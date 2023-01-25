Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzantica

review star

No reviews yet

780 Leonard Ave

Albemarle, NC 28001

Appetizers

Garlic Knots (6)

$5.95

Side of marinara sauce

Fresh Italian Bread (4)

$4.95

with oil pesto dipping sauce

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.25

Side of marinara sauce

Bruschetta

$8.95

Artisan cheese bread topped with tomatoes, fresh basil, and olive l

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Side of marinara sauce

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Side of marinara sauce & lemon wedge

Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks

$8.95

Side of marinara sauce

Toasted Ravioli

$8.95

Side of marinara sauce

Fried Zucchini

$8.45

Side of marinara sauce

Italian Pizza-Dilla

$11.95

Grillled Flatbread stuffed w/ diced chicken, mushrooms, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, bacon bits, and mozzarella chees

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.45

Slices of Fresh mozzarella,tomatoes, and basil drizzled with olive oil and balsamic glaze

Shrimp Scampi Dip

$11.45

Served w/ Italian Toast

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.95

Mix greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olives, and carrots topped with shredded mozzarella, boiled eggs, turkey, and ham

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.45

Mix greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olives, and carrots topped with shredded mozzarella, boiled eggs, and marinated grilled chicken breast

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$11.45

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded cheese, Caesar dressing and marinated grilled chicken breast

Greek Salad

$10.45

Mix greens, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, banana peppers, red onions, and tomatoes

Italian Antipasto Salad

$11.45

Mix greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olives, and carrots topped with pinwheels of ham, salami, provolone, artichokes, roasted red peppers, and black olives

Mediterranean Salad

$11.45

Roma tomatoes, Kalamata olives, onions, roasted red peppers, and fresh mozzarella on a bed of mixed greens finished w/ olive oil & balsamic glaze

House Salad

$7.95+

Mix greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olives and carrots

Caesar Salad

$7.95+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded cheese and Caesar dressing

Wings

Wings

$9.95+

Specialty Pizzas

Antica Special

$24.45+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, marinated artichokes, spinach, fresh garlic, and roasted red peppers

Meat Lovers

$24.45+

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon bits, ham, extra cheese

Veggie

$24.45+

Pizza sauce, spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sliced olives, garlic, extra cheese

Supreme

$24.45+

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, beef, mushrooms, olives, sausage, green peppers, and onions

Bianca

$22.45+

Fresh garlic, mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, broccoli, fresh basil, and parmesan

Margherita

$24.45+

Light pizza sauce, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, sprinkle of parmesan

Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$22.45+

Ranch dressing base, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and mozzarella

Chicken Fresco

$24.45+

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, fresh basil, diced tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and parmesan cheese

Pizza

BYO Pizza

$18.45+

Half & Half Pizzas

Large 16" Half & Half

Medium 14" Half & Half

Small 10" Half & Half

Gluten Free 10" Half & Half

Sicilian Half & Half

Hot Subs

Meatball Parm

$10.45

Eggplant Parm

$10.45

Chicken Parm

$10.45

Sausage Parm

$10.45

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.95

Grilled chicken strips, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onions, banana peppers, and Italian dressing

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.95

Griddled with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and American cheese

Hot or Cold Subs

Ham & Cheese

$9.95

Served with mayo, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil, and vinegar

Turkey & Cheese

$9.95

Served with mayo, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil, and vinegar

Turkey, Ham & Cheese

$10.45

Served with mayo, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil, and vinegar

Italian Hoagie

$10.45

Served with mayo, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil, and vinegar

Stromboli & Calzones

BYO Stromboli

$10.95+

Pizza Turnover filled with Mozzarella cheese & 3 toppings of your choice

NY Style Stromboli

$10.95+

Pizza Turnover filled w/ ham, salami, pepperoni & mozzarella

Steak Stromboli

$12.45+

Philly steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onion & Mozzarella

Chicken Stromboli

$12.45+

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, roasted peppers, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Calzone

$10.95+

Creamy ricotta and mozzarella

Italian Classics

Chicken Parmesan

$17.45

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.45

Chicken Capriccioso

$17.45

Grilled chicken breast sautéed with prosciutto, portobello mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, artichokes, and spicy cherry peppers in white wine sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$18.95

Lobster stuffed ravioli sautéed with shrimp, crab meat, and cherry tomatoes and a cream sauce

Chicken Marsala

$17.45

Breast of Chicken, pan fried with mushrooms in our Lombardo Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Piccata

$16.95

Pan seared chicken breast sautéed with capers in a lemon butter sauce

Shrimp Fra Diavola

$18.95

Fresh clams and shrimp sautéed with garlic, olive oil, and spicy marinara sauce

Stuffed Chicken Marsala

$18.95

Chicken breast stuffed with spinach, ham, and Italian cheeses in our mushroom marsala sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$16.95

Sautéed in garlic, fresh tomato, olive oil, and lemon butter sauce

Fresh Salmon

$19.95

8 ounces of fresh Atlantic Salmon available in piccata sauce, scampi sauce, shrimp and crab bisque cream sauce, or puttanesca sauce (described below)

Shrimp Carbonara

$17.50

Shrimp with sautéed onions, sweet peas, and bacon in a cream sauce

Shrimp Toscano

$17.45

Tossed w/ stuffed rigatoni or your favorite pasta & garlic, sun dried tomatoes w/ shrimp and spinach in a parmesan cream sauce

Pollo Maximo

$18.45

Breast of chicken, pan seared and sautéed with portobello fresh tomatoes and asparagus, topped with mozzarella in sherry wine sauce

Chicken Bruschetta

$17.45

Grilled Chicken Breast sautéed w/ fresh tomatoes, garlic, and basil topped w/ mozzarella and finished w/ a light garlic asiago cream sauce

Chicken Carbonara

$16.50

Traditional Pastas

Pasta

$11.95

Served with your choice of pasta, garden or Caesar salad, and Italian bread

Al Pomodoro

$13.95

Sautéed fresh tomatoes, garlic, and basil with a touch of plum tomato sauce

Caprese

$14.95

Fresh pomodoro sauce and fresh basil tossed with fresh mozzarella

Barese

$15.45

Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli, and red pepper flakes sautéed in olive oil and garlic

Sausage & Peppers

$15.45

Sweet Italian sausage sautéed with green peppers, tomato and marinara sauce

Zingara

$15.95

Fresh spinach, bacon, and fresh tomato with our meat sauce with a touch of cream. Tossed with your favorite pasta.

Antica

$16.45

Slices of chicken breast sautéed with sun-dried tomatoes and Portobello mushrooms in a garlic parmesan cream sauce

Boscaiola

$15.45

Sautéed onions, ham, peas and mushrooms in a parmesan cream sauce

Puttanesca

$15.45

Sautéed garlic olive oil with kalamata olives and capers in our pomodoro sauce

Florio

$16.45

Portabella mushrooms, caramelized onions, sliced grilled chicken in a Marsala cream

Penne Vodka

$14.95

Sautéed onions with prosciutto ham in pink cream sauce

Florentine

$16.95

Slices of grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, and pink cream sauce

Alfredo

$14.45

Parm/Romano and cream sauce

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$16.45

Sliced of grilled chicken and broccoli florets sautéed with garlic and olive oil in alfredo sauce

Clam Sauce

$16.45

Fresh little neck and baby clams in white or marinara sauce

Contadina

$16.45

Slices of grilled chicken breast sautéed with fresh tomato, green peppers, and mushrooms with romano cheese

Chicken Alfredo

$15.95

Shrimp Alf

$17.45

From Our Oven

Baked Spaghetti

$14.45

Your choice of meat, marinara or tomato sauce

Baked Ziti

$14.45

Penne pasta, meat sauce, ricotta, cheese, Parm-Romano, and mozzare

Classic Lasagna

$15.45

Fresh pasta sheets between layers of ricotta, meat sauce, mozzarella, Parm Romano, and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Chicken Lasagna

$16.45

Chicken and spinach with ricotta and mozzarella topped with sautéed zucchini, sun-dried tomato and portobello mushrooms in a pesto cream sauce and melted mozzarella

Manicotti

$15.45

3 large manicotti stuffed and rolled with ricotta mozzarella cheese and smothered in tomato sauce

Stuffed Shells Primavera

$15.95

Shells stuffed with fresh zucchini, broccoli, and spinach with ricotta and mozzarella baked with tomato topped in Alfredo sauce

Italian Tour

$19.95

A sample of Italian favorite Chicken Parmesan, Fettuccini Alfredo, and our Classic Lasagna

Cheese Ravioli

$16.45

Meat sauce, marinara or tomato sauce and melted mozzarella w/ Alfredo add 1.50

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.45

Fresh eggplant stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese baked with tomato sauce

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$6.95

Strawberry or Chocolate

Tiramisu

$6.45

Choc Cake

$6.95

Cannoli

$5.75

Gelato (Seasonal)

$6.95

Lemon Cake

$7.99

Red Velvet Cake

$7.99

Birthday Cannoli

Special Dessert

$7.99

Children's Menu

Kid's Pasta

$7.95

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$7.95

Kid's Alfredo

$7.95

Kid's Chicken Tenders and French Fries

$7.95

Kid's Lasagna

$8.95

Sides

Side Sauce

$0.75

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Veggie

$4.95

Soup

$5.00+

Sidemozzcheese

$2.00

Side Mball

$4.95

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.95

Side Salmon

$5.95

Side Shrimp

$5.95

Side Alfredo

$4.00

Sidealfsmll

$2.00

Specials

Fish of the Day

$24.99

Steak of the Day

$24.99

Chicken Special

$22.99

Drinks

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$1.95

Iced Tea

$2.60

Kid's Drink

$1.50

Soft Drink

$2.60

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

780 Leonard Ave, Albemarle, NC 28001

Directions

