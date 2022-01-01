- Home
Pizzalina
1,608 Reviews
$$
914 Sir Francis Drake
San Anselmo, CA 94960
Popular Items
Antipasti
Burrata
with arugula, extra virgin olive oil, roasted tomato & flatbread
Caesarlina
with garlic croutons, lemon-anchovy-egg dressing, parmesan
Meatballs
pork & ricotta meatballs braised in red wine & tomato, garden pesto
Olives
warmed with rosemary, bay & lemon
Tricolore Salad
radicchio, endive, arugula, shaved parmesan with lemon vinaigrette
Minestra
Vegetarian heirloom bean soup with rancho gordo beans, kale, autumn vegetables, tomato brodo, parmigiano reggiano & croutons
Autumn Salad
shaved fennel, fuyu persimmon, asian pear, pomegranate, pickled gold raisins, smoked marcona almonds, golden balsamic, drake family farm goat milk feta
Pizza
Marinara
tomato, oregano, garlic, & Asaro organic extra virgin olive oil, no cheese
Margherita
tomato sauce, basil, housemade mozzarella, parmesan & extra virgin olive oil
Escalle
tomato sauce, house mozzarella, house sausage, Ezzo pepperoni & fennel pollen
Yolanda
tomato, basil, house mozzarella, parmesan, prosciutto & arugula crudo
Alto
rosemary potatoes, leeks, fresh garlic, Pt. Reyes Toma & parmesan
Pastori
broccoli di ciccio, roasted red peppers, pine nuts, roasted garlic & house mozzarella
Baltimore Park
oyster & maitake mushrooms, roasted garlic, crescenza cream, truffle oil, scallions
Weekly Special Pizza
Hen of the Woods mushrooms, Taleggio cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, spinach & garlic
Pepperoni
Classic margherita with Ezzo pepperoni
Piadine
Our savory cheesy herb-garlic pizza flatbread
GF Piadine
Mariposa Bakery Gluten Free version of our herb-garlic flatbread
Marg NB
"NB" No Basil - the perfect "kids pizza"
Dough Ball
Make it yourself and cook it yourself!
Manzanita
roasted butternut squash, fra mani pancetta, balsamic roasted red onions, mozzarella
Woodacre Pizza
roasted balakian farm eggplant, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, ricotta salata cheese, lemon zest, breadcrumbs
Piatti
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Classic - pork ricotta meatballs braised in red wine & tomato, artisan spaghetti, garden basil pesto
King Salmon
Pan seared King salmon with potato gnocchi, market greens & lemon butter sauce
Large Pasta
Large portion of rigatoni or spaghetti with choice of marinara, pesto, Alfredo or butter & cheese
Bolognese
hand rolled pasta "little wind pipes", slow-cooked beef & pork ragu, parmigiano reggiano, fresh basil
Ravioli
Roasted autumn squash ravioli in fresh egg pasta, pumpkin seeds, sage butter, parmigiano reggiano
Pan Roasted Chicken Piccata-style
semi-boneless half mary's organic chicken, yukon gold potato passata, season's vegetables, lemon caper pan sauce
Dolci
Tiramisu
Classic Italian chocolate/espresso cream cake
Choc Budino Cake
The best chocolate lava cake you'll ever eat! Served warm with vanilla ice cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
Classic gelato with or without toppings
Choc Ice Cream
Classic dark chocolate gelato, with or without toppings
1 Scoop Ice Cream
Vanilla or Chocolate Gelato - same deliciousness, smaller portion!
Rootbeer Float
Butterscotch Pudding
served with smoked sea salt caramel & softly whipped cream
Farmer's Market Sides
Kid's Menu
Wine Bottles
Prosecco BTL
Prosecco DOC Millesimato Extra Dry. Brillant froth and fine lingering perlage. Floral hints of acacia and fresh fruit with soft creamy flavour that becomes lean and crisp on the palate. Wonderful served with fish/chicken entrees and risottos as well as cold cuts, cheeses, and desserts.
Montefresco Prosecco BTL
Montefresco Prosecco, Fossalta di Piave, Italy. Utterly refreshing crisp pear and apricot are layered over lively bubbles perfect for any festive occasion. Part of our new Grab and Go program and is meant to be opened at anytime.
Brut Rose BTL
Stra Italian, Becciamatta Rose Brut. To the nose the wine unchains intense flowery and red fruit aromas. The taste is pleasantly fresh and savory. Best paired with Italian cuisine.
