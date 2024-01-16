- Home
- Knoxville
- Dessert & Ice Cream
- Pizza Hoss - Karns
Pizza Hoss - Karns
7664 Oak Ridge Hwy
Knoxville, TN 37931
Featured Items
- Build Your Own Calzone$6.50
Mozzarella cheese on the inside with your choice of fillings.
- Regular Traditional Cheesebread$8.00
Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.
- Medium The Big Show$16.50
pepperoni, italian sausage, cheese blanket (extra cheese w/fresh chopped garlic & ground basil)
PIZZA
10” Small BYO Pizza
10" Small Specialty Pizza
- Small Big Hoss$9.75
pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage
- Small Hoss Special$9.75
pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives
- Small Sweet N Spicy$9.75
pepperoni, pineapple, italian sausage, crushed red pepper, grated parmesan cheese
- Small BadMamaJama$9.75
pepperoni, onions, jalapenos, italian sausage
- Small Big Show$9.75
pepperoni, italian sausage, cheese blanket (extra cheese w/fresh shopped garlic & basil)
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.75
ranch base, chicken, bacon, fresh chopped garlic
- Small Buffalo Chicken$9.75
buffalo ranch base, chicken, onions, buffalo sauce drizzle on top
- Small Sweet N Fiery BBQ Chicken$9.75
bbq base, chicken, pineapple, jalapenos
- Small Western Hoss$9.75
bbq base, ham, pineapple, bacon
- Small Veggie$9.75
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes
- Small Rancheroni$9.75
ranch base, pepperoni, italian sausage & more pepperoni baked on top
- Small Founders$9.75
pepperoni, ham, beef, crushed red pepper, drizzle of ranch on top
- Small Bruschetta Pizza$9.75
tomatoes, fresh basil, chopped garlic, feta cheese crumbles, drizzle of a balsamic glaze
- Small Margherita Pizza$9.75
fresh mozzarella slices, chopped garlic, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
- Small Taco Pizza$9.75
beef, onions, tomatoes, chopped lettuce on top
- Small The Fear$9.75
pepperoni, jalapenos, crushed red pepper, drizzle of hot sauce over the top
- Small Kitchen Sink$13.50
pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, bacon, italian sausage w/extra cheese over the top
- Small Ultimate Meat$13.50
pepperoni, ham, bacon, beef, italian sausage, fresh chopped garlic
- Small Super Veggie$13.50
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, fresh chopped garlic
12” Medium BYO Pizza
12" Medium Specialty Pizza
- Medium Big Hoss$16.50
pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage
- Medium Hoss Special$16.50
pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives
- Medium Sweet N Spicy$16.50
pepperoni, pineapple, italian sausage, crushed red pepper, grated parmesan cheese
- Medium BadMamaJama$16.50
pepperoni, onions, jalapenos, italian sausage
- Medium The Big Show$16.50
pepperoni, italian sausage, cheese blanket (extra cheese w/fresh chopped garlic & ground basil)
- Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.50
ranch base, chicken, bacon, fresh chopped garlic
- Medium Buffalo Chicken$16.50
buffalo ranch base, chicken, onions, buffalo drizzle on top
- Medium Sweet N Fiery BBQ Chicken$16.50
bbq base, chicken, pineapple, jalapenos, bbq drizzle over the top
- Medium Western Hoss$16.50
bbq base, ham, pineapple, bacon, bbq drizzle over the top
- Medium Veggie$16.50
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes
- Medium Rancheroni$16.50
ranch base, pepperoni, italian sausage, more pepperoni baked over the top
- Medium Founders$16.50
pepperoni, ham, beef, crushed red pepper & a drizzle of ranch baked on top
- Medium Bruschetta Pizza$16.50
no sauce base, tomatoes, fresh basil, chopped garlic, feta cheese crumbles, drizzle of balsamic glaze
- Medium Margherita Pizza$16.50
fresh mozzarella slices, chopped garlic, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
- Medium Taco Pizza$16.50
beef, onions, tomatoes, chopped lettuce on top
- Medium The Fear$16.50
pepperoni, jalapenos, crushed red pepper, drizzle of hot sauce over the top
- Medium Kitchen Sink$19.50
pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, bacon, italian sausage, extra cheese over the top
- Medium Ultimate Meat$19.50
pepperoni, ham, bacon, chicken, beef, italian sausage, fresh chopped garlic
- Medium Super Veggie$19.50
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, fresh chopped garlic
14” Large BYO Pizza
14" Large Specialty Pizza
- Large Big Hoss$19.50
pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage
- Large Hoss Special$19.50
pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives
- Large Sweet N Spicy$19.50
pepperoni, pineapple, italian sausage, crushed red pepper, parmesan cheese
- Large BadMamaJama$19.50
pepperoni, onions, jalapenos, italian sausage
- Large Big Show$19.50
pepperoni, italian sausage, cheese blanket (extra cheese over the top w/fresh chopped garlic and basil
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$19.50
ranch base, chicken, bacon, fresh chopped garlic
- Large Buffalo Chicken$19.50
buffalo ranch base, chicken, onions, buffalo sauce drizzle over the top
- Large Sweet N Fiery BBQ Chicken$19.50
bbq base, chicken, pineapple, jalapenos, bbq drizzle over the top
- Large Western Hoss$19.50
bbq base, ham, bacon, pineapple, bbq drizzle over the top
- Large Veggie$19.50
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes
- Large Rancheroni$19.50
ranch base, pepperoni, italian sausage, more pepperoni baked over the top
- Large Founders$19.50
pepperoni, ham, beef, crushed red pepper, drizzle of ranch over the top
- Large Bruschetta Pizza$19.50
tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh chopped garlic, feta cheese crumbles, drizzle of a balsamic glaze over the top
- Large Margherita Pizza$19.50
fresh mozzarella slices, fresh chopped garlic, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
- Large Taco Pizza$19.50
beef, onions, tomatoes, chopped lettuce on top
- Large The Fear$19.50
- Large Kitchen Sink$24.75
pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, bacon, italian sausage w/extra cheese on top
- Large Ultimate Meat$24.75
pepperoni, ham, bacon, chicken, beef, italian sausage, fresh chopped garlic
- Large Super Veggie$24.75
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, fresh chopped garlic
16” XL BYO Pizza
16" XL Specialty Pizza
- XL Big Hoss$23.75
pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage
- XL Hoss Special$23.75
pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives
- XL Sweet N Spicy$23.75
pepperoni, pineapple, italian sausage, crushed red pepper, parmesan cheese
- XL BadMamaJama$23.75
pepperoni, onions, jalapenos, italian sausage
- XL Big Show$23.75
pepperoni, italian sausage, cheese blanket (extra cheese over the top w/fresh chopped garlic and basil)
- XL Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.75
ranch base, chicken, bacon, fresh chopped garlic
- XL Buffalo Chicken$23.75
buffalo ranch base, chicken, onions, buffalo drizzle over the top
- XL Sweet N Fiery BBQ Chicken$23.75
bbq base, chicken, pineapple, jalapenos, bbq drizzle over the top
- XL Western Hoss$23.75
bbq base, ham, pineapple, bacon, bbq drizzle over the top
- XL Veggie$23.75
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes
- XL Rancheroni$23.75
ranch base, pepperoni, italian sausage, more pepperoni baked over the top
- XL Founders$23.75
pepperoni, ham, beef, crushed red pepper, ranch drizzle over the top
- XL Bruschetta Pizza$23.75
tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh chopped garlic, feta cheese crumbles, a drizzle of balsamic glaze
- XL Margherita Pizza$23.75
fresh mozzarella slices, fresh chopped garlic, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
- XL Taco Pizza$23.75
beef, onions, tomatoes, chopped lettuce on top
- XL The Fear$23.75
pepperoni, jalapenos, crushed red pepper, drizzle of hot sauce over the top
- XL Kitchen Sink$30.75
pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomaotes, banana peppers, bacon, sausage, extra cheese over the top
- XL Ultimate Meat$30.75
pepperoni, ham, bacon, chicken, beef, sausage, fresh chopped garlic
- XL Super Veggie$30.75
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, fresh chopped garlic
20” New York BYO Pizza
20" New York Specialty Pizza
- New York Big Hoss$32.00
pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage
- New York Hoss Special$32.00
pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives
- New York Sweet N Spicy$32.00
pepperoni, pineapple, italian sausage, crushed red pepper, parmesan cheese
- New York BadMamaJama$32.00
pepperoni, onions, jalapenos, italian sausage
- New York Big Show$32.00
pepperoni, italian sausage, cheese blanket (extra cheese over the top, fresh chopped garlic & basil)
- New York Chicken Bacon Ranch$32.00
ranch base, chicken, bacon, fresh chopped garlic
- New York Buffalo Chicken$32.00
buffalo ranch base, chicken, onions, buffalo drizzle over the top
- New York Sweet N Fiery BBQ Chicken$32.00
bbq base, chicken, pineapple, jalapenos, bbq drizzle over the top
- New York Western Hoss$32.00
bbq base, ham, pineapple, bacon, bbq drizzle over the top
- New York Veggie$32.00
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes
- New York Rancheroni$32.00
ranch base, pepperoni, italian sausage, more pepperoni baked over the top
- New York Founders$32.00
pepperoni, ham, beef, crushed red pepper, ranch drizzle over the top
- New York Bruschetta Pizza$32.00
tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh chopped garlic, feta cheese crumbles, drizzle of a balsamic glaze
- New York Margherita Pizza$32.00
fresh sliced mozzarella, fresh chopped garlic, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
- New York Taco Pizza$32.00
beef, onions, tomatoes, chopped lettuce on top
- New York The Fear$32.00
pepperoni, jalapenos, crushed red pepper, drizzle of hot sauce over the top
- New York Kitchen Sink$42.00
pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, bacon, sausage, extra cheese over the top
- New York Ultimate Meat$42.00
pepperoni, ham, bacon, chicken, beef, sausage, fresh chopped garlic
- New York Super Veggie$42.00
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, fresh chopped garlic
10" Cauliflower Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza
10" Cauliflower Specialty Pizza
- Cauliflower Big Hoss$13.50
pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage
- Cauliflower Hoss Special$13.50
pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives
- Cauliflower Sweet N Spicy$13.50
pepperoni, pineapple, italian sausage, crushed red pepper, parmesan cheese
- Cauliflower BadMamaJama$13.50
pepperoni, onions, jalapenos, italian sausage
- Cauliflower Big Show$13.50
pepperoni, italian sausage, cheese blanket (extra cheese over the top w/fresh chopped garlic and basil)
- Cauliflower Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.50
ranch base, chicken, bacon, fresh chopped garlic
- Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken$13.50
buffalo ranch base, chicken, onions, buffalo drizzle over the top
- Cauliflower Sweet N Fiery BBQ Chicken$13.50
bbq base, chicken, pineapple, jalapenos, bbq drizzle over the top
- Cauliflower Western Hoss$13.50
bbq base, ham, pineapple, bacon, bbq drizzle over the top
- Cauliflower Veggie$13.50
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes
- Cauliflower Rancheroni$13.50
ranch base, pepperoni, italian sausage, more pepperoni baked over the top
- Cauliflower Founders$13.50
pepperoni, ham, beef, crushed red pepper, ranch drizzle over the top
- Cauliflower Bruschetta Pizza$13.50
tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh chopped garlic, feta cheese crumbles, drizzle of balsamic glaze
- Cauliflower Margherita Pizza$13.50
fresh mozzarella slices, fresh chopped garlic, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, drizzle of extra virgin olive oil over the top
- Cauliflower Taco Pizza$13.50
beef, onions, tomatoes, chopped lettuce on top
- Cauliflower The Fear$13.50
pepperoni, jalapenos, crushed red pepper, drizzle of hot sauce over the top
- Cauliflower Kitchen Sink$15.50
pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, bacon, sausage, extra cheese over the top
- Cauliflower Ultimate Meat$15.50
pepperoni, ham, bacon, chicken, beef, italian sausage, fresh chopped garlic
- Cauliflower Super Veggie$15.50
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, fresh chopped garlic
NON PIZZA ITEMS
Garlic Knots
Cheesebread
- Small Traditional Cheesebread$6.00
Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.
- Small Ranch Garlic Cheesebread$6.00
Fresh baked dough with a ranch garlic base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.
- Regular Traditional Cheesebread$8.00
Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.
- Regular Ranch Garlic Cheesebread$8.00
Fresh baked dough with a ranch garlic base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.
Cheese Curds
Fried Pickles
Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese
4 Cheese Toasted Ravioli
Calzones
- Build Your Own Calzone$6.50
Mozzarella cheese on the inside with your choice of fillings.
- All Meat Calzone$9.50
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, bacon & beef.
- Supreme Calzone$9.50
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, onions, green peppers, black olives & tomatoes.
- Veggie Calzone$8.50
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & tomatoes.
- Ham & Cheese Calzone$8.00
Double ham and extra cheese.
Flat Breads
Fries
- Regular Fries$2.50
French fries
- Texas Fries$6.00
French fries, craft beer cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and crisp bacon with a drizzle of bbq sauce on top.
- Bacon Ranch Fries$5.00
French fries with melted mozzarella cheese topped with crisp bacon and our homemade ranch dressing
- Heat Blanket Fries$5.00
French fries with melted mozzarella cheese, crushed red pepper and Frank's red hot
- Beer Cheese Fries$3.50
Jumbo Chicken Wings
Boneless Wings
Side Salads
- Side Antipasto Salad$4.50
Crisp iceberg lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, black olives, ham, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.
- Side Deluxe Salad$4.50
Crisp iceberg lettuce, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, ham & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.
- Side Caesar Salad$4.50
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with shredded parmesan cheese & croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
- Side Garden Salad$4.00
Crisp Iceberg lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers and your choice of dressing on the side.
- Side Bacon Feta Salad$4.50
Crisp iceberg lettuce with feta cheese crumbles, crisp bacon, cucumbers and fresh diced tomatoes with your choice of dressing on the side.
Regular Salads
- Regular Antipasto Salad$8.50
Crisp iceberg lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, black olives, ham, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.
- Regular Deluxe Salad$8.50
Crisp iceberg lettuce, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, ham & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.
- Regular Caesar Salad$8.50
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with shredded parmesan cheese & croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
- Regular Garden Salad$8.00
Crisp Iceberg lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers and your choice of dressing on the side.
- Regular Bacon Feta Salad$8.50
Crisp iceberg lettuce with feta cheese crumbles, crisp bacon, cucumbers and fresh diced tomatoes with your choice of dressing on the side.
Party Trays
Pizza Bowls
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37931