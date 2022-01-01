- Home
Pizza Envy / Tilly’s Feasts
1 Review
640 Boston Neck Rd
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
PAN PIZZA
MARGE
-CLASSIC MARGHERITA PIZZA- HOUSE-MADE RED SAUCE, ROASTED & MARINATED TOMATO, HAND STRETCHED NARRAGANSETT CREAMERY FRESH MOZZARELLA, PECORINO, FRESH BASIL & OREGANO, GARLIC OIL **ALL INGREDIENTS ABOVE ARE INCLUDED ON THIS PIZZA** --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--
VEGAN MARGE
CLASSIC MARGHERITA PIZZA (VEGAN STYLE) HOUSE-MADE RED SAUCE, BARRETT'S GARDEN VEGAN MOZZARELLA & "FARMESAN" VEGAN PARMESAN, ROASTED & MARINATED TOMATO, GARLIC OIL, FRESH BASIL & OREGANO **ALL INGREDIENTS ABOVE ARE INCLUDED ON THIS PIZZA** --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--
4 CHEESE
HOUSE MADE RED SAUCE, LO-MO MOZZARELLA & FONTINA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, PECORINO, BASIL & OREGANO **ALL INGREDIENTS ABOVE ARE INCLUDED ON THIS PIZZA** --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--
PEPPERONI
HOUSE-MADE RED SAUCE, ROSA GRANDE PEPPERONI CUPS, LO-MO MOZZARELLA & FONTINA BLEND, PECORINO, FRESH HERBS **ALL INGREDIENTS ABOVE ARE INCLUDED ON THIS PIZZA** --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--
MEAT, MEAT, MEAT!
HOUSE MADE RED SAUCE, OUR FENNEL SAUSAGE, PEPPERONI CUPS, DANIELE SOPPRESSATA, LO-MO MOZZARELLA AND FONTINA CHEESE BLEND, PECORINO, FRESH HERBS **ALL INGREDIENTS ABOVE ARE INCLUDED ON THIS PIZZA** --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--
SARDINE V
SARDINE, THIN SLICED LEMON, OLIVE OIL, ROAST GARLIC, PICKLED ONION, PECORINO, SCALLION, PARSLEY, CRISPY BREADCRUMBS, OLIVE OIL **ALL INGREDIENTS ABOVE ARE INCLUDED ON THIS PIZZA** --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--
WHITE PIE
ROAST GARLIC CREAM SAUCE, ROASTED & MARINATED TOMATO, RICOTTA CHEESE, LO-MO MOZZARELLA & FONTINA CHEESE BLEND, PECORINO, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, SESAME CHILI CRUNCH, FRESH OREGANO **ALL INGREDIENTS ABOVE ARE INCLUDED ON THIS PIZZA** --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--
SAUSAGE & RABE
OUR RED SAUCE, HAND MADE FENNEL SAUSAGE, GARLICKY BROCCILI RABE, LO-MO MOZZARELLA & FONTINA CHEESE BLEND, PECORINO, RICOTTA **ALL INGREDIENTS ABOVE ARE INCLUDED ON THIS PIZZA** --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--
CHICKEN BACON RANCH
ROAST GARLIC CREAM SAUCE, SLOW COOKED CHICKEN BREAST, SLAB BACON, SHAVED RED ONION, LO-MO MOZZARELLA & FONTINA CHEESE BLEND, SCALLIONS, PARSLEY **ALL INGREDIENTS ABOVE ARE INCLUDED ON THIS PIZZA** --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--
ANGRY SAMOAN
HOUSE RED SAUCE, MOZZ & FONTINA CHEESE BLEND, PEPPERONI "NDUJA" SHAVED RED ONION, PINEAPPLE, PICKLED FRESNO CHILES, FRESH CHIVES
B.Y.O.P. (build your own pizza)
CHOOSE FROM THE TOPPINGS BELOW TO BUILD YOUR OWN PERSONAL DREAM PIZZA! INCLUDES A SIDE OF PIZZA DUST AND PEPPERONCINIS --SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE. SIX 5x5in PIECES. 14x10in PAN PIZZA--
SALADS
CAESAR
CHOPPED BABY ROMAINE HEARTS, PECORINO CHEESE, HERBS, PIZZA DUST CROUTON, SLICED LEMON & HOUSE MADE CREAMY CEASAR DRESSING SERVED ON THE SIDE
HOUSE
CHOPPED BABY ROMAINE HEARTS WITH MARINATED+ROASTED TOMATOES, SHAVED RED ONION, PEPPERONI CROUTONS, CRISPY CHEETO DUST. CHOICE OF RANCH OR RED WINE VINAIGRETTE
WINGS
BUFFALO
Local Baffoni Farms Whole Chicken Wings, Deep Fried, tossed with house made Buffalo sauce. served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dip and celery sticks.
HOT HONEY - GARLIC
Local Baffoni Farms Whole Chicken Wings, Deep fried and tossed with house made Hot Honey, garlic, Lemon and black pepper glaze. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks.
BAR-B-Q
Local Baffoni Farms Whole Chicken Wings, Deep Fried, tossed with house made Bar-B-Q sauce. served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dip and celery sticks.
SALT & PEPPER (NO SAUCE)
Local Baffoni Farms Whole Chicken Wings, Deep Fried, tossed with our salt and pepper mix. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dip and celery sticks.
SIDES
SIDE HOUSE HOT HONEY (2OZ)
OUR HOUSE MADE SPICY HOT HONEY (2OZ) (PIZZA SLICE NOT INCLUDED)
SIDE RANCH (5.5OZ)
OUR HOUSE MADE BUTTERMILK RANCH DRESSING MADE WITH DUKES MAYO, LEMON, SPICES AND FRESH HERBS (5.5OZ) (PIZZA SLICE NOT INCLUDED)
SIDE PEPPERONCINI'S
SIDE OF WHOLE PEPPERONCINI'S (PIZZA SLICE NOT INCLUDED)
SIDE PIZZA DUST (MAKES EVERYTHING NEAT,NEAT,NEAT)
OUR SECRET PIZZA DUST MADE WITH PECORINO, CHILI FLAKE AND HERBS (4 OZ) (PIZZA SLICE NOT INCLUDED)
SIDE BLUE CHEESE
SIDE RED SAUCE
BEER
Other Half Brewing "Forever Citra"
Double Dry Hopped India Pale Ale 6.5% ALC by Vol. Brooklyn, NYC
Other Half Brewing "Citra Daydream"
Double Dry Hopped Oat Cream India Pale Ale 6.0% ALC by Vol. Brooklyn, NYC 16oz Can
Other Half Brewing "Green City"
Double Dry Hopped India Pale Ale 7.0% ALC by Vol. Brooklyn, NYC 16oz Can
Other Half Brewing "Big Citra Vibes"
Double Dry Hopped Big Citra Vibes 6.5% ALC by Vol. Brooklyn, NYC 16oz Can
Other Half Brewing "All Citra Everything"
Double Dry Hopped Imperial India Pale Ale 8.5% ALC by Vol. Brooklyn, NYC 16oz Can
FINBACK "Rolling Clouds" DIPA
DIPA Brewed for the New Wave. Bright, balanced, just the right amount of bitterness and juice. Our go-to hazy
Oxbow "Surfcasting" Farmhouse Ale
Oxbow Brewing Surfcasting is a gently salted grisette brewed with American hops, wheat, and limes.
Schilling "Alex" Czech Pils
A sessionable pale lager inspired by similar Czech beers. Premium authentic raw materials shine, including Moravian pilsner malt—foundational to the substantial but rounded hop flavor and aroma
Shaidzon "North/South" IPA
Dry hopped with Crystal, Chinook and Citra. A beer for the outdoors. Named after the trail that runs the entire state of Rhode Island North to South (or vice versa).
Proclamation "Flummox" Pilsner
Made with fresh, locally malted grains from Stone Path Malt in Massachusetts and hopped with a “new-meets-old-school” blend of Saaz hops grown in the Czech Republic and a touch of Motueka from New Zealand. The result is a refreshing, crisp, lightly bready Pilsner with a gentle swath of grass, lime, and citrus in the finish. Clean. Simple. Crispy.
WINE
ANCHOR & HOPE MENDO RED
12OZ CAN A single harvest field blend of old vine Syrah, Grenache, and Zinfandel, this wine offers blackberry, plum and violet flavors, with bay and tobacCO LEAF
ANCHOR & HOPE SAUV BLANC
12 OZ CAN Bright and refreshing flavors of passion fruit and orange blossom, followed by zesty textures, minerality and crisp acidity.
ANCHOR & HOPE ROSE
12 OZ CAN Anchor & Hope's light and zippy rosé combines the lush flavors of strawberries and guava with peppery and floral aromatics.
SELTZER & CANNED COCKTAILS
LOYAL LEMONADE
(South Kingstown, RI) 9% ABV Sons of Liberty Loyal Lemonade is the perfect Rhode Island summer drink! This canned cocktail is all natural and uses fresh lemon peels to provide a bright, easy-sipping and refreshing adult beverage. The canned 4-pack makes this alcoholic lemonade fun and convenient and it's made right here in the Ocean State!
WILLIE’S SUPERBREW PEAR CINNAMON
(Pawtucket, RI) 4.5% ABV Made with Water, Alcohol from Cane Sugar, Mango, Cane Sugar, Pear Concentrate, and Cinnamon. This 4.5% can of Gluten-Free goodness from Willie’s Superbrew is extremely crushable!
ASLIN VIBEZ GRAPEFRUIT HARD SELTZER
ASLIN VIBEZ LIME HARD SELTZER
ASLIN VIBEZ BLACK CHERRY SELTZER
SOFT DRINKS
FROZEN COCKTAILS
CRAVINGS
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH
classic chocolate chip cookies recipe / ooey / gooey / delicious / served in a 1 lb portion / comes with baking instructions CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY
CLASSIC WHOOPIE PIE
house-made dark chocolate cake / filled with philly cream cheese buttercream / topped with crunchy sea salt CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT
TILLY'S CHEESECAKE
Smore's style basque cheesecake topped with honey fluff, and chocolate graham cracker crumble. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY
VEGAN LEMON-BLUEBERRY TART
Lemon- Blueberry Vegan Tart with cashew & coconut crust / blueberry -lemon custard/ biscoff-lemon crunchies Dairy Free CONTAINS: NUTS
"RICHIE RICH" (chocolate tart)
2 Layer Tart with Dark chocolate Ganache layered with silky chocolate mouse and cocoa powder
MILKSHAKES & FLOATS
TILLYS SLIDE (boozy)
:NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY: Tilly’s original soft-serve ice cream made by Warwick Ice Cream / vanilla vodka / coffee liquer / Five Farms Irish Cream liqueur / chocolate drizzle / whipped cream/ house-made sea salted chocolate bark.
P.B. CUP (boozy)
:NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY:Tilly’s original soft-serve ice cream made by Warwick Ice Cream / peanut butter whiskey / creme de cacao / all natural peanut butter / chocolate drizzle / garnished with a peanut brittle crunch.
STRAWBERRY CRUNCH (boozy)
:NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY: Tilly’s original soft-serve ice cream made by Warwick Ice Cream / strawberry vodka / Five Farms Irish Cream liqueur / house-made strawberry puree / whipped cream / strawberry shortcake crumble
CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH (boozy)
:NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY: Tilly's signature soft serve made by Warwick Ice Cream / Vanilla vodka / Five Farms Fresh Irish Cream / Amaretto Liqueur / homemade Cinnamon Simple Syrup
MILKSHAKES (NOT BOOZY)
Tilly’s original soft-serve ice cream made by Warwick Ice Cream flavors : chocolate / vanilla / coffee / strawberry / Cinnamon Toast Crunch
