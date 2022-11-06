- Home
Pizza District 6919 SW 18th St #101
6919 SW 18th St #101
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Appetizers
Baked Calamari Bites
Side marinara sauce and sweet thai chili sauce
Baked French Fries
Bruschetta (4)
Roasted diced tomato, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, shaved parmesan, fresh basil and balsamic drizzle on an in-house fresh baked roll
Cheesy Bread
Side marinara sauce
Buffalo Chicken Cheesy Bread
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumble, mozzarella cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheesy Bread
Garlic Rolls 1/2 Dozen
With side marinara sauce. Add extra sauce for $1.00
Garlic Rolls Dozen
With side marinara sauce. Add extra sauce for $1.00
Meatballs with Ricotta (6)
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Side marinara sauce
Side Marinara Sauce
Side Blue Cheese 4oz
Side Ranch 4oz
Salads
Greek Salad
Chopped romaine, red onion, green peppers, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, kalamata olives, oregano
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, crouton and parmesan cheese
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, basil with balsamic glaze
District Salad
Fresh harvest blend, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, green peppers, chickpeas, candied walnuts
Antipasto Salad
Chopped romain, artichoke, roasted red pepper, mushroom, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan, prosciutto, pepperoni, ham
Wings
Sandwiches
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded chicken, mozarella cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano, tomato sauce
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich
Meatballs, mozarella cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano, tomato sauce
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded eggplant, mozarella cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano, tomato sauce
Pizza Steak Sandwich
Pepperoni, steak, mozzarella, paremesan, oregano, tomato sauce
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Sausage, onions, peppers, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich
Prosciutto, tomato, mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken, mozzarella, and buffalo sauce
Philly Cheese
Steak, mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms and steak sauce
Pastas
The Classics 14"
14" Classic Cheese
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
14" 4 Cheese White Pizza
Ricotta, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, and shredded mozzarella
14" Hawaiian
Ham, chopped pineapple, mozzarella, tomato sauce
14" Garden Veggie
Mushroom, white onion, green pepper, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce
14" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, steak, bacon, mozzarella, tomato sauce
14" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, tomato sauce, minced garlic and fresh basil
14" The Supreme
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, peppers,, mushrooms, mozzarella and tomato sauce
The Classics 18"
18" Classic Cheese
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
18" 4 Cheese White Pizza
Ricotta, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, and shredded mozzarella
18" Hawaiian
Ham, chopped pineapple, mozzarella, tomato sauce
18" Garden Veggie
Mushroom, white onion, green pepper, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce
18" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, steak, bacon, mozzarella, tomato sauce
18" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, tomato sauce, minced garlic and fresh basil
18" The Supreme
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, peppers,, mushrooms, mozzarella and tomato sauce
Specialty Pizzas 14"
14" Mizner Park
Italian meatballs, ricotta cheese, parmesan, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil
14" The Goat
Grilled artichokes, spinach, mozzarella cheese, parmesan, goat cheese, tomato sauce
14" Pork Belly Pizza
Smoked pork belly, parmesan cheese, red onion, BBQ sauce, and fresh arugula
14" Spicy Soppressata
Soppressata, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, hot honey drizzle, tomato sauce and fresh basil
14" White Clam Casino
Baked clams, mozzarella, bacon, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and white sauce
14" Spanish River
Chorizo, parmesan, tomato sauce, crushed red pepper infused olive oil, fresh basil
14" Boca's Buffalo
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumble, mozzarella cheese
14" Fighting Owl
Bacon, chopped pineapple, jalapeño, mozzarella, tomato sauce
14" The Greek
Fresh spinach, mozzarella, feta cheese, kalamata olives, extra virgin olive oil, no sauce
14" Fire-Roasted Caprese
Fire-roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, goat cheese, arugula, tomato sauce
14" Chicken Pesto
Grilled white meat chicken, fresh pesto, ricotta, mozzarella
14" BBQ Chicken
Breaded chicken, BBQ sauce, caramelized onion, mozzarella, fresh basil
14" Steak & Gorgonzola
Steak, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce
14" Slightly Pesto
Fresh basil pesto, diced tomato, grilled artichoke, minced garlic, mozzarella cheese
14" Pizza con Prosciutto
Thinly sliced prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, arugula, tomato sauce
14" Chicken Parm Pizza
Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce
14" The Ball Park
Italian sausage, green peppers, white onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce
14" Chicken Cordon Bleu
Grilled chicken, ham, mozzarella, white sauce
14" Pizza Carbonara
Bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, black pepper, white sauce
14" Steak & Bacon
Steak, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeño peppers, tomato sauce
Specialty Pizzas 18"
18" Mizner Park
Italian meatballs, ricotta cheese, parmesan, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil
18" The Goat
Grilled artichokes, spinach, mozzarella cheese, parmesan, goat cheese, tomato sauce
18" Pork Belly Pizza
Smoked pork belly, parmesan cheese, red onion, BBQ sauce, and fresh arugula
18" Spicy Sopressata
Soppressata, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, hot honey drizzle, tomato sauce and fresh basil
18" White Clam Casino
Baked clams, mozzarella, bacon, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and white sauce
18" Spanish River
Chorizo, parmesan, tomato sauce, crushed red pepper infused olive oil, fresh basil
18" Boca's Buffalo
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumble, mozzarella cheese
18" Fighting Owl
Bacon, chopped pineapple, jalapeño, mozzarella, tomato sauce
18" The Greek
Fresh spinach, mozzarella, feta cheese, kalamata olives, extra virgin olive oil, no sauce
18" Fire-Roasted Caprese
Fire-roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, goat cheese, arugula, tomato sauce
18" Chicken Pesto
Grilled white meat chicken, fresh pesto, ricotta, mozzarella
18" BBQ Chicken
Breaded chicken, BBQ sauce, caramelized onion, mozzarella, fresh basil
18" Steak & Gorgonzola
Steak, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce
18" Slightly Pesto
Fresh basil pesto, diced tomato, grilled artichoke, minced garlic, mozzarella cheese
18" Pizza con Prosciutto
Thinly sliced prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, arugula, tomato sauce
18" Chicken Parm Pizza
Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce
18" The Ball Park
Italian sausage, green peppers, white onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce
18" Chicken Cordon Bleu
Grilled chicken, ham, mozzarella, white sauce
18" Pizza Carbonara
Bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, black pepper, white sauce
18" Steak & Bacon
Steak, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeño peppers, tomato sauce