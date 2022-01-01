Pizzarello Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wood Fired Pizza & Italian Restaurant We cater private events, birthdays ,corporate events, weddings.
Location
11735 sw 147th ave, Miami, FL 33196
