served chilled. Nico calls it "Blue Wine" because of the distinct blue/violet color of the freshly run juice " - selection natural

L'Amandier Cinsault

L'Amandier Cinsault

$19.00

yeah! it's 100% Cinsault from the heart of Minervois in Languedoc - drink me with a lil chill

La Meridiana Riviera del Garda Classico Groppello 2020

La Meridiana Riviera del Garda Classico Groppello 2020

$18.00

15%Marzemino and Sangiovese , 85% Groppello and Barbera. Organic farming. 7 days maceration, aged at least 12 months on the lees in stainless steel tanks.

Tricot Les Milans 2021

Tricot Les Milans 2021

$40.00

100% Pinot Noir from Auvergne, France. Hand harvest, aged in in barriques. Unfined. Unfiltered. Low sulfur.

Péron Champ Levat 2019

Péron Champ Levat 2019

$56.00

100% Mondeuse from Savoie. Organic, biodynamic. Hand harvested, aged in neutral oak with 2 mo maceration. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ

Péron Vers la Maison Rouge 2020

Péron Vers la Maison Rouge 2020

$55.00

Mondeuse, Gamay from Savoie. Hand harvested. Organic, biodynamic. Direct press, 5 day maceration, neutral oak. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ

Valot Temps de Chien 2021

Valot Temps de Chien 2021

$38.00

"As the name suggests, this cuvée was born from the uncommonly bad conditions that last year presented. This is a blend of all of the Gamay and Chardonnay that Romuald was able to harvest from the hundred year old vines surrounding his home in Beaujeu and the parcel he farms just down the hill in Quincié, which usually make up his Beaujolais Villages. With the fruit grown between 400-500 metres above sea level, the vintage has produced a featherweight wine of rare energy and gorgeous perfume." - tutto wines

Valot Qui L'Eut Cru 2021

Valot Qui L'Eut Cru 2021

$42.00

"Another original blend, this time of old vines Gamay planted over granite and quartz on the steep slopes of Chiroubles and Chénas. At just eleven degrees of alcohol, this pale, limpid wine is incredibly lively and invigorating, combining raspberries, smoke and minerals to dizzying effect." - tutto wines

Domaine Les Deux Terres Vin Nu

$24.00

10% Grenache from the Rhone. Organic. 35 year old vines. Hand harvested. Aged in neutral oak. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ

Robinot Lumiere Des Sens

$57.00

Pineau d’Aunis from Loire. Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ

Bubbly

Ca' de Noci Bianco Frizzante "Le Rose"

Ca' de Noci Bianco Frizzante "Le Rose"

$43.00

100% Malvasia from Emilia-Romagna Fermentation continues in bottle for three months, creating a natural carbonation. Unfined. Unfiltered. 00.

Camillo Donati Malvasia 2019

Camillo Donati Malvasia 2019

$29.00

100% skin contact Malvasia, unfined, unfiltered, no so2 in the Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Camillo Donati Malvasia Rosa 2020

Camillo Donati Malvasia Rosa 2020

$29.00

95% Malvasia di Candia, 5% red grapes Biodynamic. Unfined. Unfilterd. 00.

Camillo Donati Trebbiano 2020

Camillo Donati Trebbiano 2020

$29.00

100% Trebbiano. "breakfast wine" ;) Organic. Biodynamic. Unfined. Unfiltered. 00.

Cinque Campi Lambrusco Rosso

Cinque Campi Lambrusco Rosso

$28.00

Lambrusco Gasparossa. No fining or filtering. Certified organic. 00.

Il Farneto, Frisant Bianco

Il Farneto, Frisant Bianco

$23.00

Pet Nat style from Spergola and Sauvignon Blanc. Emilia-Romagna, Italy Organic. Biodynamic. Unfined. Unfiltered.

Il Farneto, Frisant Rosso

Il Farneto, Frisant Rosso

$23.00

Lambrusco Grasparossa. Organic/Biodynamic, Unfined/Unfiltered

Marto Crazy Crazy Pèt-Nat 2021

Marto Crazy Crazy Pèt-Nat 2021

$29.00

A blend of Huxelrebe, Müller-Thurgau, Wurzer from Rheinheissen, Germany - Marto is a project of young winemaker Flonheim Martin Worner who learned at Gut Oggau and Matassa. Organic, unfined, unfiltered, no additives

Matic Wines Amphora "Mea" Pèt-Nat

Matic Wines Amphora "Mea" Pèt-Nat

$24.00

Pèt-Nat AMPHORA RIESLING ! Very bubbly upon opening. Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. Delicious.

Podere Sottoilnoce Saldalama Lambrusco Rosato 2019

Podere Sottoilnoce Saldalama Lambrusco Rosato 2019

$32.00

Lambrusco Grasparossa, Lambrusco di Sorbara, Trebbiano Modenese from Palona, Castelvetro di Modena, Emilia-Romagna - biodynamic

Raventós, Blanc de Blancs 2020

Raventós, Blanc de Blancs 2020

$26.00

Macabeu, Xarel·lo and Parellada, 5% Malvasia. Biodynamic.

Shirts & Skins Rosé Pét-nat 2021

Shirts & Skins Rosé Pét-nat 2021

$27.00Out of stock
Tenuta L'armonia Frizzi Pop 2020

Tenuta L'armonia Frizzi Pop 2020

$25.00

Pinot Noir, Durello, skin contact Pinot Blanc - fermented in bottle

Tenuta Macchiarola Tippi

Tenuta Macchiarola Tippi

$27.00

"Primitivo rose` pet nat! Tippi is Nico's wife's nickname and he says also suits her bubbly personality. A direct press rose` made from 100% primitivo. Bottle fermentation, minimal sulfur added (<10ppm)." selectionatural

Casteldelpiano Toscana Sparkling Rosé Lunalies 2019

Casteldelpiano Toscana Sparkling Rosé Lunalies 2019

$30.00

Canaiolo, Vermentino Nero. IGT Toscana. Organic. 16 mg/l sulfites. Unfined. Unfiltered.

Laherte Freres Les 7 Champagne

Laherte Freres Les 7 Champagne

$170.00

"18% Pinot Meunier, 18% Chardonnay; 17% Pinot Blanc, 15% Petit Meslier; 14% Pinot Noir, 10% Fromenteau 8% Arbanne; This is a singular wine in the region as it is both a combination of all seven grape varieties AND 40% of the blend is from a continous solera started in 2005. There is an art to finding an acid and sugar balance across all seven grape varieties when determining picking dates, which is a challenge tht Aurelien embraces and appreciates. The resulting wine is dense, rich, racy and endlessy pleasing." - kingston wine

Laherte Freres Les Vignes d'Autrefois 2018

Laherte Freres Les Vignes d'Autrefois 2018

$115.00
Azimut Cava Rose

Azimut Cava Rose

$21.00

Mourvedre, Grenache Noir from Catalonia. Same method as Champagne. Organic. No dosage. No fining.

Robinot Annes Folles

$43.00

80 year old vines of: Pineau d’Aunis, Chenin Blanc from the Loire, France. Méthode ancestrale. Organic. Unfined. Unfiltered. ØØ

Large Format

Susucaru Rosato

Susucaru Rosato

$80.00
Péron la Petit Robe

Péron la Petit Robe

$90.00

Savoie

Sweet Wines

Vinyes Singulares Dicembre

Vinyes Singulares Dicembre

$42.00

100% Xarel.lo from single vineyard harvested in December 2019. A portion of noble rot on the fruit at time of harvest. Fermentation naturally stopped at 9.5% ABV with a healthy amount of residual sweetness. Aged in glass demi-johns in original underground winery. 00!

Merch

Summer Fun Kid's Shirt

Summer Fun Kid's Shirt

$12.00+

Designed by Maddie & Anya! Printed by Triple Stamp Press. Youth sizes are heather grass green while toddler sizes are in "kelly green".

Danse Macabre

Danse Macabre

$25.00+

Reprinted on natural Alternative brand Tees.

PB-to-the-Moon Shirts - low stock

PB-to-the-Moon Shirts - low stock

$25.00+

Black comfort colors tee. Moon-Pizza on the back. Designed by Maddie Theringer. Printed by Triple Stamp.

Cat Butt Tote

Cat Butt Tote

$10.00

Organic cotton. Can hold 3 wine bottles. Designed by Virginia Samsel.

Wine Key

Wine Key

$8.00

Trusty Pulltap wine key. Typeface by Maddie Theranger.

Cruddy Pizza Long Sleeve

Cruddy Pizza Long Sleeve

$40.00+
PB Koozie

PB Koozie

$5.00

Crudy City designed, Triple Stamp Screen Printed.

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mostly pizza, sometimes cookies.

2314 Jefferson Avenue, Richmond, VA 23223

