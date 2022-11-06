Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza District 6919 SW 18th St #101

review star

No reviews yet

6919 SW 18th St #101

Boca Raton, FL 33433

Order Again

Appetizers

Baked Calamari Bites

$14.99

Side marinara sauce and sweet thai chili sauce

Baked French Fries

$5.99

Bruschetta (4)

$12.99

Roasted diced tomato, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, shaved parmesan, fresh basil and balsamic drizzle on an in-house fresh baked roll

Cheesy Bread

$10.99

Side marinara sauce

Buffalo Chicken Cheesy Bread

$13.99

Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumble, mozzarella cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheesy Bread

$13.99

Garlic Rolls 1/2 Dozen

$5.99

With side marinara sauce. Add extra sauce for $1.00

Garlic Rolls Dozen

$8.99

With side marinara sauce. Add extra sauce for $1.00

Meatballs with Ricotta (6)

$10.99

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.99

Side marinara sauce

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese 4oz

$1.00

Side Ranch 4oz

$1.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$13.99

Chopped romaine, red onion, green peppers, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, kalamata olives, oregano

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Chopped romaine, crouton and parmesan cheese

Caprese Salad

$13.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, basil with balsamic glaze

District Salad

$13.99

Fresh harvest blend, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, green peppers, chickpeas, candied walnuts

Antipasto Salad

$16.99

Chopped romain, artichoke, roasted red pepper, mushroom, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan, prosciutto, pepperoni, ham

Soup

Soup of the Day (16oz)

$6.99

Wings

Baked Chicken Wings 10 Pc

$13.99

Baked Chicken Wings 20 Pc

$27.98

Boneless Breaded Chicken Wings 10 Pc

$13.99

Boneless Wings 20 Pc

$27.98

Boneless Gluten Free Wings 10 Pc

$13.99

Boneless Gluten Free Wings 20 Pc

$27.98

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.99

Breaded chicken, mozarella cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano, tomato sauce

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$11.99

Meatballs, mozarella cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano, tomato sauce

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$11.99

Breaded eggplant, mozarella cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano, tomato sauce

Pizza Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Pepperoni, steak, mozzarella, paremesan, oregano, tomato sauce

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$11.99

Sausage, onions, peppers, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich

$13.99

Prosciutto, tomato, mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Breaded chicken, mozzarella, and buffalo sauce

Philly Cheese

$12.99

Steak, mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms and steak sauce

Pastas

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.99

Lasagna Bolognese

$13.99

Beef & pork mix

Baked Ziti

$12.99

Penne pasta, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan and oregano

Create Your Own Penne

$12.99

Kid's Pasta

$6.99

Butter only

Calzone

Calzone

$13.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, in our pizza dough. Each additional topping add $2

The Classics 14"

14" Classic Cheese

$15.99

Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

14" 4 Cheese White Pizza

$20.99

Ricotta, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, and shredded mozzarella

14" Hawaiian

$20.99

Ham, chopped pineapple, mozzarella, tomato sauce

14" Garden Veggie

$20.99

Mushroom, white onion, green pepper, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce

14" Meat Lovers

$21.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, steak, bacon, mozzarella, tomato sauce

14" Margherita

$20.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, tomato sauce, minced garlic and fresh basil

14" The Supreme

$21.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, peppers,, mushrooms, mozzarella and tomato sauce

The Classics 18"

18" Classic Cheese

$19.99

Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

18" 4 Cheese White Pizza

$25.99

Ricotta, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, and shredded mozzarella

18" Hawaiian

$25.99

Ham, chopped pineapple, mozzarella, tomato sauce

18" Garden Veggie

$25.99

Mushroom, white onion, green pepper, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce

18" Meat Lovers

$26.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, steak, bacon, mozzarella, tomato sauce

18" Margherita

$25.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, tomato sauce, minced garlic and fresh basil

18" The Supreme

$26.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, peppers,, mushrooms, mozzarella and tomato sauce

Specialty Pizzas 14"

14" Mizner Park

$20.99

Italian meatballs, ricotta cheese, parmesan, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil

14" The Goat

$20.99

Grilled artichokes, spinach, mozzarella cheese, parmesan, goat cheese, tomato sauce

14" Pork Belly Pizza

$22.99

Smoked pork belly, parmesan cheese, red onion, BBQ sauce, and fresh arugula

14" Spicy Soppressata

$21.99

Soppressata, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, hot honey drizzle, tomato sauce and fresh basil

