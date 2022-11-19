Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza. Beer. Whiskey.

327 West State Street

Sycamore, IL 60178

Appetizers

Spicy Bleu Cheese Chicken Bacon Skillet

$15.00

Creamy chicken dio with Nashville hot sauce oven finished with smoked blue cheese and bacon - served with garlic knots

Bruschetta Caprese

$15.00

Crostini topped with fresh bruschetta hopped evoo balsamic fresh mozzarella - oven finished with shaved parmesan

Fried Fresh Mozzarella

$12.50

Panko breadcrumb fried creamy fresh sliced mozzarella

Fried Tortellini

$10.00

Cheese tortillin lightly breaded in panko and fried

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Fresh fried dough bites tossed in garlic romano cheese

Hot Honey Whipped Feta

$14.00

Creamy whipped feta crispy green chick peas and hot honey - served with crostini

Spicy Chicago Beef Fries

$14.00

Crispy skin on fries topped with brie shaved parmesan itallain beef and fresh bruschetta

Truffle Fries

$8.50

Crsipy skin on fries spun in garlic romano seasoning and truffle oil

Salads

Chop Salad

$17.00

Chopped iceberg romaine, rocket, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onion, smoked blue cheese, grilled chicken and crispy pepperoni croutons

Blistered Tomato Caesar

$15.00

Chopped iceberg romaine with creamy Caesar, roasted tomatoes, torn crostinin, bacon and shaved parmesan

Bruschetta Panzanella

$16.00

Side Salad

$5.00

BYO pizza

10" BYO Pizza

$10.00

18" BYO Pizza

$14.00

GF BYO Pizza

$13.00

Signature Pizza

Three Cheese Pizza

$10.00+

Spicy Chicago Beef Pizza

$15.00+

Meat Lovers

$15.50+

Sycamore Supreme

$15.50+

Veggie Lovers

$15.50+

Hawaiian

$14.00+

Kids

Little Pizza

$4.00

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$5.00

Dessert

Smores Lava Cake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Hand crafted artesian pizzas and delicious sides!

327 West State Street, Sycamore, IL 60178

