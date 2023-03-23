Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Cat - Madison Heights

review star

No reviews yet

27723 Dequindre Road

Madison Heights, MI 48071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

SMALL PIZZA

SM SEAFOOD

SM Trappers Alley 33

$14.00

SMALL BEEF

SM Dave's Spicy Reuben 10

$12.00

SM Slick Willy's 11

$12.00

SM Carolina Brisket 12

$12.00

SM North End Brisket 13

$12.00

SM No Pork Meatlovers 9

$13.00

SMALL BUILD YOUR OWN

Small (BYO)

$9.00

SMALL CHICKEN

SM Grippin Some Chicken 14

$12.00

SM Charleston Chicken 15

$12.00

SM Fetaterranean 16

$14.00

SMALL PORK

SM Little Caligula 17

$12.00

SM Good Fellas 18

$12.00

SM Bad Girls 19

$12.00
SM Smelly Cat 20

SM Smelly Cat 20

$12.00

SM Colony Hardware 21

$12.00

SM South Side Jay 22

$12.00

SM Wise Guys 23

$12.00

SM East Side Samoan 24

$12.00

SM West Side Sicilian 25

$12.00

SM Central City Meatlovers 26

$14.00

SM Isosceles KRAMER 27

$14.00
SM Black Bottom Supreme 28

SM Black Bottom Supreme 28

$14.00

Pepperoni, Bacon & Banana Pepper

SM Corktown Deluxe 29

$14.00

SM Hawaiian Brisket 30

$14.00

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch 31

$12.00

SMALL VEGETARIAN

SM Bricktown Veggie 1

$11.00

SM Flaming Hot Cheese 2

$11.00

SM Midtown Veggie 6

$13.00

SM Modish Creative 5

$13.00

SM Rainbow Road 4

$11.00

SM SoCal Vegexican 3

$11.00

SM WuTang Veggie 7

$13.00

SM NO THC 8

$14.00

MEDIUM PIZZA

MED VEGETARIAN

MED Bricktown Veggie 1

$17.00

MED Flaming Hot Cheese 2

$17.00

MED SoCal Vegexican 3

$17.00

MED Rainbow Road 4

$17.00

MED Modish Creative 5

$19.00

MED Midtown Veggie 6

$19.00

MED WuTang Veggie 7

$19.00

MED BEEF

MED Dave's Spicy Reuben 10

$19.00

MED Slick Willy's 11

$19.00

MED Carolina Brisket 12

$19.00

MED North End Brisket 13

$19.00

MED No Pork Meatlovers 9

$19.00

MED PORK

MED Lillte Caligula 17

$18.00

MED Good Fellas 18

$18.00

MED Bad Girls 19

$18.00

MED Smelly Cat 20

$18.00

MED Coloney Hardware 21

$18.00

MED South Side Jay 22

$18.00

MED Wise Guys 23

$18.00

MED East Side Samoan 24

$18.00

MED West Side Sicilian 25

$18.00

MED Central City Meatlovers 26

$19.00

MED Isosceles KRAMER 27

$19.00

MED Black Bottom Supreme 28

$19.00

MED Corktown Deluxe 29

$19.00

MED Hawaiian Brisket 30

$19.00

MED Chicken Bacon Ranch 31

$17.00

MED CHICKEN

MED Grippin Some Chicken 14

$17.00

MED Charleston Chicken 15

$17.00

MED Fetaterranean 16

$17.00

MED SEAFOOD

MED Trappers Alley 33

$19.00

MED KETO & HEMP

NO THC 8

$17.00

Keto Bandito 32

$11.00

Keto Island

$12.00

MED BUILD YOUR OWN

Medium (BYO)

$14.00

CHICKEN & MORE

WINGS & CHUNKS

Cheese Bread

$8.00

Pepperoni Cheese Bread

$10.00

Oven Baked Chicken Wings

$15.00

Oven Baked Chicken Chunks

$11.00

CHIPS

$2.00

BAGELS

Monroe & Central Brisket

$7.00

The McMac

$7.00

Mr. Fo Fo

$7.00

BEVERAGES

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

LUNCH SPECIAL

SMALL

SMALL 3 TOPPING + SODA

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Keep Pizza Weird 🍕💛

Location

27723 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, MI 48071

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Coach Grill
orange starNo Reviews
26685 Dequindre Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Little Saigon Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
29071 Dequindre Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Sushi Coup - 29141 Dequindre Road
orange starNo Reviews
29141 Dequindre Road Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Vivios - Warren
orange starNo Reviews
3601 E. 12 mile road Warren, MI 48092
View restaurantnext
On The Rocks Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 125
28167 John R Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Madison Heights
orange star4.4 • 838
140 Twelve Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Madison Heights

Wing Snob - Madison Heights
orange star4.4 • 838
140 Twelve Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
On The Rocks Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 125
28167 John R Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison Heights
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston