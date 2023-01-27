PIZZANISTA! San Marino 2461 Mission St. Unit A

- Home
2461 Mission Street Unit A
San Marino, CA 91108
Sunday Items
Macaroni & Cheese Slice
our speciality mac n' cheese pizza... served only on Sundays! house-made mac & cheddar, fontina, and asiago cheese
VEGAN Mac & Cheese Slice
our speciality vegan mac & cheese pizza... served only on Sundays! house-made mac & Miyoko's vegan cheese *note: our vegan mac & cheese contains cashew cheese
Macaroni & Cheese Pizza
our speciality mac n' cheese pizza... served only on Sundays! house-made mac & cheddar, fontina, and asiago cheese (serves approx 4-5)
VEGAN Mac & Cheese Pizza
our speciality vegan mac & cheese pizza... served only on Sundays! house-made mac & Miyoko's vegan cheese blend (serves approx 4-5) *note: our vegan mac & cheese contains cashew cheese
Macaroni & Cheese Side
our speciality mac n' cheese... served only on Sundays! house-made mac & cheddar, fontina, and asiago cheese
VEGAN Mac & Cheese Side
our speciality vegan mac & cheese pizza... served only on Sundays! house-made mac & Miyoko's vegan cheese *note: our vegan mac & cheese contains cashew cheese
18" Pizza (serves 4-5)
Cheese Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano
Goat Cheese & Fresh Spinach Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, Laura Chenel goat cheese, Kalamata olives & red onions, topped with fresh organic loose leaf spinach
Margherita Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, grana padano & fresh organic basil
Meat Jesus Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni, local Italian sausage, and thick-cut bacon
Pepperoni Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni
Rise & Shine Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, bacon, eggs (over easy) & cracked black pepper
Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza
18" square, thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni, Sicilian oregano & olive oil *please add an additional 15 minutes to estimated pick-up time due to extended bake time
Sicilian Pizza
18" square, thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, Sicilian oregano & olive oil *please add an additional 15 minutes to estimated pick-up time due to extended bake time
Soppressata & Mushroom Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, Creminelli spicy Calabrese Italian Salami, fresh mushrooms, ricotta salata & garlic
White Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, mozzarella, ricotta, grana padano & olive oil
Veggie Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, fresh organic spinach, California fresh garlic & fresh tomatoes
North Shore Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, bacon, & fresh-cut pineapple
Supreme Meat Jesus Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, pepperoni, Italian sausage, maple bacon, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, organic spinach, garlic & fresh tomatoes
VEGAN Cheese Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, and Miyoko's organic vegan cheese *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
VEGAN Margherita Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan mozzarella and fresh organic basil *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
VEGAN Pepperoni Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese & The BE-Hive vegan pepperoni from Nashville, TN *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
VEGAN Seitan Meats Jesus Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, The BE-Hive vegan pepperoni and bacon, & Abbot's vegan sausage (tempeh substituted when vegan bacon unavailable) *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
VEGAN Supreme Jesus
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, The BE-HIve vegan pepperoni and bacon (tempeh substituted when vegan bacon unavailable), Abbot's vegan sausage, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, fresh organic spinach, garlic & fresh tomatoes *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
VEGAN Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza
18" square, thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic mozzarella & shredded vegan cheese blend, The Be-Hive vegan pepperoni, Sicilian oregano & olive oil *please add an additional 15 minutes to estimated pick-up time due to extended bake time *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
VEGAN Sicilian Pizza
18" square, thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic mozzarella & shredded vegan cheese blend, Sicilian oregano & olive oil *please add an additional 15 minutes to estimated pick-up time due to extended bake time *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
VEGAN Veggie Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, fresh organic spinach, California garlic & fresh tomatoes *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
Half & Half 18" Pizza (serves 4-5)
Create Your Own 18" Pizza (serves 4-5)
12" Gluten-Free Pizza (serves 1-2)
GF Cheese
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF Goat Cheese & Fresh Spinach
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, Laura Chenel goat cheese, Kalamata olives & red onions, topped with fresh organic loose leaf spinach, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF Margherita
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, fresh organic basil, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF Meat Jesus
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, pepperoni, sausage, maple bacon, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF North Shore
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, bacon, & fresh-cut pineapple, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF Pepperoni
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, pepperoni, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF Prosciutto & Arugula
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, La Quercia Prosciutto Americano, fresh organic arugula, shaved grana padano, lemon & olive oil, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF Soppressata & Mushroom
