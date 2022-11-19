Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Fenice

review star

No reviews yet

304 Fifth Ave

Pelham, NY 10803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Detroit Red
16" NY Cheese
Grandma's Pan Pizza

Breads

Garlic Bread

$6.00

covered with seasoned roasted garlic brown butter

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$7.50

covered with seasoned roasted garlic brown butter

Mozzarella Bread

$6.00

toasted with melted Fresh Mozzarella topped with Sicilian Olive Oil, Sea salt and black pepper

Honey Bacon Bread

$8.50

Crispy Applewood smoked bacon sautéed with onions and glazed with Mike’s Hot Honey and topped with melted Jack Cheddar

Balls

Arancini

$12.00Out of stock

(Rice Balls) Cheesy Saffron Rice and rich Meat sauce with peas

Potato Polpette

$11.00Out of stock

(Potato Balls) Fluffy Potato mixed w/Caciocavallo & Romano & Reggiano

Homemade Meatballs

$14.00

topped with rich tomato sauce and ricotta cheese

Polpette di Melanzane ( Eggplant Balls)

$13.00

Delicious Eggplant “meatballs”, made w/roasted eggplant

Parmigiano Balls

$12.00Out of stock

Reggiano & Romano cheese mixed with eggs and cream, breaded and fried

Toasts

Ricotta Toast

$9.00Out of stock

Seasoned Whipped Ricotta Cheese

Caponata Toast

$10.00Out of stock

Roasted eggplant, tomatoes and olives

Artichoke Toast

$11.00Out of stock

Spinach Artichoke Ricotta dip

Sticks

Garlic Sticks

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00Out of stock

Provolone Sticks

$12.00Out of stock

Cheddar Sticks

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Sticks

$11.00Out of stock

Cap-N-Crunch coated chicken tenders

Disco Sticks

$9.00Out of stock

Potato Wedges covered in mozzarella cheese and brown gravy

Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Pork Cutlet Parm Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Smash Ball Cutlet Parm Sandwhich

$14.00

Smashed Meatball breaded and fried

Sausage Cutlet Parm Sandwich

$13.00

butterflied link sausage, breaded & fried

Panelle Parm Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Sicilian Chickpea Fritter

Sausage and Peppers Sandwich

$12.00

Eggplant Ball Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Pork w/Vinegar Peppers Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Vastedda Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Pork Cutlet Vastedda Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Eggplant Vastedda Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Sausage Cutlet Vastedda Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Smash Ball Cutlet Vastedda Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Meatball Vastedda Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Eggplant Ball Vastedda Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Panelle Vastedda Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken with Spinach Sandwich

$13.00

Slices

Plain Slice

$4.00

Sicilian Slice

$4.25

Grandma's Slice

$4.50

Specialty Slice

$5.00

Detroit Slice

$3.50

Specialty Detroit

$4.25

White Slice

$4.75

Specialty White

$5.00

Rolls/Stromboli

Chicken & Mozzarella Roll

$8.50

Eggplant Parm Roll

$7.50

Roni Stromboli

$7.50

Pastrami & Mozzarella Roll

$8.50Out of stock

Stefano Stromboli

$9.00

Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozz Cheese & American Cheese

Italian Combo Stromboli

$9.00

Genoa Salami, Capicola, Soppressata, Mortadella, Provolone, & Mozzarella

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Seasoned Ricotta & Mozzarella

Meat Calzone

$9.00

Seasoned Ground Beef & Mozzarella

Panzerotti

Pizza Panzerotti

$6.50

Prosciutto Cotto & Fresh Mozzarella Panzerotti

$7.25Out of stock

Sauteed Mushroom, Onion & Mozzarella Panzerotti

$7.00Out of stock

Detroit Style Pizzas

Detroit Red

$22.00

Classic Cheese Topped with rich tomato sauce Grated cheese and Basil

Green Machine

$23.00

Classic Cheese topped with HomeMade Pesto Sauce and grated Romano & Reggiano cheese

Bandiera

$24.00

A tribute to the Italian flag, stripes of tomato , pesto and creamy provolone cheese sauce with Fresh Mozzarella

Hot Pastrami on Rye

$25.00Out of stock

Thin Sliced Pastrami with Mustard Sauce topped with Coleslaw on our Rye kissed crust -drizzled with a Rye & Ground Caraway Butter glaze

The Spin Dip

$25.00

Our take on spinach & artichoke dip, with mozzarella cheese & grated Romano

The Carbonara

$25.00

Crispy guanciale with fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh made carbonara sauce and grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

Pulled Pig & Pickle

$26.00

12 hr pulled pork with mozzarella and jack cheddar, topped with kosher deli dill pickles and BBQ sauce

Eggplant Caprese

$25.00

Breaded Eggplant cutlet layered with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, fresh basil & drizzled with balsamic glaze

It Takes Two

$26.00

2 types of pepperoni ( Shredded and sliced ), topped with your choice of tomato , pesto or provolone sauce

Detroit Veggie

$26.00

Traditional Pizza

14" Margherita

$19.00

14" Marinara

$16.00

14" NY Cheese

$17.00

14" NJ Tomato

$17.00

14" White Pizza

$19.00

14" Olio e Alice

$17.00

16" Margherita

$24.00

16" Marinara

$20.00

16" NY Cheese

$21.00

16" NJ Tomato

$21.00

16" White Pizza

$24.00

16" Olio e Alice

$21.00

Grandma's Pan Pizza

$25.00

Sicilian Pizza

$24.00

Parm Square Pizza

$30.00

Not So Traditional Pizzas

14" The Angry Drunk Bird

$22.00

14" The Meathead

$22.00

14" Sunday Sausage & Peppers

$22.00

14" Loaded Baked Potato Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

14" Eggplant Capo

$20.00

14" Fenice Fire

$22.00

14" The Cuban

$22.00

14" The Pastrami Reuben

$22.00Out of stock

14" Vodka Roni

$20.00

14" The Angry Drunk Bird (Copy)

$20.00

16" The Angry Drunk Bird

$27.00

16" The Meathead

$28.00

16" Sunday Sausage & Peppers

$27.00

16" Loaded Baked Potato Pizza

$25.00Out of stock

16" Eggplant Capo

$25.00

16" Fenice Fire

$27.00

16" The Cuban

$27.00

16" The Pastrami Reuben

$27.00Out of stock

16" Vodka Roni

$27.00

Party Rolls

Chicken Parm Party Roll

$32.00

Eggplant Parm Party Roll

$30.00

Meatball Parm Party Roll

$32.00

Pulled BBQ Pork and Cheddar Party Roll

$36.00

Pastrami & Mozzarella Party Roll

$32.00Out of stock

Broccoli & Mozzarella Party Roll

$28.00

Spinach & Mozzarella Party Roll

$28.00

Stefano Stromboli Party Roll

$36.00

Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozz & American Cheese

Italian Combo Stromboli Party Roll

$36.00

Genoa Salami, Capicola, Soppressata, Mortadella

Roni Stromboli Party Roll

$32.00

Shredded Pepperoni with Mozzarella cheese

Salads

The "Every Pizza Place Salad"

$16.00

Spring Mix with Grape Tomatoes, Green Olives, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Carrot, Roasted Peppers and Pepperoncini.

Caesar Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, Homemade garlic croutons, Caesar dressing, & Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

Beverages

Manhattan Special Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Partanna Soda

$4.00

CORE Water

$3.00

Bottle Snapple

$3.00

20 oz Soda

$3.00

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Sweet Things

Pizza Fritte

$6.00Out of stock

Italian Rice Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Dessert Pizza

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A unique menu combining classic and creative selections of pizza , sandwiches, and appetizers.

Location

304 Fifth Ave, Pelham, NY 10803

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Latino - 108 Fifth Ave
orange starNo Reviews
108 Fifth Ave Pelham, NY 10803
View restaurantnext
The Rail House 10803
orange starNo Reviews
65 First St. Pelham, NY 10803
View restaurantnext
SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill
orange starNo Reviews
587 NORTH AVE NEW ROCHELLE, NY 10801
View restaurantnext
AJ's Burgers - Homemade Experience with Passion & Love
orange star4.6 • 1,499
542 North Avenue New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext
Sin Frontera - 94 Union Ave
orange starNo Reviews
94 Union Ave New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext
Edo Pelham Manor
orange starNo Reviews
4787 Boston Post Road Pelham Manor, NY 10803
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Pelham
Bronxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
New Rochelle
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Larchmont
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Eastchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Yonkers
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Scarsdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Bronx
review star
Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston