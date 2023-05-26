Pizzana Brentwood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Our dough is made by hand in the Neapolitan tradition then fermented and proofed for two days. We use organic stone ground Italian flour and San Marzano tomatoes that are grown exclusively for Pizzana in the Naples countryside. Our mozzarella, or "fior di latte," is shipped fresh from Italy several times a week.
Location
11712 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen- Brentwood
No Reviews
11740 San Vicente Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90049
View restaurant
Chin Chin Brentwood - 11740 San Vicente Boulevard
No Reviews
11740 San Vicente Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90049
View restaurant