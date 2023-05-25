Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Pizza Depot

670 Reviews

$$

266 Lake Nepessing Rd

Lapeer, MI 48446

IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ!

Plasticware Option

All wrapped plasticware comes with the following; spoon, fork, knife, salt & pepper & a napkin. There is no charge for requested wrapped plasticware.
Plasticware? (Yes/No)

NOTE: Please let us know in the 'QTY' selection how many sets you will need for your order. If you do not let us know, we will not pack them with your order. All wrapped plasticware comes with the following; spoon, fork, knife, salt & pepper & a napkin. There is no charge for requested wrapped plasticware.

Full Menu

Burgers

Choice Beef custom blend char-grilled steakburger. Served on a grilled brioche bun & topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo with choice of soup of the day, creamy or vinegar slaw or fries. Substitute home-made steak fries +1.00. Substitute onion rings or sweet potato fries +1.99. French Onion soup +1.50
Black & Bleu Burger

Black & Bleu Burger

$12.00

Angus 1/3 lb burger with blackening seasoning, Blue cheese crumbles, grilled onions, mushrooms and bacon, plus lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Chipotle Burger

$12.00

Our grilled burger topped with Pepperjack cheese, a battered onion ring, and spicy Chipotle sauce.

Locomotive burger

Locomotive burger

$10.00

Our classic 1/3 house-ground grilled burger with lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a grilled multigrain Brioche.

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.00

Grilled 1/3 lb Angus burger topped with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a grilled multigrain brioche bun. Served with kettle chips.

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$11.00

Green olives, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and Mayo on a grilled Multigrain Brioche.

Smokin Jack Burger

Smokin Jack Burger

$12.00

House-seasoned Angus burger topped with kickin bourbon sauce, jalapenos, bacon, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a grilled multigrain Brioche.

Cheese Pizza

All regular Pizza's are made with our delicious house-made Dough & Pizza Sauce!
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Build-your-own cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.

Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Build-your-own 10-piece cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.

Medium Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Build-your-own 8-piece cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.

Personal Pizza

$8.00

Build-your-own cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.

Deep Dish Cheese Pizza

Deep Dish Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Build-your-own 6-piece deep dish Detroit-style cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.

Desserts

Two delicious raspberry cheesecake chimis deep-fried and sprinkled with powder sugar, with scoop of ice cream.

Baileys Caramel Sundae

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Drizzle with Caramel Sauce Pour 2 oz Baileys Caramel over Whipped Cream on top Garnish with chocolate covered pretzel

Box Car Brownie

$5.00

Three mini warm brownies with two scoops of Vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple, finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.00

Cheesecake so creamy, so smooth, satisfying it makes the statue of liberty smile!

Entrees

Most entrees (unless otherwise specified) served with your choice of house salad creamy coleslaw,
Grilled Cod Dinner

Grilled Cod Dinner

$16.00

Two Icelandic 4 oz cod fillets grilled and served with lemon and tartar sauce and two sides.

Blackened Cod Dinner

$16.00

Two pieces of Icelandic Cod topped with blackening seasoning and grilled. Served with tartar and lemon and two sides.

Chicken Tender Dinner

Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.00

House-cut & battered chicken tenders fried to a golden brown served with your favorite dipping sauce.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Three flour tortillas filled with Fried or Grilled Cod, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with a lime.

Fried Cod Dinner

Fried Cod Dinner

$16.00

Two beer battered and deep fried Icelandic Cod fillets with choice of two sides.

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Fresh crispy tortilla chips piled high and topped with seasoned ground beef, melted cheese, shredded lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, onions, and diced tomatoes served with sour cream and salsa.

Salmon

Salmon

$20.00

Chargrilled 8-oz Salmon fillet.

Nashville Chicken Dinner

Nashville Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Tender chicken breast deep fried or grilled and topped with our Sidetracks Nashville sauce.

Green Acres (Salads)

All salads served with grilled pita. Dressings: Ranch, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese, Pink Greek, 1,000 Island, House Italian, Southwest Ranch, Honey Mustard, Caesar, Catalina, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Fuji Apple, and Vinegar & Oil.

Antipasta Salad

$12.00

Mixed lettuce, ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella cheese, & tomatoes.

Antipasta Salad Large

$18.00

Large bowl of mixed lettuce, ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncinis, & tomatoes.

BBQ Salad

BBQ Salad

$14.00

Chopped Lettuce, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato & Crispy Fried Chicken topped in a sweet BBQ sauce and topped with onion straws. We recommend the Southwest Ranch Dressing.

Blue Goose Salad

Blue Goose Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast atop a bed of romaine and mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cherries, strawberries & walnuts.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Fresh cut Romaine, shredded Parmesan Cheese & croutons tossed with your choice of dressing. We recommend Caesar Dressing.

Garden Salad Large

$15.00

Large bowl of mixed lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons.

Greek Salad

$11.00

Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, beets, pepperoncinis, and black olives, served with Greek dressing.

Greek Salad Large

$17.00

Large bowl of mixed lettuce, tomatoes, beets, pepperoncinis, and black olives, served with Greek dressing.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

House-fried tortilla shell, lettuce, ground beef or chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and black olives. Garnished with lime baja strips and served with salsa and sour cream

Kids

Junior Salad

$3.00

Mixed lettuce, cheese, cucumbers and croutons.

Kids Fried Cod & Fries

$7.00

One piece of deep-fried cod and french fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cheddar cheese melted between two grilled slices of white bread, served with fries.

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast & Fries

$7.00

Grilled chicken breast and french fries.

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Our home-made pizza crust covered with marinara, mozzarella cheese, and one topping and baked to a golden brown.

Kids Sundae

$2.00

One scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate sauce, caramel sauce or strawberries, topped with whipped cream.

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Two Chicken tenders with french fries, served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Trolley Burger

$7.00

Our hand-formed small patty drilled and served atop a grilled bun, with a side of french fries.

Sandwich Crossing

Served with fries, creamy or vinegar coleslaw, or cup of soup. Substitute home-made steak fries +1.00. Substitute onion rings or sweet potato fries +1.99. French onion soup +1.50

Chicken Sandwich Grilled

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on a grilled multigrain brioche.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

House-battered & fried Chicken Breast topped with lettuce, tomato & Mayonnaise.

Depot Beef Dip

Depot Beef Dip

$12.00

Slow-roasted roast beef shaved and served on a grilled baguette with provolone cheese and au jus. Make it a Philly with grilled onions and peppers +1.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American Cheese melted on grilled Texas Toast.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy or grilled chicken breast topped with a sweet spicy sauce, pepperjack cheese, and coleslaw on a grilled multigrain brioche. Make it a wrap +1.

Corn Beef Reuben

Corn Beef Reuben

$12.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye.

NY Turkey Reuben

NY Turkey Reuben

$11.00

Turkey, Swiss cheese, creamy slaw and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye.

Shareables (Appetizers)

Start a meal off right and get one of our signature Appetizers to start!

Chicken Tenders App

$7.00

Three large chicken tenders battered and deep fried.

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Our delicious creamed spinach and artichoke dip served with crispy tortilla chips.

Kettle Chips

$2.00

1x bag of chips of your choice

Bread Basket

Bread Basket

$6.00

Our house-made bread baked to a golden brown and served with ranch or marinara for dipping.

Battered Cauliflower

$7.00

Large bites of cauliflower battered and deep fried to a golden brown.

Captains Chips & Salsa

Captains Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Fresh corn tortilla chips with our own garden salsa.

Checker Chicken Quesadilla

Checker Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Bites of chicken, cheddar cheese, green onion and salsa stuffed inside a flour tortilla and served with sour cream and salsa.

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$12.00

Four cheese blend of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar and Parmesan on our house-baked bread, served with your choice of dipping sauce. We recommend Ranch or Marinara!

Jalapeno Popper Bread

$13.00

Our cheesy bread stuffed with garlic cream cheese, diced jalepenos and bacon.

Depot Stromboli

$12.00

Dearborn Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni & Grande pizza cheese wrapped in a house-made dough and baked to a golden brown. Served with marinara.

Firecracker Shrimp app

$10.00

Medium shrimp dusted with flour, flash-fried and tossed in our firecracker sauce.

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$7.00

Battered and deep-fried. Served with your choice of dipping sauce. We recommend the Southwest Ranch dressing!

Hot Pepper Cheese Cubes

Hot Pepper Cheese Cubes

$7.00

Savory mozzarella cheese bites breaded and deep-fried with a perfect kick.

Main Tracks Mushrooms

Main Tracks Mushrooms

$7.00

House battered and deep fried to a golden brown with your choice of dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Melt in your mouth cheese sticks served with ranch or marinara sauce.

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Fresh crispy tortilla chips piled high and topped with seasoned ground beef, melted cheese, shredded lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, onions, and diced tomatoes served with sour cream and salsa.

Pretzel Stix

Pretzel Stix

$6.00

Baked to a golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce. We recommend warm Cheddar Cheese sauce!

Wings Dings

Wings Dings

$9.00

Crispy lightly breaded wings served with your favorite dipping sauce. Toss them in a sauce of your choice for an additional $1.00.

Sides

Order your favorite sides without having to order another meal!

Applesauce

$2.50

Chunky cinnamon applesauce.

Baby Greek

$7.50

Bacon/Ched Fry Basket

$8.00

Our basket of fries topped with Bacon and Cheddar.

Baked Potato

$4.00

Baked Russet potato served with butter and sour cream.

Caesar Side

$5.00

A small portion of romaine tossed with grated parmesan cheese in caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan and croutons.

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Large scoop of creamy cottage cheese.

Creamy Slaw

$3.00

Generous scoop of home-made creamy slaw.

Extra Sauce/Dressing

French Fries Basket

$5.00

Generous portion of our fries deep-fried to a golden brown.

French Onion

$5.00

House-made French Onion soup topped with melted Provolone cheese and baked to a golden brown.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

A grilled seasoned chicken breast.

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed lettuce, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons served with your favorite dressing.

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Small bag of kettle chips.

Loaded Potato

$7.00

Our baked potato topped with shredded cheddar and bacon.

Onion Ring Basket

$5.00

A basket of our gourmet onion rings deep-fried to a golden brown.

Sweet Pot Fries Basket

Sweet Pot Fries Basket

$6.00

Basket of deep-fried sweet potato fries served with cinnamon honey.

Veggie Side

$4.00

Steamed veggies of the day.

Specialty Pizza

Deep Dish BBQ Chicken Pizza

Deep Dish BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion & Cilantro.

Deep Dish BLT

$16.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Deep Dish Carnivore Pizza

Deep Dish Carnivore Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage & Ground Beef.

Deep Dish Fran's Favorite

$16.00

Pepperoni, mushrooms, and green peppers.

Deep Dish Garlic White

$18.00

Garlic cream spread, Spinach, Artichoke, Sausage, Parm crust.

Deep Dish Hawaiian Pizza

Deep Dish Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon & Onion.

Deep Dish Margherita

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil, Salt & Balsamic Glaze.

Deep Dish Pesto Veggie

$18.00

Basil Pesto, spinach, Tomato & Sauteed Onions.

Deep Dish Piggy Back Pizza

Deep Dish Piggy Back Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Green Pepper, Mushrooms & Onion.

Deep Dish Tri-Pepper Pie

$18.00

Sauce, Cheese, Sausage, Red/yellow/orange bell peppers. (Tastes like a summer shish kebab).

GF BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, and cilantro.

GF BLT Pizza

$15.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

GF Carnivore Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef.

GF Fran's Favorite Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, & Green Pepper.

GF Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

Bacon, onion, ham, and pineapple.

GF Piggy Back Pizza

$17.00

Ham, pepperoni, onion, and mushrooms.

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion and cilantro.

LG BLT Pizza

LG BLT Pizza

$17.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

LG Carnivore Pizza

LG Carnivore Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage and ground beef.

LG Fran's Favorite Pizza

LG Fran's Favorite Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, green pepper, and mushrooms.

LG Garlic White Pizza

$21.00

Garlic cream spread, Spinach, Artichoke, Sausage, Parm crust.

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

LG Margherita Pizza

$21.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil, Salt & Balsamic Glaze.

LG Pesto Veggie Pizza

$21.00

Basil Pesto, spinach, Tomato & Sauteed Onions.

LG PiggyBack Pizza

LG PiggyBack Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms & Onion.

LG Tri-Pepper Pie

$21.00

Sauce, Cheese, Sausage, Red/yellow/orange bell peppers. (Tastes like a summer shish kebab).

MED BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, and cilantro.

MED BLT Pizza

$15.00

Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, and Mayo.

MED Carnivore Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef.

MED Fran's Favorite Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.

MED Garlic White Pizza

$17.00

Garlic cream spread, Spinach, Artichoke, Sausage, Parm crust.

MED Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

Bacon, onion, ham, and pineapple.

MED Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil, Salt & Balsamic Glaze.

MED Pesto Veggie Piza

$17.00

Basil Pesto, spinach, Tomato & Sauteed Onions.

MED Piggy Back Pizza

$17.00

Ham, pepperoni, onion and mushrooms.

MED Tri-Pepper Pie

$17.00

Sauce, Cheese, Sausage, Red/yellow/orange bell peppers. (Tastes like a summer shish kebab).

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.00

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion & Cilantro.

Personal BLT Pizza

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.

Personal Carnivore Pizza

Personal Carnivore Pizza

$11.00

Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage & Ground Beef.

Personal Fran's Favorite Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.

Personal Garlic White Pizza

$11.00

Garlic cream spread, Spinach, Artichoke, Sausage, Parm crust.

Personal Hawaiian Pizza

Personal Hawaiian Pizza

$10.00

Ham, pepperoni, onion, and mushrooms.

Personal Margherita Pizza

$11.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil, Salt & Balsamic Glaze.

Personal Pesto Veggie Pizza

$11.00

Basil Pesto, spinach, Tomato & Sauteed Onions.

Personal Piggy Back Pizza

Personal Piggy Back Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Green Pepper, Mushrooms & Onion.

Personal Tri-Pepper Pie

$11.00

Sauce, Cheese, Sausage, Red/yellow/orange bell peppers. (Tastes like a summer shish kebab).

Today's Specials

Loaded Potato Skins

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Enter a warm environment surrounded by genuine train memorabilia, and enjoy great food made from scratch in a friendly and comfortable atmosphere. Visit our website at pizzadepotlapeer.com.

Website

Location

266 Lake Nepessing Rd, Lapeer, MI 48446

Directions

Gallery
Side Tracks Bar & Grill image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Search similar restaurants
