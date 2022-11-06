Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Vegan

PIZZANISTA! DTLA 2019 E 7th St

review star

No reviews yet

2019 E. 7th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni Slice
VEGAN Pepperoni Slice

18" Pizza (serves 4-5)

Traditional hand-tossed pizza made from fresh dough using 200-year old sourdough cultures from Naples, hand-milled California tomato sauce & innovative pizza toppings
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$25.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano

Goat Cheese & Fresh Spinach Pizza

Goat Cheese & Fresh Spinach Pizza

$32.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, Laura Chenel goat cheese, Kalamata olives & red onions, topped with fresh organic loose leaf spinach

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$27.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, grana padano & fresh organic basil

Meat Jesus Pizza

Meat Jesus Pizza

$42.50

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni, local Italian sausage, and thick-cut bacon

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$30.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni

Rise & Shine Pizza

Rise & Shine Pizza

$32.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, bacon, eggs (over easy) & cracked black pepper

Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza

Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza

$46.00

18" square, thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni, Sicilian oregano & olive oil *please add an additional 15 minutes to estimated pick-up time due to extended bake time

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$39.75

18" square, thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, Sicilian oregano & olive oil *please add an additional 15 minutes to estimated pick-up time due to extended bake time

Soppressata & Mushroom Pizza

Soppressata & Mushroom Pizza

$36.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, Creminelli spicy Calabrese Italian Salami, fresh mushrooms, ricotta salata & garlic

White Pizza

White Pizza

$33.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, mozzarella, ricotta, grana padano & olive oil

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$34.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, fresh organic spinach, California fresh garlic & fresh tomatoes

North Shore Pizza

$32.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, bacon, & fresh-cut pineapple

Supreme Meat Jesus Pizza

$46.75

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, pepperoni, Italian sausage, maple bacon, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, organic spinach, garlic & fresh tomatoes

VEGAN Cheese Pizza

$28.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, and Miyoko's organic vegan cheese *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

VEGAN Margherita Pizza

$29.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan mozzarella and fresh organic basil *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

VEGAN Pepperoni Pizza

$34.75

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese & The BE-Hive vegan pepperoni from Nashville, TN *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

VEGAN Seitan Meats Jesus Pizza

$47.75

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, The BE-Hive vegan pepperoni and bacon, & Abbot's vegan sausage (tempeh substituted when vegan bacon unavailable) *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

VEGAN Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza

$45.75

18" square, thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic mozzarella & shredded vegan cheese blend, The Be-Hive vegan pepperoni, Sicilian oregano & olive oil *please add an additional 15 minutes to estimated pick-up time due to extended bake time *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

VEGAN Sicilian Pizza

$43.75

18" square, thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic mozzarella & shredded vegan cheese blend, Sicilian oregano & olive oil *please add an additional 15 minutes to estimated pick-up time due to extended bake time *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

VEGAN Supreme Jesus

$58.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, The BE-HIve vegan pepperoni and bacon (tempeh substituted when vegan bacon unavailable), Abbot's vegan sausage, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, fresh organic spinach, garlic & fresh tomatoes *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

VEGAN Veggie Pizza

$36.00

hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, fresh organic spinach, California garlic & fresh tomatoes *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

Half & Half 18" Pizza (serves 4-5)

Half & Half Pizza

Create Your Own 18" Pizza (serves 4-5)

Create Your Own Cheese Pizza

$25.00

12" Gluten-Free Pizza (serves 1-2)

12" gluten-free pizzas. Local GF crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles. Please note: gluten-free items are cooked in same facility as wheat products

GF Cheese

$19.00

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF Goat Cheese & Fresh Spinach

$23.00

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, Laura Chenel goat cheese, Kalamata olives & red onions, topped with fresh organic loose leaf spinach, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF Margherita

$20.00

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, fresh organic basil, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF Meat Jesus

$24.00

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, pepperoni, sausage, maple bacon, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF North Shore

$24.00

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, bacon, & fresh-cut pineapple, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF Pepperoni

$22.00

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, pepperoni, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF Prosciutto & Arugula

$24.00

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, La Quercia Prosciutto Americano, fresh organic arugula, shaved grana padano, lemon & olive oil, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF Soppressata & Mushroom

$24.00

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, Creminelli spicy Calabrese Italian Salami, fresh mushrooms, ricotta salata & garlic, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF Veggie

$23.00

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, green peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, spinach, garlic & fresh tomatoes, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF White

$22.00

fresh mozzarella, ricotta, grana padano & olive oil, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles

GF VEGAN Cheese

$20.00

house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese blend, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles *please note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Violife vegan nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

GF VEGAN Margherita

$21.00

house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan mozarella, fresh organic basil, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles *please note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Violife vegan nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

GF VEGAN House Special

$25.00

house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, Abbot's vegan GF sausage, jalapeños, red onion, and local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles *please note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Violife vegan nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

GF VEGAN Veggie

$24.00

house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, spinach, garlic, and fresh tomatoes, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles *please note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Violife vegan nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.

Slices

Please note: slices cannot be modified. Additional toppings available for purchase.

Cheese Slice

$3.95

Margherita Slice

$4.00

Meat Jesus Slice

$6.50

Pepperoni Slice

$4.95

White Slice

$4.95

Sicilian Cheese Corner

$5.75

Sicilian Cheese Middle

$5.75

Sicilian Pepperoni Corner

$6.75

Sicilian Pepperoni Middle

$6.75

Soppressata & Mushroom Slice

$5.25

Veggie Slice

$4.95

VEGAN Pepperoni Slice

$4.95

*note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese

VEGAN Seitan Meats Jesus Slice

$6.66

*note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese

VEGAN Veggie Slice

$4.95

*note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese

VEGAN Sicilian Cheese Corner

$6.95

*note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese

VEGAN Sicilian Cheese Middle

$6.95

*note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese

Salads

Arugula Salad Half

$7.00

organic arugula, grana padano, lemon, sea salt & olive oil

Arugula Salad Full

$10.00

organic arugula, grana padano, lemon, sea salt & olive oil

Arugula Salad TRAY

$65.00

organic arugula, grana padano, lemon, sea salt & olive oil serves approx. 15-20 people (olive oil served separately)

Caesar Salad Half

$8.00

organic hearts of romaine, grana padano, house-made croutons, & house-made ceasar dressing

Caesar Salad Full

$12.00

organic hearts of romaine, grana padano, house-made croutons, & house-made ceasar dressing

Caesar Salad TRAY

$68.50

organic hearts of romaine, grana padano, house-made croutons, & house-made ceasar dressing serves approx. 15-20 people (dressing served separately)

Caprese Salad Half

$9.00

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, organic basil, & olive oil

Caprese Salad Full

$13.00

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, organic basil, & olive oil

Caprese Salad TRAY

$70.00

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, organic basil, & olive oil serves approx. 15-20 people

Mixed Green Salad Half VEGAN

$9.00

organic mesclun greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, & house-made red wine vinaigrette

Mixed Green Salad Full VEGAN

$13.00

organic mesclun greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, & house-made red wine vinaigrette

Mixed Green Salad TRAY VEGAN

$70.00

organic mesclun greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, & house-made red wine vinaigrette Serves approx. 15-20 people (dressing served separately)

Starters

Garlic Knots aka Lil Homies

$5.75

six hand rolled sourdough knots tossed with olive oil, fresh garlic & grana padano. served with house-made marinara

VEGAN Garlic Knots

$5.95

six hand rolled sourdough knots tossed with olive oil, fresh garlic & vegan nut-free cheese. served with house-made marinara

Garlic Knots TRAY - 5 orders

$35.00

hand rolled sourdough knots tossed with olive oil, fresh garlic & grana padano. served with house-made marinara serves approx. 10-15 people

VEGAN Garlic Knots TRAY - 5 orders

$38.00

hand rolled sourdough knots tossed with olive oil, fresh garlic & vegan nut-free cheese. served with house-made marinara serves approx. 10-15 people

Broccoli Rabe

$7.75

broccoli rabe with garlic, red chili flakes & grana padano

Broccoli Rabe TRAY

$60.00

broccoli rabe with garlic, red chili flakes & grana padano serves approx. 10-15 people

VEGAN Broccoli Rabe

$8.75

fresh broccoli rabe with garlic, red chili flakes & vegan nut-free cheese serves approx. 10-15 people

VEGAN Broccoli Rabe TRAY

$65.00

fresh broccoli rabe with garlic, red chili flakes, & vegan nut-free cheese serves approx. 10-15 people

Sides

caesar dressing house-made

$1.50

PIZZANISTA! Sauce

$1.50

vegan house-made marinara sauce

ranch house-made

$1.50

VEGAN ranch house-made

$1.50

red wine vinaigrette house-made

$1.50

jalapeños fresh

$2.50

Spanish White Anchovies

$4.25

NA Beverages

Coca-Cola 12 oz Glass BTL

$3.75

Leninade

$3.75

A specialty soda with a light flavor of citrus and berry flavors. No caffeine added

Orange Crush Glass BTL

$3.75

Virgil’s Black Cherry Cream Soda

$3.75

Abita Root Beer

$3.75

Sparkling Water Small

$3.50

Spring Water Glass BTL

$3.25

Fentimans Cola

$3.75

GT Kombucha

$4.00

Mori Leaf Tea Original

$4.69

Kickback Lemonade

$7.95

25 mg Hemp extract, lab tested, vegan, gluten-free, THC Free Serving/Bottle 16 fl oz

Diet Coke

$3.50

Beer Cans & Bottles

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.75

Swami's IPA

$6.50

Miller High Life

$3.00

Hamm’s Lager

$4.25

Pizza Port Chronic Amber Ale

$6.00

Further Thru The Haze

$7.00

Chapter 7 Blonde Ale

$5.00

Hell Or High Watermelon

$5.00

Arrogant Bastard

$7.00

El Sully Mexican Lager

$5.00

Blood Orange IPA

$5.00

Montucky Cold Snack Beer

$3.85

Hard Seltzers / Assorted

Yatta Pineapple

$4.50

Sochu is a centuries old spirt. Chu-Hi is short for Sochu-Highball. Yatta uses the smoothest form of shochu from Nagoya, Japan. Yatta is a mix of natural fruit flavors, carbonation and sochu. It's very refreshing.

Yatta Grape

$4.50

Sochu is a centuries old spirt. Chu-Hi is short for Sochu-Highball. Yatta uses the smoothest form of shochu from Nagoya, Japan. Yatta is a mix of natural fruit flavors, carbonation and sochu. It's very refreshing.

Yatta Lemon

$4.50

Sochu is a centuries old spirt. Chu-Hi is short for Sochu-Highball. Yatta uses the smoothest form of shochu from Nagoya, Japan. Yatta is a mix of natural fruit flavors, carbonation and sochu. It's very refreshing.

Ranch Water

$6.50

Wine

Nomadica Pink River Rosé

$11.00

76% Pinot Noir, 12% Syrah, 7% Chinsault, 5% Grenache. 2018 Monterey, California. Rose petals, violets, ripe strawberry, fresh sage, saline minerality. Sustainably-sourced & vegan 250 ML can 12% alcohol

Nomadica Red Blend

$11.00

60% Sangiovese, 20% Grenache, 20% Zinfandel. 2017 Mendocino, California. Medium bodied, bright black cherry, black currant, fresh tobacco leaf and dried violets. Sustainably-sourced & vegan 250 ML can 12% alcohol

Nomadica Sparkling Rosé

$11.00

100% Pinot Noir. 2018 Monterey County, California. Delicate, raspberry, pomegranates, crisp & bright rainwater. Sustainably-sourced & vegan 250 ML can 12% alcohol

Nomadica Sparkling White

$11.00

50% Chardonnay, 50% Malvasia. 2018 Mendocino. Delicate, frizzante style bubbles, Jasmine flowers, honeysuckle, fresh yellow peach, meyer lemon, green apple. Sustainably-sourced & vegan 250 ML can 12% alcohol

Nomadica White

$11.00

100% Chardonnay, 2018 California. Notes of green apple and lemon blossom harmonized with almond & vanilla. Textured, flamboyant, & racy. 250 ML can, 12.5% alc/vol

Hats & Accessories

Joan Jett Pins

Joan Jett Pins

$15.00

Two Limited-Edition JOAN JETT PETANISTA! pins. In celebration of our collab with PETA & Joan Jett. Enjoy!

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

PIZZANISTA! blends the historic flavor and thin crust style of New York pizza with California’s abundance of fresh produce and small batch ingredients. We look forward to serving you!

Website

Location

2019 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Directions

Gallery
PIZZANISTA! image
Banner pic
PIZZANISTA! image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Superfine Pizza
orange star4.4 • 453
1101 San Pedro St Los Angeles, CA 90015
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Downtown LA
orange star4.3 • 976
702 S Spring St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 21
330 S Hope Street suite 205 Los Angeles, CA 90071
View restaurantnext
Firenza Pizza - Los Angeles, CA
orange star4.2 • 690
300 S Grand Ave Los Angeles, CA 90071
View restaurantnext
Pizza Sociale
orange star4.4 • 700
448 W Olympic Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90015
View restaurantnext
Burgerlords - Chinatown
orange star4.0 • 844
943 N Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Wurstküche DTLA
orange star4.7 • 1,517
800 E 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Loqui - DTLA
orange star4.9 • 740
803 Traction Ave, Suite 150 Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Flying Embers Brewery & Social Club - LA
orange star4.5 • 41
1581 Industrial St Los Angeles, CA 90021
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Echo Park
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Palms
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
East Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
West Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Silver Lake
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Century City
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Boyle Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston