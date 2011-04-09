Pizza King - Shelburn
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in Shelburn at the KORNER of Highway 41 and State Road 48! We offer dine in, takeout, drive thru, and a full bar!
Location
535 E St Rd 48, Shelburn, IN 47879
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Honey's Bar & Grill - 401 South 9th Street
No Reviews
401 South 9th Street Terre Haute, IN 47807
View restaurant