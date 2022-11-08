- Home
Pizza Buzz
5418 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Popular Items
Two One Topping Pizzas
Garlic Knots & 2 Liter
14" Hand Toss 1 Topping, Wings & 2 Liter
16" Hand Toss 1 Topping Pizza, Wings & 2 Liter
Create Your Own Pizza
10" CYO Pizza
You Can Create Your Own Pizza Here. Be An Artist, Create Your Own Master Pie With a Choice Of Our Fresh Cut Toppings! Comes With Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of Sauce.
14" CYO Pizza
You Can Create Your Own Pizza Here. Be An Artist, Create Your Own Master Pie With a Choice Of Our Fresh Cut Toppings! Comes With Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of Sauce.
16" CYO Pizza
You Can Create Your Own Pizza Here. Be An Artist, Create Your Own Master Pie With a Choice Of Our Fresh Cut Toppings! Comes With Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of Sauce.
10"
10" Sweet Buffalo
Our Sweet Buffalo Pizza is a Buffalo Sauce Base topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Buffalo Chicken, Candied Jalapenos with a drizzle of Ranch Dressing.
10" Tandoori Chicken Pizza
Our Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
10" Dill Pickle Pizza
Our Dill Pickle Pizza is topped with Pickles, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Sauce, and a Drizzle of Homemade Ranch.
10" Elote Pizza
Our Elote Pizza comes with a Butter Base, Mozzarella Cheese, and Corn. After cook, the pizza is drizzled with Chipotle Mayo and a drizzle of Valentina Hot Sauce with a lot of Parmesan Cheese and a sprinkle of Cilantro.
10" AL Pastor Pizza
AL Pastor Pizza is served with Marinated Pork, White Onions, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, Chipotle Salsa, and a Sprinkle of Cilantro.
10" Rev's Buzz Pizza
Our Rev's Buzz Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and a Drizzle of Hot Honey.
10" Sweet Fire Pie
Hold On To Your Taste Buds! Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Jalapeños & Extra Cheese, Drizzled With Sweet Fire Sauce.
10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
A Sweet Tangy BBQ Sauce Covered In Grilled Chicken, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Parmesan/Romano Cheese, Oregano & Extra Cheese - Makes For The Perfect BBQ Chicken Experience!
10" Meaty Pizza
Our Meaty Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, And Meatballs.
10" Jay's Supreme Pizza
Our Jay's Supreme Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, And Black Olives.
10" Pepperoni Party Pizza
Pepperoni Party Pizza Is Ultimate Pizza With Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese And EXTRA Pepperoni. So Much Pepperoni Saying It Once Isn't Enough!
10" Brooklyn White Pizza
Our Brooklyn White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fresh Spinach, Italian Sausage, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
10" Hawaiian Pizza
Our Hawaiian Pizza Is Topped With a Generous Amount Of Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pineapple, And Mozzarella Cheese.
10" Margherita Pizza
Our Margherita Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Basil.
10" Garden Veggie Pizza
Our Garden Veggie Pizza Is Topped With Green Pepper, Mushrooms, White Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, And Banana Peppers.
10" New York White Pizza
Our New York White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
10" Tandoori Paneer Pizza
Our Tandoori Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Tandoori Paneer, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
10" Bianca Pizza
Our Bianca Pizza Is Topped With Alfredo Sauce Or Olive Oil, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, And Fresh Garlic.
10" Vegan Dill Pickle Pizza
Our Vegan Dill Pickle is topped with Garlic Sauce, Pickles, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, and Drizzle Vegan Ranch.
10" Vegan Elote Pizza
Our Vegan Elote Pizza comes with, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, and Corn. After cooking, the pizza is drizzled with Vegan Chipotle Mayo and a drizzle of Valentina Hot Sauce with a sprinkle of Cilantro.
10" Vegan Garden Veggie
Vegan Garden Veggie comes with Pizza Sauce, Follow Your Heart Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, White Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Banana Peppers, and Grape Tomatoes.
10" Vegan Rev's Buzz Pizza
Our Vegan Rev's Buzz Pizza is topped with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Vegan Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and a Drizzle of Hot Honey.
14"
14" Sweet Buffalo
Our Sweet Buffalo Pizza is a Buffalo Sauce Base topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Buffalo Chicken, Candied Jalapenos with a drizzle of Ranch Dressing.
14" Tandoori Chicken Pizza
Our Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
14" Dill Pickle Pizza
Our Dill Pickle Pizza is topped with Pickles, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Sauce, a Drizzle Ranch.
14" Elote Pizza
Our Elote Pizza comes with a Butter Base, Mozzarella Cheese, and Corn. After cook, the pizza is drizzled with Chipotle Mayo and a drizzle of Valentina Hot Sauce with a lot of Parmesan Cheese and a sprinkle of Cilantro.
14" Rev's Buzz Pizza
Our Rev's Buzz Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and a Drizzle of Hot Honey.
14" AL Pastor Pizza
AL Pastor Pizza is served with Marinated Pork, White Onions, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, Chipotle Salsa, and a Sprinkle of Cilantro.
14" Sweet Fire Pie
Hold On To Your Taste Buds! Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Jalapeños & Extra Cheese, Drizzled With Sweet Fire Sauce.
14" Pepperoni Party Pizza
Pepperoni Party Pizza Is Ultimate Pizza With Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese And EXTRA Pepperoni. So Much Pepperoni Saying It Once Isn't Enough!
14" Jay's Supreme Pizza
Our Jay's Supreme Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, And Black Olives.
14" Meaty Pizza
Our Meaty Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, And Meatballs.
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
A Sweet Tangy BBQ Sauce Covered In Grilled Chicken, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Parmesan/Romano Cheese, Oregano & Extra Cheese - Makes For The Perfect BBQ Chicken Experience!
14" Brooklyn White Pizza
Our Brooklyn White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fresh Spinach, Italian Sausage, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
14" Hawaiian Pizza
Our Hawaiian Pizza Is Topped With a Generous Amount Of Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pineapple, And Mozzarella Cheese.
14" Junkyard Dog Pizza
Load It Up! The Junkyard Dog Has It All - Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Beef, Meatball, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, Banana Peppers, And Jalapeños.
14" Margherita Pizza
Our Margherita Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Basil.
14" New York White Pizza
Our New York White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
14" Bianca Pizza
Our Bianca Pizza Is Topped With Alfredo Sauce Or Olive Oil, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, And Fresh Garlic.
14" Tandoori Paneer Pizza
Our Tandoori Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Tandoori Paneer, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
14" Garden Veggie Pizza
Our Garden Veggie Pizza Is Topped With Green Pepper, Mushrooms, White Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, And Banana Peppers.
14" Vegan Dill Pickle Pizza
Our Vegan Dill Pickle is topped with Garlic Sauce, Pickles, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, and Drizzle Vegan Ranch.
14" Vegan Elote Pizza
Our Vegan Elote Pizza comes with, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, and Corn. After cooking, the pizza is drizzled with Vegan Chipotle Mayo and a drizzle of Valentina Hot Sauce with a sprinkle of Cilantro.
14" Vegan Garden Veggie
Vegan Garden Veggie comes with Pizza Sauce, Follow Your Heart Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, White Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Banana Peppers, and Grape Tomatoes.
14" Vegan Rev's Buzz Pizza
Our Vegan Rev's Buzz Pizza is topped with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Vegan Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and a Drizzle of Hot Honey.
16"
16" Sweet Buffalo
Our Sweet Buffalo Pizza is a Buffalo Sauce Base topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Buffalo Chicken, Candied Jalapenos with a drizzle of Ranch Dressing.
16" Tandoori Chicken Pizza
Our Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
16" Dill Pickle Pizza
Our Dill Pickle Pizza is topped with Pickles, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Sauce, a Drizzle Ranch.
16" Elote Pizza
Our Elote Pizza comes with a Butter Base, Mozzarella Cheese, and Corn. After cook, the pizza is drizzled with Chipotle Mayo and a drizzle of Valentina Hot Sauce with a lot of Parmesan Cheese and a sprinkle of Cilantro.
16" AL Pastor Pizza
AL Pastor Pizza is served with Marinated Pork, White Onions, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, Chipotle Salsa, and a Sprinkle of Cilantro.
16" Rev's Buzz Pizza
Our Rev's Buzz Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and a Drizzle of Hot Honey.
16" Sweet Fire Pie
Hold On To Your Taste Buds! Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Jalapeños & Extra Cheese, Drizzled With Sweet Fire Sauce.
