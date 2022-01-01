Pizza Envy / Tilly’s Feasts

Proclamation "Flummox" Pilsner

$7.00 Out of stock

Made with fresh, locally malted grains from Stone Path Malt in Massachusetts and hopped with a “new-meets-old-school” blend of Saaz hops grown in the Czech Republic and a touch of Motueka from New Zealand. The result is a refreshing, crisp, lightly bready Pilsner with a gentle swath of grass, lime, and citrus in the finish. Clean. Simple. Crispy.