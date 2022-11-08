Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Buzz

5418 Basswood Blvd

Fort Worth, TX 76137

Popular Items

16" CYO Pizza
14" CYO Pizza
10" Dill Pickle Pizza

Two One Topping Pizzas

2 - 14" Hand Toss 1 Topping Pizzas

$32.99

2 - 16" Hand Toss 1 Topping Pizzas

$37.99

Garlic Knots & 2 Liter

(6) Garlic Knots & 2 Liter

$9.99

14" Hand Toss 1 Topping, Wings & 2 Liter

14" Hand Toss 1 Topping, Wings & 2 Liter

$28.99

16" Hand Toss 1 Topping Pizza, Wings & 2 Liter

16" Hand Toss 1 Topping Pizza, Wings & 2 Liter

$30.99

Create Your Own Pizza

10" CYO Pizza

$11.99

You Can Create Your Own Pizza Here. Be An Artist, Create Your Own Master Pie With a Choice Of Our Fresh Cut Toppings! Comes With Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of Sauce.

14" CYO Pizza

$15.99

You Can Create Your Own Pizza Here. Be An Artist, Create Your Own Master Pie With a Choice Of Our Fresh Cut Toppings! Comes With Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of Sauce.

16" CYO Pizza

$17.99

You Can Create Your Own Pizza Here. Be An Artist, Create Your Own Master Pie With a Choice Of Our Fresh Cut Toppings! Comes With Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of Sauce.

10"

10" Sweet Buffalo

10" Sweet Buffalo

$13.99

Our Sweet Buffalo Pizza is a Buffalo Sauce Base topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Buffalo Chicken, Candied Jalapenos with a drizzle of Ranch Dressing.

10" Tandoori Chicken Pizza

10" Tandoori Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Our Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.

10" Dill Pickle Pizza

10" Dill Pickle Pizza

$13.99

Our Dill Pickle Pizza is topped with Pickles, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Sauce, and a Drizzle of Homemade Ranch.

10" Elote Pizza

10" Elote Pizza

$13.99

Our Elote Pizza comes with a Butter Base, Mozzarella Cheese, and Corn. After cook, the pizza is drizzled with Chipotle Mayo and a drizzle of Valentina Hot Sauce with a lot of Parmesan Cheese and a sprinkle of Cilantro.

10" AL Pastor Pizza

10" AL Pastor Pizza

$16.99

AL Pastor Pizza is served with Marinated Pork, White Onions, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, Chipotle Salsa, and a Sprinkle of Cilantro.

10" Rev's Buzz Pizza

10" Rev's Buzz Pizza

$13.99

Our Rev's Buzz Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and a Drizzle of Hot Honey.

10" Sweet Fire Pie

10" Sweet Fire Pie

$13.99

Hold On To Your Taste Buds! Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Jalapeños & Extra Cheese, Drizzled With Sweet Fire Sauce.

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

A Sweet Tangy BBQ Sauce Covered In Grilled Chicken, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Parmesan/Romano Cheese, Oregano & Extra Cheese - Makes For The Perfect BBQ Chicken Experience!

10" Meaty Pizza

10" Meaty Pizza

$13.99

Our Meaty Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, And Meatballs.

10" Jay's Supreme Pizza

10" Jay's Supreme Pizza

$13.99

Our Jay's Supreme Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, And Black Olives.

10" Pepperoni Party Pizza

10" Pepperoni Party Pizza

$13.99

Pepperoni Party Pizza Is Ultimate Pizza With Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese And EXTRA Pepperoni. So Much Pepperoni Saying It Once Isn't Enough!

10" Brooklyn White Pizza

10" Brooklyn White Pizza

$13.99

Our Brooklyn White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fresh Spinach, Italian Sausage, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

10" Hawaiian Pizza

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99

Our Hawaiian Pizza Is Topped With a Generous Amount Of Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pineapple, And Mozzarella Cheese.

10" Margherita Pizza

10" Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Our Margherita Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Basil.

10" Garden Veggie Pizza

10" Garden Veggie Pizza

$13.99

Our Garden Veggie Pizza Is Topped With Green Pepper, Mushrooms, White Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, And Banana Peppers.

10" New York White Pizza

10" New York White Pizza

$13.99

Our New York White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

10" Tandoori Paneer Pizza

10" Tandoori Paneer Pizza

$13.99

Our Tandoori Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Tandoori Paneer, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.

10" Bianca Pizza

10" Bianca Pizza

$13.99

Our Bianca Pizza Is Topped With Alfredo Sauce Or Olive Oil, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, And Fresh Garlic.

10" Vegan Dill Pickle Pizza

$17.99

Our Vegan Dill Pickle is topped with Garlic Sauce, Pickles, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, and Drizzle Vegan Ranch.

10" Vegan Elote Pizza

$17.99

Our Vegan Elote Pizza comes with, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, and Corn. After cooking, the pizza is drizzled with Vegan Chipotle Mayo and a drizzle of Valentina Hot Sauce with a sprinkle of Cilantro.

10" Vegan Garden Veggie

$17.99

Vegan Garden Veggie comes with Pizza Sauce, Follow Your Heart Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, White Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Banana Peppers, and Grape Tomatoes.

10" Vegan Rev's Buzz Pizza

$17.99

Our Vegan Rev's Buzz Pizza is topped with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Vegan Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and a Drizzle of Hot Honey.

14"

14" Sweet Buffalo

14" Sweet Buffalo

$20.99

Our Sweet Buffalo Pizza is a Buffalo Sauce Base topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Buffalo Chicken, Candied Jalapenos with a drizzle of Ranch Dressing.

14" Tandoori Chicken Pizza

14" Tandoori Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Our Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.

14" Dill Pickle Pizza

14" Dill Pickle Pizza

$20.99

Our Dill Pickle Pizza is topped with Pickles, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Sauce, a Drizzle Ranch.

14" Elote Pizza

14" Elote Pizza

$20.99

Our Elote Pizza comes with a Butter Base, Mozzarella Cheese, and Corn. After cook, the pizza is drizzled with Chipotle Mayo and a drizzle of Valentina Hot Sauce with a lot of Parmesan Cheese and a sprinkle of Cilantro.

14" Rev's Buzz Pizza

14" Rev's Buzz Pizza

$20.99

Our Rev's Buzz Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and a Drizzle of Hot Honey.

14" AL Pastor Pizza

14" AL Pastor Pizza

$23.99

AL Pastor Pizza is served with Marinated Pork, White Onions, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, Chipotle Salsa, and a Sprinkle of Cilantro.

14" Sweet Fire Pie

14" Sweet Fire Pie

$20.99

Hold On To Your Taste Buds! Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Jalapeños & Extra Cheese, Drizzled With Sweet Fire Sauce.

14" Pepperoni Party Pizza

14" Pepperoni Party Pizza

$20.99

Pepperoni Party Pizza Is Ultimate Pizza With Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese And EXTRA Pepperoni. So Much Pepperoni Saying It Once Isn't Enough!

14" Jay's Supreme Pizza

14" Jay's Supreme Pizza

$20.99

Our Jay's Supreme Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, And Black Olives.

14" Meaty Pizza

14" Meaty Pizza

$20.99

Our Meaty Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, And Meatballs.

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

A Sweet Tangy BBQ Sauce Covered In Grilled Chicken, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Parmesan/Romano Cheese, Oregano & Extra Cheese - Makes For The Perfect BBQ Chicken Experience!

14" Brooklyn White Pizza

14" Brooklyn White Pizza

$20.99

Our Brooklyn White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fresh Spinach, Italian Sausage, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

14" Hawaiian Pizza

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.99

Our Hawaiian Pizza Is Topped With a Generous Amount Of Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pineapple, And Mozzarella Cheese.

14" Junkyard Dog Pizza

14" Junkyard Dog Pizza

$23.99

Load It Up! The Junkyard Dog Has It All - Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Beef, Meatball, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, Banana Peppers, And Jalapeños.

