Pizza

PizzaLeah

review star

No reviews yet

9240 Old Redwood Hwy suite 116

Windsor, CA 95492

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
Caesar
16" BYO

12" Thin Crust Pies

12" BYO

$16.00

Build Your Pizza. All pizzas have mozzarella and red sauce unless requested otherwise. We recommend a maximum of 4 toppings for the best pizza possible

12" Cheese

$16.00

Mozzarella, red sauce and dried oregano

12" Roo's

$20.00

Olive Oil, fontina, mozzarella, mushroom medley, fresh thyme, roasted fennel, shaved parmesan & fresh Italian parsley

12" Nico Pie

$20.00

Olive Oil, mozzarella, roasted garlic cloves, fresh rosemary, cracked black pepper & shaved parmesan

12" Lola

$20.00

Mozzarella, pesto, roasted smashed potatoes & caramelized onions

12" Chingona

$20.00

Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, ricotta & fresh basil

12" The Boogie

$20.00

Mozzarella, garlic, cream, zucchini, red onion

12" Po-Tay-To

$20.00

Mozzarella, roasted smashed potatoes, green onions, applewood smoked bacon, garlic & cream

12" Old Grey Beard

$20.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, fontina, Italian sausage, Calabrian peppers, hot honey & orange zest *Spicy

12" Scurto Pie

$20.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, Uncle Frank's meatballs, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, pecorino & extra sauce *Meatballs contain pork & beef *Not Gluten Free

12" Triple Threat

$20.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pickled peppers, pineapple & pepperoni

12" Standard

$20.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion & black olives

16" Thin Crust Pies

16" BYO

$22.00

Build Your Pizza. All pizzas have mozzarella and red sauce unless requested otherwise. We recommend a maximum of 4 toppings for the best pizza possible

16" BYO Half & Half

$22.00

16" Specialty Half & Half

$29.00

16" Cheese

$20.00

Mozzarella, red sauce and dried oregano

16" Roo's

$29.00

Olive Oil, fontina, mozzarella, mushroom medley, fresh thyme, roasted fennel, shaved parmesan & fresh Italian parsley

16" Nico Pie

$29.00

Olive Oil, mozzarella, roasted garlic cloves, fresh rosemary, cracked black pepper & shaved parmesan

16" Lola

$29.00

Mozzarella, pesto, roasted smashed potatoes & caramelized onions

16" Chingona

$29.00

Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, ricotta & fresh basil

16" The Boogie

$29.00

Mozzarella, garlic, cream, zucchini, red onion

16" Po-Tay-To

$29.00

Mozzarella, roasted smashed potatoes, green onions, applewood smoked bacon, garlic & cream

16" Old Grey Beard

$29.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, fontina, Italian sausage, Calabrian peppers, hot honey & orange zest *Spicy

16" Scurto Pie

$29.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, Uncle Frank's meatballs, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, pecorino & extra sauce *Meatballs contain pork & beef *Not Gluten Free

16" Triple Threat

$29.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pickled peppers, pineapple & pepperoni

16" Ol Standard

$29.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion & black olives

8x8 Gluten Free Pan Pies

GF BYO

$16.00

Build Your Pizza. All pizzas have mozzarella and red sauce unless requested otherwise. We recommend a maximum of 4 toppings for the best pizza possible. *Gluten Free Dough Is Not Dairy Free

GF Cheese

$16.00

Mozzarella, red sauce and dried oregano *Gluten Free Dough Is Not Dairy Free

GF Roo's

$20.00

Olive Oil, fontina, mozzarella, mushroom medley, fresh thyme, roasted fennel, shaved parmesan & fresh Italian parsley *Gluten Free Dough Is Not Dairy Free

GF Nico Pie

$20.00

Olive Oil, mozzarella, roasted garlic cloves, fresh rosemary, cracked black pepper & shaved parmesan *Gluten Free Dough Is Not Dairy Free

GF Lola

$20.00

Mozzarella, pesto, roasted smashed potatoes & caramelized onions *Gluten Free Dough Is Not Dairy Free

GF Chingona

$20.00

Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, ricotta & fresh basil *Gluten Free Dough is Not Dairy Free

GF The Boogie

$20.00

Mozzarella, garlic, cream, zucchini, red onion *Gluten Free Dough is Not Dairy Free

GF PAR

$20.00

GF Po-Tay-To

$20.00

Mozzarella, roasted smashed potatoes, green onions, applewood smoked bacon, garlic & cream

GF Old Grey Beard

$20.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, fontina, Italian sausage, Calabrian peppers, hot honey & orange zest *Spicy *Gluten Free Dough Is Not Dairy Free

GF Scurto Pie

$20.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, Uncle Frank's meatballs, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, pecorino & extra sauce *Meatballs contain pork & beef *Not Gluten Free

GF Triple Threat

$20.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pickled peppers, pineapple & pepperoni *Gluten Free Dough Is Not Dairy Free

GF Standard

$20.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion & black olives *Gluten Free Dough Is Not Dairy Free

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$7.00

Five knots tossed with garlic oil, parmesan & Italian parsley

Uncle Frank's Meatballs

$12.00

House-made meatballs smothered in sauce with Pecorino & Italian Parsley *not gluten or dairy free

Calzone

$14.00

A pocket full of goodness. Stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta, red sauce, basil & spices Add up to 2 "toppings"

Extra side of Ranch

$0.75

Hot Honey Side

$3.00

Salads

Green

$8.00

Caesar

$10.00

Arugula Caprese

$12.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate milk

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.00

Pellegrino Lemon Rasp

$3.25

Canned Beer

Old Caz - Sour

$6.00

Henhouse IPA

$6.00

Barrel Brothers Dad Pants

$6.00

Tilted Shed Cider

$6.00

Wine

Bottle La Crema Pinot Noir

$39.00

Bottle Parts and Labor

$30.00

Bottle White Light

$32.00

Bottle Eidith Chard

$44.00

KJ Bottle Cab

$45.00

Amista Bottle

$48.00

Bottle Pennyroyal Rosé

$48.00

Bottle Lucky Rock Sauv Blanc

$32.00

Bottle Two Shepherds

$44.00

Natty Pets Can

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Pizzaleah is a family friendly pizzeria in Windsor, California. We serve award winning, hand crafted thin crust round pizzas, square pan pies, salads and other delicious bites to be enjoyed at the restaurant or taken to-go.

9240 Old Redwood Hwy suite 116, Windsor, CA 95492

