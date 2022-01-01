Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

PizzaCo ​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT

976 Reviews

$$

​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT

Stratford, CT 06615

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Cheese
I-90

Engine Starters

Burrata

$14.00

Two cream filled mozzarella balls, arugula, cherry tomatoes, house made crostini and balsamic glaze.

Meatballs

$12.00

All beef and oven-baked with Pomodoro sauce and ricotta.

Toasted Ravioli

$10.00

Crispy breaded ravioli with Pomodoro sauce.

Garlic Wings

$14.00

8 wings tossed with Garlic & Herb served with bleu cheese and spicy ranch.

Spicy Wings

$14.00

8 wings with our House Made Spicy sauce. Served with bleu cheese and spicy ranch

Dry Rub Wings

$14.00

8 wings tossed with our house dry rub, served with bleu cheese and spicy ranch.

Half and Half Wings

$14.00

8 wings served with choice of 2 flavors. Choose from Dry Rub, Garlic Herb or House Made Spicy. Served with bleu cheese and spicy ranch.

Plain Wings

$14.00

8 oven baked wings served with bleu cheese and spicy ranch.

Garlic Knots 12 pc

$8.00

12 mini garlic knots tossed with garlic, herb and Parmesan cheese. Served with Pomodoro sauce

Garlic Knots 24 pc

$14.00

24 mini garlic knots tossed with garlic, herb and Parmesan cheese. Served with Pomodoro sauce

Garlic Bread

$8.00

House-made pizza dough cut in shareable strips glazed with garlic and butter , topped with shaved parmesan and parsley, served with Pomodoro sauce.

Garage Greens

Rocket Salad

$14.00

Baby arugula, bleu cheese, cherry tomato, pears and candied walnuts with balsamic dressing.

Mad Greek Salad

$14.00

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, stuffed grape leaves and hot peppers with Greek Dressing.

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.

Italian Job Salad

$14.00

Salami and provolone over romaine and spring greens with our garage-made Italian dressing.

Caesar salad

$12.00

Hearts of romaine, croutons and shaved parmesan.

Shop Built Pizzas

Build Your Own

$12.00

Our cheese pizza topped as you see fit!

Cheese

$12.00

Garage-fired classic cheese pizza!

Pepperoni

$15.00

Garage-fired classic pepperoni pizza!

Pizza Special

$18.00

Chicken Fajita White Pie, Mozz Cheese, Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Cheddar, Cream Chz

Green Light

$15.00

A delicate white pie with mozzarella, ricotta, spinach and fresh garlic.

Full Service Special

$18.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage and meatballs dressed with mozzarella and ricotta cheese

I-90

$18.00

Spicy buffalo chicken, mozzarella and crumbled bleu cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing.

Margherita

$14.00

The classic featuring tomato sauce, fresh basil and mozzarella

Overheated

$18.00

Tomato sauce, hot sopressata, mozzarella, hot cherry peppers and House-Made Hot Honey

Penne Lane

$16.00

Our two favorite things combined- Penne Alla Vodka and pizza! House-made Penne Alla Vodka , mozzarella and ricotta cheese.

Pit Stop

$18.00

Mozzarella cheese topped with BBQ pulled pork, pickled onions, scallions and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Prius

$15.00

Our veggie pie with muxhrooms, roasted pepper, tomato, mozzarella, spinach and basil topped with a tossed arugala salad.

Scamotz

$15.00

An old school, local-style pizza with tomato sauce, oregano, garlic and Scamorza cheese.

Shell Station

$18.00

A New England style white clam pie with garlic and smoky bacon over Parmiggiano Regglano and served with fresh lemon.

Smashed Potato

$17.00

Mashed potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella and cheddar

Drop Top

$14.00

We've dropped a salad on top of a pizza! Our mozzarella cheese pizza topped with mixed greens in Italian dressing.

Dough Balls

$5.00

Grinders

Eggplant Parm Grinder

$14.00

Breaded and seasoned eggplant, Pomodoro sauce and mozzarella.

Meatball Parm Grinder

$14.00

All beef and oven-baked with Pomodoro sauce topped with melted mozzarella.

Chicken Parm Grinder

$14.00

Breaded chicken breast baked with Pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella.

Sausage Grinder

$14.00

Sautéed Italian sausage and peppers with melted mozzarella.

Chicken Club

$16.00

Oven-baked chicken cutlets, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on our own pizza dough - a local favorite! Served with chips.

Sweet Rides

Lug Nut

$15.00

Nutella on our garage-fired dough, topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar.

Cannoli Pie

$15.00

Cannoli cream and chocolate chips on our garage-fired dough, topped with fresh strawberries, chocolate syrup and powdered sugar.

Cannoli

$10.00

2 classic house made cannolis topped with a chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar.

NA BEV

CLUB SODA

$2.50

ICED TEA

$3.00

COLA

$2.50

DIET COLA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

TONIC

$2.50

FOXON PARK CREAM

$2.75

FOXON PARK DIET KOLA

$2.75

FOXON PARK GRAPE

$2.75

FOXON PARK KOLA

$2.75

FOXON PARK ORANGE

$2.75

FOXON PARK ROOT BEER

$2.75

FOXON PARK WHITE BIRCH

$2.75

COFFEE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$2.75

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$3.00

LATTE

$5.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

TEA

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

CAN/BTL

ALLAGASH WHITE

$8.00

BLOOD ORANGE CIDER AUSTIN

$6.00

GUINESS DRAUGHT

$7.00

HH DISCOUNT

-$2.00

HIGH NOON

$7.00

JACKS JALAPENO

$7.00

MODELO 16OZ

$6.00

NARRAGANSETT 16 OZ.

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

PINEAPPLE CIDER

$6.00

RELIC TROPICAL BLONDE

$8.00

RUN WILD ATHLETIC

$6.00

SIX POINT SUPER RASPBERRY

$7.00

TWO ROAD NO LIMITS

$7.00

TWO ROAD PASSION FRUIT GOSE

$6.00

TWO ROADS HONEY SPOT

$7.00

TWO ROADS ROAD 2 RUIN

$9.00

Truly

$6.00

Two Roads Ol Factory

$8.00

Stella

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Two Roads Two Conn

$7.00

RED

PINOT NIOR

$8.00

PINOT NIOR BTL

$30.00

SPARKLING

PROSECCO

$8.00

PROSECCO BTL

$30.00

WHITE

PINOT GRIGIO

$8.00

PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$30.00

WEARABLE MERCH

WOMENS TSHIRT

$20.00

MENS TSHIRT

$20.00

HATS

$15.00

STICKERS

PIZZACO LOGO

$2.00

GLASS

GLASS

$10.00

WINGS

25 WINGS

$45.00

50 WINGS

$80.00

75 WINGS

$110.00

100 WINGS

$145.00

TOASTED RAVIOLI

25 RAVIOLIS

$30.00

50 RAVIOLIS

$55.00

75 RAVIOLIS

$80.00

100 RAVIOLIS

$100.00

MEATBALLS

25 MEATBALLS

$30.00

50 MEATBALLS

$60.00

75 MEATBALLS

$90.00

100 MEATBALLS

$120.00

SALAD

1/2 ROCKET

$40.00

FULL ROCKET

$75.00

1/2 MAD GREEK

$45.00

FULL MAD GREEK

$85.00

1/2 CAESAR

$35.00

FULL CAESAR

$65.00

1/2 GARDEN

$35.00

FULL GARDEN

$65.00

1/2 ITALIAN JOB

$35.00

FULL ITALIAN JOB

$65.00

1/2 CAESAR W/ CHICKEN

$55.00

FULL CAESAR W/ CHICKEN

$100.00

Valentines Day Special

VALENTINES SPECIAL

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
PizzaCo is a craft Neo-Neapolitan pizza restaurant featuring local ingredients, craft beers and artisanal spirits from the nostalgic comfort of our repurposed garages.

​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT, Stratford, CT 06615