14" Margherita Pizza

14" Margherita Pizza

$20.99

Our Margherita Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Basil.

14" New York White Pizza

14" New York White Pizza

$20.99

Our New York White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

14" Bianca Pizza

14" Bianca Pizza

$20.99

Our Bianca Pizza Is Topped With Alfredo Sauce Or Olive Oil, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, And Fresh Garlic.

14" Tandoori Paneer Pizza

14" Tandoori Paneer Pizza

$20.99Out of stock

Our Tandoori Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Tandoori Paneer, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.

14" Garden Veggie Pizza

14" Garden Veggie Pizza

$20.99

Our Garden Veggie Pizza Is Topped With Green Pepper, Mushrooms, White Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, And Banana Peppers.

14" Vegan Dill Pickle Pizza

$23.99

Our Vegan Dill Pickle is topped with Garlic Sauce, Pickles, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, and Drizzle Vegan Ranch.

14" Vegan Elote Pizza

$23.99

Our Vegan Elote Pizza comes with, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, and Corn. After cooking, the pizza is drizzled with Vegan Chipotle Mayo and a drizzle of Valentina Hot Sauce with a sprinkle of Cilantro.

14" Vegan Garden Veggie

$23.99

Vegan Garden Veggie comes with Pizza Sauce, Follow Your Heart Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, White Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Banana Peppers, and Grape Tomatoes.

14" Vegan Rev's Buzz Pizza

$23.99

Our Vegan Rev's Buzz Pizza is topped with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Vegan Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and a Drizzle of Hot Honey.

16"

16" Sweet Buffalo

16" Sweet Buffalo

$23.99

Our Sweet Buffalo Pizza is a Buffalo Sauce Base topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Buffalo Chicken, Candied Jalapenos with a drizzle of Ranch Dressing.

16" Tandoori Chicken Pizza

16" Tandoori Chicken Pizza

$24.99

Our Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.

16" Dill Pickle Pizza

16" Dill Pickle Pizza

$23.99

Our Dill Pickle Pizza is topped with Pickles, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Sauce, a Drizzle Ranch.

16" Elote Pizza

16" Elote Pizza

$23.99

Our Elote Pizza comes with a Butter Base, Mozzarella Cheese, and Corn. After cook, the pizza is drizzled with Chipotle Mayo and a drizzle of Valentina Hot Sauce with a lot of Parmesan Cheese and a sprinkle of Cilantro.

16" AL Pastor Pizza

16" AL Pastor Pizza

$26.99

AL Pastor Pizza is served with Marinated Pork, White Onions, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, Chipotle Salsa, and a Sprinkle of Cilantro.

16" Rev's Buzz Pizza

16" Rev's Buzz Pizza

$23.99

Our Rev's Buzz Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and a Drizzle of Hot Honey.

16" Sweet Fire Pie

16" Sweet Fire Pie

$23.99

Hold On To Your Taste Buds! Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Jalapeños & Extra Cheese, Drizzled With Sweet Fire Sauce.

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.99

A Sweet Tangy BBQ Sauce Covered In Grilled Chicken, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Parmesan/Romano Cheese, Oregano & Extra Cheese - Makes For The Perfect BBQ Chicken Experience!

16" Meaty Pizza

16" Meaty Pizza

$23.99

Our Meaty Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, And Meatballs.

16" Pepperoni Party Pizza

16" Pepperoni Party Pizza

$23.99

Pepperoni Party Pizza Is Ultimate Pizza With Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese And EXTRA Pepperoni. So Much Pepperoni Saying It Once Isn't Enough!

16" Jay's Supreme Pizza

16" Jay's Supreme Pizza

$23.99

Our Jay's Supreme Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, And Black Olives.

16" Brooklyn White Pizza

16" Brooklyn White Pizza

$23.99

Our Brooklyn White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fresh Spinach, Italian Sausage, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

16" Hawaiian Pizza

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$23.99

Our Hawaiian Pizza Is Topped With a Generous Amount Of Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pineapple, And Mozzarella Cheese.

16" Junkyard Dog Pizza

16" Junkyard Dog Pizza

$26.99

Load It Up! The Junkyard Dog Has It All - Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Beef, Meatball, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, Banana Peppers, And Jalapeños.

16" Margherita Pizza

16" Margherita Pizza

$23.99

Our Margherita Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Basil.

16" Garden Veggie Pizza

16" Garden Veggie Pizza

$23.99

Our Garden Veggie Pizza Is Topped With Green Pepper, Mushrooms, White Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, And Banana Peppers.

16" New York White Pizza

16" New York White Pizza

$23.99

Our New York White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

16" Bianca Pizza

16" Bianca Pizza

$23.99

Our Bianca Pizza Is Topped With Alfredo Sauce Or Olive Oil, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, And Fresh Garlic.

16" Tandoori Paneer Pizza

16" Tandoori Paneer Pizza

$23.99Out of stock

Our Tandoori Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Tandoori Paneer, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.

16" Vegan Dill Pickle Pizza

$26.99

Our Vegan Dill Pickle is topped with Garlic Sauce, Pickles, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, and Drizzle Vegan Ranch.

16" Vegan Elote Pizza

$26.99

Our Vegan Elote Pizza comes with, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, and Corn. After cooking, the pizza is drizzled with Vegan Chipotle Mayo and a drizzle of Valentina Hot Sauce with a sprinkle of Cilantro.

16" Vegan Garden Veggie

$26.99

Vegan Garden Veggie comes with Pizza Sauce, Follow Your Heart Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, White Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Banana Peppers, and Grape Tomatoes.

16" Vegan Rev's Buzz Pizza

$26.99

Our Vegan Rev's Buzz Pizza is topped with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Vegan Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and a Drizzle of Hot Honey.

Small Detroit-Style Pizzas

Small Create Your Own Detroit-Style Pizza

$11.99

One Topping, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese.

Small Al Pastor Detroit-Style Pizza

Small Al Pastor Detroit-Style Pizza

$18.99

AL Pastor Pizza is served with Marinated Pork, White Onions, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, Chipotle Salsa.

Small Tandoori Chicken Detroit-Style Pizza

Small Tandoori Chicken Detroit-Style Pizza

$18.99

Our Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.

Small Dill Pickle Detroit-Style Pizza

$18.99

Our Dill Pickle Pizza is topped with Pickles, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Sauce, a Drizzle Ranch.

Small Pepperoni Party Detroit-Style Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni Party Pizza Is Ultimate Pizza With Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese And EXTRA Pepperoni. So Much Pepperoni Saying It Once Isn't Enough!

Small Jay's Supreme Detroit-Style Pizza

$16.99

Our Jay's Supreme Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, And Black Olives.

Small Meaty Detroit-Style Pizza

$16.99

Our Meaty Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, And Meatballs.

Small Tandoori Paneer Detroit-Style Pizza

$18.99

Our Tandoori Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Tandoori Paneer, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.

Small BBQ Chicken Detroit-Style Pizza

$16.99

A Sweet Tangy BBQ Sauce Covered In Grilled Chicken, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Parmesan/Romano Cheese, Oregano & Extra Cheese - Makes For The Perfect BBQ Chicken Experience!

Small Hawaiian Detroit-Style Pizza

$16.99

Our Hawaiian Pizza Is Topped With a Generous Amount Of Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pineapple, And Mozzarella Cheese.

Small Bianca Detroit-Style Pizza

$17.99

Our Bianca Pizza Is Topped With Alfredo Sauce Or Olive Oil, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, And Fresh Garlic.

Small Garden Veggie Detroit-Style Pizza

$16.99

Our Garden Veggie Pizza Is Topped With Green Pepper, Mushrooms, White Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, And Banana Peppers.

Small Sweet Fire Detroit-Style Pizza

$18.99

Hold On To Your Taste Buds! Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Jalapeños & Extra Cheese, Drizzled With Sweet Fire Sauce.

Small New York White Detroit-Style Pizza

$16.99

Our New York White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Small Brooklyn White Detroit-Style Pizza

$17.99

Our Brooklyn White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fresh Spinach, Italian Sausage, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Small Elote Detroit-Style Pizza

$18.99

Our Elote Pizza comes with a Butter Base, Mozzarella Cheese, and Corn. After cook, the pizza is drizzled with Chipotle Mayo and a drizzle of Valentina Hot Sauce with a lot of Parmesan Cheese and a sprinkle of Cilantro.

Small Margherita Detroit-Style Pizza

$16.99

Our Margherita Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Basil.

Small Rev's Buzz Detroit-Style Pizza

$17.99

Our Rev's Buzz Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and a Drizzle of Hot Honey.

Large Detroit-Style Pizzas

Large Create Your Own Detroit-Style Pizza

$18.99

One Topping, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese.

Large Al Pastor Detroit-Style Pizza

Large Al Pastor Detroit-Style Pizza

$25.99

AL Pastor Pizza is served with Marinated Pork, White Onions, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, Chipotle Salsa.

Large Tandoori Chicken Detroit-Style Pizza

Large Tandoori Chicken Detroit-Style Pizza

$25.99

Our Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.

Large Dill Pickle Detroit-Style Pizza

$25.99

Our Dill Pickle Pizza is topped with Pickles, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Sauce, a Drizzle Ranch.

Large Pepperoni Party Detroit-Style Pizza

$25.99

Pepperoni Party Pizza Is Ultimate Pizza With Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese And EXTRA Pepperoni. So Much Pepperoni Saying It Once Isn't Enough!

Large Jay's Supreme Detroit-Style Pizza

$23.99

Our Jay's Supreme Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, And Black Olives.

Large Meaty Detroit-Style Pizza

$23.99

Our Meaty Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, And Meatballs.

Large Tandoori Paneer Detroit-Style Pizza

$25.99

Our Tandoori Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Tandoori Paneer, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.

Large BBQ Chicken Detroit-Style Pizza

$23.99

A Sweet Tangy BBQ Sauce Covered In Grilled Chicken, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Parmesan/Romano Cheese, Oregano & Extra Cheese - Makes For The Perfect BBQ Chicken Experience!

Large Hawaiian Detroit-Style Pizza

$23.99

Our Hawaiian Pizza Is Topped With a Generous Amount Of Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pineapple, And Mozzarella Cheese.

Large Bianca Detroit-Style Pizza

$24.99

Our Bianca Pizza Is Topped With Alfredo Sauce Or Olive Oil, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, And Fresh Garlic.

Large Garden Veggie Detroit-Style Pizza

$23.99

Our Garden Veggie Pizza Is Topped With Green Pepper, Mushrooms, White Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, And Banana Peppers.

Large Sweet Fire Detroit-Style Pizza

$25.99

Hold On To Your Taste Buds! Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Jalapeños & Extra Cheese, Drizzled With Sweet Fire Sauce.

Large New York White Detroit-Style Pizza

$23.99

Our New York White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Large Brooklyn White Detroit-Style Pizza

$24.99

Our Brooklyn White Pizza comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fresh Spinach, Italian Sausage, Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Large Elote Detroit-Style Pizza

$25.99

Our Elote Pizza comes with a Butter Base, Mozzarella Cheese, and Corn. After cook, the pizza is drizzled with Chipotle Mayo and a drizzle of Valentina Hot Sauce with a lot of Parmesan Cheese and a sprinkle of Cilantro.

Large Margherita Detroit-Style Pizza

$23.99

Our Margherita Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Basil.

Large Rev's Buzz Detroit-Style Pizza

$24.99

Our Rev's Buzz Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and a Drizzle of Hot Honey.

Appetizers

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

$8.50

8 Deep Fried Mozzarella Cheesesticks Served With Marinara Sauce.

Cheesy Garlic Knots

Cheesy Garlic Knots

$10.99

6 Garlic Knots covered with 1/2lb of cheese.

10" Cheesy Bread

10" Cheesy Bread

$6.99

10" Cheesy Bread served with Marinara Sauce.

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$8.50

8 Fried Ravioli served with Marinara Sauce.

Vegan Cheesy Bread

Vegan Cheesy Bread

$11.99

10" Vegan Cheesy Bread served with Marinara Sauce.

Garlic Knots

$6.00

6 Garlic Knots served with Marinara Sauce.

Chicken Wings

1/2LB Wings

$8.99

1/2LB Wings Bone-In or Boneless with your choice of sauce and 1 dipping

1LB Wings

$16.99

1LB Wings Bone-In or Boneless with your choice of sauce and 1 dipping sauce

2LB Wings

$31.99

2LB Wings Bone-In or Boneless with your choice of sauce and 1 dipping sauce

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

Chopped Romaine, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Shredded Mozzarella, and Croutons, with a side of favorite dressing.

1/2 House Salad

$4.99

Chopped Romaine, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Shredded Mozzarella, and Croutons, with a side of favorite dressing.

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Chopped Romaine, Grated Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons with a side of your favorite dressing.

1/2 Caesar Salad

$3.99

Chopped Romaine, Grated Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons with a side of your favorite dressing.

Dessert

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$4.99

Three Layers Starting With Graham Cracker Crumb Crust Topped With A Cream Cheese Filling And Sweetened Sour Cream.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.99

Ladyfingers Dipped In Espresso, Layered With A Whipped Mixture Of Egg Yolks And Mascarpone Flavored With Liquor, Cocoa, And Chocolate Shavings.

Limoncello Mascarpone Cheesecake

Limoncello Mascarpone Cheesecake

$4.99

A Favorite Dessert To Many Of Our Customers, Our Limoncello Mascarpone Cake Features Layers Of Vanilla Cake And Lemon Mascarpone Cream.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$6.99

Our Giant 8

20 oz

Pepsi - 20 oz.

Pepsi - 20 oz.

$2.59
Diet Pepsi - 20 oz.

Diet Pepsi - 20 oz.

$2.59
Cherry Pepsi - 20 oz.

Cherry Pepsi - 20 oz.

$2.59
Mountain Dew - 20 oz.

Mountain Dew - 20 oz.

$2.59
Sierra Mist - 20 oz.

Sierra Mist - 20 oz.

$2.59
Dr. Pepper - 20 oz.

Dr. Pepper - 20 oz.

$2.59
Diet Dr. Pepper - 20 oz.

Diet Dr. Pepper - 20 oz.

$2.59
Aquafina Water - 20 oz.

Aquafina Water - 20 oz.

$2.59

Root Beer - 20 oz.

$2.59

2 Liter

Pepsi - 2 Liter

Pepsi - 2 Liter

$3.99
Cherry Pepsi - 2 Liter

Cherry Pepsi - 2 Liter

$3.99
Mountain Dew - 2 Liter

Mountain Dew - 2 Liter

$3.99
Sierra Mist - 2 Liter

Sierra Mist - 2 Liter

$3.99
Dr. Pepper - 2 Liter

Dr. Pepper - 2 Liter

$3.99

Root Beer - 2 Liter

$3.99

Extras

Homemade Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Vegan Ranch Dressing

$1.50

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Spicy Tikka Sauce

$1.00

Tamarind Chutney

$1.00

16oz Marinara

$5.00

16oz Homemade Ranch Dressing

$6.00

16oz Vegan Ranch

$6.00

16oz Spicy Tikka Sauce

$5.00

Mike's Hot Honey

$1.00

Cilantro Chutney

$1.00

16 oz Cilantro Chutney

$5.00

JUMBO MIKES HOT HONEY BOTTLE (24 oz.)

$24.99
Pizza Worth Buzzing About

