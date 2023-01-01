Pizzamania 13547 Telegraph Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food

Build Pizza

Individual

$7.19

Small

$12.05

Medium

$15.29

Large

$18.25

Specialty Pizzas

Special

$11.50+

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers.

Vegetarian Pizza

$11.50+

Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, and Onions.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.95+

Our cheese pizza topped with Chicken, Red Onions, and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

All Meat

$11.50+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, and Ham.

Pastrami Pizza

$11.03+

Pastrami, Mustard, and Pickles.

Sandwiches

Submarine

$5.95+

Cotto Salami, Dry Salami, Mortadella, and Provolone cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion and drizzled with Italian dressing.

Ham & Cheese

$5.95+

Thinly sliced Tavern Ham with Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayonnaise and Mustard.

Turkey

$5.95+

Oven Roasted Turkey with Swiss Cheese, Lettuce , Tomato, Pickles, Mayonnaise and Mustard.

Roast Beef

$5.95+

Premium Carved Roast Beef with Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayonnaise and Mustard.

Pastrami Sandwich

$5.95+

A generous portion of sliced lean Pastrami baked with Mustard and Pickles.

Meatball

$5.95+

Our famous Meatballs baked with Marinara sauce and melted Mozzarella cheese.

Saus Sand

$5.95+

Italian Sausage links baked with Marinara sauce and melted Mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Ranch

$6.95+

Grilled Chicken breast baked with Mozzarella cheese and then topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and cool Ranch Dressing.

Pizza Sandwich (Sandwich)

$8.95

Made with our Pizza Dough, Swiss Cheese, and your Choice of Roast Beef, Ham, or Turkey topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayonnaise, and Mustard.

Pizza Sandwich (Calzone)

$8.95

Salads

Sm Salad

$5.95

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncinis, and croutons.

Lg Salad

$8.95

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncinis, and croutons.

Antipasto Salad

$10.95

Large salad topped with pepperoni, ham, olives, and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Caesar

$13.25

Romaine lettuce tossed with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Banquet Salad

$34.95+

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncinis, and croutons.

Appetizers

6x Hotwings

$7.95

12x Hotwings

$12.95

18x Hotwings

$18.95

Banquet Wings

$1.00Out of stock

Potato Wedges

$5.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Garic Bread with Cheese

$4.25

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Dessert

Cinna-Za

$7.95

Pizza dough baked with cinnamon spread and finished with glaze frosting.

Sides

Side Pizza Sauce

Side Ranch

$0.65+

Side Italian

$0.65+

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.65+

Side 1000

$0.65+

Side Caesar

$0.65+

Side BBQ

$0.65+

Side Jalapeno

$0.65+

Side Chini

$0.65+

Side Mushrooms

$0.65+

Side Pickles

$0.65+

Side Cheese

$0.65+

Side Marina

$0.65+

Side Buffalo

$0.65+

Side Anchovies

$0.65+

Dough Ball

$2.35+

Side Other

$0.65+

Lunch Specials

Lunch Spec-Indiv 2 Top/Drink

$8.50

Lunch Spec-Indiv 2 Top/Mini-Salad/Drink

$10.95

Lunch Spec-Sm. Sand/Salad/Drink

$9.50

Lunch Spec.-7 Wings/Salad/Drink

$11.95

Lunch Spec.-Ind. 2 Top/2 Salads/2 Drinks

$15.25

Drinks

Soda/Soft Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Can Soda

$1.00

Bottle

$1.50

6pk Soda

$4.95

Water/Juice/etc.

Bottled Water

$1.00

Hi-C Juice

$1.00

Other Beverage

$1.00

Other Beverage

$2.00

Mania Gear

Gear

Visor

$8.00

T-Shirt

$12.00

Online Ordering

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Absolutely the Best since 1973

Website

Location

13547 Telegraph Road, Whittier, CA 90605

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

