PIZZANISTA! DTLA 2019 E 7th St

2019 E. 7th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90021
Popular Items
18" Pizza (serves 4-5)
Cheese Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano
Goat Cheese & Fresh Spinach Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, Laura Chenel goat cheese, Kalamata olives & red onions, topped with fresh organic loose leaf spinach
Margherita Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, grana padano & fresh organic basil
Meat Jesus Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni, local Italian sausage, and thick-cut bacon
Pepperoni Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni
Rise & Shine Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, bacon, eggs (over easy) & cracked black pepper
Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza
18" square, thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni, Sicilian oregano & olive oil *please add an additional 15 minutes to estimated pick-up time due to extended bake time
Sicilian Pizza
18" square, thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, Sicilian oregano & olive oil *please add an additional 15 minutes to estimated pick-up time due to extended bake time
Soppressata & Mushroom Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, Creminelli spicy Calabrese Italian Salami, fresh mushrooms, ricotta salata & garlic
White Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, mozzarella, ricotta, grana padano & olive oil
Veggie Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, fresh organic spinach, California fresh garlic & fresh tomatoes
North Shore Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, bacon, & fresh-cut pineapple
Supreme Meat Jesus Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, pepperoni, Italian sausage, maple bacon, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, organic spinach, garlic & fresh tomatoes
VEGAN Cheese Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, and Miyoko's organic vegan cheese *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
VEGAN Margherita Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan mozzarella and fresh organic basil *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
VEGAN Pepperoni Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese & The BE-Hive vegan pepperoni from Nashville, TN *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
VEGAN Seitan Meats Jesus Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, The BE-Hive vegan pepperoni and bacon, & Abbot's vegan sausage (tempeh substituted when vegan bacon unavailable) *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
VEGAN Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza
18" square, thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic mozzarella & shredded vegan cheese blend, The Be-Hive vegan pepperoni, Sicilian oregano & olive oil *please add an additional 15 minutes to estimated pick-up time due to extended bake time *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
VEGAN Sicilian Pizza
18" square, thick sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic mozzarella & shredded vegan cheese blend, Sicilian oregano & olive oil *please add an additional 15 minutes to estimated pick-up time due to extended bake time *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
VEGAN Supreme Jesus
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, The BE-HIve vegan pepperoni and bacon (tempeh substituted when vegan bacon unavailable), Abbot's vegan sausage, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, fresh organic spinach, garlic & fresh tomatoes *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
VEGAN Veggie Pizza
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, fresh organic spinach, California garlic & fresh tomatoes *note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
Half & Half 18" Pizza (serves 4-5)
Create Your Own 18" Pizza (serves 4-5)
12" Gluten-Free Pizza (serves 1-2)
GF Cheese
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF Goat Cheese & Fresh Spinach
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, Laura Chenel goat cheese, Kalamata olives & red onions, topped with fresh organic loose leaf spinach, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF Margherita
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, fresh organic basil, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF Meat Jesus
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, pepperoni, sausage, maple bacon, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF North Shore
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, bacon, & fresh-cut pineapple, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF Pepperoni
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, pepperoni, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF Prosciutto & Arugula
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, La Quercia Prosciutto Americano, fresh organic arugula, shaved grana padano, lemon & olive oil, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF Soppressata & Mushroom
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, Creminelli spicy Calabrese Italian Salami, fresh mushrooms, ricotta salata & garlic, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF Veggie
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, green peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, spinach, garlic & fresh tomatoes, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF White
fresh mozzarella, ricotta, grana padano & olive oil, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles
GF VEGAN Cheese
house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese blend, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles *please note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Violife vegan nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
GF VEGAN Margherita
house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan mozarella, fresh organic basil, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles *please note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Violife vegan nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
GF VEGAN House Special
house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, Abbot's vegan GF sausage, jalapeños, red onion, and local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles *please note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Violife vegan nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
GF VEGAN Veggie
house-made tomato sauce, Miyoko's organic vegan cheese, red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, spinach, garlic, and fresh tomatoes, local gluten-free crust from Venice Bakery, Los Angeles *please note: Miyoko's vegan cheese contains cashews. Violife vegan nut-free cheese may be substituted upon request.
Slices
Cheese Slice
Margherita Slice
Meat Jesus Slice
Pepperoni Slice
White Slice
Sicilian Cheese Corner
Sicilian Cheese Middle
Sicilian Pepperoni Corner
Sicilian Pepperoni Middle
Soppressata & Mushroom Slice
Veggie Slice
VEGAN Pepperoni Slice
*note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese
VEGAN Seitan Meats Jesus Slice
*note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese
VEGAN Veggie Slice
*note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese
VEGAN Sicilian Cheese Corner
*note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese
VEGAN Sicilian Cheese Middle
*note: vegan slices contain cashew cheese. whole pizzas may be ordered with nut-free cheese
Salads
Arugula Salad Half
organic arugula, grana padano, lemon, sea salt & olive oil
Arugula Salad Full
organic arugula, grana padano, lemon, sea salt & olive oil
Arugula Salad TRAY
organic arugula, grana padano, lemon, sea salt & olive oil serves approx. 15-20 people (olive oil served separately)
Caesar Salad Half
organic hearts of romaine, grana padano, house-made croutons, & house-made ceasar dressing
Caesar Salad Full
organic hearts of romaine, grana padano, house-made croutons, & house-made ceasar dressing
Caesar Salad TRAY
organic hearts of romaine, grana padano, house-made croutons, & house-made ceasar dressing serves approx. 15-20 people (dressing served separately)
Caprese Salad Half
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, organic basil, & olive oil
Caprese Salad Full
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, organic basil, & olive oil
Caprese Salad TRAY
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, organic basil, & olive oil serves approx. 15-20 people
Mixed Green Salad Half VEGAN
organic mesclun greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, & house-made red wine vinaigrette
Mixed Green Salad Full VEGAN
organic mesclun greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, & house-made red wine vinaigrette
Mixed Green Salad TRAY VEGAN
organic mesclun greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, & house-made red wine vinaigrette Serves approx. 15-20 people (dressing served separately)
Starters
Garlic Knots aka Lil Homies
six hand rolled sourdough knots tossed with olive oil, fresh garlic & grana padano. served with house-made marinara
VEGAN Garlic Knots
six hand rolled sourdough knots tossed with olive oil, fresh garlic & vegan nut-free cheese. served with house-made marinara
Garlic Knots TRAY - 5 orders
hand rolled sourdough knots tossed with olive oil, fresh garlic & grana padano. served with house-made marinara serves approx. 10-15 people
VEGAN Garlic Knots TRAY - 5 orders
hand rolled sourdough knots tossed with olive oil, fresh garlic & vegan nut-free cheese. served with house-made marinara serves approx. 10-15 people
Broccoli Rabe
broccoli rabe with garlic, red chili flakes & grana padano
Broccoli Rabe TRAY
broccoli rabe with garlic, red chili flakes & grana padano serves approx. 10-15 people
VEGAN Broccoli Rabe
fresh broccoli rabe with garlic, red chili flakes & vegan nut-free cheese serves approx. 10-15 people
VEGAN Broccoli Rabe TRAY
fresh broccoli rabe with garlic, red chili flakes, & vegan nut-free cheese serves approx. 10-15 people
Sides
NA Beverages
Coca-Cola 12 oz Glass BTL
Leninade
A specialty soda with a light flavor of citrus and berry flavors. No caffeine added
Orange Crush Glass BTL
Virgil’s Black Cherry Cream Soda
Abita Root Beer
Sparkling Water Small
Spring Water Glass BTL
Fentimans Cola
GT Kombucha
Mori Leaf Tea Original
Kickback Lemonade
25 mg Hemp extract, lab tested, vegan, gluten-free, THC Free Serving/Bottle 16 fl oz
Diet Coke
Beer Cans & Bottles
Hard Seltzers / Assorted
Yatta Pineapple
Sochu is a centuries old spirt. Chu-Hi is short for Sochu-Highball. Yatta uses the smoothest form of shochu from Nagoya, Japan. Yatta is a mix of natural fruit flavors, carbonation and sochu. It's very refreshing.
Yatta Grape
Sochu is a centuries old spirt. Chu-Hi is short for Sochu-Highball. Yatta uses the smoothest form of shochu from Nagoya, Japan. Yatta is a mix of natural fruit flavors, carbonation and sochu. It's very refreshing.
Yatta Lemon
Sochu is a centuries old spirt. Chu-Hi is short for Sochu-Highball. Yatta uses the smoothest form of shochu from Nagoya, Japan. Yatta is a mix of natural fruit flavors, carbonation and sochu. It's very refreshing.
Ranch Water
Wine
Nomadica Pink River Rosé
76% Pinot Noir, 12% Syrah, 7% Chinsault, 5% Grenache. 2018 Monterey, California. Rose petals, violets, ripe strawberry, fresh sage, saline minerality. Sustainably-sourced & vegan 250 ML can 12% alcohol
Nomadica Red Blend
60% Sangiovese, 20% Grenache, 20% Zinfandel. 2017 Mendocino, California. Medium bodied, bright black cherry, black currant, fresh tobacco leaf and dried violets. Sustainably-sourced & vegan 250 ML can 12% alcohol
Nomadica Sparkling Rosé
100% Pinot Noir. 2018 Monterey County, California. Delicate, raspberry, pomegranates, crisp & bright rainwater. Sustainably-sourced & vegan 250 ML can 12% alcohol
Nomadica Sparkling White
50% Chardonnay, 50% Malvasia. 2018 Mendocino. Delicate, frizzante style bubbles, Jasmine flowers, honeysuckle, fresh yellow peach, meyer lemon, green apple. Sustainably-sourced & vegan 250 ML can 12% alcohol
Nomadica White
100% Chardonnay, 2018 California. Notes of green apple and lemon blossom harmonized with almond & vanilla. Textured, flamboyant, & racy. 250 ML can, 12.5% alc/vol
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
PIZZANISTA! blends the historic flavor and thin crust style of New York pizza with California’s abundance of fresh produce and small batch ingredients. We look forward to serving you!
2019 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021