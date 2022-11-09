Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad
Pizza Hoss - Karns
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37931
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Don Gallo - Hardin Valley - 10681 Hardin Valley Rd
4.3 • 908
10681 Hardin Valley Rd Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurant
The Tomato Head - The Gallery - Kingston Pike
4.4 • 526
7240 KINGSTON PIKE Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurant
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Turkey Creek
No Reviews
11525 Parkside Dr Knoxville, TN 37934
View restaurant