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
A Sweet Tangy BBQ Sauce Covered In Grilled Chicken, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Parmesan/Romano Cheese, Oregano & Extra Cheese - Makes For The Perfect BBQ Chicken Experience!
16" Meaty Pizza
Our Meaty Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, And Meatballs.
16" Pepperoni Party Pizza
Pepperoni Party Pizza Is Ultimate Pizza With Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese And EXTRA Pepperoni. So Much Pepperoni Saying It Once Isn't Enough!
16" Jay's Supreme Pizza
Our Jay's Supreme Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, And Black Olives.
16" Brooklyn White Pizza
Our Brooklyn White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fresh Spinach, Italian Sausage, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Our Hawaiian Pizza Is Topped With a Generous Amount Of Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pineapple, And Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Junkyard Dog Pizza
Load It Up! The Junkyard Dog Has It All - Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Beef, Meatball, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, Banana Peppers, And Jalapeños.
16" Margherita Pizza
Our Margherita Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Basil.
16" Garden Veggie Pizza
Our Garden Veggie Pizza Is Topped With Green Pepper, Mushrooms, White Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, And Banana Peppers.
16" New York White Pizza
Our New York White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
16" Bianca Pizza
Our Bianca Pizza Is Topped With Alfredo Sauce Or Olive Oil, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, And Fresh Garlic.
16" Tandoori Paneer Pizza
Our Tandoori Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Tandoori Paneer, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
16" Vegan Dill Pickle Pizza
Our Vegan Dill Pickle is topped with Garlic Sauce, Pickles, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, and Drizzle Vegan Ranch.
16" Vegan Elote Pizza
Our Vegan Elote Pizza comes with, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, and Corn. After cooking, the pizza is drizzled with Vegan Chipotle Mayo and a drizzle of Valentina Hot Sauce with a sprinkle of Cilantro.
16" Vegan Garden Veggie
Vegan Garden Veggie comes with Pizza Sauce, Follow Your Heart Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, White Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Banana Peppers, and Grape Tomatoes.
16" Vegan Rev's Buzz Pizza
Our Vegan Rev's Buzz Pizza is topped with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Vegan Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and a Drizzle of Hot Honey.
Small Detroit-Style Pizzas
Small Create Your Own Detroit-Style Pizza
One Topping, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese.
Small Al Pastor Detroit-Style Pizza
AL Pastor Pizza is served with Marinated Pork, White Onions, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, Chipotle Salsa.
Small Tandoori Chicken Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
Small Dill Pickle Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Dill Pickle Pizza is topped with Pickles, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Sauce, a Drizzle Ranch.
Small Pepperoni Party Detroit-Style Pizza
Pepperoni Party Pizza Is Ultimate Pizza With Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese And EXTRA Pepperoni. So Much Pepperoni Saying It Once Isn't Enough!
Small Jay's Supreme Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Jay's Supreme Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, And Black Olives.
Small Meaty Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Meaty Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, And Meatballs.
Small Tandoori Paneer Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Tandoori Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Tandoori Paneer, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
Small BBQ Chicken Detroit-Style Pizza
A Sweet Tangy BBQ Sauce Covered In Grilled Chicken, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Parmesan/Romano Cheese, Oregano & Extra Cheese - Makes For The Perfect BBQ Chicken Experience!
Small Hawaiian Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Hawaiian Pizza Is Topped With a Generous Amount Of Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pineapple, And Mozzarella Cheese.
Small Bianca Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Bianca Pizza Is Topped With Alfredo Sauce Or Olive Oil, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, And Fresh Garlic.
Small Garden Veggie Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Garden Veggie Pizza Is Topped With Green Pepper, Mushrooms, White Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, And Banana Peppers.
Small Sweet Fire Detroit-Style Pizza
Hold On To Your Taste Buds! Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Jalapeños & Extra Cheese, Drizzled With Sweet Fire Sauce.
Small New York White Detroit-Style Pizza
Our New York White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Small Brooklyn White Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Brooklyn White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fresh Spinach, Italian Sausage, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Small Elote Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Elote Pizza comes with a Butter Base, Mozzarella Cheese, and Corn. After cook, the pizza is drizzled with Chipotle Mayo and a drizzle of Valentina Hot Sauce with a lot of Parmesan Cheese and a sprinkle of Cilantro.
Small Margherita Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Margherita Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Basil.
Small Rev's Buzz Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Rev's Buzz Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and a Drizzle of Hot Honey.
