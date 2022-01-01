Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzarello Restaurant

No reviews yet

11735 sw 147th ave

Miami, FL 33196

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pistachio Panna Cotta

Antipasti

Pomodorini Bruschetta

$7.99

Toasted bread topped with tomatoes, basil and garlic.

Avocado Bruschetta

$7.99

Toasted bread topped with avocado, tomatoes and brie cheese.

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$15.99

Prosciutto di parma and fior di latte mozzarella.

Salmon Carpaccio

$12.99

Thinly sliced salmon, capers, diced onions, shaved parmesan cheese, drizzled with EVOO.

Burrata

$14.99

Calamari Fritti

$12.99

Crispy rings served with spicy marinara sauce.

Mussels & Clams

$12.99

Choice of marinara or white wine sauce.

Homemade Meatballs

$8.50

3 Meatballs topped with ricotta cheese.

Antipasto Misto

$15.99

Prosciutto, salami, mozzarella & brie cheese, kalamata & focaccia.

Soup of the Day

$7.99

Salads

Della Casa

$9.99

Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber with homemade italian dressing.

Caesar

$8.99

Lettuce, crutons, parmesan cheese with ceasar dressing.

Di Salmone

$13.99

Arugula, artichokes, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan cheese, grilled salmon with lemon dressing.

Caprese

$12.99

Tomato, mozzarella cheese, balsamic vinegar with olive oil.

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

3 Chicken tenders with fries.

Spaghetti Alfredo

$8.99

Spaghetti with white sauce.

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$8.99

Spaghetti with red sauce.

Spaghetti Meatballs

$8.99

Spaghetti with red sauce and meatballs.

Star Pizza

$8.99

Children sized pizza with tomato sauce & mozzarella.

Mozarella Sticks

$8.99

6 Breaded mozzarella sticks, deep fried served with marinara sauce.

Patatine

$6.99

Plain French Fries. Add parmesan cheese & truffle oil: $1.00.

Pizza

Classica

$11.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella.

Diavola

$12.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.

Margherita

$13.99

Tomato sauce, basil, fior di latte, evoo.

Prosciutto Di Parma

$15.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, parmigiano reggiano.

Di Carne

$14.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham.

Ortolana

$14.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, cherry tomatoes

Cotto e Funghi

$14.99

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, mushrooms.

Hawaiana

$13.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple.

Sopressata

$16.99

Tomato sauce, burrata cheese, soppressata salami, spicy honey.

Toscana

$17.99

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms, ricotta.

Tartufata

$17.99

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, mushrooms, burrata, truffle sauce

Bianca

$13.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, parmigiano reggiano.

Quatro Formaggi

$14.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, gorgonzola, brie, parmigiano reggiano.

Primavera

$14.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms.

Pere e Gorgonzola

$17.99

Mozzarella, gorgonzola, pear, figs, truffle.

Chicken Pesto

$16.99

Capricciosa

$15.99

La Romana (Salty Pizza)

$15.99

Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Pasta

Spaghetti Garlic & Oil

$13.99

Sautéed fresh sliced garlic, EVOO & Italian parsley.

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$13.99

Homemade tomato sauce with diced tomato & fresh basil.

Spaghetti Bolognese

$14.99

Spaghetti pasta served with our homemade meat sauce.

Spaghetti Meat Balls

$14.99

Homemade meat balls served with mariana sauce.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$15.99

Sautéed pancetta, pecorino romano, egg creamy sauce & black pepper.

Lasagna Bolognese

$15.99

Classic homemade meat sauce lasagna.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Creamy Alfredo sauce. Served with fettuccine pasta.

Gnocchi

$14.99

Potato pasta with your choice of: Four cheese sauce, Tomato & basil sauce, Homemade meat sauce.

Penne alla Vodka

$15.99

Sautéed shallots flamed in a vodka creamy pink sauce served with penne pasta.

Fiocchi di Pera al Tartufo

$18.99

Fiocchi pasta filled with pear in a four cheese sauce, with a drizzle of truffle oil.

Penne Amatriciana

$17.99

Diced pancetta, sautéed with shallots onion, tomato, basil, with a splash of spicy marinara.

Spaghetti alla Puttanesca

$17.99

Sautéed sliced garlic, capers, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, chopped basil with a hint of anchovies in a light marinara sauce.

Chicken

Chicken al Limone

$16.99

Sautéed chicken cutlets with garlic butter lemon sauce served with linguine pasta.

Chicken Francese

$17.99

Egged chicken cutlets sautéed with shallots in a white wine lemon sauce served with linguine pasta.

Chicken Florentine

$17.99

Chicken cutlets topped with spinach, mozzorella cheese, sautéed with shalotts onion in a white creamy sauce served with linguiene pasta.

Chicken Marsala

$16.99

Sautéed chicken with mushroom and garlic in a marsala wine sauce. Served with spaghetti pasta.

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.99

Chicken cutlets breaded lightly with Italian herbs, baked with mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce, served with spaghetti pasta.

Chicken Saltimbocca

$17.99

Chicken topped with prosciutto, sage leaves & mozzarella cheese in a white wine sauce. Served with spaghetti pasta.

Risotto

Risotto Funghi e Tartufo

$18.99

Mixed mushrooms sautéed with shallots, flambe with brandy, touch of demi-glace, finished with butter, romano cheese & a drizzle of truffle oil.

Risotto Frutti di Mare

$24.99

Sautéed shrimp, clams, mussels, calamary in a fresh garlic lemon butter sauce or marinara sauce with Arborio rice.

Fish

Grouper Livornese

$23.99

Fresh filet of grouper sautéed with sliced garlic, kalamata olives, capers,cherry tomatoes, basil in a light marinara sauce served with linguine pasta.

Salmon Piccata

$21.99

Sautéed Salmon with garlic butter white lemon sauce, capers, Italian parsley served with linguine pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

Sautéed shrimp in a garlic lemon butter sauce, served with linguine pasta.

Shrimp Pesto

$18.99

Shrimp with homemade pesto sauce, served with fettuccine pasta.

Shrimp Toscana

$20.99

Shrimp sautéed with cherry tomatoes, arugula, garlic oil, white wine sauce, served with spaghetti pasta.

Linguine alle Vongole

$18.99

Clams sautéed with garlic oil, chopped Italian parsley with your choice of white wine sauce or marinara sauce.

Shrimp fra Diavolo

$18.99

Sautéed shrimp in a spicy marinara sauce, served with linguine pasta.

Ravioli

Porcini Ravioli

$18.99

Served with our signature mushroom truffle sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

$20.99

Served with our famous lobster cream sauce.

Desserts

Nutellino Calzone

$9.99

Calzone filled with nutella, topped with powdered sugar, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.

Nutellino Pizza

$10.99

Tiramisu

$8.99

Traditional Italian dessert made with lady fingers soaked in expresso, layered with mascarpone cheese, topped with chocolate shavings.

Limoncello Cake

$8.99

Pistachio Panna Cotta

$8.99

Pistachio cream topped with chopped pistachio and chocolate syrup

Vanilla Panna Cotta

$8.99

Torta al Chioccolato

$8.99

Gluten free chocolate cake.

Free Nutella Tuesday

Beverages

Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.00

Aqua Panna

$4.00

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Pellegrino Soda

$2.75

Espresso

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wood Fired Pizza & Italian Restaurant We cater private events, birthdays ,corporate events, weddings.

11735 sw 147th ave, Miami, FL 33196