Pinot Grigio BTL
Peter Zemmer, Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige, Italy, 2020. Aromas of warm hay, Alpine field flowers and stone fruit form the nose. Suttle hints of ripe apple and a hint of fennel seed on the palate.
Touraine Rose BTL
Touranie Rose, France 2020. A nice blend of Grolleau, Pinot Noir, nand Gamay. Sits in the skins longer and has a deep color. Fermented and aged in stainless steal. Delicate notes of gooseberry and violets with a crisp acidity finish.
One Stone Rose Btl
One Stone, Rose of Pinot Noir, Paso Robles 2021. Brightly fragrant with taste of crisp apple and citrus on the palate. Pairs wonderfully with chicken, vegetables, pasta and rice dishes
Falanghina BTL
Iovine, Falanghina, Campania Italy, 2018. Four generation family owned vineyard grows the Falanghina grape in volcanic soil. Lite and crisp with notes of citrus fruit and banana. Pairs well with fish, pasta and rice dishes
Nymphae BTL
Turnbull Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Estate, 2018. Exhibiting lively citrus notes with zest of Meyer lemon. Focused fruit flavors balances this wine with a medium body and crisp texture.
Peju Sauv Blanc BTL
Peju, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley 2019. Aromas of citrus and tropical fruit. Hints of dried pear and lime emerge while guava and passionfruit weave together on the palate.
Foggy Bottom Chard BTL
Foggy Bottom Chardonnay, Marin, 2018. While this delicious wine does provide just a hint of buttery popcorn notes, it also has a very light hint of wooden flavor integrated along with pear, lemon zest, pineapple and mango.
Hendry Chard BTL
Hendry Estate Oak Barrel Fermented Chardonnay, Napa Valley 2016. Soft, floral aromas, creamy and tropical, finishing with pronounced tangy green apple acidity.
Montenidoli Vernaccia BTL
Montenidoli, Vernaccia di San Gimignano, Italy 2020 DOC - Barnyard style wine with herbal aromas and almond. At first floral to the taste with a melon, pear finish. Pairs well with appetizers, pastas and white pies.
Volcanic Alizze BTL
Volcanic, Theresa Eccher "Alizee", Etna doc Bianco, Italy 2018. Grown in volcanic soil at high altitude. Cold setting fermentation in steal tanks and aged in the bottle before distribution. Lively and intense fruity(apples & pears) with strong aromatic persistence but still dry
Oak Farms Red Blend
Oak Farm Vineyards, Tievoli Red Blend, Lodi - 2019. A bold blend of Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, and Barbara come together to create a dark stone fruit of aromatics and flavor with a smooth finish
Foggy Bottom Pinot Noir Btl
Foggy Bottom Pinot Noir, Marin 2018. Notes of dark skinned berries and forest floorshow in restraint, with hints of fine spice and cranberry
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo BTL
Cirelli, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Italy DOC 2020. Lite/medium body, notes of plum and cherry, taste of rich tannis and pairs well res sauce pizzas and pastas.
Francone BTL
Francone Langhr DOC Rosso Settecento, , Neive, Italy - 2016. A blend of Freisa, Nebbiolo, and Barbara grapes. Intense and complex aroma featuring a perfect blend of fruity notes, cherry and red berries, with vanilla, spices and tobacco. Rich and full in the mouthwith balanced acidity and smooth tannins.
Chianti Classico BTL
Villa Le Corti, Chianti Classico DOCG, Italy 2018. Made with organic grapes, 95% sangiovese, 5% colorino. lite flavors of plum and bark berries with a nice pepper finish. This is your perfect pizza and pasta wine.
Monferrato BTL
Tenuta Montemango, Barbera d'Asti/Syrah, Monferrato, Piemonte, Italy 2018. Velvety, with strong evident red fruit(cherries in particular), clean and soft. Best paired with international cuisine
Bocale Montefalco BTL
Bocale, Montefalco, Rosso, Italy - 2019. Grapes grown in sea bed soil, this Merlot offers smooth velvety flavors of plum, black cherry and black berry with notes of mocha and cinnamon.
Kitsune Btl
Kitsune, Inconnu, Cab Sauv/Franc/Merlot, Napa 2019. Rich blend wine with mineral and dark pitted fruit notes. Taste is fruit forward cherry and spice. Pairs well with steak, lamb, and meat sauces.
Turnbull Cabernet BTL
Turnbull Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Estate 2018. Aromatics of dusted summer blackberries and cream de cassis. Dark cherry tones highlight a richly texture. The tannins are silky, rich, and smooth.
Peju Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Peju, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2019. Aroma of dried Mission figs and hints of thyme. Berry compote, red cherry, vanilla, light brown sugar and hints of cocoa. Many layers and soft supple tannins for an elegant finish.
Primitivo BTL
Podere 29, Primitivo, Puglia. Italy 2017. The nose has an intense fruity essence of rich red fruit. In the mouth warm harmonie soft body ready to drink. Pairs best with fine pasta dishes, rich red meat, cheese and cold cuts.
Bere Toscana BTL
"Super Tuscan" Bere Toscana, Italy 2018. Bursts with flavor of bright cherry and plum, with a smooth spicy finish. The perfect complement to a wide range of pasta, pizza, and braised meat dishes.
Montepulciano BTL
Montefresco Montepulciano D' Abruzzo, Fossalta di Piave, Italy 2018. Grapes are grown in the hills caressed by gentle breezes with tasting notes of dark berries, figs, plum and spices. Part of our new grab and go program and is meant to be opened at any time.
Barbaresco Btl
Borolo BTL
Francone, Barolo, Neive, Italy - 2018.
Bottles
Pond Farm Lager
16oz can Lager
Fort Point KSA
Fort Point KSA Kolsch style beer, 12oz can
Stone GF IPA
Gluten Free IPA 7.7% ACL 12oz can
2 Towns Cider
Hard Apple Cider, 6% ALC in a 12oz can
IPNA
Non alcoholic German style beer in a 12oz bottle
Ficks Hard Seltzer
Grapefruit Hard seltzer
Boochcraft Wild Berry
Hard Kombucha, gluten free, passion fruit blood orange flavor. 7% ALC in a 12oz can
Boochcraft Hibiscus
Hard Kombucha, gluten free, grapefruit and hibiscus flavor. 7% ALC in a 12oz can
Stallion
Third Street Aleworks, Stallion, Italian-style Pilsner, Santa Rosa, 16oz
Belching Beaver
Pineapple & Mango Hard Seltzer - 12oz can
Boochcraft Spiced Pear
N/A Drinks
Coke
Mexican Coke with pure cane sugar
Ice tea
Fresh brewed tea served over ice in a 16oz glass
Lemonade
San Pellegrino Blood Orange
San Pellegrino's blood orange soda 12oz can
Ginger Beer
Cock 'n' Bull Ginger beer 12oz bottle
Apple Juice
Martinellis apple juice 10 oz bottle
Orange Juice
Sparkling Water
375ml Refreshing sparkling water
Root Beer
Boylan Rootbeer 12oz bottle
Arnold Palmer
Diet Coke
12oz can
Milk
Kids Lemonade
Bio Rossa
San Pellegrino Lemon
Sprite
Bio Limonata
Ice Tea Pitcher
TO-GO Cup
Pizzalina swag
Worker shirt
Unisex sizes - Show your support!
Baseball Cap
Trucker hats.
Kid shirt
Light Grey Sweater Tee
Grey long sleeve with logo. KEEP CALM AND EAT PIZZA on the back
Hooded sweatshirt
Black hooded zip up with sleeve logo. KEEP CALM AND EAT PIZZA on the back
Dark Grey Sweater Tee
Dark grey with white writing. Long Sleeve. Stay calm and eat pizza on the back
Skull Cap
soft fleece skull cap. Great in winter to wear under helmets or by themselves
Food
Dough Balls
Our Pizza Dough - Already proofed and ready for you to master pizza making! 00 flour from Italy, fresh yeast, water & sea salt.
16 oz Marinara
Our house made Marinara Sauce. Made from Italian San Marzano Tomatoes grown on the slopes of Mt Vesuvius - volcanic soil makes it taste SO good! Extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, LOVE! Enough for 3-4 servings of pasta or pizzas or.........
16 oz Mozzarella
Made fresh everyday from Ferrante Curd. Best Mozzarella around!
12 oz Caesarlina Dressing
Our classic Caesar Dressing. Anchovy lovers will approve.
12 oz Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing
Everyone's favorite dressing. We use it as the base for all our salads & it's the secret sauce on our Brussels Sprout!
Family Size Soup -32oz
Quart size container of our daily soup. Feeds 2-4 comes with our herb-garlic flatbread.
16 oz Pesto Sauce
Our house made fresh pesto - basil, lemon, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pinenuts. Enough for 3-4 servings pasta.
Pizza Kit for 2
Everything you need to make 2 Neapolitan style 13" pizzas. Dough ball, marinara sauce, housemade mozzarella, parmesan, basil. Just add love! We have "How To Videos" on our Facebook page.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
914 Sir Francis Drake, San Anselmo, CA 94960