Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Envy / Tilly’s Feasts

1 Review

640 Boston Neck Rd

North Kingstown, RI 02852

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PEPPERONI
B.Y.O.P. (build your own pizza)
MARGE

PAN PIZZA

MARGE

MARGE

$18.99

-CLASSIC MARGHERITA PIZZA- HOUSE-MADE RED SAUCE, ROASTED & MARINATED TOMATO, HAND STRETCHED NARRAGANSETT CREAMERY FRESH MOZZARELLA, PECORINO, FRESH BASIL & OREGANO, GARLIC OIL **ALL INGREDIENTS ABOVE ARE INCLUDED ON THIS PIZZA** --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--

VEGAN MARGE

VEGAN MARGE

$22.99

CLASSIC MARGHERITA PIZZA (VEGAN STYLE) HOUSE-MADE RED SAUCE, BARRETT'S GARDEN VEGAN MOZZARELLA & "FARMESAN" VEGAN PARMESAN, ROASTED & MARINATED TOMATO, GARLIC OIL, FRESH BASIL & OREGANO **ALL INGREDIENTS ABOVE ARE INCLUDED ON THIS PIZZA** --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--

4 CHEESE

4 CHEESE

$19.99

HOUSE MADE RED SAUCE, LO-MO MOZZARELLA & FONTINA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, PECORINO, BASIL & OREGANO **ALL INGREDIENTS ABOVE ARE INCLUDED ON THIS PIZZA** --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--

PEPPERONI

PEPPERONI

$19.99

HOUSE-MADE RED SAUCE, ROSA GRANDE PEPPERONI CUPS, LO-MO MOZZARELLA & FONTINA BLEND, PECORINO, FRESH HERBS **ALL INGREDIENTS ABOVE ARE INCLUDED ON THIS PIZZA** --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--

MEAT, MEAT, MEAT!

MEAT, MEAT, MEAT!

$20.99

HOUSE MADE RED SAUCE, OUR FENNEL SAUSAGE, PEPPERONI CUPS, DANIELE SOPPRESSATA, LO-MO MOZZARELLA AND FONTINA CHEESE BLEND, PECORINO, FRESH HERBS **ALL INGREDIENTS ABOVE ARE INCLUDED ON THIS PIZZA** --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--

SARDINE V

SARDINE V

$17.99

SARDINE, THIN SLICED LEMON, OLIVE OIL, ROAST GARLIC, PICKLED ONION, PECORINO, SCALLION, PARSLEY, CRISPY BREADCRUMBS, OLIVE OIL **ALL INGREDIENTS ABOVE ARE INCLUDED ON THIS PIZZA** --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--

WHITE PIE

WHITE PIE

$19.99

ROAST GARLIC CREAM SAUCE, ROASTED & MARINATED TOMATO, RICOTTA CHEESE, LO-MO MOZZARELLA & FONTINA CHEESE BLEND, PECORINO, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, SESAME CHILI CRUNCH, FRESH OREGANO **ALL INGREDIENTS ABOVE ARE INCLUDED ON THIS PIZZA** --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--

SAUSAGE & RABE

SAUSAGE & RABE

$19.99

OUR RED SAUCE, HAND MADE FENNEL SAUSAGE, GARLICKY BROCCILI RABE, LO-MO MOZZARELLA & FONTINA CHEESE BLEND, PECORINO, RICOTTA **ALL INGREDIENTS ABOVE ARE INCLUDED ON THIS PIZZA** --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$19.99

ROAST GARLIC CREAM SAUCE, SLOW COOKED CHICKEN BREAST, SLAB BACON, SHAVED RED ONION, LO-MO MOZZARELLA & FONTINA CHEESE BLEND, SCALLIONS, PARSLEY **ALL INGREDIENTS ABOVE ARE INCLUDED ON THIS PIZZA** --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--

ANGRY SAMOAN

ANGRY SAMOAN

$19.99

HOUSE RED SAUCE, MOZZ & FONTINA CHEESE BLEND, PEPPERONI "NDUJA" SHAVED RED ONION, PINEAPPLE, PICKLED FRESNO CHILES, FRESH CHIVES

B.Y.O.P. (build your own pizza)

B.Y.O.P. (build your own pizza)

$13.99

CHOOSE FROM THE TOPPINGS BELOW TO BUILD YOUR OWN PERSONAL DREAM PIZZA! INCLUDES A SIDE OF PIZZA DUST AND PEPPERONCINIS --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--

SALADS

CAESAR

CAESAR

$7.99

CHOPPED BABY ROMAINE HEARTS, PECORINO CHEESE, HERBS, PIZZA DUST CROUTON, SLICED LEMON & HOUSE MADE CREAMY CEASAR DRESSING SERVED ON THE SIDE

HOUSE

HOUSE

$7.99

CHOPPED BABY ROMAINE HEARTS WITH MARINATED+ROASTED TOMATOES, SHAVED RED ONION, PEPPERONI CROUTONS, CRISPY CHEETO DUST. CHOICE OF RANCH OR RED WINE VINAIGRETTE

WINGS

BUFFALO

BUFFALO

$11.99

Local Baffoni Farms Whole Chicken Wings, Deep Fried, tossed with house made Buffalo sauce. served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dip and celery sticks.

HOT HONEY - GARLIC

HOT HONEY - GARLIC

$12.99

Local Baffoni Farms Whole Chicken Wings, Deep fried and tossed with house made Hot Honey, garlic, Lemon and black pepper glaze. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks.

BAR-B-Q

BAR-B-Q

$11.99

Local Baffoni Farms Whole Chicken Wings, Deep Fried, tossed with house made Bar-B-Q sauce. served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dip and celery sticks.

SALT & PEPPER (NO SAUCE)

SALT & PEPPER (NO SAUCE)

$11.99

Local Baffoni Farms Whole Chicken Wings, Deep Fried, tossed with our salt and pepper mix. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dip and celery sticks.

SIDES

SIDE HOUSE HOT HONEY (2OZ)

SIDE HOUSE HOT HONEY (2OZ)

$3.00

OUR HOUSE MADE SPICY HOT HONEY (2OZ) (PIZZA SLICE NOT INCLUDED)

SIDE RANCH (5.5OZ)

SIDE RANCH (5.5OZ)

$3.00

OUR HOUSE MADE BUTTERMILK RANCH DRESSING MADE WITH DUKES MAYO, LEMON, SPICES AND FRESH HERBS (5.5OZ) (PIZZA SLICE NOT INCLUDED)

SIDE PEPPERONCINI'S

SIDE PEPPERONCINI'S

$3.00

SIDE OF WHOLE PEPPERONCINI'S (PIZZA SLICE NOT INCLUDED)

SIDE PIZZA DUST (MAKES EVERYTHING NEAT,NEAT,NEAT)

SIDE PIZZA DUST (MAKES EVERYTHING NEAT,NEAT,NEAT)

$1.00

OUR SECRET PIZZA DUST MADE WITH PECORINO, CHILI FLAKE AND HERBS (4 OZ) (PIZZA SLICE NOT INCLUDED)

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$3.00

SIDE RED SAUCE

$2.00

BEER

Other Half Brewing "Forever Citra"

Other Half Brewing "Forever Citra"

$8.00Out of stock

Double Dry Hopped India Pale Ale 6.5% ALC by Vol. Brooklyn, NYC

Other Half Brewing "Citra Daydream"

Other Half Brewing "Citra Daydream"

$8.00Out of stock

Double Dry Hopped Oat Cream India Pale Ale 6.0% ALC by Vol. Brooklyn, NYC 16oz Can

Other Half Brewing "Green City"

Other Half Brewing "Green City"

$8.00Out of stock

Double Dry Hopped India Pale Ale 7.0% ALC by Vol. Brooklyn, NYC 16oz Can

Other Half Brewing "Big Citra Vibes"

Other Half Brewing "Big Citra Vibes"

$8.00Out of stock

Double Dry Hopped Big Citra Vibes 6.5% ALC by Vol. Brooklyn, NYC 16oz Can

Other Half Brewing "All Citra Everything"

Other Half Brewing "All Citra Everything"

$8.00Out of stock

Double Dry Hopped Imperial India Pale Ale 8.5% ALC by Vol. Brooklyn, NYC 16oz Can

FINBACK "Rolling Clouds" DIPA

FINBACK "Rolling Clouds" DIPA

$7.25Out of stock

DIPA Brewed for the New Wave. Bright, balanced, just the right amount of bitterness and juice. Our go-to hazy

Oxbow "Surfcasting" Farmhouse Ale

Oxbow "Surfcasting" Farmhouse Ale

$5.50Out of stock

Oxbow Brewing Surfcasting is a gently salted grisette brewed with American hops, wheat, and limes.

Schilling "Alex" Czech Pils

Schilling "Alex" Czech Pils

$7.00Out of stock

A sessionable pale lager inspired by similar Czech beers. Premium authentic raw materials shine, including Moravian pilsner malt—foundational to the substantial but rounded hop flavor and aroma

Shaidzon "North/South" IPA

Shaidzon "North/South" IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Dry hopped with Crystal, Chinook and Citra. A beer for the outdoors. Named after the trail that runs the entire state of Rhode Island North to South (or vice versa).

Proclamation "Flummox" Pilsner

Proclamation "Flummox" Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

Made with fresh, locally malted grains from Stone Path Malt in Massachusetts and hopped with a “new-meets-old-school” blend of Saaz hops grown in the Czech Republic and a touch of Motueka from New Zealand. The result is a refreshing, crisp, lightly bready Pilsner with a gentle swath of grass, lime, and citrus in the finish. Clean. Simple. Crispy.

WINE

ANCHOR & HOPE MENDO RED

ANCHOR & HOPE MENDO RED

$9.00

12OZ CAN A single harvest field blend of old vine Syrah, Grenache, and Zinfandel, this wine offers blackberry, plum and violet flavors, with bay and tobacCO LEAF

ANCHOR & HOPE SAUV BLANC

ANCHOR & HOPE SAUV BLANC

$9.00Out of stock

12 OZ CAN Bright and refreshing flavors of passion fruit and orange blossom, followed by zesty textures, minerality and crisp acidity.

ANCHOR & HOPE ROSE

ANCHOR & HOPE ROSE

$9.00

12 OZ CAN Anchor & Hope's light and zippy rosé combines the lush flavors of strawberries and guava with peppery and floral aromatics.

SELTZER & CANNED COCKTAILS

LOYAL LEMONADE

LOYAL LEMONADE

$7.25Out of stock

(South Kingstown, RI) 9% ABV Sons of Liberty Loyal Lemonade is the perfect Rhode Island summer drink! This canned cocktail is all natural and uses fresh lemon peels to provide a bright, easy-sipping and refreshing adult beverage. The canned 4-pack makes this alcoholic lemonade fun and convenient and it's made right here in the Ocean State!

WILLIE’S SUPERBREW PEAR CINNAMON

WILLIE’S SUPERBREW PEAR CINNAMON

$4.00

(Pawtucket, RI) 4.5% ABV Made with Water, Alcohol from Cane Sugar, Mango, Cane Sugar, Pear Concentrate, and Cinnamon. This 4.5% can of Gluten-Free goodness from Willie’s Superbrew is extremely crushable!

ASLIN VIBEZ GRAPEFRUIT HARD SELTZER

ASLIN VIBEZ GRAPEFRUIT HARD SELTZER

$5.50Out of stock
ASLIN VIBEZ LIME HARD SELTZER

ASLIN VIBEZ LIME HARD SELTZER

$5.50Out of stock
ASLIN VIBEZ BLACK CHERRY SELTZER

ASLIN VIBEZ BLACK CHERRY SELTZER

$5.50Out of stock

SOFT DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00
TILLY'S LEMONADE

TILLY'S LEMONADE

$3.00

SWEET AND TANGY! OUR SIGNATURE LEMONADE MADE WITH REAL CANE SUGAR.

COKE CLASSIC (20oz Bottle)

COKE CLASSIC (20oz Bottle)

$3.00
SPRITE (20oz BOTTLE)

SPRITE (20oz BOTTLE)

$3.00
DIET COKE (20oz BOTTLE)

DIET COKE (20oz BOTTLE)

$3.00
TOPO CHICO SPARKLING WATER

TOPO CHICO SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

FROZEN COCKTAILS

Rum & Coke

$8.00

20oz of house made Goslings dark Rum, coca-cola and bully boy Amaro Spritz

CRAVINGS

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH

$6.00

classic chocolate chip cookies recipe / ooey / gooey / delicious / served in a 1 lb portion / comes with baking instructions CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY

CLASSIC WHOOPIE PIE

CLASSIC WHOOPIE PIE

$4.00+

house-made dark chocolate cake / filled with philly cream cheese buttercream / topped with crunchy sea salt CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT

TILLY'S CHEESECAKE

TILLY'S CHEESECAKE

$7.99

Smore's style basque cheesecake topped with honey fluff, and chocolate graham cracker crumble. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY

VEGAN LEMON-BLUEBERRY TART

VEGAN LEMON-BLUEBERRY TART

$7.99

Lemon- Blueberry Vegan Tart with cashew & coconut crust / blueberry -lemon custard/ biscoff-lemon crunchies Dairy Free CONTAINS: NUTS

"RICHIE RICH" (chocolate tart)

"RICHIE RICH" (chocolate tart)

$7.99

2 Layer Tart with Dark chocolate Ganache layered with silky chocolate mouse and cocoa powder

MILKSHAKES & FLOATS

Boozy Milkshakes are available for Pickup ONLY and cannot be delivered at this time. Thank you for your cooperation.
TILLYS SLIDE (boozy)

TILLYS SLIDE (boozy)

$9.99

:NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY: Tilly’s original soft-serve ice cream made by Warwick Ice Cream / vanilla vodka / coffee liquer / Five Farms Irish Cream liqueur / chocolate drizzle / whipped cream/ house-made sea salted chocolate bark.

P.B. CUP (boozy)

P.B. CUP (boozy)

$9.99Out of stock

:NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY:Tilly’s original soft-serve ice cream made by Warwick Ice Cream / peanut butter whiskey / creme de cacao / all natural peanut butter / chocolate drizzle / garnished with a peanut brittle crunch.

STRAWBERRY CRUNCH (boozy)

STRAWBERRY CRUNCH (boozy)

$9.99

:NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY: Tilly’s original soft-serve ice cream made by Warwick Ice Cream / strawberry vodka / Five Farms Irish Cream liqueur / house-made strawberry puree / whipped cream / strawberry shortcake crumble

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH (boozy)

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH (boozy)

$9.99

:NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY: Tilly's signature soft serve made by Warwick Ice Cream / Vanilla vodka / Five Farms Fresh Irish Cream / Amaretto Liqueur / homemade Cinnamon Simple Syrup

MILKSHAKES (NOT BOOZY)

MILKSHAKES (NOT BOOZY)

$5.00

Tilly’s original soft-serve ice cream made by Warwick Ice Cream flavors : chocolate / vanilla / coffee / strawberry / Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

HOME OF PIZZA ENVY THICK PAN PIZZAS, SALADS, BOOZY MILKSHAKES, WINE & BEER

Website

Location

640 Boston Neck Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02852

Directions

Gallery
Pizza Envy image
Pizza Envy image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tavern by the Sea
orange starNo Reviews
16 West Main Street North Kingstown, RI 02852
View restaurantnext
PLUM PT. BISTRO
orange star4.3 • 733
1814 Boston Neck Rd Saunderstown, RI 02874
View restaurantnext
North Koffee
orange starNo Reviews
7726 Post Road North Kingstown, RI 02852
View restaurantnext
West Passage Brewing Company - 7835 Post Rd
orange starNo Reviews
7835 Post Rd North Kingstown, RI 02852
View restaurantnext
Coffee N Bagel Connection - 1175 Boston Neck Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1175 Boston Neck Rd. Narragansett, RI 02882
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5125 - N. Kingstown
orange starNo Reviews
6857 Post Rd. Rt. 1 N. Kingstown, RI 02852
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Kingstown

The Inside Scoop
orange star4.7 • 379
30 Ten Rod Rd North Kingstown, RI 02852
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Kingstown
East Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
No reviews yet
West Warwick
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Warwick
review star
Avg 3.4 (25 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston