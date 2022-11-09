Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Pizza Hoss - Karns

No reviews yet

7664 Oak Ridge Hwy

Knoxville, TN 37931

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Medium Pizza
Small Pizza

10” Small Pizza

Small Pizza

$6.50

12” Medium Pizza

Medium Pizza

$11.00

14” Large Pizza

mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, banana peppers, tomatoes and fresh garlic

Large Pizza

$12.00

16” XL Pizza

XL Pizza

$14.00

20” New York Pizza

New York Pizza

$20.00

10" Cauliflower Gluten Free Pizza

10" Cauliflower Pizza

$9.50

Garlic Knots

You can't order pizza without adding one of these!
Regular Garlic Knots

Regular Garlic Knots

$5.00

Fresh baked dough bites tossed in a buttery garlic sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Large Garlic Knots

$12.00

Equal to 3 orders of regular garlic knots.

Party Tray Garlic Knots

$25.00

Equal to 8 regular orders.

Cheesebread

Fresh baked dough with extra cheese and your choice of sauce base. Traditional garlic butter or ranch garlic. Served with a side of marinara.

Small Traditional Cheesebread

$5.50

Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.

Small Ranch Garlic Cheesebread

$5.50

Fresh baked dough with a ranch garlic base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.

Regular Traditional Cheesebread

$7.75

Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.

Regular Ranch Garlic Cheesebread

$7.75

Fresh baked dough with a ranch garlic base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$6.50

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.00

4 Cheese Toasted Ravioli

Ravioli

$6.50

Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese

Fresh baked bite sized salted pretzels served with a side of queso dip.

Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese

$6.00

Fresh baked bite sized salted pretzels served with a side of queso dip

Calzones

Served with a side of marinara dipping sauce.

Build Your Own Calzone

$6.50

Mozzarella cheese on the inside with your choice of fillings.

All Meat Calzone

$9.50

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, bacon & beef.

Supreme Calzone

$9.50

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, onions, green peppers, black olives & tomatoes.

Veggie Calzone

$8.50

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & tomatoes.

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Double ham and extra cheese.

Flat Breads

Bruschetta Flat Bread

$8.00

A footlong flatbread w/mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, fresh chopped garlic, feta cheese crumbles topped with fresh basil & a drizzle of a balsamic glaze.

Build Your Own Flat Bread

$7.50

Fries

Crinkle cut fries

Regular Fries

$2.50

French fries

Bacon Queso Fries

$4.25

French fries, white queso and crisp bacon.

Beer Cheese Fries

$3.50

French fries smothered with nacho cheese.

Texas Fries

Texas Fries

$6.00

French fries, nacho cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and crisp bacon with a drizzle of bbq sauce on top.

Bacon Ranch Fries

$5.00

French fries with melted mozzarella cheese topped with crisp bacon and our homemade ranch dressing

Heat Blanket Fries

$5.00

French fries with melted mozzarella cheese, crushed red pepper and Frank's red hot

Traditional Wings

Jumbo sized bone-in wings fried extra crispy and tossed in your choice of sauce.

5 Piece TRADITIONAL Wings

$6.50

8 Piece TRADITIONAL Wings

$9.75

16 Piece TRADITIONAL Wings

$19.50

40 Piece TRADITIONAL Wings

$40.00

Boneless Wings

5 Piece BONELESS Wings

$5.50

8 Piece BONELESS Wings

$8.00

16 Piece BONELESS Wings

$16.00

40 Piece BONELESS Wings

$38.00

Side Salads

Side Antipasto Salad

$3.75

Crisp iceberg lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, black olives, ham, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.

Side Deluxe Salad

$3.75

Crisp iceberg lettuce, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, ham & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.75

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with shredded parmesan cheese & croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.

Side Garden Salad

$3.50

Crisp Iceberg lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers and your choice of dressing on the side.

Side Bacon Feta Salad

$3.75

Crisp iceberg lettuce with feta cheese crumbles, crisp bacon, cucumbers and fresh diced tomatoes with your choice of dressing on the side.

