Dar's Pizza

16110 Everly Road

Suite 2

Hagerstown, MD 21740

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

New York Style

$2.99+

The traditional New York style pizza

French Fries

$4.99

Fried shoestring potatoes

Cheesy Bread

$6.99

Cheesy bread sticks


Pizza/Calzone/Stromboli

New York Style

$2.99+

The traditional New York style pizza

Calzone

$11.99

Mozzarella, ricotta and toppings in a pizza taco with sauce on the side

Stromboli

$11.99

Mozzarella, sauce and toppings in a pizza burrito

Specialty Pizza/Calzone/Stromboli

Supreme

$16.99+Out of stock

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onion

Veggie

$16.99+

Tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion and spinach

Margherita

$16.99+

Ricotta, fresh tomato, basil

Meat Lover

$16.99+Out of stock

Pepperoni, bacon, ham, sausage

Hawaiian

$3.99+

Pineapple and ham

Sausage Pepper Onion

$16.99+Out of stock

Sausage, green pepper, onion

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99+

Chicken, bacon, ranch

BBQ Chicken

$16.99+

Chicken, red onion, bbq sauce

Buffalo Chicken

$16.99+

Chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles

Burger

$16.99+

Burger, onion

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Fried breaded mozzarella with tomato sauce

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Fried breaded chicken tenders

French Fries

$4.99

Fried shoestring potatoes

Onion Rings

$4.99

Breaded onion rings

Bread Sticks

$2.99

Baked dough served with tomato sauce

Cheesy Bread

$6.99

Cheesy bread sticks

Wings

$0.99

Crispy fried chicken wings, sold by the wing.

Chips

$2.99

Home made, fresh fried chips

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Our buttery garlic parmesan sauce slathered on bread, then broiled, served with tomato sauce.

Salads

House Salad

$7.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and black olives

Ceasar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, and croutons

Chef Salad

$9.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, turkey, ham, and mozzarella cheese

Subs

Chicken Parm

$7.99+

Fried breaded chicken, tomato sauce, and cheese

Meatball Parm

$7.99+

Homemade meatballs, sauce, and cheese

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.99+

Shaved ribeye steak, fried onions, and cheese

Hamburger Sub

$7.99+

Hamburger on a sub roll with your choice of toppings

Ham and Cheese

$7.99+

Fresh sliced ham with choice of toppings

Italian

$7.99+

Fresh sliced capicola, ham and salami with choice of toppings

Burgers

Custom

$8.99

4 ounces of beef smashed into a burger with your choice of toppings

Classic w/ Onion

$8.99

4 ounces of beef smashed into thinly sliced onion with your choice of toppings

BBQ Bacon

$8.99

Burger topped with BBQ sauce, an onion ring and bacon with your choice of cheese

Black and Bleu

$8.99

4 ounce burger smashed and topped with blackening seasoning and melted bleu cheese crumbles

Pizza Burger

$8.99

4 ounce burger smashed and topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Daily Specials

#1 - 2 Cheese Slices and a Drink

$6.99

2 Cheese slices and a soda

#2 - 2 Pepperoni Slices and a Drink

$7.99

2 Pepperoni Slices and a drink

#3 - 2 Large Cheese Pizzas

$23.99

2 Large cheese pizzas

#4 - 2 Large 1-Topping Pizzas

$27.99

2 Large cheese pizzas with 1 topping each

#5 - 2 Large Specialty Pizzas

$35.99

2 Large specialty pizzas of your choice

#6 - Sub, fries, drink

$10.99+

Choice of sub and drink with fries

#7 - 10 wings and drink

$10.99

Choice of sauce and drink

#8 - Burger, fries, drink

$10.99

Choice of burger and drink with fries

Beverages

2 Liter

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.49

20oz Bottle

$1.99

Sides

Side House Salad

$2.99

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Onion Rings

$2.99

Sauce

$0.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
16110 Everly Road, Suite 2, Hagerstown, MD 21740