Large Detroit-Style Pizzas
Large Create Your Own Detroit-Style Pizza
One Topping, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese.
Large Al Pastor Detroit-Style Pizza
AL Pastor Pizza is served with Marinated Pork, White Onions, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, Chipotle Salsa.
Large Tandoori Chicken Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
Large Dill Pickle Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Dill Pickle Pizza is topped with Pickles, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Sauce, a Drizzle Ranch.
Large Pepperoni Party Detroit-Style Pizza
Pepperoni Party Pizza Is Ultimate Pizza With Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese And EXTRA Pepperoni. So Much Pepperoni Saying It Once Isn't Enough!
Large Jay's Supreme Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Jay's Supreme Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, And Black Olives.
Large Meaty Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Meaty Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, And Meatballs.
Large Tandoori Paneer Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Tandoori Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Tandoori Paneer, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
Large BBQ Chicken Detroit-Style Pizza
A Sweet Tangy BBQ Sauce Covered In Grilled Chicken, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Parmesan/Romano Cheese, Oregano & Extra Cheese - Makes For The Perfect BBQ Chicken Experience!
Large Hawaiian Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Hawaiian Pizza Is Topped With a Generous Amount Of Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pineapple, And Mozzarella Cheese.
Large Bianca Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Bianca Pizza Is Topped With Alfredo Sauce Or Olive Oil, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, And Fresh Garlic.
Large Garden Veggie Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Garden Veggie Pizza Is Topped With Green Pepper, Mushrooms, White Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, And Banana Peppers.
Large Sweet Fire Detroit-Style Pizza
Hold On To Your Taste Buds! Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Jalapeños & Extra Cheese, Drizzled With Sweet Fire Sauce.
Large New York White Detroit-Style Pizza
Our New York White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Large Brooklyn White Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Brooklyn White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fresh Spinach, Italian Sausage, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Large Elote Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Elote Pizza comes with a Butter Base, Mozzarella Cheese, and Corn. After cook, the pizza is drizzled with Chipotle Mayo and a drizzle of Valentina Hot Sauce with a lot of Parmesan Cheese and a sprinkle of Cilantro.
Large Margherita Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Margherita Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Basil.
Large Rev's Buzz Detroit-Style Pizza
Our Rev's Buzz Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and a Drizzle of Hot Honey.
Appetizers
Mozzarella Cheesesticks
8 Deep Fried Mozzarella Cheesesticks Served With Marinara Sauce.
Cheesy Garlic Knots
6 Garlic Knots covered with 1/2lb of cheese.
10" Cheesy Bread
10" Cheesy Bread served with Marinara Sauce.
Fried Ravioli
8 Fried Ravioli served with Marinara Sauce.
Vegan Cheesy Bread
10" Vegan Cheesy Bread served with Marinara Sauce.
Garlic Knots
6 Garlic Knots served with Marinara Sauce.
Salads
House Salad
Chopped Romaine, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Shredded Mozzarella, and Croutons, with a side of favorite dressing.
1/2 House Salad
Chopped Romaine, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Shredded Mozzarella, and Croutons, with a side of favorite dressing.
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, Grated Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons with a side of your favorite dressing.
1/2 Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, Grated Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons with a side of your favorite dressing.
Dessert
New York Cheesecake
Three Layers Starting With Graham Cracker Crumb Crust Topped With A Cream Cheese Filling And Sweetened Sour Cream.
Tiramisu
Ladyfingers Dipped In Espresso, Layered With A Whipped Mixture Of Egg Yolks And Mascarpone Flavored With Liquor, Cocoa, And Chocolate Shavings.
Limoncello Mascarpone Cheesecake
A Favorite Dessert To Many Of Our Customers, Our Limoncello Mascarpone Cake Features Layers Of Vanilla Cake And Lemon Mascarpone Cream.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Our Giant 8
20 oz
2 Liter
Extras
Homemade Ranch Dressing
Italian Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Blue Cheese Dressing
Vegan Ranch Dressing
BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Sauce
Marinara
Garlic Butter
Spicy Tikka Sauce
Tamarind Chutney
16oz Marinara
16oz Homemade Ranch Dressing
16oz Vegan Ranch
16oz Spicy Tikka Sauce
Mike's Hot Honey
Cilantro Chutney
16 oz Cilantro Chutney
JUMBO MIKES HOT HONEY BOTTLE (24 oz.)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pizza Worth Buzzing About