Regular Salads

Regular Antipasto Salad

$7.50

Crisp iceberg lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, black olives, ham, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.

Regular Deluxe Salad

$7.50

Crisp iceberg lettuce, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, ham & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.

Regular Caesar Salad

$7.50

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with shredded parmesan cheese & croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.

Regular Garden Salad

$7.00

Crisp Iceberg lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers and your choice of dressing on the side.

Regular Bacon Feta Salad

$7.50

Crisp iceberg lettuce with feta cheese crumbles, crisp bacon, cucumbers and fresh diced tomatoes with your choice of dressing on the side.

Party Trays

Party Tray Garden Salad

$30.00

Party Tray Antipasto Salad

$30.00

Party Tray Bacon Feta Salad

$35.00

Party Tray Caesar Salad

$30.00

Party Tray Deluxe Salad

$30.00

Party Tray Garlic Knots

$25.00

Party Tray Cinnamon Knots

$30.00

Pizza Bowls

Get all the same stuff as a pizza except the crust! Sauce and cheese in a bowl with your choice of toppings.

Small Pizza Bowl

$6.00

Large Pizza Bowl

$10.00

Desserts

Cinnamon Knots

$5.00

Fresh baked dough bites tossed in a buttery cinnamon sugar glaze and sprinkled with more cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of cream cheese icing!

Large Cinnamon Knots

$13.00

Equal to 3 orders of regular cinnamon knots.

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.00

Deep fried funnel cake shaped like a fry and covered with powdered sugar.

Half Baked Cookie ala mode

$6.00

Chocolate cookie dough light baked with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and covered with a caramel drizzle!

Scoop of vanilla ice cream

$2.00

Deep fried cheesecake

$6.00

Churro Fries

$5.00

Misc Sides

Side Marinara

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Garlic Butter

$0.50

Side Queso (4oz)

$3.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Icing

$0.75

SPECIALS

Medium Big Hoss Pizza

Medium Big Hoss Pizza

$10.00

pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage

Medium Hoss Special Pizza

Medium Hoss Special Pizza

$10.00

pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives

Medium Big Show Pizza

Medium Big Show Pizza

$10.00

pepperoni & italian sausage covered in a cheese blanket (extra cheese, ground basil and fresh garlic).

Medium Sweet N Spicy Pizza

Medium Sweet N Spicy Pizza

$10.00

pepperoni, pineapple, italian sausage w/crushed red pepper and parmesan cheese baked on top.

Medium BadMamaJama Pizza

Medium BadMamaJama Pizza

$10.00

pepperoni, onions, jalapenos, italian sausage

Medium Bruschetta Pizza

$10.00

diced tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh chopped garlic, feta cheese w/a balsamic drizzle

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$10.00

chicken, bacon & fresh chopped garlic with a homemade ranch base sauce

Medium Veggie Pizza

$10.00

mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.00

chicken & onions w/a buffalo ranch base sauce

Medium Western Hoss Pizza

Medium Western Hoss Pizza

$10.00

ham, pineapple & bacon on a bbq base sauce

Medium Sweet N Fiery Pizza

$10.00

chicken, pineapple & jalapenos w/a bbq base sauce

Medium The Fear Pizza

$10.00

pepperoni & jalapenos w/crushed red pepper & a drizzle of Frank's Red Hot on top

Medium Taco Pizza

$10.00

beef, onions & tomatoes w/chopped lettuce on top

Medium The Founders Pizza

$10.00

pepperoni, ham & beef with crushed red pepper & a ranch drizzle baked on top

Medium Rancheroni Pizza

$10.00

pepperoni, italian sausage & more pepperoni over the toppings on a ranch base

ONLINE SPECIALS

Medium Pizza w/up to 2 Toppings

$10.00

Queso Fries

$3.00

Crinkle cut fries covered in our white queso.

2-XL One Topping Pizzas Plus Large Garlic Knots

$40.00

Large Specialty Pizza Plus Garlic Knots

$22.00

Large Western Hoss

$16.00

Large pizza w/a bbq sauce base, ham, pineapple and crisp bacon.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37931

Directions