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, Creminelli spicy Calabrese Italian Salami, fresh mushrooms, ricotta salata & garlic, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF Veggie
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, green peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, spinach, garlic & fresh tomatoes, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF White
fresh mozzarella, ricotta, grana padano & olive oil, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF VEGAN Cheese
house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese blend, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles *please note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Violife vegan nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
GF VEGAN Margherita
house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan mozarella, fresh organic basil, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles *please note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Violife vegan nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
GF VEGAN House Special
house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, Abbot's vegan GF sausage, jalapeños, red onion, and local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles *please note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Violife vegan nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
GF VEGAN Veggie
house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, spinach, garlic, and fresh tomatoes, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles *please note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Violife vegan nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
Slices
Cheese Slice
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano
Margherita Slice
house-made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, grana padano & fresh organic basil
Meat Jesus Slice
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni, local Italian sausage, and thick-cut bacon
Pepperoni Slice
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni
White Slice
mozzarella, ricotta, grana padano & olive oil
Sicilian Cheese Corner
thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, oregano & olive oil
Sicilian Cheese Middle
thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, oregano & olive oil
Sicilian Pepperoni Corner
thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni, oregano & olive oil
Sicilian Pepperoni Middle
thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni, oregano & olive oil
Soppressata & Mushroom Slice
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, Creminelli spicy Calabrese Italian Salami, fresh mushrooms, ricotta salata & garlic
Veggie Slice
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, fresh organic spinach, California fresh garlic & fresh tomatoes
VEGAN Pepperoni Slice
house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese & The BE-Hive vegan pepperoni from Nashville, TN *note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese
VEGAN Seitan Meats Jesus Slice
house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, The BE-Hive vegan pepperoni and bacon, & Abbot's vegan sausage (tempeh substituted when vegan bacon unavailable) *note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese
VEGAN Veggie Slice
house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, fresh organic spinach, California garlic & fresh tomatoes *note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese
VEGAN Sicilian Cheese Corner
thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic mozzarella & shredded vegan cheese blend, oregano & olive oil *note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese
VEGAN Sicilian Cheese Middle
thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic mozzarella & shredded vegan cheese blend, oregano & olive oil *note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese
Sides
NA Beverages
Beer Cans & Bottles
Hard Seltzers / Assorted
Yatta Pineapple
Sochu is a centuries old spirt. Chu-Hi is short for Sochu-Highball. Yatta uses the smoothest form of shochu from Nagoya, Japan. Yatta is a mix of natural fruit flavors, carbonation and sochu. It's very refreshing.
Yatta Grape
Sochu is a centuries old spirt. Chu-Hi is short for Sochu-Highball. Yatta uses the smoothest form of shochu from Nagoya, Japan. Yatta is a mix of natural fruit flavors, carbonation and sochu. It's very refreshing.
Yatta Lemon
Sochu is a centuries old spirt. Chu-Hi is short for Sochu-Highball. Yatta uses the smoothest form of shochu from Nagoya, Japan. Yatta is a mix of natural fruit flavors, carbonation and sochu. It's very refreshing.
Sawtelle Sake Hibiscus
Wine
Nomadica Pink River Rosé
76% Pinot Noir, 12% Syrah, 7% Chinsault, 5% Grenache. 2018 Monterey, California. Rose petals, violets, ripe strawberry, fresh sage, saline minerality. Sustainably-sourced & vegan 250 ML can 12% alcohol
Nomadica Red Blend
60% Sangiovese, 20% Grenache, 20% Zinfandel. 2017 Mendocino, California. Medium bodied, bright black cherry, black currant, fresh tobacco leaf and dried violets. Sustainably-sourced & vegan 250 ML can 12% alcohol
Nomadica Sparkling Rosé
100% Pinot Noir. 2018 Monterey County, California. Delicate, raspberry, pomegranates, crisp & bright rainwater. Sustainably-sourced & vegan 250 ML can 12% alcohol
Nomadica Sparkling White
50% Chardonnay, 50% Malvasia. 2018 Mendocino. Delicate, frizzante style bubbles, Jasmine flowers, honeysuckle, fresh yellow peach, meyer lemon, green apple. Sustainably-sourced & vegan 250 ML can 12% alcohol
Nomadica White
100% Chardonnay, 2018 California. Notes of green apple and lemon blossom harmonized with almond & vanilla. Textured, flamboyant, & racy. 250 ML can, 12.5% alc/vol
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
PIZZANISTA! blends the historic flavor and thin crust style of New York pizza with California’s abundance of fresh produce and small batch ingredients.
2461 Mission Street Unit A, San Marino, CA 91108