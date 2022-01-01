Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pizzaria 101 & Family Restaurant 16a Mashamoquet Rd

review star

No reviews yet

16 A Mashamoquet Rd

Pomfret, CT 06259

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$9.49

Buffalo Wings

$13.99+

Cheese Fries with Bacon

$9.49

Chicken Tenders

$9.49

Curly Fries

$4.99+

Fries (Copy)

$3.99+

Garlic Bread

$2.99+

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$3.99+

Garlic Stick Pizza

$11.99+

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.49

Mac bites

$9.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.49

Onion rings

$4.99+

Plain Wings

$13.99+

Potato Skins

$9.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99+

Calzones - CYO

Calzone

$10.49

Calzones - Specialty

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$14.99

California Calzone

$14.99

Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$14.99

Clam Sauce, Bacon, Onion Calzone

$14.99

Hawaiian Calzone

$14.99

Heart Smart Calzone

$14.99

House Special Calzone

$14.99

Meat Lover's Calzone

$14.99

Moussaka Calzone

$14.99

Pepperoni Ricotta Calzone

$14.99

Potato Calzone

$14.99

Spinach Ricotta Calzone

$14.99

Steak Calzone

$14.99

Taco Calzone

$14.99

Veggie Lover's Calzone

$14.99

Daily Soup

Chicken Rice Soup

$4.49+

Chicken Cheddar Broccoli Soup

$4.99+

Cream of Mushroom Soup

$4.49+

Italian Wedding Soup

$4.49+

New England Clam Chowder

$4.99+

Vegetable Beef Soup

$4.49+

Daily Specials

Mango Habanero Wings

$13.99+

Sweet Chili Wings

$13.99+

Buffalo Chicken Ravioli

$9.99

Spicy Italian Wrap

$10.99

Seafood Special

$26.99

Dorito Taco Pizza

$14.99+

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Pastrami Rueben

$10.99

Cape Cod Wrap

$10.99

Oriental Chicken Stirfry

$13.99

Baked Fish with Crabmeat

$15.99

Big MAC Pizza

$14.99+

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Potato Skins

$11.99

Fish and Scallops Dinner

$16.99

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Caesar Burger

$10.99

Fried Shrimp and Scallop Dinner

$17.99

Crispy Tender Sandwich on a Bulky Roll

$10.99

Southwest Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Pizza Special

$14.99+

Zucchini Stick App

$9.99

Fried Shrimp Caesar Salad

$8.99+

Pepperoni Pizza Fries

$10.99

Taco Cheese Fries

$10.99

Steak and Cheese Fries

$11.99

#1 Special

$8.99

#2 Special

$9.99

#3 Special

$10.99

#4 Special

$11.99

#5 Special

$12.99

#6 Special

$13.99

#7 Special

$14.99

#8 Special

$15.99

#9 Special

$16.99

#10 Special

$23.99

Desserts

Apple Pie

$4.99

Boston Cream Pie

$5.99

Decadent Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Ice cream

$2.00

Italian Rainbow Cake

$5.99

Limoncello Cake

$5.99

Rice Pudding

$3.49+

Rice Pudding comes with Whipped Cream and Cinnamon unless specified

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.99

Extras

1 Meatball

$1.00

2 Meatballs

$2.00

Baked meatballs 3 sauce and cheese

$4.00

Chips

$1.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Misc

$1.50

Misc

$2.00

Misc

$3.00

From the Grill

16 oz Monster Burger with Cheese

$12.99

16oz burger that comes with bacon and mushrooms.

Bacon Blue Burger

$11.99

Comes with crumbled blue cheese, bacon and onions.

Burger Platter

$10.79

Cheese Burger Platter

$10.99

Super Dog Platter

$6.49

Taco Super Dog Platter

$8.99

Texan burger

$11.99

Comes with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings and bbq sauce..

