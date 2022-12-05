Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch

Pizzaiolo

review star

No reviews yet

5008 Telegraph Avenue

Oakland, CA 94609

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita pizza
Pepperoni + spicy honey pizza
Little gems

Antipasti

Bread + butter

$4.00

Acme levain + salted butter

Castelvetrano olives

Castelvetrano olives

$5.00

Little gems

$18.00

Blue Heron little gems + mizuna with pecans, apples, purple daikon + meyer lemon vinaigrette

Kale salad

$18.00

Cavolo nero with toasted almonds, roasted cauliflower, roots + radishes, dates + ricotta salata

Treviso salad

$18.00

Punterelle, treviso + sunchokes with toasted walnuts, anchovy + grana

Tonnato

$18.00

Halibut "tonnato" with new potatoes, marinated beets + a Riverdog Farm egg

Tokyo turnips

$12.00

with Seka Hills olive oil + sea salt

Pastas + Mains

Pasta with chanterelles

$26.00

Spaghetti with chanterelle mushrooms, spring onions, hot pepper + grana

Pork chop

$30.00

with kabocha squash purée, Tokyo turnips and salsa verde

All'amatriciana

$24.00

Garganelli all’amatriciana with guanchiale, hot pepper + pecorino

Pizze

Marinara pizza

$16.00

{no cheese}

Margherita pizza

$20.00
Kids margherita

$15.00
Pepperoni + spicy honey pizza

$26.00

with tomato sauce, jalapeño + onions

New potato + green olive pizza

$26.00

New potato, basil, green olives + fontina

Panna pizza

$26.00

with tomato sauce, housemade sausage, hot pepper + panna

Butternut squash pizza

$28.00

Butternut squash, young leeks, fresh ricotta, pounded sage + pepitas

Mortadella pizza

$26.00

Mortadella, fresh ricotta, Mama Lil’s, arugula + pistachio

Puttanesca pizza

$26.00

Tomato sauce, black olives, anchovies, capers, Calabrians + grana

Mushroom + gremolata pizza

$26.00

mushrooms, garlic cream + gremolata

Arugula + prosciutto pizza

$28.00

with red onions + grana

Vegan pizza

$20.00

chef's choice vegan pizza

Desserts

Seasonal galette for 2

$15.00

*STRAWBERRY RHUBARB* with a side of mascarpone whipped cream

Chocolate chip cookie dough

$12.00

take + bake | makes 6 large cookies

Pizzaiolo Pantry Shop

Pizza dough

$5.00
Make your own pizza kit

$20.00Out of stock

dough, sauce + cheese for 2 pizzas. additional add-ons available as well.

Bolognese {quart}

$26.00Out of stock

32 oz | includes $2 jar deposit

Housemade sausage {pint}

$8.00

Loaf of Acme bread

$12.00

Second chakra granola

$13.50Out of stock

housemade granola: oats, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, coconut, cornflakes, maple syrup, brown sugar, olive oil + dried cranberries | 16 oz

Pizzaiolo porridge mix

$15.00Out of stock

Housemade dry porridge mix: oats, millet, black quinoa, amaranth + flax | 24 oz

Polenta mix

$5.00

24 oz / 5 lb

Grand coffee beans

$17.00Out of stock

12 oz

Yogurt

$7.00

Strauss organic whole milk | 32 oz

Whole milk

$6.00

Clover | half gallon

Organic cream

$4.50Out of stock

Clover | pint

Butter

$6.00

Clover | 1 lb

Oat milk

$4.00

32 oz

Cocktails

***prices include a $2 jar deposit; please return the jar for a refund

8 oz batched cocktail

$22.00

cocktails serve 2

Pizzaiolo Cocktail Kit

$36.00

pre-batched campari + amaro nonino , comes with 2 bottles of Q tonic + limes | serves 4

Non Alcoholic

Sparkling water

$7.00

Mexican Cola

$3.00

Dr. Brown's Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Brown's Cel Ray (celery) Soda

$3.00

Dr. Brown's Black Cherry Cola

$3.00

Wine Shop

3 PACK "grab bag"

$54.00

A surprise trio of wines chosen by us! Fun + affordable wines and no two packs are the same...

3 PACK "a little bit funky"

$66.00

3 wines that are totally natural (no additions) and funky fresh on the palate!

3 PACK "bubbly"

$70.00

A prosecco for brunch, a lambrusco for afternoon/ aperitivo + a cremant de loire for dinner...

6 PACK "mixed case"

$130.00

A mixed case of wines for your everyday enjoyment! Let us know what you like, or just leave it to us to put something tasty together <3

Sparkling

click to view our sparkling wines by the bottle

Whites

click to view our white wines by the bottle

Roses

click to view our rose wines by the bottle

Reds

click to view our red wines by the bottle

Bottle Shop

Whiskey

Agave

Vodka + Gin

Rum + Cognac

Apéritifs + Liqueurs

Bitters + Syrups

Retail

T Shirt - Rooster

$20.00

Rooster tee - 11 year anniversary <3

T shirt - Pig

$20.00

Pig tee - 12 year anniversary <3

T Shirt - Infinity Mouth

$20.00

Infinity mouth tee - 8 year anniversary <3

T Shirt - Seven Fingers

$20.00

Seven fingers + an olive branch tee - 7 year anniversary

Poster - Rooster

$30.00

Pizzaiolo's much loved rooster poster!

Poster - Pizza People

$50.00

Our new 16 year poster, numbered + signed by the artist, Rob Moss Wilson

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We at Pizzaiolo believe that the simple act of feeding people is at the core of what it is to be human. We focus on the ritual of taking life from the world around us and presenting it to you to sustain your own life.

Website

Location

5008 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA 94609

Directions

