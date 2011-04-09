Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza King - Shelburn

No reviews yet

535 E St Rd 48

Shelburn, IN 47879

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

FOOD

Starters

Loaded Golden fries smothered in cheddar, topped w/ bacon bits & baked to a golden brown (10-15 min bake time)
Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$4.99

4 Soft Warm Breadsticks served with your Choice of Dip

Pretzel Bread Sticks

Pretzel Bread Sticks

$6.49

3 Golden Brown Pretzel Stix Served with our famous nacho cheese. Delicious!!

Nachos

Nachos

$4.99

Tortilla chips w/ Nacho cheese

Macho Nachos

$5.99

Tortilla chips smoothed in sausage and nacho cheese. Serious Comfort Food! Yum

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$6.49

Topped w/ your choice of nacho or cheddar cheese & your choice of bacon bits, sausage, Mexican beef, or chili. Served w/ sour cream on side

Garlic Bread

$2.49

Texas toast topped w/ garlic butter

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$3.49

Texas toast topped garlic butter and baked with mozzarella on top.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

A whole basket of ‘em Golden Goodness

King Cheese Fries

King Cheese Fries

$7.49

Loaded fries smothered in cheddar, topped w/ bacon bits & baked to a golden brown (10-15 min bake time)

Cheesy Garlic Strips

Cheesy Garlic Strips

$6.99

Our homemade dough topped w/ our garlic-infused butter sauce and signature cheese

Buffalo Wings

$7.99+

6 or 12 Not to Hot Wings

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Chicken Planks (3)

$9.99

Tender, delicately seasoned all-white meat. Served w/ your choice of BBQ or honey mustard.

Chicken Planks (5)

$13.99

Tender, delicately seasoned all-white meat. Served w/ your choice of BBQ or Honey Mustard.

Salads

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$4.49

Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, mozzarella cheese & croutons. Choice of dressing.

PK Salad

PK Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, mozzarella cheese and ham with your choice of turkey or bacon & croutons. Choice of 1 slice of garlic bread or 1 breadstick. Choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.49

Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cheddar cheese, bacon, chicken strips & croutons. Choice of 1 slice of garlic bread or 1 breadstick. Choice of dressing.

Pizza

10" - Cheese

10" - Cheese

$9.99

Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!

10" - Deluxe

10" - Deluxe

$14.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.

10" - Meat Lovers

10" - Meat Lovers

$15.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese

10" - Veggie

10" - Veggie

$11.99

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese

10" - BBQ

$10.99

Sausage, Onions, BBQ Sauce and Our Special Blend of Cheese

10" - Hawaiian

10" - Hawaiian

$10.99

Includes our signature tomato paste, special blended cheese, Ham and pineapple

10" - BBQ Chicken

10" - BBQ Chicken

$11.99

We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.

10" - Chicken Bacon

10" - Chicken Bacon

$12.99

Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!

14" - Cheese

14" - Cheese

$15.49

Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!

14" - Deluxe

14" - Deluxe

$21.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.

14" - Meat Lovers

14" - Meat Lovers

$22.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese

14" - Veggie

14" - Veggie

$18.99

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese

14" - BBQ

$17.99

Sausage, Onions, BBQ Sauce and Our Special Blend of Cheese

14" - Hawaiian Pizza

14" - Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

Includes our signature tomato paste, special blended cheese, Ham and pineapple

14" - BBQ Chicken

14" - BBQ Chicken

$18.99

We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.

14" - Chicken Bacon

14" - Chicken Bacon

$20.99

Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!

Crustless Pizza

$8.99

Subwiches

Stromboli Subwich

Stromboli Subwich

$9.59

Zesty sausage, mozzarella cheese, onions, and tomato sauce, on a French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2- Stromboli Subwich

1/2- Stromboli Subwich

$6.89

Zesty sausage, mozzarella cheese, onions, and tomato sauce, on a French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle

Texas BBQ Subwich

Texas BBQ Subwich

$9.59

Zesty sausage, mozzarella cheese, onions, and BBQ sauce, on a French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2 Texas BBQ Subwich

1/2 Texas BBQ Subwich

$6.89

Zesty sausage, mozzarella cheese, onions, and BBQ sauce, on a French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle

Submarine Subwich

Submarine Subwich

$9.99

Spiced ham, baked ham, Italian salami, onions, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce, on a French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2 Submarine Subwich

1/2 Submarine Subwich

$6.89

Spiced ham, baked ham, Italian salami, onions, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce, on a French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle

BLT Subwich

BLT Subwich

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, served with mayonnaise on the side. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2 BLT Subwich

1/2 BLT Subwich

$7.29

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & cheese. Served w/ mayo on the side *image shows whole Subwich*

Chicken Bacon Subwich

Chicken Bacon Subwich

$11.99

Served hot w/ fajita-style chicken, bacon, cheese & topped w/ your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce

1/2 Chicken Bacon Subwich

1/2 Chicken Bacon Subwich

$7.29

Served hot w/ fajita-style chicken, bacon, cheese & topped w/ your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce *image shows whole Subwich*

The Wreck Subwich

The Wreck Subwich

$11.99

Light Homemade Sauce, Sausage. Pepperoni, Onion and Diced Jalapenos. Cooked and Finish with our nacho cheese sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle ***A Royal Treat With Spice**

1/2 Wreck Subwich

1/2 Wreck Subwich

$7.29

Zesty sausage, pepperoni, cheese, onions, jalapenos, & nacho cheese sauce . . .

Ham & Cheese Subwich

Ham & Cheese Subwich

$5.29

Slices of flavorful ham served hot. Topped with your choice of mozzarella cheese or spice it up with nacho cheese. Served on Sesame Seed Bun

Drinks

Medium

$2.49

Large

$2.79

Water

Add Ons

Nacho Cheese

Nacho Cheese

$1.49

Marinara

$1.49

Garlic Sauce

$1.49

King Sauce

$1.49

Buffalo Sauce

$1.49

BBQ Sauce

$1.49

Sour Cream

$1.49

Tomato Paste

$1.49

Chili

$1.49

Au Jus

$1.49

Salsa

$1.49
Ranch

Ranch

$1.49
French

French

$1.49
1000 Island

1000 Island

$1.49
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$1.49
Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$1.49
Italian

Italian

$1.49
Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$1.25
Sausage

Sausage

$1.25
Ham

Ham

$1.25
Bacon

Bacon

$1.25
Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$1.25
Onions

Onions

$1.25
Green Peppers

Green Peppers

$1.25
Black Olives

Black Olives

$1.25
Jalapenos

Jalapenos

$1.25
Banana Peppers

Banana Peppers

$1.25
Pineapples

Pineapples

$1.25

Anchovies

$1.25

Turkey

$1.25

Meatball

$1.50

Tomato

$1.25

Extra Pickle

$0.15

Mozzarella Cheese

$1.25

Cheddar Cheese

$1.25

Cauliflower Crusts

$4.59

Dessert

Cinnamon Sugar Strips

$6.99

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Medium

$2.49

Large

$2.79
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Shelburn at the KORNER of Highway 41 and State Road 48! We offer dine in, takeout, drive thru, and a full bar!

Website

Location

535 E St Rd 48, Shelburn, IN 47879

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