14" White Clam Casino

$22.99

Baked clams, mozzarella, bacon, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and white sauce

14" Spanish River

$20.99

Chorizo, parmesan, tomato sauce, crushed red pepper infused olive oil, fresh basil

14" Boca's Buffalo

$21.99

Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumble, mozzarella cheese

14" Fighting Owl

$20.99

Bacon, chopped pineapple, jalapeño, mozzarella, tomato sauce

14" The Greek

$20.99

Fresh spinach, mozzarella, feta cheese, kalamata olives, extra virgin olive oil, no sauce

14" Fire-Roasted Caprese

$20.99

Fire-roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, goat cheese, arugula, tomato sauce

14" Chicken Pesto

$21.99

Grilled white meat chicken, fresh pesto, ricotta, mozzarella

14" BBQ Chicken

$21.99

Breaded chicken, BBQ sauce, caramelized onion, mozzarella, fresh basil

14" Steak & Gorgonzola

$21.99

Steak, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce

14" Slightly Pesto

$20.99

Fresh basil pesto, diced tomato, grilled artichoke, minced garlic, mozzarella cheese

14" Pizza con Prosciutto

$21.99

Thinly sliced prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, arugula, tomato sauce

14" Chicken Parm Pizza

$21.99

Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce

14" The Ball Park

$20.99

Italian sausage, green peppers, white onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce

14" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$21.99

Grilled chicken, ham, mozzarella, white sauce

14" Pizza Carbonara

$21.99

Bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, black pepper, white sauce

14" Steak & Bacon

$21.99

Steak, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeño peppers, tomato sauce

Specialty Pizzas 18"

18" Mizner Park

$25.99

Italian meatballs, ricotta cheese, parmesan, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil

18" The Goat

$25.99

Grilled artichokes, spinach, mozzarella cheese, parmesan, goat cheese, tomato sauce

18" Pork Belly Pizza

$27.99

Smoked pork belly, parmesan cheese, red onion, BBQ sauce, and fresh arugula

18" Spicy Sopressata

$26.99

Soppressata, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, hot honey drizzle, tomato sauce and fresh basil

18" White Clam Casino

$27.99

Baked clams, mozzarella, bacon, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and white sauce

18" Spanish River

$25.99

Chorizo, parmesan, tomato sauce, crushed red pepper infused olive oil, fresh basil

18" Boca's Buffalo

$26.99

Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumble, mozzarella cheese

18" Fighting Owl

$25.99

Bacon, chopped pineapple, jalapeño, mozzarella, tomato sauce

18" The Greek

$25.99

Fresh spinach, mozzarella, feta cheese, kalamata olives, extra virgin olive oil, no sauce

18" Fire-Roasted Caprese

$25.99

Fire-roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, goat cheese, arugula, tomato sauce

18" Chicken Pesto

$25.99

Grilled white meat chicken, fresh pesto, ricotta, mozzarella

18" BBQ Chicken

$26.99

Breaded chicken, BBQ sauce, caramelized onion, mozzarella, fresh basil

18" Steak & Gorgonzola

$26.99

Steak, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce

18" Slightly Pesto

$25.99

Fresh basil pesto, diced tomato, grilled artichoke, minced garlic, mozzarella cheese

18" Pizza con Prosciutto

$26.99

Thinly sliced prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, arugula, tomato sauce

18" Chicken Parm Pizza

$26.99

Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce

18" The Ball Park

$25.99

Italian sausage, green peppers, white onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce

18" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$26.99

Grilled chicken, ham, mozzarella, white sauce

18" Pizza Carbonara

$26.99

Bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, black pepper, white sauce

18" Steak & Bacon

$26.99

Steak, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeño peppers, tomato sauce

Half & Half

18" Half & Half

14" Half & Half

10" Half & Half

10" Crust Pizza

10" CLASSIC Crust Pizza

10" SPECIALTY Crust Pizza

Desserts

10" Nutella Pizza

$10.99

14" Nutella Pizza

$14.99

Tiramisu

$7.99

Cannoli

$4.99

Limoncello Cake

$7.99

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Tartufo

$7.99

Sweet Treats

$3.50

Drinks

Coke Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

RootBeer

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.00

Can Soda

$2.25

2 Liter

$5.00

Bottled Water