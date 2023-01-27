Restaurant header imageView gallery

PIZZANISTA! San Marino 2461 Mission St. Unit A

2461 Mission Street Unit A

San Marino, CA 91108

Order Again

Sunday Items

Macaroni & Cheese Slice

Macaroni & Cheese Slice

$5.75Out of stock

our speciality mac n' cheese pizza... served only on Sundays! house-made mac & cheddar, fontina, and asiago cheese

VEGAN Mac & Cheese Slice

VEGAN Mac & Cheese Slice

$5.95

our speciality vegan mac & cheese pizza... served only on Sundays! house-made mac & Miyoko's vegan cheese *note: our vegan mac & cheese contains cashew cheese

Macaroni & Cheese Pizza

Macaroni & Cheese Pizza

$35.00Out of stock

our speciality mac n' cheese pizza... served only on Sundays! house-made mac & cheddar, fontina, and asiago cheese (serves approx 4-5)

VEGAN Mac & Cheese Pizza

VEGAN Mac & Cheese Pizza

$38.00

our speciality vegan mac & cheese pizza... served only on Sundays! house-made mac & Miyoko's vegan cheese blend (serves approx 4-5) *note: our vegan mac & cheese contains cashew cheese

Macaroni & Cheese Side

$8.00Out of stock

our speciality mac n' cheese... served only on Sundays! house-made mac & cheddar, fontina, and asiago cheese

VEGAN Mac & Cheese Side

$9.00Out of stock

our speciality vegan mac & cheese pizza... served only on Sundays! house-made mac & Miyoko's vegan cheese *note: our vegan mac & cheese contains cashew cheese

18" Pizza (serves 4-5)

Traditional hand-tossed pizza made from fresh dough using 200-year old sourdough cultures from Naples, hand-milled California tomato sauce & innovative pizza toppings
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$25.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano

Goat Cheese & Fresh Spinach Pizza

Goat Cheese & Fresh Spinach Pizza

$32.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, Laura Chenel goat cheese, Kalamata olives & red onions, topped with fresh organic loose leaf spinach

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$27.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, grana padano & fresh organic basil

Meat Jesus Pizza

Meat Jesus Pizza

$42.50Out of stock

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni, local Italian sausage, and thick-cut bacon

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$30.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni

Rise & Shine Pizza

Rise & Shine Pizza

$32.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, bacon, eggs (over easy) & cracked black pepper

Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza

Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza

$46.00

18" square, thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni, Sicilian oregano & olive oil *please add an additional 15 minutes to estimated pick-up time due to extended bake time

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$39.75

18" square, thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, Sicilian oregano & olive oil *please add an additional 15 minutes to estimated pick-up time due to extended bake time

Soppressata & Mushroom Pizza

Soppressata & Mushroom Pizza

$36.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, Creminelli spicy Calabrese Italian Salami, fresh mushrooms, ricotta salata & garlic

White Pizza

White Pizza

$33.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, mozzarella, ricotta, grana padano & olive oil

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$34.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, fresh organic spinach, California fresh garlic & fresh tomatoes

North Shore Pizza

North Shore Pizza

$32.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, bacon, & fresh-cut pineapple

Supreme Meat Jesus Pizza

Supreme Meat Jesus Pizza

$46.75

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, pepperoni, Italian sausage, maple bacon, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, organic spinach, garlic & fresh tomatoes

VEGAN Cheese Pizza

VEGAN Cheese Pizza

$28.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, and Miyoko's organic vegan cheese *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

VEGAN Margherita Pizza

VEGAN Margherita Pizza

$29.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan mozzarella and fresh organic basil *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

VEGAN Pepperoni Pizza

VEGAN Pepperoni Pizza

$34.75

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese & The BE-Hive vegan pepperoni from Nashville, TN *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

VEGAN Seitan Meats Jesus Pizza

VEGAN Seitan Meats Jesus Pizza

$47.75

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, The BE-Hive vegan pepperoni and bacon, & Abbot's vegan sausage (tempeh substituted when vegan bacon unavailable) *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

VEGAN Supreme Jesus

VEGAN Supreme Jesus

$58.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, The BE-HIve vegan pepperoni and bacon (tempeh substituted when vegan bacon unavailable), Abbot's vegan sausage, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, fresh organic spinach, garlic & fresh tomatoes *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

VEGAN Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza

VEGAN Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza

$45.75

18" square, thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic mozzarella & shredded vegan cheese blend, The Be-Hive vegan pepperoni, Sicilian oregano & olive oil *please add an additional 15 minutes to estimated pick-up time due to extended bake time *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

VEGAN Sicilian Pizza

VEGAN Sicilian Pizza

$43.75

18" square, thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic mozzarella & shredded vegan cheese blend, Sicilian oregano & olive oil *please add an additional 15 minutes to estimated pick-up time due to extended bake time *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

VEGAN Veggie Pizza

VEGAN Veggie Pizza

$36.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, fresh organic spinach, California garlic & fresh tomatoes *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

Half & Half 18" Pizza (serves 4-5)

Half & Half Pizza

Create Your Own 18" Pizza (serves 4-5)

Create Your Own Cheese Pizza

$25.00

12" Gluten-Free Pizza (serves 1-2)

12" gluten-free pizzas. Local GF crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles. Please note: gluten-free items are cooked in same facility as wheat products

GF Cheese

$19.00

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF Goat Cheese & Fresh Spinach

$23.00

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, Laura Chenel goat cheese, Kalamata olives & red onions, topped with fresh organic loose leaf spinach, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF Margherita

$20.00

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, fresh organic basil, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF Meat Jesus

$24.00

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, pepperoni, sausage, maple bacon, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF North Shore

$24.00

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, bacon, & fresh-cut pineapple, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF Pepperoni

$22.00

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, pepperoni, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF Prosciutto & Arugula

$24.00

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, La Quercia Prosciutto Americano, fresh organic arugula, shaved grana padano, lemon & olive oil, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF Soppressata & Mushroom

$24.00

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, Creminelli spicy Calabrese Italian Salami, fresh mushrooms, ricotta salata & garlic, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF Veggie

$23.00

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, green peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, spinach, garlic & fresh tomatoes, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF White

$22.00

fresh mozzarella, ricotta, grana padano & olive oil, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF VEGAN Cheese

$20.00

house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese blend, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles *please note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Violife vegan nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

GF VEGAN Margherita

$21.00

house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan mozarella, fresh organic basil, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles *please note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Violife vegan nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

GF VEGAN House Special

$25.00

house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, Abbot's vegan GF sausage, jalapeños, red onion, and local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles *please note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Violife vegan nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

GF VEGAN Veggie

$24.00

house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, spinach, garlic, and fresh tomatoes, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles *please note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Violife vegan nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

Slices

Please note: slices cannot be modified. Additional toppings available for purchase.

Cheese Slice

$3.95

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano

Margherita Slice

$4.00

house-made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, grana padano & fresh organic basil

Meat Jesus Slice

$6.50

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni, local Italian sausage, and thick-cut bacon

Pepperoni Slice

$4.95

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni

White Slice

$4.95

mozzarella, ricotta, grana padano & olive oil

Sicilian Cheese Corner

$5.75

thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, oregano & olive oil

Sicilian Cheese Middle

$5.75

thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, oregano & olive oil

Sicilian Pepperoni Corner

$6.75

thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni, oregano & olive oil

Sicilian Pepperoni Middle

$6.75

thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni, oregano & olive oil

Soppressata & Mushroom Slice

$5.25

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, Creminelli spicy Calabrese Italian Salami, fresh mushrooms, ricotta salata & garlic

Veggie Slice

$4.95

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, fresh organic spinach, California fresh garlic & fresh tomatoes

VEGAN Pepperoni Slice

$4.95

house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese & The BE-Hive vegan pepperoni from Nashville, TN *note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese

VEGAN Seitan Meats Jesus Slice

$6.66

house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, The BE-Hive vegan pepperoni and bacon, & Abbot's vegan sausage (tempeh substituted when vegan bacon unavailable) *note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese

VEGAN Veggie Slice

$4.95

house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, fresh organic spinach, California garlic & fresh tomatoes *note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese

VEGAN Sicilian Cheese Corner

$6.95

thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic mozzarella & shredded vegan cheese blend, oregano & olive oil *note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese

VEGAN Sicilian Cheese Middle

$6.95

thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic mozzarella & shredded vegan cheese blend, oregano & olive oil *note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese

Sides

PIZZANISTA! Sauce

$1.50

vegan house-made marinara sauce

ranch house-made

$1.95

VEGAN ranch house-made

$1.95

red wine vinaigrette house-made

$1.50

jalapeños fresh

$2.50

Spanish White Anchovies

$4.75

NA Beverages

Coca-Cola 12 oz Glass BTL

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Bubble Up

$3.75

Orange Crush Glass BTL

$3.75

Sprecher Lemonade

$3.50

Organic Black Tea

$4.25

Virgil’s Black Cherry Cream Soda

$3.75

Sparkling Water Small

$3.50

Spring Water Glass BTL

$3.25

Beer Cans & Bottles

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.75

Swami's IPA

$6.50

Miller High Life

$3.00

Hamm’s Lager

$4.25

Pizza Port Chronic Amber Ale

$6.00

Further Thru The Haze

$7.00

Chapter 7 Blonde Ale

$5.00

Hell Or High Watermelon

$5.00

Arrogant Bastard

$7.00

El Sully Mexican Lager

$5.00

Blood Orange IPA

$5.00

Montucky Cold Snack Beer

$3.85

Hard Seltzers / Assorted

Yatta Pineapple

$4.50

Sochu is a centuries old spirt. Chu-Hi is short for Sochu-Highball. Yatta uses the smoothest form of shochu from Nagoya, Japan. Yatta is a mix of natural fruit flavors, carbonation and sochu. It's very refreshing.

Yatta Grape

$4.50

Sochu is a centuries old spirt. Chu-Hi is short for Sochu-Highball. Yatta uses the smoothest form of shochu from Nagoya, Japan. Yatta is a mix of natural fruit flavors, carbonation and sochu. It's very refreshing.

Yatta Lemon

$4.50

Sochu is a centuries old spirt. Chu-Hi is short for Sochu-Highball. Yatta uses the smoothest form of shochu from Nagoya, Japan. Yatta is a mix of natural fruit flavors, carbonation and sochu. It's very refreshing.

Sawtelle Sake Hibiscus

$8.00

Wine

Nomadica Pink River Rosé

$11.00

76% Pinot Noir, 12% Syrah, 7% Chinsault, 5% Grenache. 2018 Monterey, California. Rose petals, violets, ripe strawberry, fresh sage, saline minerality. Sustainably-sourced & vegan 250 ML can 12% alcohol

Nomadica Red Blend

$11.00

60% Sangiovese, 20% Grenache, 20% Zinfandel. 2017 Mendocino, California. Medium bodied, bright black cherry, black currant, fresh tobacco leaf and dried violets. Sustainably-sourced & vegan 250 ML can 12% alcohol

Nomadica Sparkling Rosé

$11.00

100% Pinot Noir. 2018 Monterey County, California. Delicate, raspberry, pomegranates, crisp & bright rainwater. Sustainably-sourced & vegan 250 ML can 12% alcohol

Nomadica Sparkling White

$11.00

50% Chardonnay, 50% Malvasia. 2018 Mendocino. Delicate, frizzante style bubbles, Jasmine flowers, honeysuckle, fresh yellow peach, meyer lemon, green apple. Sustainably-sourced & vegan 250 ML can 12% alcohol

Nomadica White

$11.00

100% Chardonnay, 2018 California. Notes of green apple and lemon blossom harmonized with almond & vanilla. Textured, flamboyant, & racy. 250 ML can, 12.5% alc/vol

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

PIZZANISTA! blends the historic flavor and thin crust style of New York pizza with California’s abundance of fresh produce and small batch ingredients.

Website

Location

2461 Mission Street Unit A, San Marino, CA 91108

Directions