Gluten Free/Cauliflower Pizza

Cookies Cauliflower Pizza

$15.49

Caramelized onions, gorgonzola cheese & chicken

The Village Pizza

$15.49

Roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli & feta cheese

The Zeus Pizza

$15.49

Cauliflower crust, chicken, tomatoes & white sauce

Veg Out Pizza

$15.49

Spinach, artichokes, garlic. White or red sauce

Greek Corner

Chicken Gyro Platter

$10.99

Chicken Souvlaki Dinner over Rice

$15.99

Lamb Gyro Platter

$10.99

Spinach Pie with Greek Salad

$12.99

Grinders

BLT Grinder

$6.99+

Cheeseburger Grinder

$7.99+

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$6.99+

Chicken D’Angelo Grinder

$7.99+

Chicken Parm Grinder

$6.99+

Eggplant Grinder

$6.99+

Genoa Grinder

$6.99+

Ham Grinder

$6.99+

House Special Grinder

$7.99+

Italian Grinder

$6.99+

Meatball Grinder

$6.99+

Meatless Grinder

$6.49+

Pastrami Grinder

$7.99+

Roast beef Grinder

$7.99+

Salami Grinder

$6.99+

Sausage Grinder

$6.99+

Steak Grinder

$7.99+

Tuna Grinder

$6.99+

Turkey Grinder

$6.99+

Veal Grinder

$7.99+

Italian Specialties

Baked Manicotti

$12.99

Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$14.99

Eggplant Parm

$13.99

Lasagna

$14.99

Pasta with Chicken Wings

$17.99

Pasta with Meatball and Sausage

$13.99

Pasta with Meatballs

$12.99

Pasta with Sauce

$10.99

Pasta with Sausage

$12.99

Veal Parmesan Dinner

$18.99

Party Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Party Pizza

$47.99

Topped with BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and chicken meat. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance

Buffalo Chicken Party Pizza

$47.99

Buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance

California Party Pizza

$47.99

Artichoke hearts, black olives. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance

Cheese Party Pizza

$24.99

Classic cheese or create your own pizza. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance

Chicken Alfredo Party Pizza

$47.99

Broccoli & Mozzarella. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance

Clam Sauce, Bacon, Onion Party Pizza

$47.99

Must be ordered 24 hours in advance

Hawaiian Party Pizza

$44.99

Pineapple, Ham & Cherries. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance

Heart Smart Party Pizza

$47.99

Onions, peppers, fresh mushrooms, fresh broccoli. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance

House Special Party Pizza

$47.99

Pepperoni, Hamburger, sausage, mushrooms, onions & peppers. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance

Meat Lover's Party Pizza

$47.99

Ham, Hamburger, bacon, sausage & pepperoni. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance

Moussaka Party Pizza

$47.99

Hamburger, eggplant & marinara sauce. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance

Pepperoni & Ricotta Party Pizza

$47.99

Tomatoes, garlic & basil. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance

Potato Party Pizza

$47.99

Alfredo Sauce, Broccoli, Bacon & Potato. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance

Spinach & Ricotta Party Pizza

$47.99

Tomatoes, garlic & basil. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance

Steak Party Pizza

$47.99

Mushrooms, peppers & onions. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance

Taco Party Pizza

$47.99

With taco meat topped with mozzarella cheese & after cooking topped with lettuce, tomatoes, chips. Served with sour cream & salsa. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance

Veggie Lover's Party Pizza

$47.99

Onions, mushrooms, peppers, olives & tomatoes. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance

Poultry

Buffalo Tender Dinner

$12.99

Fried Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Tender Dinner

$12.99

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$8.99+

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Chef Salad

$8.99+

Cobb Salad

$8.99+

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Greek Salad

$8.99+

Lettuce, Pepperoncini, Olives, Feta, and Green Peppers. Served with Garlic Bread

Honey Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Taco Salad

$8.99+

Tossed Salad

$7.99

Tossed Salad with Chicken

$8.99+

Tuna Salad

$8.99+

Sandwiches/Clubs

BLT Sandwich

$10.99

Cheeseburger Club

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Grilled Cheese with Tomato

$6.99

Ham Club

$11.99

Ham Sandwich

$10.99

Pastrami Sandwich

$10.99

Roast Beef Club

$12.99

Roast beef Sandwich

$11.99

Tuna Club

$11.99

Tuna Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Club

$11.99

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Seafood

Baked Fish Dinner

$15.99

Baked Scallop Dinner

$17.99

Fish and Chips

$14.99

Fried Clam Strip Platter

$12.99

Fried Sea Scallops

$17.99

Fried Shrimp Platter

$13.99

Seafood Platter

$24.99

Specialty Pizza

Small 10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Topped with BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and chicken meat

Small 10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese

Small 10" California Pizza

$14.99

Artichoke hearts, black olives

Small 10" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.99

Broccoli & Mozzarella

Small 10" Clam Sauce Bacon Onion Pizza

$14.99

Small 10" Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99

Pineapple, Ham & Cherries

Small 10" Heart Smart Pizza

$14.99

Onions, peppers, fresh mushrooms, fresh broccoli

Small 10" House Special Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, Hamburger, sausage, mushrooms, onions & peppers

Small 10" Meat Lover's Pizza

$14.99

Ham, Hamburger, bacon, sausage & pepperoni.

Small 10" Moussaka Pizza

$14.99

Hamburger, eggplant & marinara sauce

Small 10" Pepperoni & Ricotta Pizza

$14.99

Tomatoes, garlic & basil

Small 10" Potato Pizza

$14.99

Alfredo Sauce, Broccoli, Bacon & Potato

Small 10" Spinach & Ricotta Pizza

$14.99

Tomatoes, garlic & basil

Small 10" Steak Pizza

$14.99

Mushrooms, peppers & onions

Small 10" Taco Pizza

$14.99

With taco meat topped with mozzarella cheese & after cooking topped with lettuce, tomatoes, chips. Served with sour cream & salsa

Small 10" Veggie Lover's Pizza

$14.99

Onions, mushrooms, peppers, olives & tomatoes

Large 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Topped with BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and chicken meat

Large 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese

Large 16" California Pizza

$23.99

Artichoke hearts, black olives

Large 16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$23.99

Broccoli & Mozzarella

Large 16" Clam Sauce Bacon Onion Pizza

$23.99

Large 16" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

Pineapple, Ham & Cherries

Large 16" Heart Smart Pizza

$23.99

Onions, peppers, fresh mushrooms, fresh broccoli

Large 16" House Special Pizza

$23.99

Pepperoni, Hamburger, sausage, mushrooms, onions & peppers

Large 16" Meat Lover's Pizza

$23.99

Ham, Hamburger, bacon, sausage & pepperoni.

Large 16" Moussaka Pizza

$23.99

Hamburger, eggplant & marinara sauce

Large 16" Pepperoni & Ricotta Pizza

$23.99

Tomatoes, garlic & basil

Large 16" Potato Pizza

$23.99

Alfredo Sauce, Broccoli, Bacon & Potato

Large 16" Spinach & Ricotta Pizza

$23.99

Tomatoes, garlic & basil

Large 16" Steak Pizza

$23.99

Mushrooms, peppers & onions

Large 16" Taco Pizza

$23.99

With taco meat topped with mozzarella cheese & after cooking topped with lettuce, tomatoes, chips. Served with sour cream & salsa

Large 16" Veggie Lover's Pizza

$23.99

Onions, mushrooms, peppers, olives & tomatoes

Traditional Pizza

Small 10" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Small 10" 1 Topping

$11.49

Small 10" 2 Topping

$12.49

Small 10" 3 Topping

$12.99

Small 10" 4 Topping

$13.49

Large 16" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Large 16" 1 Topping

$16.99

Large 16" 2 Topping

$18.49

Large 16" 3 Topping

$19.49

Large 16" 4 Topping

$20.49

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken unless otherwise specified.

Ham Wrap

$10.99

Mediterranean Wrap

$10.99

Roast beef Wrap

$11.99

Steak Wrap

$11.99

Taco Wrap

$10.99

Tuna Wrap

$10.99

Turkey Wrap

$10.99

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Veggie Wrap includes lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers,mushrooms,olives, provolone cheese.

Beer

Domestic

$4.50

IPA

$6.50

Imported

$5.50

Bottles

20oz Soda

$2.49

20oz Water

$1.99

2lt Soda

$3.49

Glass Coke

$2.49

Vitamin Water

$2.49

Juice

$2.49

Seltzer Water

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.49

Fountain

Sprite

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$2.49

Ginger ale

$2.49

Raspberry Tea

$2.49

Blue Powerade

$2.49

Unsweetened Tea

$2.49

Hot Drinks

Hot Tea

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Hot Coffee

$2.49

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Strawberry Milk

$2.25

Regular Milk

$2.25

Wine

Glass

$6.50

Bottle

$18.99

Senior/Kid

S. Buffalo Tender

$8.99

S. Cheese Ravioli

$7.99

S. Cheeseburger Platter

$8.99

S. Chicken Tender

$8.99

S. Fish and Chips

$8.99

S. Grilled cheese

$6.79

S. Hamburger Platter

$8.49

S. Hot Dog

$6.49

S. Spaghetti with Meatball

$7.79

S. Spaghetti with Sauce

$6.79

S. Spaghetti with Sausage

$7.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We are open for takeout, delivery and inside and outside dine in service!

Location

16 A Mashamoquet Rd, Pomfret, CT 06259

Directions

Gallery
Pizzaria 101 & Family Restaurant image
Pizzaria 101 & Family Restaurant image
Pizzaria 101 & Family Restaurant image

Map
