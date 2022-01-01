Pizzafiore - Miami Shores
Pizzas
MEDIUM Cheese Pizza
$13.99
Medium Pizza
$17.99
Medium #1 PICANTE OLIVE NERE ( Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Blk Olives )
$17.99
Medium #2 LA ROMANELLA ( Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Diced Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese
$17.99
Medium #3 FUNGHI & PROSCIUTTO AFFUMICATO ( Mozzarella, Prosciuto, Mushrooms
$17.99
Medium #4 SALSA POMODORO, CAPPERI & BASILICO ( Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Capers, Basil, Sundried Tomatoes )
$17.99
Medium #5 DELUXE PEPERONI (Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Portobella )
$17.99
Medium #6 B.B.Q CHICKEN ( Chicken, Mozzarella, Onions, Tomatoes )
$17.99
Medium #7 MEAT LOVER (Sausage, Groud Beef, Pepperoni )
$17.99
Medium #8 SUPREME MEAT LOVER ( Sausage, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon & Ham )
$17.99
Medium #9 HAWAIIAN PIZZA ( Ham, Pineapple )
$17.99
Medium #10 PIZZAFIORE PIZZA ( Mozzarella, Grilled Chichen, Portobella, Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes )
$17.99
Medium #11 VEGETABLE ( Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Spinach )
$17.99
Medium #12 FOUR SEASONS ( Spinach, Tomatoes, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella )
$17.99
Medium #13 LA MARGHERITA ( Tomatoe Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese ) (regularcheese pizza)
$13.99
Medium #14 Napolitano Pizza (Tomato sause, mozzarella cheese, Fresh Basil)
$14.99
#Medium 15 PROMODORI FRESCHI & BASILICO ( Basil, Tomatoe, Mozzarella Cheese )
$17.99
Medium #16 FORMAGGIO GRECO OLIVE NERE ( Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Spinach, Mozzarella )
$17.99
Medium #17 FUNGHI PORTOBELLA ( Mozzarella, Potobella Mushrooms )
$17.99
Medium #18 WHITE PIZZA (4 Cheese)( Ricotta, Mozarella, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Feta, Sundried Tomatoes )
$17.99
Medium #19 MEXICAN PIZZA (Red And Green Peppers, Blk Olives, Onions, Guacamole, Jalapenos)
$17.99
Medium #20 SUPREME PIZZA ( Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives )
$17.99
Medium Creamy Spinich Pizza ( Mozzarella Cheese Alfredo sause, Fresh Spinich)
$17.99
Medium Balsamic Prosciuto Pizza (Prosciuto Ham, red peppers, red onions, & Balsamic Glaze, Mozzarella Cheese)
$17.99
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza (Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, spicy Buffalo Sause)
$17.99
Medium French Fries Pizza (Tomatoe sause, Mozzarella cheese, crispy frnch Fries)
$17.99
LARGE Cheese Pizza
$15.99
LARGE Pizza
$20.99
Large #1 OLIVE NERE (Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Black Olives )
$20.99
Large #2 LA ROMANELLA ( Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Diced Bacon, Mozzarella )
$20.99
Large #3 FUNGHI & PROSCIUTTO ( Mozarella, Prosciuto, Mushrooms )
$20.99
Large #4 SALSA POMODORO, CAPPERI & BASILICO ( Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Capers, Basil, Sundried Tomatoes )
$20.99
Large #5 DELUXE PEPPERONI ( Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Portobella )
$20.99
Large #6 B.B.Q CHICKEN ( Mozzarella,onions, Tomatoes )
$20.99
Large #7 MEAT LOVER ( Sausage, Ground Beef, Pepperoni )
$20.99
Large #8 SUPREME MEAT LOVER (Sausage, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham )
$20.99
Large #9 HAWAIIAN PIZZA ( Ham, Pineapple )
$20.99
Large #10 PIZZAFIORE PIZZA ( Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Portobella, Sundried Tomatoes )
$20.99
Large #11 VEGETABLE ( Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Spinach )
$20.99
Large #12 FOUR SEASONS ( Spinach, Tomatoes, Gorgonzola, Mozarella )
$20.99
Large #13 LA MARGHERITA ( Mozzarella Cheese )
$15.99
Large #14 Napolitano Pizza (Tomato sause, mozzarella cheese, Fresh Basil)
$16.99
#Large 15 POMODORI FRESCHI & BASILICO ( Mozzarella, Basil, tomatoes )
$20.99
Large #16 FORMAGGIO GRECO, OLIVE NERE ( Fetta cheese, Black Olives, Spinach, Mozzarella )
$20.99
Large #17 FUNGHI PORTOBELLA ( Mozzarella, Portobella Mushrooms )
$20.99
Large #18 WHITE PIZZA ( Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Feta, Sundried Tomatoes )
$20.99
Large #19 MEXICAN PIZZA ( Red and Green Peppers, Black Olives, Onions Guacamoli, Jalapenos, Mozzarella )
$20.99
Large #20 SUPREME PIZZA ( Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives )
$20.99
Large Creamy Spinach pizza( Alfredo Sause, Fresh Spinich, Mozzarella Cheese )
$20.99
Large Balsamic Prosciuto Pizza (Prosciuto Ham. Red Peppers. Red Onions, Balsamic Glaze, mozzarella Cheese)
$20.99
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza ( Mozzarella cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spicy Buffalo Sause)
$20.99
Large French Fries Pizza (Tomatoe sause, mozzarela cheese, Crispi french fries)
$20.99
X-Large Cheese Pizza
$18.99
X-Large Pizza
$23.99
X-Large #1 OLIVE NERE ( Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Black Olives )
$23.99
X-Large #2 LA ROMANELLA ( Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Diced Bacon, Mozzarella )
$23.99
X-Large #3 FUNGHI & PROSCIUTTO AFFUMICATO ( Mozzarella, Prosciuto, Mushrooms )
$23.99
X-Large #4 SALSA POMODORO, CAPPERI & BASILICO ( Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken,Capers, Basil, Sundried Tomatoes )
$23.99
X-Large #5 DELUXE PEPPERONI ( Mozzarella, Mushrooms Portobella )
$23.99
X-Large #6 B.B.Q. CHICKEN ( Mozzarella, Onions, Tomatoes )
$23.99
X-Large #7 MEAT LOVER ( Sausage, Ground Beef, Pepperoni )
$23.99
X-Large #8 SUPREME MEAT LOVER (Sausage, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, ham )
$23.99
X-Large #9 HAWAIIAN PIZZA ( Ham, Pineapple )
$23.99
X-Large #10 PIZZAFIORE ( Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Portobella, Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes )
$23.99
X-Large #11 VEGETABLE ( Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Spinach )
$23.99
X-Large #12 FOUR SEASONS ( Spinach, Tomatoes, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella )
$23.99
X-Large #13 LA MARGHERITA ( Mozzarella Cheese )
$18.99
X-Large #14 Napolitano Pizza (Tomato sause, mozzarella cheese, Fresh Basil)
$19.99
X-Large #15 POMODORI FRESCHI & BASILICO
$23.99
X-Large #16 FORMAGGIO GRECO, OLIVE NERE ( Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Spinach, Mozzarella )
$23.99
X-Large #17 FUNGHI PORTOBELLA ( Mozzarella, Portobella Mushrooms )
$23.99
X-Large #18 WHITE PIZZA ( Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Feta, Sundried Tomatoes )
$23.99
X-Large #19 MEXICAN PIZZA ( Red and Green Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Guacamole, Jalapenos, Mozzarella )
$23.99
X-Large #20 SUPREME PIZZA ( Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Blackk Olives
$23.99
X-Large Creamy Spinach Pizza (Alfredo Sause. Fresh Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese)
$23.99
X-Large Balsamic Prosciuto Pizza (Prosciuto Ham, Red Peppers, Red Onions, Balzamic Glkaze, Mozzarella Cheese)
$23.99
X-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza (Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spicy Buffalo Sause)
$23.99
X-Large French Fries Pizza (Tomatoe Sause, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy French Fries)
$23.99
CHEESE Slice
$3.99
Pepperoni Slice
$4.74
Slice Of Pizza
$3.99
SLICE#1 Olive Nere
$5.99
SLICE #2 La Romanella
$5.99
SLICE #3
$5.99
SLICE #4 Salsa Pomodoro
$5.99
SLICE #5 Deluxe Pepperoni
$5.99
SLICE #6 B.B.Q. Chicken
$5.99
SLICE #7 Meat Lover
$5.99
SLICE #8 Supre Meat Lover
$5.99
SLICE #9 Hawaiian Pizza
$5.99
SLICE #10 Pizzafiore Pizza
$5.99
SLICE #11 Vegetable
$5.99
SLICE #12 Four Seasons
$5.99
SLICE #13 La Margherita
$3.99
SLICE #14 Napolitano
$4.49
SLICE #15 Pomodori Freshi
$5.99
SLICE #16 Formaggio Greco
$5.99
SLICE #17 Funghi Portobella
$5.99
SLICE #19 Mexican Pizza
$5.99
SLICE #20 Supreme Pizza
$5.99
SLICE of Balsamic Prosciutto Pizza
$5.99
SLICE of Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$5.99
SLICE of French fries Pizza
$5.99
Personal Cheese Pizza
$9.99
Personal Pepperoni Pizza
$10.99
Personal Pizza
$13.49
Personal White Pizza
$13.49
Personal #1 OLIVE NERE ( Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Blk Olives )
$13.49
Personal #2 LA ROMANELLA ( Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Diced Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese
$13.49
Personal #3 FUNGHI & PROSCIUTTO AFFUMICATO ( Mozzarella, Prosciuto, Mushrooms
$13.49
Personal #4 SALSA POMODORO, CAPPERI & BASILICO ( Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Capers, Basil, Sundried Tomatoes )
$13.49
Personal #5 DELUXE PEPERONI ( Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Portobella )
$13.49
Personal #6 B.B.Q CHICKEN ( Mozzarella, Onions, Tomatoes )
$13.49
Personal #7 MEAT LOVER (Sausage, Groud Beef, Pepperoni )
$13.49
Personal #8 SUPREME MEAT LOVER ( Sausage, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon & Ham )
$13.49
Personal #9 HAWAIIAN PIZZA ( Ham, Pineapple )
$13.49
Personal #10 PIZZAFIORE PIZZA ( Mozzarella, Grilled Chichen, Portobella, Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes )
$13.49
Personal #11 VEGETABLE ( Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Spinach )
$13.49
Personal #12 FOUR SEASONS ( Spinach, Tomatoes, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella )
$13.49
Personal #13 LA MARGHERITA ( Tomatoe Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese )
$9.99
Personal #14 Napolitano Pizza (Tomato sause, mozzarella cheese, Fresh Basil)
$10.99
Personal 15 PROMODORI FRESCHI & BASILICO ( Basil, Tomatoe, Mozzarella Cheese )
$13.49
Personal #16 FORMAGGIO GRECO OLIVE NERE ( Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Spinach, Mozzarella )
$13.49
Personal #17 FUNGHI PORTOBELLA ( Mozzarella, Potobella Mushrooms )
$13.49
Personal #18 WHITE PIZZA (4 Cheese)( Ricotta, Mozarella, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Feta, Sundried Tomatoes )
$13.49
Personal #19 MEXICAN PIZZA (Red And Green Peppers, Blk Olives, Onions, Guacamole, Jalapenos)
$13.49
Personal #20 SUPREME PIZZA ( Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives )
$13.49
Personal Balsamic Prosciuto Pizza (Prosciuto Ham, red peppers, red onions, & Balsamic Glaze, Mozzarella Cheese)
$13.49
Personal Creamy Spinich Pizza ( Mozzarella Cheese Alfredo sause, Fresh Spinich)
$13.49
Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza (Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, spicy Buffalo Sause)
$13.49
Personal French Fries Pizza (Tomatoe sause, Mozzarella cheese, crispy frnch Fries)
$13.49
Glutten Free Cheese Pizza
$13.99
Glutten Free Pepperoni Pizza
$14.99
Glutten Free Pizza
$16.99
Glutten Free #1 OLIVE NERE ( Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Blk Olives )
$16.99
Glutten Free #2 LA ROMANELLA ( Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Diced Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese
$16.99
Glutten Free #3 FUNGHI & PROSCIUTTO AFFUMICATO ( Mozzarella, Prosciuto, Mushrooms
$16.99
Glutten Free #4 SALSA POMODORO, CAPPERI & BASILICO ( Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Capers, Basil, Sundried Tomatoes )
$16.99
Glutten Free #5 DELUXE PEPERONI ( Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Portobella )
$16.99
Glutten Free #6 B.B.Q CHICKEN ( Mozzarella, Onions, Tomatoes )
$16.99
Glutten Free #7 MEAT LOVER (Sausage, Groud Beef, Pepperoni )
$16.99
Glutten Free #8 SUPREME MEAT LOVER ( Sausage, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon & Ham )
$16.99
Glutten Free #9 HAWAIIAN PIZZA ( Ham, Pineapple )
$16.99
Glutten Free #10 PIZZAFIORE PIZZA ( Mozzarella, Grilled Chichen, Portobella, Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes )
$16.99
Glutten Free #11 VEGETABLE ( Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Spinach )
$16.99
Glutten Free #12 FOUR SEASONS ( Spinach, Tomatoes, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella )
$16.99
Glutten Free #13 LA MARGHERITA ( Tomatoe Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese )
$13.99
Glutten Free #14 Napolitano Pizza (Tomato sause, mozzarella cheese, Fresh Basil)
$14.99
Glutten Free 15 PROMODORI FRESCHI & BASILICO ( Basil, Tomatoe, Mozzarella Cheese )
$16.99
Glutten Free #16 FORMAGGIO GRECO OLIVE NERE ( Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Spinach, Mozzarella )
$16.99
Glutten Free #17 FUNGHI PORTOBELLA ( Mozzarella, Potobella Mushrooms )
$16.99
Glutten Free #18 WHITE PIZZA (4 Cheese)( Ricotta, Mozarella, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Feta, Sundried Tomatoes )
$16.99
Glutten Free #19 MEXICAN PIZZA (Red And Green Peppers, Blk Olives, Onions, Guacamole, Jalapenos)
$16.99
Glutten Free #20 SUPREME PIZZA ( Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives )
$16.99
Glutten Free Balsamic Prosciuto Pizza (Prosciuto Ham, red peppers, red onions, & Balsamic Glaze, Mozzarella Cheese)
$16.99
Glutten Free Creamy Spinich Pizza ( Mozzarella Cheese Alfredo sause, Fresh Spinich)
$16.99
Glutten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza (Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, spicy Buffalo Sause)
$16.99
Glutten Free French Fries Pizza (Tomatoe sause, Mozzarella cheese, crispy frnch Fries)
$16.99
Pastas
#1 Simple Pasta
$11.99
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$13.99
Spaghetti & Meat SAUCE
$13.99
#3 Spaghetti w/Meatballs & Fresh Mushrooms
$14.99
Penne Arrabbiata
$13.99
(spicy) Pepperoncini, tomatoes and basil
Penne Puttanesca
$15.99
Penne Siciliana
$15.99
Penne Venice
$15.99
Penne Greco
$14.99
Rigatoni Mediteraneano
$15.99
#10 Rigatoni Vespucci
$15.99
#11 Fettuccini Alfredo
$14.99
#12 Linguine Romana
$17.99
#13 Fettuccini Alfredo w/Chicken
$17.99
#14 Fettuccini Alfredo w/Broccoli & Chicken
$18.99
#15 Fetucc Aff W/shrimp
$17.99
Pasta Small Portion
$8.99
#15 Fettucini Mama Leon
$17.99
#16 Fettuccini Carbonara
$17.99
#17 Tortellini w/Chicken,Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce
$17.99
#18 Jumbo Ravioli
$15.99
#19 Lasagna Cheese
$13.99
Lasagna Meat
$15.99
#20 Stuffed Shells w/Cheese
$15.99
Stuffed Shells w/Meat
$17.99
#21 Manicotti w/Cheese
$15.99
Manicotti w/Meat
$17.99
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
$16.99
#22 Baked Ziti w/Cheese
$14.99
Baked Ziti w/Meat
$16.99
Spinich Ravioli in cream sause
$14.99
Spinich Lasagna
$16.99
Veggie Lasagna
$16.99
#23 Pesto Pasta
$14.99
Pasta Dinners
Seafood Pasta Dinners
Subs
#1 Grilled Chicken Sub/red Peppers
$10.99
#2 Smoked Turkey Sub
$10.99
#3 Smoked Ham & Provolone
$10.99
#4 Italian Sub
$10.99
#5 Fresh Mozzarella Sub
$10.99
#6 Grilled Chicken Sub/guacamole
$10.99
#7 Chicken Parmigiana Sub
$10.99
#8Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
$10.99
#9 Steak Sub/steak, Onions
$10.99
#10 Cheesesteak Sub
$10.99
#11 Cheesesteak Hoagie
$10.99
#12 Mushroom Steak
$10.99
#13 Pepper Steak Sub
$10.99
#14 Meatball Parmigiana Sub
$10.99
#15 Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion Sub
$10.99
#16 Tuna Sub
$10.99
#17 Turkey, Ham & Provolone
$10.99
#18 Ham, Salamy & Provolone
$10.99
#19 Jalapeno Steak Sub
$10.99
#20 Chicken Philly Steak Sub
$10.99
#21 Chicken Portobello Sub
$10.99
Steak, Onion, BBQ Sauce Sub
$10.99
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sub
$10.99
Salads
SMAll Mixed Greens Salad
$7.99
LARGE Mixed Greens Salad (
$9.99
SMALL Greek Salad
$8.99
LARGE Greek Salad
$11.99
Antipasto Salad
$11.99
Mediterranean Salad
$11.99
Caprese Salad
$10.99
SMALL Caesar Salad
$8.99
LARGE Caesar Salad
$10.99
SM Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
$9.99
Large Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
$12.99
Cesar Salad w/ Grilled Salmon
$14.99
Chef Salad
$11.99
Tuna Salad
$11.99
Chicken Salad
$11.99
Crispy Chicken Salad
$11.99
House Vegetarian Salad
$12.99
Quinoa and Brown Rice Salad
$14.99
Humus Greek Salad
$12.99
Pasta Salad
$13.99
Healthy Salad
$13.99
Appetizers
6 Garlic Rolls
$3.99
12 Garlic Rolls
$6.99
Onion Rings
$7.99
French Fries (full Portion)
$3.99
Chicken Fingers
$7.99
Small Calamari
$7.99
Large Calamari
$13.49
Mozzarella Sticks 6
$7.99
3 Garlic Rolls
$2.49
2 Garlic Rolls
$1.79
Baked Tomatoes 6pcs
$7.99
Hummus with Pitta Bread
$6.99
Grilled Vegetables
$5.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.99
Grilled Spinich
$5.99
8 Wings Plain
$10.99
8 Wings Hot
$10.99
8 Wings B.B.Q
$10.99
8 Wings Lemon Pepper
$10.99
8 Wings Peri Peri
$10.99
8 Wings Garlic Parm
$10.99
12 Wings Plain
$12.99
12 Wings Hot
$12.99
12 Wings B.BQ
$12.99
12 Wings Lemon Pepper
$12.99
12 Wings Peri Peri Dust
$12.99
12 Wings Garlic Parm
$12.99
20 Wings Plain
$22.99
20 Wings Hot
$22.99
20 Wings B.B.Q
$22.99
20 Wings Lemon Pepper
$22.99
20 Wings Peri Peri Dust
$22.99
20 Wings Garlic Parm
$22.99
Desserts
Lunch Specials
Spinach Ravioli Lunch
$14.99
Totrellini Chix Lunch
$14.99
Grilled Salmon W/ Caesar Lunch
$14.99
Chicken Quesadilla W/Fries Lunch
$14.99
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs Lunch
$14.99
Cheesesteak Sub W/Fries Lunch
$14.99
Fiore Cheeseburger /W Fries Lunch
$14.99
Chix Wings (8) W/Fries Lunch
$14.99
Chicken Fingers (5) W/ Fries Lunch
$14.99
Penne W/Broccoli, Chicken
$14.99
Bowl of Soup & House Salad
$14.99
Grilled Salmon over Veggies
$14.99
Pizza Slice with 1 Topping &House Slad
$14.99
All Day Specials
2 Slice Special
Extras/Sides
Side of Chicken
$7.99
Half side of Chicken
$4.99
Small Side Of Fries
$2.50
Side Salad
$2.99
Scoop Of Tuna (Single)
$3.99
Side of Shrimp (6 Pcs)
$5.99
Salmon 1 piece
$5.49
Salmon 2 Piece
$9.49
Side of Anchovies
$2.99
Side of Meat Balls (7 Pieces)
$7.99
Half side of Meatballs (4 Pieces)
$4.99
Side of Meat Sauce (8 Oz)
$4.99
Side of Pink Sause (8oz)
$3.99
Side of Alfredo Sauce (8 Oz)
$3.99
Side Spaghetti Sauce (8 Oz)
$3.99
Side of Broccoli
$5.00
Side of Spinich
$5.99
Side of Veggies
$5.99
Side of Pepperocini
$1.49
Side of Jalapenos
$1.49
Side of Blue Cheese Dressing
$0.50
Side of Ranch Dressing
$0.50
Side of Creamy Italian Dressing
$0.50
Side of Honey Mustard
$0.50
Side of Parmesan Cheese
$0.75
Side of Crushed Red Pepper
Side of Garlic & Oil
$1.99
Side of Spaghetti Sauce Small 1-1/2 Oz
$0.50
Side of Hot Sauce
$0.50
Celery Stiks (6)
$2.50
Side of B.B.Q Sause
$0.50
Pint Of Pink Sauce
$4.99
Pint Spaghetti Sauce
$5.99
Small Side of Alfredo Sauce (2oz)
$0.50
Pint Of Meat Sauce (16 Oz)
$7.99
Pizza Dough
$7.00
Calzone/Stramboli
Large Cheese Calzone for 2 (Mozarella, Ricotta Cheese W Side Of Marinera Sauce)
$15.99
Small Cheese Calzone for 1 ( Mozarella, Ricotta Cheese. W Side Of Marinera Sauce)
$8.99
Large Supr Stramboli for 2 ( Mozarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions W Side Of Marinera)
$17.99
Small Supreme Stramboli for 1 ( Mozarella, Pepperoni, Sausage Green Pepprrs
$9.99
Quesadillas and More
Burgers
KIDS MENU
TYGA Bites
8 Bites (8pcs only)
$7.99
16 Bites (16 Pcs only)
$15.49
32 Bites (32 Pcs Only)
$29.99
Rolling Solo Pack (8pcs, 20 Tots, 1 Drink)
$11.99
FAM Pack (32 Pcs, 60 Tator tots, 4 drinks)
$45.99
Tyga Tots (20 Pcs of Tator Tots)
$3.49
Sweet Potato Tyga Tots (20 Pcs)
$3.99
Cookie Bites (6pcs)
$1.99
Drink Choice (20 Oz Bottle)
Fountain Drinks
Fountain Pepsi
$2.99
Fountain Diet Pepsi
$2.99
Fountain Sierra Mist
$2.99
Fountain Orange
$2.99
Fountain Fruit Punch
$2.99
Unsweetened Tea Fountain
$2.99
Sweet Tea Fountain
$2.99
Lemonade
$2.99
Fountain Root Beer
$2.99
Kids Drink
$1.49
Root Beer Float
$3.99
Fountain Mountain Dew
$2.99
Pitcher of Soda
$7.49
Arnold Palmer (Half Lem Half Sweet Tea)
Bottle Drinks
Pepsi Bottle
$2.99
Diet Pepsi Bottle
$2.99
Coke
$2.99
Diet Coke
$2.99
Sierra Mist Bottle
$2.99
Apple Juice
$2.99
Orange Juice
$2.99
Perrier Small
$2.99
Perrier Large
$4.99
Pellegrino Large
$4.99
Snaple Tea Lemon
$2.99
Spring Water
$1.75
Pellegrino Small
$2.89
Snapple Rasberry Iced Tea Bottle
$2.99
Snapple Mango
$3.25
Snapple Kiwi
$3.25
Snapple Apple
$3.25
Can Drinks
Wine
Glass of Merlot
$6.00
Glass of Malbec
$6.00
Glass of Cabernet Sev
$6.00
Glass of Pinot Noir
$6.25
Glass of Chianti
$6.25
Glass of Chardonay
$6.00
Glass of Sevignon Blank
$6.00
Glass of Pinot Griggio
$6.25
Glass of White Zinfadel
$6.00
Bottle of Merlot
$21.50
Bottle of Malbec
$21.50
Bottle of Cabernet Sev
$21.50
Bottle of Pinot Noir
$23.50
Bottle of Chianti
$23.50
Bottle of Chardonay
$21.50
Bottle of Sevignon Blanc
$21.50
Bottle of Pinot Griggio
$23.50
Bottle of White Zinfadel
$21.50
Bottle Beer
Bud Light Bottle (Domestic)
$3.99
Budweiser Bottle (Domestic)
$3.99
Rubia Bottle (Domestic)
$3.99
Corona Bottle (Imported)
$4.99
Heineken Bottle (Imported)
$4.99
Stella Bottle (Imported)
$4.99
Samuel Adams Bottle (Imported)
$4.99
Peroni Bottle (Imported)
$4.99
Modelo Bottle Beer (Imported)
$4.99
Six Pack Domestic
$20.00
Sic Pack Imported
$25.00
Coffee/Chocolate
Salads
Half Tray Mixed Green Salad
$30.00
Full Tray Mixed Green Salad
$40.00
Half Tray Greek Salad
$35.00
Ful lTray Greek Salad
$45.00
Half Tray Mediterranean Salad
$40.00
Full Tray Mediterranean Salad
$55.00
Half Tray Antipasto Salad
$45.00
Full Tray Antipasto Salad
$65.00
Half Tray Cesar Salad
$35.00
Full Tray Cesar Salad
$45.00
Pastas
Half Tray Chicken Parmigiana
$50.00
Full Tray Chicken Parmigiana
$85.00
Half Tray Eggplant Parmigiana
$50.00
Full Tray Eggplant Parmigiana
$85.00
Half Tay Baked Ziti Cheese
$40.00
Full Tray Baked Ziti w/Cheese
$65.00
Half Tray Baked Ziti w/Meat
$45.00
Full Tray Baked Ziti w/Meat
$75.00
Half Tray Lasagna Cheese
$45.00
Full Tray Lasagna Cheese
$75.00
Half TrayLasagna Meat
$50.00
Full Tray Lasagna Meat
$85.00
Half Tray Chicken Marsala
$60.00
Full Tray Chicken Marsala
$95.00
Half Tray Fettuccine Alfredo
$45.00
Full Tray Fettuccine Alfredo
$75.00
Half Tray Fett Alfredo W/Chicken
$55.00
Full Tray Fett Alfredo W/chicken
$95.00
Half Tray Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken and Broccoli
$55.00
Full Tray Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken and Broccoli
$95.00
Half Tray Chicken Cacciatore
$50.00
Full Tray Chicken Cacciatore
$80.00
Half Tray Stuffed Shells
$40.00
Full Tray Stuffed Shells
$65.00
Half Tray Rigatoni with chicken and Broccoli in pink souse
$55.00
Full Tray Rigatoni with chicken and Broccoli in pink souse
$95.00
Half Tray Spag/ Meatballs
$50.00
Full Tray Spagetty Meatballs
$75.00
Half Tray Penne w/Pink Sauce
$45.00
Full Tray Penne w/Pink Sauce
$75.00
Half Tray Penne w/Pink Sauce & Chicken
$50.00
Full Tray Penne w/Pink Sauce & Chicken
$80.00
Half Tray Tortellini w/Chicken & Broccoli in Alfredo Sauce
$55.00
Full Tray Tortellini w/Chicken & Broccoli in Alfredo Sauce
$95.00
Attributes and Amenities
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores, FL 33138
Gallery
