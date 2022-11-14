Pizza
PizzaLeah
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Pizzaleah is a family friendly pizzeria in Windsor, California. We serve award winning, hand crafted thin crust round pizzas, square pan pies, salads and other delicious bites to be enjoyed at the restaurant or taken to-go.
Location
9240 Old Redwood Hwy suite 116, Windsor, CA 95492
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurant