  • Pizza on the Stone - 140 brighton ave, Long Branch, NJ
Pizza on the Stone 140 brighton ave, Long Branch, NJ

1 Review

$$

140 Brighton Ave

Long Branch, NJ 07724

Popular Items

18in Florence
Bacon Cheeseburger
18in House-style

14" Pizzas

14in Tuscany

14in Tuscany

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, corn, tomato, catupiry (Brazilian ricotta-like creamy cheese), and olives.

14in Florence

14in Florence

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, catupiry (Brazilian ricotta-like creamy cheese), tomatoes and olives.

14in Venice

14in Venice

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, onion, tomato and olives.

14in Portuguesa

14in Portuguesa

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, eggs, peppers, corn, onions, tomatoes and olives.

14in Milan

14in Milan

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, corn, tomatoes, onions and olives.

14in Verona

14in Verona

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian salami, corn, onions, tomatoes and olives.

14in Sardinia

14in Sardinia

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Canadian tenderloin, pineapple, grilled garlic, tomato and olives.

14in 4 Cheese

14in 4 Cheese

$20.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan and catupiry

14in Vegetarian

14in Vegetarian

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, corn, peppers, onions, hearts of palm, onions, olives and tomatoes.

14in Napoli

14in Napoli

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tuna, onion, black olives and tomatoes.

14in Marguerita

14in Marguerita

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, sun-dried tomatoes, onions and olives.

14in House-style

14in House-style

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, bacon, chicken, catupiry (Brazilian ricotta-like creamy cheese), corn, onion, tomato and olives.

14in Pompeii

14in Pompeii

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, tomato and olives.

14in Brazilian

14in Brazilian

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, picanha (rump steak), catupiry (Brazilian ricotta-like creamy cheese), onion, tomato and olives.

14in Genova

14in Genova

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni.

Plain pizza

Plain pizza

$18.00

16" Pizzas

16in Tuscany

16in Tuscany

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, corn, tomato, catupiry (Brazilian ricotta-like creamy cheese), and olives.

16in Florence

16in Florence

$21.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, catupiry (Brazilian ricotta-like creamy cheese), tomatoes and olives.

16in Venice

16in Venice

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, onion, tomato and olives.

16in Portuguesa

16in Portuguesa

$24.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, eggs, peppers, corn, onions, tomatoes and olives.

16in Milan

16in Milan

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, corn, tomatoes, onions and olives.

16in Verona

16in Verona

$24.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian salami, corn, onions, tomatoes and olives.

16in Sardinia

16in Sardinia

$24.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Canadian tenderloin, pineapple, grilled garlic, tomato and olives.

16in 4 Cheese

16in 4 Cheese

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan and catupiry

16in Vegetarian

16in Vegetarian

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, corn, peppers, onions, hearts of palm, onions, olives and tomatoes.

16in Napoli

16in Napoli

$20.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tuna, onion, black olives and tomatoes.

16in Marguerita

16in Marguerita

$19.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, sun-dried tomatoes, onions and olives.

16in House-style

16in House-style

$24.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, bacon, chicken, catupiry (Brazilian ricotta-like creamy cheese), corn, onion, tomato and olives.

16in Pompeii

16in Pompeii

$21.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, tomato and olives.

16in Brazilian

16in Brazilian

$24.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, picanha (rump steak), catupiry (Brazilian ricotta-like creamy cheese), onion, tomato and olives.

16in Genova

16in Genova

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni.

Plain pizza

Plain pizza

$20.00

18" Pizzas

18in Tuscany

18in Tuscany

$25.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, corn, tomato, catupiry (Brazilian ricotta-like creamy cheese), and olives.

18in Florence

18in Florence

$24.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, catupiry (Brazilian ricotta-like creamy cheese), tomatoes and olives.

18in Venice

18in Venice

$20.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, onion, tomato and olives.

18in Portuguesa

18in Portuguesa

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, eggs, peppers, corn, onions, tomatoes and olives.

18in Milan

18in Milan

$25.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, corn, tomatoes, onions and olives.

18in Verona

18in Verona

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian salami, corn, onions, tomatoes and olives.

18in Sardinia

18in Sardinia

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Canadian tenderloin, pineapple, grilled garlic, tomato and olives.

18in 4 Cheese

18in 4 Cheese

$24.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan and catupiry

18in Vegetarian

18in Vegetarian

$21.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, corn, peppers, onions, hearts of palm, onions, olives and tomatoes.

18in Napoli

18in Napoli

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tuna, onion, black olives and tomatoes.

18in Marguerita

18in Marguerita

$21.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, sun-dried tomatoes, onions and olives.

18in House-style

18in House-style

$28.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, bacon, chicken, catupiry (Brazilian ricotta-like creamy cheese), corn, onion, tomato and olives.

18in Pompeii

18in Pompeii

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, tomato and olives.

18in Brazilian

18in Brazilian

$28.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, picanha (rump steak), catupiry (Brazilian ricotta-like creamy cheese), onion, tomato and olives.

18in Genova

18in Genova

$20.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni.

Plain pizza

Plain pizza

$22.00

14" Pizzas

14in Romeo and Juliet

14in Romeo and Juliet

$18.00

Mozzarella, condensed milk and guava

14in Strawberry with Brigadeiro

14in Strawberry with Brigadeiro

$18.00

Mozzarella, condensed milk, strawberry and brigadeiro

14in Banana

14in Banana

$18.00

Mozzarella, condensed milk, nutella or cinnamon.

14in Pineapple with Dulce de Leche

14in Pineapple with Dulce de Leche

$18.00

Mozzarella, condensed milk, pineapple and dulce de leche

14in Ice Cream

14in Ice Cream

$18.00

Mozzarella, condensed milk, nutella and vanilla ice cream.

16" Pizzas

16in Romeo and Juliet

16in Romeo and Juliet

$20.00

Mozzarella, condensed milk and guava

16in Strawberry with Brigadeiro

16in Strawberry with Brigadeiro

$20.00

Mozzarella, condensed milk, strawberry and brigadeiro

16in Banana

16in Banana

$20.00

Mozzarella, condensed milk, nutella or cinnamon.

16in Pineapple with Dulce de Leche

16in Pineapple with Dulce de Leche

$20.00

Mozzarella, condensed milk, pineapple and dulce de leche

16in Ice Cream

16in Ice Cream

$20.00

Mozzarella, condensed milk, nutella and vanilla ice cream.

18" Pizzas

18in Romeo and Juliet

18in Romeo and Juliet

$22.00

Mozzarella, condensed milk and guava

18in Strawberry with Brigadeiro

18in Strawberry with Brigadeiro

$22.00

Mozzarella, condensed milk, strawberry and brigadeiro

18in Banana

18in Banana

$22.00

Mozzarella, condensed milk, nutella or cinnamon.

18in Pineapple with Dulce de Leche

18in Pineapple with Dulce de Leche

$22.00

Mozzarella, condensed milk, pineapple and dulce de leche

18in Ice Cream

18in Ice Cream

$22.00

Mozzarella, condensed milk, nutella and vanilla ice cream.

Pasta

CARBONARA

CARBONARA

$18.00

Penne pasta, white sauce, bacon and chicken

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$17.00

Spaghetti, chicken, alfredo sauce

PASTA ON THE GRIDDLE

PASTA ON THE GRIDDLE

$18.00

Spaghetti, bacon, pepperoni, chicken, mozzarella, corn, onion, chopped parsley

SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS

SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS

$18.00

Spaghetti, meatballs, tomato sauce

French Fries

Regular French Fries

Regular French Fries

$7.00
French Fries w Cheese & Bacon

French Fries w Cheese & Bacon

$9.00

Hamburgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Bun, beef patty, mozzarella, tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.00

Bun, beef patty, mozzarella, bacon jam, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Bun, crispy chicken, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

X-All Burger

X-All Burger

$11.00

Bun, beef patty, bacon jam, mozzarella, egg, shredded chicken, ham, lettuce, tomato, corn, potato straw.

Double Burger

Double Burger

$11.00

Bun, double beef patties, double mozzarella and bacon jam.

Grand Pichanha

$12.00

Bun, finely chopped rump steak on the griddle, onion and cheddar.

Lombo Special

$11.00

Freshly Squeezed Juices

Orange Juice

$5.00

Lemon Juice

$5.00

Brazilian Lemonade

$6.00

Canned Drinks

Strawberry Juice

$3.00

Passionfruit Juice

$3.00

Cashew Juice

$3.00

Grape Juice

$3.00

Can Coke

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.10

Sparkling water

$3.00

Can Guarana Antartica

$3.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Can Ginger Ale

$2.00

Can Diet coke

$2.00

Can Orange Fanta

$2.00

Coke 2Lt

$4.00

Fanta Laranja 2Lt

$4.00

Guarana Antc 2Lt

$4.00

Sprite 2Lt

$4.00

monster

$3.10

Apple Juice 200ml

$2.80

Portions

Picanha na chapa (top sirloin cap on the stone)

Picanha na chapa (top sirloin cap on the stone)

$24.90
File de tilapia (Tilapia Filet)

File de tilapia (Tilapia Filet)

$18.90

Linguica com mandioca (Brazilian sausage)

$18.90

Smoothies

Morango

$5.00

Manga

$5.00

Morango com Banana

$5.00

Torresmo

com abacaxi

$28.00

sem abacaxi

$24.00
Restaurant info

All the pies at Pizza on the Stone not only are made on a Vulcanic stone but are served directly on your table literally on a hot stone so that you can experience the last piece still crunchy and hot. Rodizio is a relay of slices where the waiter brings to your table all sorts of pizzas and other delicious food for a flat fee. It will be an amazing experience. Dine-in, take out and delivery are available.

Location

140 Brighton Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07724

