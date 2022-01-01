Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzalina

1,608 Reviews

$$

914 Sir Francis Drake

San Anselmo, CA 94960

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Escalle
Marg NB

Antipasti

Burrata

Burrata

$15.00

with arugula, extra virgin olive oil, roasted tomato & flatbread

Caesarlina

Caesarlina

$14.00

with garlic croutons, lemon-anchovy-egg dressing, parmesan

Meatballs

Meatballs

$16.00

pork & ricotta meatballs braised in red wine & tomato, garden pesto

Olives

Olives

$9.00

warmed with rosemary, bay & lemon

Tricolore Salad

Tricolore Salad

$13.00

radicchio, endive, arugula, shaved parmesan with lemon vinaigrette

Minestra

Minestra

$8.00+

Vegetarian heirloom bean soup with rancho gordo beans, kale, autumn vegetables, tomato brodo, parmigiano reggiano & croutons

Autumn Salad

Autumn Salad

$15.00

shaved fennel, fuyu persimmon, asian pear, pomegranate, pickled gold raisins, smoked marcona almonds, golden balsamic, drake family farm goat milk feta

Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza Crust - please note : Our one pizza oven produces many wheat-based pizzas daily. We cannot guarantee cross-contamination will not occur. This product is not intended for those with Celiac's or severe wheat allergies
Marinara

Marinara

$18.00

tomato, oregano, garlic, & Asaro organic extra virgin olive oil, no cheese

Margherita

Margherita

$21.00

tomato sauce, basil, housemade mozzarella, parmesan & extra virgin olive oil

Escalle

Escalle

$23.00

tomato sauce, house mozzarella, house sausage, Ezzo pepperoni & fennel pollen

Yolanda

Yolanda

$23.00

tomato, basil, house mozzarella, parmesan, prosciutto & arugula crudo

Alto

Alto

$21.00

rosemary potatoes, leeks, fresh garlic, Pt. Reyes Toma & parmesan

Pastori

Pastori

$21.00

broccoli di ciccio, roasted red peppers, pine nuts, roasted garlic & house mozzarella

Baltimore Park

Baltimore Park

$22.00

oyster & maitake mushrooms, roasted garlic, crescenza cream, truffle oil, scallions

Weekly Special Pizza

$24.00

Hen of the Woods mushrooms, Taleggio cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, spinach & garlic

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$22.00

Classic margherita with Ezzo pepperoni

Piadine

Piadine

$11.00

Our savory cheesy herb-garlic pizza flatbread

GF Piadine

GF Piadine

$14.00

Mariposa Bakery Gluten Free version of our herb-garlic flatbread

Marg NB

Marg NB

$18.00

"NB" No Basil - the perfect "kids pizza"

Dough Ball

Dough Ball

$7.50

Make it yourself and cook it yourself!

Manzanita

Manzanita

$22.00

roasted butternut squash, fra mani pancetta, balsamic roasted red onions, mozzarella

Woodacre Pizza

Woodacre Pizza

$22.00

roasted balakian farm eggplant, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, ricotta salata cheese, lemon zest, breadcrumbs

Piatti

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$23.00

Classic - pork ricotta meatballs braised in red wine & tomato, artisan spaghetti, garden basil pesto

King Salmon

King Salmon

$29.00

Pan seared King salmon with potato gnocchi, market greens & lemon butter sauce

Large Pasta

Large Pasta

$21.00

Large portion of rigatoni or spaghetti with choice of marinara, pesto, Alfredo or butter & cheese

Bolognese

Bolognese

$15.00+

hand rolled pasta "little wind pipes", slow-cooked beef & pork ragu, parmigiano reggiano, fresh basil

Ravioli

Ravioli

$15.00+

Roasted autumn squash ravioli in fresh egg pasta, pumpkin seeds, sage butter, parmigiano reggiano

Pan Roasted Chicken Piccata-style

Pan Roasted Chicken Piccata-style

$28.00

semi-boneless half mary's organic chicken, yukon gold potato passata, season's vegetables, lemon caper pan sauce

Dolci

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$11.00

Classic Italian chocolate/espresso cream cake

Choc Budino Cake

Choc Budino Cake

$11.00

The best chocolate lava cake you'll ever eat! Served warm with vanilla ice cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Classic gelato with or without toppings

Choc Ice Cream

Choc Ice Cream

$7.00

Classic dark chocolate gelato, with or without toppings

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla or Chocolate Gelato - same deliciousness, smaller portion!

Rootbeer Float

$9.00
Butterscotch Pudding

Butterscotch Pudding

$9.00

served with smoked sea salt caramel & softly whipped cream

Farmer's Market Sides

Wood Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Wood Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Brussels Spouts roasted in our wood oven with lemon vinaigrette, sea salt & lemon zest

Broccoli di Ciccio

Broccoli di Ciccio

$9.00

Heirloom Italian broccoli with garlic, lemon zest and chili flakes

Kid's Menu

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Choice of Rigatoni or Spaghetti with pesto, tomato sauce, or butter.

Kids Mac and Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Pasta tubes with cheddar and fontina

Wine Bottles

Prosecco BTL

Prosecco BTL

$46.00

Prosecco DOC Millesimato Extra Dry. Brillant froth and fine lingering perlage. Floral hints of acacia and fresh fruit with soft creamy flavour that becomes lean and crisp on the palate. Wonderful served with fish/chicken entrees and risottos as well as cold cuts, cheeses, and desserts.

Montefresco Prosecco BTL

Montefresco Prosecco BTL

$29.00

Montefresco Prosecco, Fossalta di Piave, Italy. Utterly refreshing crisp pear and apricot are layered over lively bubbles perfect for any festive occasion. Part of our new Grab and Go program and is meant to be opened at anytime.

Brut Rose BTL

Brut Rose BTL

$46.00

Stra Italian, Becciamatta Rose Brut. To the nose the wine unchains intense flowery and red fruit aromas. The taste is pleasantly fresh and savory. Best paired with Italian cuisine.

Pinot Grigio BTL

Pinot Grigio BTL

$54.00

Peter Zemmer, Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige, Italy, 2020. Aromas of warm hay, Alpine field flowers and stone fruit form the nose. Suttle hints of ripe apple and a hint of fennel seed on the palate.

Touraine Rose BTL

Touraine Rose BTL

$53.00

Touranie Rose, France 2020. A nice blend of Grolleau, Pinot Noir, nand Gamay. Sits in the skins longer and has a deep color. Fermented and aged in stainless steal. Delicate notes of gooseberry and violets with a crisp acidity finish.

One Stone Rose Btl

One Stone Rose Btl

$53.00

One Stone, Rose of Pinot Noir, Paso Robles 2021. Brightly fragrant with taste of crisp apple and citrus on the palate. Pairs wonderfully with chicken, vegetables, pasta and rice dishes

Falanghina BTL

Falanghina BTL

$49.00

Iovine, Falanghina, Campania Italy, 2018. Four generation family owned vineyard grows the Falanghina grape in volcanic soil. Lite and crisp with notes of citrus fruit and banana. Pairs well with fish, pasta and rice dishes

Nymphae BTL

Nymphae BTL

$49.00

Turnbull Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Estate, 2018. Exhibiting lively citrus notes with zest of Meyer lemon. Focused fruit flavors balances this wine with a medium body and crisp texture.

Peju Sauv Blanc BTL

Peju Sauv Blanc BTL

$57.00

Peju, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley 2019. Aromas of citrus and tropical fruit. Hints of dried pear and lime emerge while guava and passionfruit weave together on the palate.

Foggy Bottom Chard BTL

Foggy Bottom Chard BTL

$54.00

Foggy Bottom Chardonnay, Marin, 2018. While this delicious wine does provide just a hint of buttery popcorn notes, it also has a very light hint of wooden flavor integrated along with pear, lemon zest, pineapple and mango.

Hendry Chard BTL

Hendry Chard BTL

$57.00

Hendry Estate Oak Barrel Fermented Chardonnay, Napa Valley 2016. Soft, floral aromas, creamy and tropical, finishing with pronounced tangy green apple acidity.

Montenidoli Vernaccia BTL

Montenidoli Vernaccia BTL

$57.00

Montenidoli, Vernaccia di San Gimignano, Italy 2020 DOC - Barnyard style wine with herbal aromas and almond. At first floral to the taste with a melon, pear finish. Pairs well with appetizers, pastas and white pies.

Volcanic Alizze BTL

Volcanic Alizze BTL

$61.00

Volcanic, Theresa Eccher "Alizee", Etna doc Bianco, Italy 2018. Grown in volcanic soil at high altitude. Cold setting fermentation in steal tanks and aged in the bottle before distribution. Lively and intense fruity(apples & pears) with strong aromatic persistence but still dry

Oak Farms Red Blend

Oak Farms Red Blend

$53.00

Oak Farm Vineyards, Tievoli Red Blend, Lodi - 2019. A bold blend of Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, and Barbara come together to create a dark stone fruit of aromatics and flavor with a smooth finish

Foggy Bottom Pinot Noir Btl

Foggy Bottom Pinot Noir Btl

$69.00

Foggy Bottom Pinot Noir, Marin 2018. Notes of dark skinned berries and forest floorshow in restraint, with hints of fine spice and cranberry

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo BTL

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo BTL

$57.00

Cirelli, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Italy DOC 2020. Lite/medium body, notes of plum and cherry, taste of rich tannis and pairs well res sauce pizzas and pastas.

