Pizza on the Stone 140 brighton ave, Long Branch, NJ
1 Review
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
All the pies at Pizza on the Stone not only are made on a Vulcanic stone but are served directly on your table literally on a hot stone so that you can experience the last piece still crunchy and hot. Rodizio is a relay of slices where the waiter brings to your table all sorts of pizzas and other delicious food for a flat fee. It will be an amazing experience. Dine-in, take out and delivery are available.
Location
140 Brighton Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07724
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nip N Tuck Bar & Grill - 23 Norwood Ave
No Reviews
23 Norwood Ave Long Branch, NJ 07740
View restaurant
Avenue Le Club - Pier Village - 23 Ocean Ave, Long Branch, NJ
3.7 • 1,309
23 Ocean Ave Long Branch, NJ 07740
View restaurant