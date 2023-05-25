- Home
Pizza Depot
670 Reviews
$$
266 Lake Nepessing Rd
Lapeer, MI 48446
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ!
Plasticware Option
Plasticware? (Yes/No)
NOTE: Please let us know in the 'QTY' selection how many sets you will need for your order. If you do not let us know, we will not pack them with your order. All wrapped plasticware comes with the following; spoon, fork, knife, salt & pepper & a napkin. There is no charge for requested wrapped plasticware.
Full Menu
Burgers
Black & Bleu Burger
Angus 1/3 lb burger with blackening seasoning, Blue cheese crumbles, grilled onions, mushrooms and bacon, plus lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Chipotle Burger
Our grilled burger topped with Pepperjack cheese, a battered onion ring, and spicy Chipotle sauce.
Locomotive burger
Our classic 1/3 house-ground grilled burger with lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a grilled multigrain Brioche.
Mushroom & Swiss
Grilled 1/3 lb Angus burger topped with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a grilled multigrain brioche bun. Served with kettle chips.
Olive Burger
Green olives, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and Mayo on a grilled Multigrain Brioche.
Smokin Jack Burger
House-seasoned Angus burger topped with kickin bourbon sauce, jalapenos, bacon, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a grilled multigrain Brioche.
Cheese Pizza
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
Build-your-own cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.
Large Cheese Pizza
Build-your-own 10-piece cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.
Medium Cheese Pizza
Build-your-own 8-piece cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.
Personal Pizza
Build-your-own cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.
Deep Dish Cheese Pizza
Build-your-own 6-piece deep dish Detroit-style cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.
Desserts
Baileys Caramel Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream Drizzle with Caramel Sauce Pour 2 oz Baileys Caramel over Whipped Cream on top Garnish with chocolate covered pretzel
Box Car Brownie
Three mini warm brownies with two scoops of Vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
Carrot Cake
Layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple, finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache.
Cheesecake
Cheesecake so creamy, so smooth, satisfying it makes the statue of liberty smile!
Entrees
Grilled Cod Dinner
Two Icelandic 4 oz cod fillets grilled and served with lemon and tartar sauce and two sides.
Blackened Cod Dinner
Two pieces of Icelandic Cod topped with blackening seasoning and grilled. Served with tartar and lemon and two sides.
Chicken Tender Dinner
House-cut & battered chicken tenders fried to a golden brown served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Fish Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with Fried or Grilled Cod, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with a lime.
Fried Cod Dinner
Two beer battered and deep fried Icelandic Cod fillets with choice of two sides.
Nachos
Fresh crispy tortilla chips piled high and topped with seasoned ground beef, melted cheese, shredded lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, onions, and diced tomatoes served with sour cream and salsa.
Salmon
Chargrilled 8-oz Salmon fillet.
Nashville Chicken Dinner
Tender chicken breast deep fried or grilled and topped with our Sidetracks Nashville sauce.
Green Acres (Salads)
Antipasta Salad
Mixed lettuce, ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella cheese, & tomatoes.
Antipasta Salad Large
Large bowl of mixed lettuce, ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncinis, & tomatoes.
BBQ Salad
Chopped Lettuce, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato & Crispy Fried Chicken topped in a sweet BBQ sauce and topped with onion straws. We recommend the Southwest Ranch Dressing.
Blue Goose Salad
Grilled chicken breast atop a bed of romaine and mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cherries, strawberries & walnuts.
Caesar Salad
Fresh cut Romaine, shredded Parmesan Cheese & croutons tossed with your choice of dressing. We recommend Caesar Dressing.
Garden Salad Large
Large bowl of mixed lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons.
Greek Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, beets, pepperoncinis, and black olives, served with Greek dressing.
Greek Salad Large
Large bowl of mixed lettuce, tomatoes, beets, pepperoncinis, and black olives, served with Greek dressing.
Taco Salad
House-fried tortilla shell, lettuce, ground beef or chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and black olives. Garnished with lime baja strips and served with salsa and sour cream
Kids
Junior Salad
Mixed lettuce, cheese, cucumbers and croutons.
Kids Fried Cod & Fries
One piece of deep-fried cod and french fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese melted between two grilled slices of white bread, served with fries.
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast & Fries
Grilled chicken breast and french fries.
Kids Pizza
Our home-made pizza crust covered with marinara, mozzarella cheese, and one topping and baked to a golden brown.
Kids Sundae
One scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate sauce, caramel sauce or strawberries, topped with whipped cream.
Kids Tenders
Two Chicken tenders with french fries, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Trolley Burger
Our hand-formed small patty drilled and served atop a grilled bun, with a side of french fries.
Sandwich Crossing
Chicken Sandwich Grilled
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on a grilled multigrain brioche.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
House-battered & fried Chicken Breast topped with lettuce, tomato & Mayonnaise.
Depot Beef Dip
Slow-roasted roast beef shaved and served on a grilled baguette with provolone cheese and au jus. Make it a Philly with grilled onions and peppers +1.99
Grilled Cheese
American Cheese melted on grilled Texas Toast.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken breast topped with a sweet spicy sauce, pepperjack cheese, and coleslaw on a grilled multigrain brioche. Make it a wrap +1.
Corn Beef Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye.
NY Turkey Reuben
Turkey, Swiss cheese, creamy slaw and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye.
Shareables (Appetizers)
Chicken Tenders App
Three large chicken tenders battered and deep fried.
Artichoke Dip
Our delicious creamed spinach and artichoke dip served with crispy tortilla chips.
Kettle Chips
1x bag of chips of your choice
Bread Basket
Our house-made bread baked to a golden brown and served with ranch or marinara for dipping.
Battered Cauliflower
Large bites of cauliflower battered and deep fried to a golden brown.
Captains Chips & Salsa
Fresh corn tortilla chips with our own garden salsa.
Checker Chicken Quesadilla
Bites of chicken, cheddar cheese, green onion and salsa stuffed inside a flour tortilla and served with sour cream and salsa.
Cheesy Bread
Four cheese blend of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar and Parmesan on our house-baked bread, served with your choice of dipping sauce. We recommend Ranch or Marinara!
Jalapeno Popper Bread
Our cheesy bread stuffed with garlic cream cheese, diced jalepenos and bacon.
Depot Stromboli
Dearborn Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni & Grande pizza cheese wrapped in a house-made dough and baked to a golden brown. Served with marinara.
Firecracker Shrimp app
Medium shrimp dusted with flour, flash-fried and tossed in our firecracker sauce.
Fried Green Beans
Battered and deep-fried. Served with your choice of dipping sauce. We recommend the Southwest Ranch dressing!
Hot Pepper Cheese Cubes
Savory mozzarella cheese bites breaded and deep-fried with a perfect kick.
Main Tracks Mushrooms
House battered and deep fried to a golden brown with your choice of dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Melt in your mouth cheese sticks served with ranch or marinara sauce.
Nachos
Fresh crispy tortilla chips piled high and topped with seasoned ground beef, melted cheese, shredded lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, onions, and diced tomatoes served with sour cream and salsa.
Pretzel Stix
Baked to a golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce. We recommend warm Cheddar Cheese sauce!
Wings Dings
Crispy lightly breaded wings served with your favorite dipping sauce. Toss them in a sauce of your choice for an additional $1.00.
Sides
Applesauce
Chunky cinnamon applesauce.
Baby Greek
Bacon/Ched Fry Basket
Our basket of fries topped with Bacon and Cheddar.
Baked Potato
Baked Russet potato served with butter and sour cream.
Caesar Side
A small portion of romaine tossed with grated parmesan cheese in caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan and croutons.
Cottage Cheese
Large scoop of creamy cottage cheese.
Creamy Slaw
Generous scoop of home-made creamy slaw.
Extra Sauce/Dressing
French Fries Basket
Generous portion of our fries deep-fried to a golden brown.
French Onion
House-made French Onion soup topped with melted Provolone cheese and baked to a golden brown.
Grilled Chicken Breast
A grilled seasoned chicken breast.
House Salad
Mixed lettuce, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons served with your favorite dressing.
Kettle Chips
Small bag of kettle chips.
Loaded Potato
Our baked potato topped with shredded cheddar and bacon.
Onion Ring Basket
A basket of our gourmet onion rings deep-fried to a golden brown.
Sweet Pot Fries Basket
Basket of deep-fried sweet potato fries served with cinnamon honey.
Veggie Side
Steamed veggies of the day.
Specialty Pizza
Deep Dish BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion & Cilantro.
Deep Dish BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Deep Dish Carnivore Pizza
Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage & Ground Beef.
Deep Dish Fran's Favorite
Pepperoni, mushrooms, and green peppers.
Deep Dish Garlic White
Garlic cream spread, Spinach, Artichoke, Sausage, Parm crust.
Deep Dish Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Bacon & Onion.
Deep Dish Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil, Salt & Balsamic Glaze.
Deep Dish Pesto Veggie
Basil Pesto, spinach, Tomato & Sauteed Onions.
Deep Dish Piggy Back Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Green Pepper, Mushrooms & Onion.
Deep Dish Tri-Pepper Pie
Sauce, Cheese, Sausage, Red/yellow/orange bell peppers. (Tastes like a summer shish kebab).
GF BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, and cilantro.
GF BLT Pizza
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
GF Carnivore Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef.
GF Fran's Favorite Pizza
Pepperoni, Mushroom, & Green Pepper.
GF Hawaiian Pizza
Bacon, onion, ham, and pineapple.
GF Piggy Back Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, onion, and mushrooms.
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion and cilantro.
LG BLT Pizza
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
LG Carnivore Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage and ground beef.
LG Fran's Favorite Pizza
Pepperoni, green pepper, and mushrooms.
LG Garlic White Pizza
Garlic cream spread, Spinach, Artichoke, Sausage, Parm crust.
LG Hawaiian Pizza
LG Margherita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil, Salt & Balsamic Glaze.
LG Pesto Veggie Pizza
Basil Pesto, spinach, Tomato & Sauteed Onions.
LG PiggyBack Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms & Onion.
LG Tri-Pepper Pie
Sauce, Cheese, Sausage, Red/yellow/orange bell peppers. (Tastes like a summer shish kebab).
MED BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, and cilantro.
MED BLT Pizza
Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, and Mayo.
MED Carnivore Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef.
MED Fran's Favorite Pizza
Pepperoni, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.
MED Garlic White Pizza
Garlic cream spread, Spinach, Artichoke, Sausage, Parm crust.
MED Hawaiian Pizza
Bacon, onion, ham, and pineapple.
MED Margherita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil, Salt & Balsamic Glaze.
MED Pesto Veggie Piza
Basil Pesto, spinach, Tomato & Sauteed Onions.
MED Piggy Back Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, onion and mushrooms.
MED Tri-Pepper Pie
Sauce, Cheese, Sausage, Red/yellow/orange bell peppers. (Tastes like a summer shish kebab).
Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion & Cilantro.
Personal BLT Pizza
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.
Personal Carnivore Pizza
Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage & Ground Beef.
Personal Fran's Favorite Pizza
Pepperoni, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.
Personal Garlic White Pizza
Garlic cream spread, Spinach, Artichoke, Sausage, Parm crust.
Personal Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, onion, and mushrooms.
Personal Margherita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil, Salt & Balsamic Glaze.
Personal Pesto Veggie Pizza
Basil Pesto, spinach, Tomato & Sauteed Onions.
Personal Piggy Back Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Green Pepper, Mushrooms & Onion.
Personal Tri-Pepper Pie
Sauce, Cheese, Sausage, Red/yellow/orange bell peppers. (Tastes like a summer shish kebab).
Today's Specials
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Enter a warm environment surrounded by genuine train memorabilia, and enjoy great food made from scratch in a friendly and comfortable atmosphere. Visit our website at pizzadepotlapeer.com.
266 Lake Nepessing Rd, Lapeer, MI 48446