Francone BTL

Francone BTL

$65.00

Francone Langhr DOC Rosso Settecento, , Neive, Italy - 2016. A blend of Freisa, Nebbiolo, and Barbara grapes. Intense and complex aroma featuring a perfect blend of fruity notes, cherry and red berries, with vanilla, spices and tobacco. Rich and full in the mouthwith balanced acidity and smooth tannins.

Chianti Classico BTL

Chianti Classico BTL

$65.00

Villa Le Corti, Chianti Classico DOCG, Italy 2018. Made with organic grapes, 95% sangiovese, 5% colorino. lite flavors of plum and bark berries with a nice pepper finish. This is your perfect pizza and pasta wine.

Monferrato BTL

Monferrato BTL

$57.00

Tenuta Montemango, Barbera d'Asti/Syrah, Monferrato, Piemonte, Italy 2018. Velvety, with strong evident red fruit(cherries in particular), clean and soft. Best paired with international cuisine

Bocale Montefalco BTL

Bocale Montefalco BTL

$57.00

Bocale, Montefalco, Rosso, Italy - 2019. Grapes grown in sea bed soil, this Merlot offers smooth velvety flavors of plum, black cherry and black berry with notes of mocha and cinnamon.

Kitsune Btl

Kitsune Btl

$76.00

Kitsune, Inconnu, Cab Sauv/Franc/Merlot, Napa 2019. Rich blend wine with mineral and dark pitted fruit notes. Taste is fruit forward cherry and spice. Pairs well with steak, lamb, and meat sauces.

Turnbull Cabernet BTL

Turnbull Cabernet BTL

$72.00

Turnbull Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Estate 2018. Aromatics of dusted summer blackberries and cream de cassis. Dark cherry tones highlight a richly texture. The tannins are silky, rich, and smooth.

Peju Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

Peju Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$82.00

Peju, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2019. Aroma of dried Mission figs and hints of thyme. Berry compote, red cherry, vanilla, light brown sugar and hints of cocoa. Many layers and soft supple tannins for an elegant finish.

Primitivo BTL

Primitivo BTL

$49.00

Podere 29, Primitivo, Puglia. Italy 2017. The nose has an intense fruity essence of rich red fruit. In the mouth warm harmonie soft body ready to drink. Pairs best with fine pasta dishes, rich red meat, cheese and cold cuts.

Bere Toscana BTL

Bere Toscana BTL

$69.00

"Super Tuscan" Bere Toscana, Italy 2018. Bursts with flavor of bright cherry and plum, with a smooth spicy finish. The perfect complement to a wide range of pasta, pizza, and braised meat dishes.

Montepulciano BTL

Montepulciano BTL

$29.00

Montefresco Montepulciano D' Abruzzo, Fossalta di Piave, Italy 2018. Grapes are grown in the hills caressed by gentle breezes with tasting notes of dark berries, figs, plum and spices. Part of our new grab and go program and is meant to be opened at any time.

Barbaresco Btl

$82.00
Borolo BTL

Borolo BTL

$82.00

Francone, Barolo, Neive, Italy - 2018.

Bottles

Pond Farm Lager

Pond Farm Lager

$8.00

16oz can Lager

Fort Point KSA

$7.00

Fort Point KSA Kolsch style beer, 12oz can

Stone GF IPA

Stone GF IPA

$8.00

Gluten Free IPA 7.7% ACL 12oz can

2 Towns Cider

2 Towns Cider

$8.00

Hard Apple Cider, 6% ALC in a 12oz can

IPNA

IPNA

$7.00

Non alcoholic German style beer in a 12oz bottle

Ficks Hard Seltzer

Ficks Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Grapefruit Hard seltzer

Boochcraft Wild Berry

Boochcraft Wild Berry

$9.00

Hard Kombucha, gluten free, passion fruit blood orange flavor. 7% ALC in a 12oz can

Boochcraft Hibiscus

Boochcraft Hibiscus

$9.00

Hard Kombucha, gluten free, grapefruit and hibiscus flavor. 7% ALC in a 12oz can

Stallion

Stallion

$8.00

Third Street Aleworks, Stallion, Italian-style Pilsner, Santa Rosa, 16oz

Belching Beaver

Belching Beaver

$8.00

Pineapple & Mango Hard Seltzer - 12oz can

Boochcraft Spiced Pear

$9.00

N/A Drinks

Coke

Coke

$4.00

Mexican Coke with pure cane sugar

Ice tea

Ice tea

$4.00

Fresh brewed tea served over ice in a 16oz glass

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00
San Pellegrino Blood Orange

