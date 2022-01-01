Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Pizza Classics

$$

118 S Front St

Kyle, TX 78640

Popular Items

(3) Pepperoni Rolls
14" Build Your Own (comes with cheese)
16" Build Your Own (comes with cheese)

10" Small

10" Build Your Own (comes with cheese)

10" Build Your Own (comes with cheese)

$9.00

Our scratch made dough, homemade marinara , and 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese.

10" Supreme

10" Supreme

$13.75

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive

10" Margherita

10" Margherita

$13.75

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Basted Crust, Roma Tomato, Italian Seasoning, Fresh Basil and Garlic. Finished with imported Shaved Parmesan Cheese.

10" Pepperoni Lovers

10" Pepperoni Lovers

$13.75

Pepperoni on top of Extra Cheese on top of more Pepperoni.

10" Pizza Zen

10" Pizza Zen

$13.75

Our homemade dough and sauce topped with fresh sliced bell pepper, Italian Sausage and Red Pepper. We finish after baking in our Hearth Oven with some fresh, LOCAL TEXAS HONEY!

10" Meat Lovers

10" Meat Lovers

$14.75

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Italian Sausage, Breakfast Bacon

10" Meatball Special

10" Meatball Special

$13.75

Sliced Meatball, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, and Mozzarella. Finished with Imported Shaved Parmesan Cheese

10" Frito Pie

10" Frito Pie

$14.75

Wolf Brand Chili Topped with Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese and Mozzarella. Finished with Fritos! A SHOP FAVORITE!

10" Chicken Pesto

10" Chicken Pesto

$14.75

Basil Pesto sauce base with Chicken, Roma Tomato, Red Onion

10" Chicken BBQ

10" Chicken BBQ

$14.75

BBQ sauce base, Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeños, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

10" Bacon Cheeseburger

10" Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.75

Beef, Bacon, Red Onion Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

10" Mediterranean

10" Mediterranean

$14.75

Spinach, Red Onion, Black Olive, Roma Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella and Feta Cheese

10" Veggie

10" Veggie

$13.75

Mushroom, Roma Tomato, Green Olive, Black Olive, Red Onion, Bell Pepper

12" Medium

12" Build Your Own (comes with cheese)

12" Build Your Own (comes with cheese)

$11.00

Our scratch made dough, homemade marinara , and 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese.

12" Supreme

12" Supreme

$16.75

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$16.75

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Basted Crust, Roma Tomato, Italian Seasoning, Fresh Basil and Garlic. Finished with imported Shaved Parmesan Cheese.

12" Pepperoni Lovers

12" Pepperoni Lovers

$16.75

Pepperoni on top of Extra Cheese on top of more Pepperoni.

12" Pizza Zen

12" Pizza Zen

$16.75

Our homemade dough and sauce topped with fresh sliced bell pepper, Italian Sausage and Red Pepper. We finish after baking in our Hearth Oven with some fresh, LOCAL TEXAS HONEY!

12" Meat Lovers

12" Meat Lovers

$18.25

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Italian Sausage, Breakfast Bacon

12" Meatball Special

12" Meatball Special

$16.75

Sliced Meatball, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, and Mozzarella. Finished with Imported Shaved Parmesan Cheese

12" Frito Pie

12" Frito Pie

$18.25

Wolf Brand Chili Topped with Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese and Mozzarella. Finished with Fritos! A SHOP FAVORITE!

12" Chicken BBQ

12" Chicken BBQ

$18.25

BBQ sauce base, Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeños, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

12" Chicken Pesto

12" Chicken Pesto

$18.25

Basil Pesto sauce base with Chicken, Roma Tomato, Red Onion

12" Bacon Cheeseburger

12" Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.75

Beef, Bacon, Red Onion Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

12" Mediterranean

12" Mediterranean

$18.25

Spinach, Red Onion, Black Olive, Roma Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella and Feta Cheese

12" Veggie

12" Veggie

$16.75

Mushroom, Roma Tomato, Green Olive, Black Olive, Red Onion, Bell Pepper

14" Large

14" Build Your Own (comes with cheese)

14" Build Your Own (comes with cheese)

$14.00

Our scratch made dough, homemade marinara , and 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese.

14" Supreme

14" Supreme

$21.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$21.50

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Basted Crust, Roma Tomato, Italian Seasoning, Fresh Basil and Garlic. Finished with imported Shaved Parmesan Cheese.

14" Pepperoni Lovers

14" Pepperoni Lovers

$21.50

Pepperoni on top of Extra Cheese on top of more Pepperoni.

14" Pizza Zen

14" Pizza Zen

$21.50

Our homemade dough and sauce topped with fresh sliced bell pepper, Italian Sausage and Red Pepper. We finish after baking in our Hearth Oven with some fresh, LOCAL TEXAS HONEY!

14" Meat Lovers

14" Meat Lovers

$22.75

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Italian Sausage, Breakfast Bacon

14" Meatball Special

14" Meatball Special

$21.50

Sliced Meatball, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, and Mozzarella. Finished with Imported Shaved Parmesan Cheese

14" Frito Pie

14" Frito Pie

$22.75

Wolf Brand Chili Topped with Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese and Mozzarella. Finished with Fritos! A SHOP FAVORITE!

14" Chicken BBQ

14" Chicken BBQ

$22.75

BBQ sauce base, Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeños, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

14" Chicken Pesto

14" Chicken Pesto

$22.75

Basil Pesto sauce base with Chicken, Roma Tomato, Red Onion

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.50

Beef, Bacon, Red Onion Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

14" Mediterranean

14" Mediterranean

$22.75

Spinach, Red Onion, Black Olive, Roma Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella and Feta Cheese

14" Veggie

14" Veggie

$21.50

Mushroom, Roma Tomato, Green Olive, Black Olive, Red Onion, Bell Pepper

16" X-Large

16" Build Your Own (comes with cheese)

16" Build Your Own (comes with cheese)

$16.00

Our scratch made dough, homemade marinara , and 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese.

16" Supreme

16" Supreme

$24.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive

16" Margherita

16" Margherita

$24.50

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Basted Crust, Roma Tomato, Italian Seasoning, Fresh Basil and Garlic. Finished with imported Shaved Parmesan Cheese.

16" Pepperoni Lovers

16" Pepperoni Lovers

$24.50

Pepperoni on top of Extra Cheese on top of more Pepperoni.

16" Pizza Zen

16" Pizza Zen

$24.50

Our homemade dough and sauce topped with fresh sliced bell pepper, Italian Sausage and Red Pepper. We finish after baking in our Hearth Oven with some fresh, LOCAL TEXAS HONEY!

16" Meat Lovers

16" Meat Lovers

$26.25

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Italian Sausage, Breakfast Bacon

16" Meatball Special

16" Meatball Special

$24.50

Sliced Meatball, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, and Mozzarella. Finished with Imported Shaved Parmesan Cheese

16" Frito Pie

16" Frito Pie

$26.25

Wolf Brand Chili Topped with Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese and Mozzarella. Finished with Fritos! A SHOP FAVORITE!

16" Chicken BBQ

16" Chicken BBQ

$26.25

BBQ sauce base, Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeños, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

16" Chicken Pesto

16" Chicken Pesto

$26.25

Basil Pesto sauce base with Chicken, Roma Tomato, Red Onion

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

$24.50

Beef, Bacon, Red Onion Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

16" Mediterranean

16" Mediterranean

$26.25

Spinach, Red Onion, Black Olive, Roma Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella and Feta Cheese

16" Veggie

16" Veggie

$24.50

Mushroom, Roma Tomato, Green Olive, Black Olive, Red Onion, Bell Pepper

Pepperoni Rolls

Our homemade dough stuffed with plenty of pepperoni and whole milk mozzarella cheese. Baked until golden brown and garnished with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with Ranch, Marinara, or Garlic Sauce. LIMITED SUPPLIES! Order early, they are so good the sell out often!
(3) Pepperoni Rolls

(3) Pepperoni Rolls

$7.00
(6) Pepperoni Rolls

(6) Pepperoni Rolls

$14.00
(9) Pepperoni Rolls

(9) Pepperoni Rolls

$21.00
(12) Pepperoni Rolls

(12) Pepperoni Rolls

$28.00

Cheese Breadsticks

We start with our homemade dough and top it with garlic butter and whole milk mozzarella. Served with Ranch, Marinara, or Garlic Sauce
12" Medium Cheese Breadsticks

12" Medium Cheese Breadsticks

$13.75
14" Large Cheese Breadsticks

14" Large Cheese Breadsticks

$16.75
16" X-Large Cheese Breadsticks

16" X-Large Cheese Breadsticks

$18.75

Italian Style Cheese Breadsticks

We add a little more kick to our already awesome Cheese Breadsticks. Before we send it to the oven we add fresh Garlic and Italian herbs and spices, and after it comes out we hit it with some Parmesan Cheese! Served with Ranch, Marinara sauce, or Garlic Sauce.
12" Medium Italian Breadsticks

12" Medium Italian Breadsticks

$15.75
14" Large Italian Breadsticks

14" Large Italian Breadsticks

$18.75
16" X-Large Italian Breadsticks

16" X-Large Italian Breadsticks

$20.75

Salads

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Romaine, Croutons, Shaved Imported Parmesan Cheese.

Side House Salad

$4.50

Romaine, Black Olives, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese

Side Greek Salad

Side Greek Salad

$5.00

Romaine, Spinach, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Roma Tomatoes, topped with Feta Cheese

Full Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Croutons, Shaved Imported Parmesan Cheese.

Full House Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Black Olives, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese

Full Greek Salad

Full Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Spinach, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Roma Tomatoes, topped with Feta Cheese

Subs

Chicken Marinara Sub

$8.00

Chicken Breast with whole-milk mozzarella and homemade marinara

Classic Italian Sub (w/side of Italian dressing)

$7.00

Ham and Pepperoni, melted mozzarella, topped with lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing on the side

Classic Club Sub

Classic Club Sub

$8.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, melted mozzarella, topped with lettuce and tomato

Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Ham, melted mozzarella, topped with lettuce and tomato

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$8.00

Meatballs, marinara, melted mozzarella finished with fresh Parmesan cheese

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$9.00

Steak, Sauteed red onion, mushroom and bell pepper and melted mozzarella cheese on top

Turkey Italian (w/side of Italian dressing)

$7.00

Turkey, Pepperoni and melted mozzarella, topped with lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing on the side

Veggie Sub

$6.00

Sauteed onion, mushroom, bell pepper, green & black olives, tomato and melted mozzarella

Calzones

10" Calzone

10" Calzone

$10.00

Dough stuffed with your choice of toppings, then baked to perfection. We finish it off with a slather of garlic butter and plenty of Parmesan cheese on top! Served with Ranch, Marinara, or Garlic Sauce.

12" Calzone

12" Calzone

$12.00

Dough stuffed with your choice of 3 toppings, then baked to perfection. We finish it off with a slather of garlic butter and plenty of Parmesan cheese on top! Served with Ranch, Marinara, or Garlic Sauce.

Wings

Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
(8) Wings

(8) Wings

$12.00
(12) Wings

(12) Wings

$18.00

Desserts

12" Cinammon Sticks

12" Cinammon Sticks

$5.00

Our homemade dough topped with melted butter and a sugar cinnamon mix. Served with a homemade butter-cream icing on top!

14" Cinammon Sticks

14" Cinammon Sticks

$7.00

Our homemade dough topped with melted butter and a sugar cinnamon mix. Served with a homemade butter-cream icing on top!

Ny Style Cheesecake

Ny Style Cheesecake

$3.75
Chocolate Moussecake

Chocolate Moussecake

$3.75
Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

$3.75
Strawberry Banana Nutella Pie

Strawberry Banana Nutella Pie

$11.00

Our homemade dough topped with Nutella, Sliced Strawberries and Bananas. Finished with Dusting of Powdered Sugar

Dips/Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Chips

Bag of Potato Chips

$0.75

Parm and Peppers

Parmesan Packets

Red Pepper Packets

Soda

2 Liter Coca-Cola

$4.00

2 Liter Dr Pepper

$4.00

2 Liter Sprite

$4.00

2 Liter Coke Zero

$4.00

2 Liter Diet Dr Pepper

$4.00

2 Liter Root Beer

$4.00

Can Coca-Cola

$1.50

Can Dr Pepper

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Can Coke Zero

$1.50

Can Diet Dr Pepper

$1.50

Can Root Beer

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Specials

Family Pack

$44.00

• 16" One-Topping Pizza • 16" Specialty Pizza • One 2-Liter Soda ($2 up-charge for Premium Specialty)

Twin Pack

$35.00

• Two (2) Large (14") Two-Topping Pizzas

Combo Pack

$32.00

• One (1) 14" Two-Topping Pizza • One (1) 14" Cheese Breadsticks + 2 Side Sauces

Attributes and Amenities
Delivery
Online Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

As a kid growing up here in Kyle, I have sure seen our little town grow. When I moved to Kyle in the 90′s, the population was less than 3000! I started at Pizza Classics as a driver right out of high school in 2004, and have seen the business through multiple owners. Now, as an independent pizza shop, owning and operating my own restaurant means long hours and hard work. At Pizza Classics, we do things the old-school, hard way because I think it makes a better product for our customers. Dough is made fresh daily and veggies are always hand cut. We shred our 100% whole milk mozzarella in house as well as make our sauce from scratch with extra virgin olive oil. Lastly, we bake on stone in an old-school hearth oven. Doing it the right way takes some extra time, but we let our product do the talking! Thanks for your business. I truly appreciate it! Billy Bonham, Owner

Website

Location

118 S Front St, Kyle, TX 78640

Directions

Gallery
Pizza Classics image
Banner pic
Pizza Classics image
Pizza Classics image

