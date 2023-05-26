Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzana Brentwood

11712 San Vicente Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90049

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Our dough is made by hand in the Neapolitan tradition then fermented and proofed for two days. We use organic stone ground Italian flour and San Marzano tomatoes that are grown exclusively for Pizzana in the Naples countryside. Our mozzarella, or "fior di latte," is shipped fresh from Italy several times a week.

11712 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049

