Pizzantica
780 Leonard Ave
Albemarle, NC 28001
Appetizers
Garlic Knots (6)
Side of marinara sauce
Fresh Italian Bread (4)
with oil pesto dipping sauce
Garlic Cheese Bread
Side of marinara sauce
Bruschetta
Artisan cheese bread topped with tomatoes, fresh basil, and olive l
Mozzarella Sticks
Side of marinara sauce
Fried Calamari
Side of marinara sauce & lemon wedge
Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks
Side of marinara sauce
Toasted Ravioli
Side of marinara sauce
Fried Zucchini
Side of marinara sauce
Italian Pizza-Dilla
Grillled Flatbread stuffed w/ diced chicken, mushrooms, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, bacon bits, and mozzarella chees
Mozzarella Caprese
Slices of Fresh mozzarella,tomatoes, and basil drizzled with olive oil and balsamic glaze
Shrimp Scampi Dip
Served w/ Italian Toast
Salads
Chef Salad
Mix greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olives, and carrots topped with shredded mozzarella, boiled eggs, turkey, and ham
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mix greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olives, and carrots topped with shredded mozzarella, boiled eggs, and marinated grilled chicken breast
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded cheese, Caesar dressing and marinated grilled chicken breast
Greek Salad
Mix greens, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, banana peppers, red onions, and tomatoes
Italian Antipasto Salad
Mix greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olives, and carrots topped with pinwheels of ham, salami, provolone, artichokes, roasted red peppers, and black olives
Mediterranean Salad
Roma tomatoes, Kalamata olives, onions, roasted red peppers, and fresh mozzarella on a bed of mixed greens finished w/ olive oil & balsamic glaze
House Salad
Mix greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olives and carrots
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded cheese and Caesar dressing
Wings
Specialty Pizzas
Antica Special
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, marinated artichokes, spinach, fresh garlic, and roasted red peppers
Meat Lovers
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon bits, ham, extra cheese
Veggie
Pizza sauce, spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sliced olives, garlic, extra cheese
Supreme
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, beef, mushrooms, olives, sausage, green peppers, and onions
Bianca
Fresh garlic, mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, broccoli, fresh basil, and parmesan
Margherita
Light pizza sauce, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, sprinkle of parmesan
Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Ranch dressing base, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and mozzarella
Chicken Fresco
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, fresh basil, diced tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and parmesan cheese
Pizza
Half & Half Pizzas
Hot Subs
Hot or Cold Subs
Ham & Cheese
Served with mayo, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil, and vinegar
Turkey & Cheese
Served with mayo, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil, and vinegar
Turkey, Ham & Cheese
Served with mayo, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil, and vinegar
Italian Hoagie
Served with mayo, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil, and vinegar
Stromboli & Calzones
BYO Stromboli
Pizza Turnover filled with Mozzarella cheese & 3 toppings of your choice
NY Style Stromboli
Pizza Turnover filled w/ ham, salami, pepperoni & mozzarella
Steak Stromboli
Philly steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onion & Mozzarella
Chicken Stromboli
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, roasted peppers, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Calzone
Creamy ricotta and mozzarella
Italian Classics
Chicken Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan
Chicken Capriccioso
Grilled chicken breast sautéed with prosciutto, portobello mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, artichokes, and spicy cherry peppers in white wine sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster stuffed ravioli sautéed with shrimp, crab meat, and cherry tomatoes and a cream sauce
Chicken Marsala
Breast of Chicken, pan fried with mushrooms in our Lombardo Marsala wine sauce
Chicken Piccata
Pan seared chicken breast sautéed with capers in a lemon butter sauce
Shrimp Fra Diavola
Fresh clams and shrimp sautéed with garlic, olive oil, and spicy marinara sauce
Stuffed Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast stuffed with spinach, ham, and Italian cheeses in our mushroom marsala sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed in garlic, fresh tomato, olive oil, and lemon butter sauce
Fresh Salmon
8 ounces of fresh Atlantic Salmon available in piccata sauce, scampi sauce, shrimp and crab bisque cream sauce, or puttanesca sauce (described below)
Shrimp Carbonara
Shrimp with sautéed onions, sweet peas, and bacon in a cream sauce
Shrimp Toscano
Tossed w/ stuffed rigatoni or your favorite pasta & garlic, sun dried tomatoes w/ shrimp and spinach in a parmesan cream sauce
Pollo Maximo
Breast of chicken, pan seared and sautéed with portobello fresh tomatoes and asparagus, topped with mozzarella in sherry wine sauce
Chicken Bruschetta
Grilled Chicken Breast sautéed w/ fresh tomatoes, garlic, and basil topped w/ mozzarella and finished w/ a light garlic asiago cream sauce
Chicken Carbonara
Traditional Pastas
Pasta
Served with your choice of pasta, garden or Caesar salad, and Italian bread
Al Pomodoro
Sautéed fresh tomatoes, garlic, and basil with a touch of plum tomato sauce
Caprese
Fresh pomodoro sauce and fresh basil tossed with fresh mozzarella
Barese
Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli, and red pepper flakes sautéed in olive oil and garlic
Sausage & Peppers
Sweet Italian sausage sautéed with green peppers, tomato and marinara sauce
Zingara
Fresh spinach, bacon, and fresh tomato with our meat sauce with a touch of cream. Tossed with your favorite pasta.
Antica
Slices of chicken breast sautéed with sun-dried tomatoes and Portobello mushrooms in a garlic parmesan cream sauce
Boscaiola
Sautéed onions, ham, peas and mushrooms in a parmesan cream sauce
Puttanesca
Sautéed garlic olive oil with kalamata olives and capers in our pomodoro sauce
Florio
Portabella mushrooms, caramelized onions, sliced grilled chicken in a Marsala cream
Penne Vodka
Sautéed onions with prosciutto ham in pink cream sauce
Florentine
Slices of grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, and pink cream sauce
Alfredo
Parm/Romano and cream sauce
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Sliced of grilled chicken and broccoli florets sautéed with garlic and olive oil in alfredo sauce
Clam Sauce
Fresh little neck and baby clams in white or marinara sauce
Contadina
Slices of grilled chicken breast sautéed with fresh tomato, green peppers, and mushrooms with romano cheese
Chicken Alfredo
Shrimp Alf
From Our Oven
Baked Spaghetti
Your choice of meat, marinara or tomato sauce
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta, meat sauce, ricotta, cheese, Parm-Romano, and mozzare
Classic Lasagna
Fresh pasta sheets between layers of ricotta, meat sauce, mozzarella, Parm Romano, and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
Chicken Lasagna
Chicken and spinach with ricotta and mozzarella topped with sautéed zucchini, sun-dried tomato and portobello mushrooms in a pesto cream sauce and melted mozzarella
Manicotti
3 large manicotti stuffed and rolled with ricotta mozzarella cheese and smothered in tomato sauce
Stuffed Shells Primavera
Shells stuffed with fresh zucchini, broccoli, and spinach with ricotta and mozzarella baked with tomato topped in Alfredo sauce
Italian Tour
A sample of Italian favorite Chicken Parmesan, Fettuccini Alfredo, and our Classic Lasagna
Cheese Ravioli
Meat sauce, marinara or tomato sauce and melted mozzarella w/ Alfredo add 1.50
Eggplant Rollatini
Fresh eggplant stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese baked with tomato sauce
Desserts
Children's Menu
Sides
