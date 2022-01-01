A map showing the location of PizzaNOW 810 E222nd St.View gallery

810 E222nd St.

Euclid, OH 44117

Popular Items

14" Pan Pizza (8 cut)
Deep Dish Square (4 cut)
6 Pc Party Wings

BUILD YOUR OWN

14" Pan Pizza (8 cut)

14" Pan Pizza (8 cut)

$9.99
Deep Dish Square (4 cut)

Deep Dish Square (4 cut)

$7.99
14" Pan Pizza w Stuffed Crust

14" Pan Pizza w Stuffed Crust

$13.99

14" Thin Crust

$9.99

SPECIALTY PIZZA

14" Pan Pizza

$17.99

14" Thin Crust

$17.99

Deep Dish

$13.99

LOADED FRIES

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99
BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99
Buffalo Ranch Chicken & Shrimp

Buffalo Ranch Chicken & Shrimp

$15.99

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$9.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

3 Tenders & Fries

3 Tenders & Fries

$12.99

PARTY WINGS

6 Pc Party Wings

6 Pc Party Wings

$8.99

10 Pc Party Wings

$13.99

WHOLE WINGS

3 PC Whole Wings & Fries

3 PC Whole Wings & Fries

$10.99

Sides & Desserts

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$5.99

Garlic Bread Sticks

$3.99
French Fries

French Fries

$3.99
MEGA Brownie

MEGA Brownie

$6.99
MEGA Cookie

MEGA Cookie

$6.99

DRINKS

Pepsi 20oz

$2.25

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.25

Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.25

Water

$2.00

Sierra Mist 20oz

$2.25

Orange Crush 20oz

$2.25Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade 20oz

$2.25

Pepsi 2Lt

$3.50

Diet Pepsi 2Lt

$3.50

Orange Crush 2Lt

$3.50

SIDE OF SAUCE

MARINARA

$1.25

GARLIC BUTTER

$1.25

BUFFALO RANCH

$1.25

BBQ

$1.25

MILD BUFFALO

$1.25

HONEY MUSTARD

$1.25

GARLIC PARMESAN

$1.25

RANCH

$1.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pizza place offering Fresh, ready to go Pizza and Chicken! The Wait Is Over!

Location

810 E222nd St., Euclid, OH 44117

Directions

Gallery

