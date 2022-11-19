Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza Jerk PSU

review star

No reviews yet

1708 SW 6th Ave Suite 120

Portland, OR 97201

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Greek Salad
10" GF Crust

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.00

Dessert

rice krispie

$2.75

18" Veggie Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$24.00

Cheese, red sauce

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$26.00

Garlic, fresh mozzarella, basil

Veggie Super Pie

$29.00

Black olive, bell pepper, muchroom, red onion

Lovely Linda

Lovely Linda

$29.00

Roast fennel, red onion, kalamata olive, mushroom, garlic, basil

White Pie

White Pie

$28.00

Ricotta, fresh mozzarella, garlic, chili flake, basil, no sauce base

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$24.00

cheese, red sauce

18" Meat Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$27.00

You know it

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$27.00

House made fennel sausage

Hawaiian

$29.00

Super Pie

$31.00

Fennel Sausage, pepperoni, black olive, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion

Meatzza

Meatzza

$31.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon

It's always Sunny in Cully

It's always Sunny in Cully

$31.00

Pepperoni, pineapple, hot pickled peppers, basil, honey

Kale Blazer

$30.00
Clam Jam

Clam Jam

$29.00

Clams, white wine, cream, garlic,oregano, chili flake, pecorino

Meatball Parm

$29.00
Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$24.00

cheese, red sauce

18" Vegan Pizza

Vegan Cheese

$24.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta

Vegan Pepperoni

$27.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, vegan pepperoni

Vegan Margherita

$27.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, garlic, basil

Vegan Sausage

$31.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, vegan sausage, mushrooms, garlic, basil

Vegan Kale Blazer

$30.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, kale, vegan sausage, garlic, hot pickled peppers

Vegan Lovely Linda

Vegan Lovely Linda

$30.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, garlic, kalamata olives, mushooms, roast fennel, red onion, basil

Vegan Super Veggie

$29.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, black olive, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion

Vegan Super Pie

Vegan Super Pie

$31.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, vegan sausage, vegan pepperoni, black olive, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion

Vegan It's Always Sunny in Cully

$31.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, vegan pepperoni, pineapple, hot pickled peppers, basil, honey

12" Thick Pan Veggie Pizza

Pan Cheese Pizza

$22.00

Cheese, red sauce

Pan Margherita

$24.00

Garlic, fresh mozzarella, basil

Pan Veggie Super Pie

$25.00

Black olive, bell pepper, muchroom, red onion

Pan Lovely Linda

$25.00

Roast fennel, red onion, kalamata olive, mushroom, garlic, basil

Pan White Pie

$24.50

Ricotta, fresh mozzarella, garlic, chili flake, basil, no sauce base

Pan Build Your Own

$22.00

cheese, red sauce

12" Thick Pan Meat Pizza

Pan Pepperoni Pizza

Pan Pepperoni Pizza

$24.50

You know it

Pan Sausage Pizza

$24.50

House made fennel sausage

Pan Hawaiian

$25.50

Pan Super Pie

$26.50

Fennel Sausage, pepperoni, black olive, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion

Pan Meatzza

$26.50

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon

Pan It's always Sunny in Cully

$26.50

Pepperoni, pineapple, hot pickled peppers, basil, honey

Pan Kale Blazer

$26.00

Pan Clam Jam

$25.00

Clams, white wine, cream, garlic,oregano, chili flake, pecorino

Pan Build Your Own

$22.00

cheese, red sauce

12" Thick Pan Vegan Pizza

Pan Vegan Cheese

$22.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta

Pan Vegan Pepperoni

$24.50

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, vegan pepperoni

Pan Vegan Margherita

$24.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, garlic, basil

Pan Vegan Sausage

$26.50

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, vegan sausage, mushrooms, garlic, basil

Pan Vegan Kale Blazer

$26.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, kale, vegan sausage, garlic, hot pickled peppers

Pan Vegan Lovely Linda

$25.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, garlic, kalamata olives, mushooms, roast fennel, red onion, basil

Pan Vegan Super Veggie

$25.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, black olive, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion

Pan Vegan Super Pie

$26.50

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, vegan sausage, vegan pepperoni, black olive, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion

Pan Vegan It's Always Sunny in Cully

$26.50

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, vegan pepperoni, pineapple, hot pickled peppers, basil, honey

Sides

Ranch

$0.50

Red sauce

$0.50

Truffle Ranch

$1.00

10" Gluten Free

10" GF Crust

$13.00

Shirts

Glow Shirt

$25.00

Cans

Can

$3.00

NY Root Beer

$2.50

NY Black Cherry

$2.50

NY Raspberry

$2.50

NY Vanilla Cream

$2.50

Grapefruit

$3.00

Wild Berry

$3.00

Peach

$3.00

Watermelon

$3.00

Fountain

Fountain

$2.00

Bottled water

bottled water

$1.00

Specials

2 slices and a drink

Lunch Special

$8.00

Lydia Special

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

Connecticut style thin-crust pizza. New Haven is not where pizza was invented, it is where it was perfected. Oh and we have cast iron pies. Family friendly dining and great for take home.

Website

Location

1708 SW 6th Ave Suite 120, Portland, OR 97201

Directions