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$4.00

San Pellegrino's blood orange soda 12oz can

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cock 'n' Bull Ginger beer 12oz bottle

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.00

Martinellis apple juice 10 oz bottle

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00Out of stock
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$4.00

375ml Refreshing sparkling water

Root Beer

Root Beer

$4.00

Boylan Rootbeer 12oz bottle

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00

12oz can

Milk

$3.50

Kids Lemonade

$2.50
Bio Rossa

Bio Rossa

$5.00Out of stock
San Pellegrino Lemon

San Pellegrino Lemon

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Bio Limonata

$4.00Out of stock

Ice Tea Pitcher

$18.00

TO-GO Cup

$0.25

Pizzalina swag

Worker shirt

Worker shirt

$20.00

Unisex sizes - Show your support!

Baseball Cap

Baseball Cap

$25.00

Trucker hats.

Kid shirt

Kid shirt

$15.00
Light Grey Sweater Tee

Light Grey Sweater Tee

$30.00

Grey long sleeve with logo. KEEP CALM AND EAT PIZZA on the back

Hooded sweatshirt

Hooded sweatshirt

$50.00

Black hooded zip up with sleeve logo. KEEP CALM AND EAT PIZZA on the back

Dark Grey Sweater Tee

Dark Grey Sweater Tee

$30.00

Dark grey with white writing. Long Sleeve. Stay calm and eat pizza on the back

Skull Cap

Skull Cap

$15.00

soft fleece skull cap. Great in winter to wear under helmets or by themselves

Food

Dough Balls

Dough Balls

$7.50

Our Pizza Dough - Already proofed and ready for you to master pizza making! 00 flour from Italy, fresh yeast, water & sea salt.

16 oz Marinara

16 oz Marinara

$8.00

Our house made Marinara Sauce. Made from Italian San Marzano Tomatoes grown on the slopes of Mt Vesuvius - volcanic soil makes it taste SO good! Extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, LOVE! Enough for 3-4 servings of pasta or pizzas or.........

16 oz Mozzarella

16 oz Mozzarella

$12.00

Made fresh everyday from Ferrante Curd. Best Mozzarella around!

12 oz Caesarlina Dressing

12 oz Caesarlina Dressing

$12.00

Our classic Caesar Dressing. Anchovy lovers will approve.

12 oz Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing

12 oz Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing

$12.00

Everyone's favorite dressing. We use it as the base for all our salads & it's the secret sauce on our Brussels Sprout!

Family Size Soup -32oz

Family Size Soup -32oz

$16.00

Quart size container of our daily soup. Feeds 2-4 comes with our herb-garlic flatbread.

16 oz Pesto Sauce

16 oz Pesto Sauce

$12.00

Our house made fresh pesto - basil, lemon, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pinenuts. Enough for 3-4 servings pasta.

Pizza Kit for 2

Pizza Kit for 2

$25.00

Everything you need to make 2 Neapolitan style 13" pizzas. Dough ball, marinara sauce, housemade mozzarella, parmesan, basil. Just add love! We have "How To Videos" on our Facebook page.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

914 Sir Francis Drake, San Anselmo, CA 94960

Directions

Gallery
Pizzalina image
Pizzalina image
Pizzalina image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hub - San Anselmo
orange star4.4 • 135
882 Sir Francis Drake Blvd San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
Creekside Pizza & Taproom
orange star4.6 • 485
638 San Anselmo Ave San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
Kientz Hall
orange starNo Reviews
625 San Anselmo Ave San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
LONGWAY Coffee Shop
orange starNo Reviews
641 San Anselmo Avenue San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
Taco Jane's - 21 TAMALPAIS AVENUE
orange starNo Reviews
21 TAMALPAIS AVENUE San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
Good Earth Fairfax
orange star4.5 • 710
720 Center Blvd Fairfax, CA 94930
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Anselmo

Marinitas - 218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard
orange star4.2 • 1,498
218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
Madcap - San Anselmo
orange star4.6 • 486
198 Sir Francis Drake San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
Creekside Pizza & Taproom
orange star4.6 • 485
638 San Anselmo Ave San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
Marin Coffee Roasters - San Anselmo
orange star4.3 • 164
546 San Anselmo Ave. San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
The Hub - San Anselmo
orange star4.4 • 135
882 Sir Francis Drake Blvd San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Anselmo
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Ross
review star
No reviews yet
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Greenbrae
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Larkspur
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Corte Madera
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Mill Valley
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston