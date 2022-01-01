- Home
Pizzaria 101 & Family Restaurant 16a Mashamoquet Rd
16 A Mashamoquet Rd
Pomfret, CT 06259
Appetizers
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Wings
Cheese Fries with Bacon
Chicken Tenders
Curly Fries
Fries (Copy)
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Garlic Stick Pizza
Jalapeño Poppers
Mac bites
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion rings
Plain Wings
Potato Skins
Sweet Potato Fries
Calzones - CYO
Calzones - Specialty
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
California Calzone
Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Clam Sauce, Bacon, Onion Calzone
Hawaiian Calzone
Heart Smart Calzone
House Special Calzone
Meat Lover's Calzone
Moussaka Calzone
Pepperoni Ricotta Calzone
Potato Calzone
Spinach Ricotta Calzone
Steak Calzone
Taco Calzone
Veggie Lover's Calzone
Daily Soup
Daily Specials
Mango Habanero Wings
Sweet Chili Wings
Buffalo Chicken Ravioli
Spicy Italian Wrap
Seafood Special
Dorito Taco Pizza
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Pastrami Rueben
Cape Cod Wrap
Oriental Chicken Stirfry
Baked Fish with Crabmeat
Big MAC Pizza
Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Potato Skins
Fish and Scallops Dinner
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
Caesar Burger
Fried Shrimp and Scallop Dinner
Crispy Tender Sandwich on a Bulky Roll
Southwest Chicken Salad
Pizza Special
Zucchini Stick App
Fried Shrimp Caesar Salad
Pepperoni Pizza Fries
Taco Cheese Fries
Steak and Cheese Fries
#1 Special
#2 Special
#3 Special
#4 Special
#5 Special
#6 Special
#7 Special
#8 Special
#9 Special
#10 Special
Desserts
Extras
From the Grill
16 oz Monster Burger with Cheese
16oz burger that comes with bacon and mushrooms.
Bacon Blue Burger
Comes with crumbled blue cheese, bacon and onions.
Burger Platter
Cheese Burger Platter
Super Dog Platter
Taco Super Dog Platter
Texan burger
Comes with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings and bbq sauce..
Gluten Free/Cauliflower Pizza
Greek Corner
Grinders
BLT Grinder
Cheeseburger Grinder
Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Chicken D’Angelo Grinder
Chicken Parm Grinder
Eggplant Grinder
Genoa Grinder
Ham Grinder
House Special Grinder
Italian Grinder
Meatball Grinder
Meatless Grinder
Pastrami Grinder
Roast beef Grinder
Salami Grinder
Sausage Grinder
Steak Grinder
Tuna Grinder
Turkey Grinder
Veal Grinder
Italian Specialties
Party Pizzas
BBQ Chicken Party Pizza
Topped with BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and chicken meat. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance
Buffalo Chicken Party Pizza
Buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance
California Party Pizza
Artichoke hearts, black olives. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance
Cheese Party Pizza
Classic cheese or create your own pizza. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance
Chicken Alfredo Party Pizza
Broccoli & Mozzarella. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance
Clam Sauce, Bacon, Onion Party Pizza
Must be ordered 24 hours in advance
Hawaiian Party Pizza
Pineapple, Ham & Cherries. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance
Heart Smart Party Pizza
Onions, peppers, fresh mushrooms, fresh broccoli. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance
House Special Party Pizza
Pepperoni, Hamburger, sausage, mushrooms, onions & peppers. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance
Meat Lover's Party Pizza
Ham, Hamburger, bacon, sausage & pepperoni. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance
Moussaka Party Pizza
Hamburger, eggplant & marinara sauce. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance
Pepperoni & Ricotta Party Pizza
Tomatoes, garlic & basil. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance
Potato Party Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, Broccoli, Bacon & Potato. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance
Spinach & Ricotta Party Pizza
Tomatoes, garlic & basil. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance
Steak Party Pizza
Mushrooms, peppers & onions. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance
Taco Party Pizza
With taco meat topped with mozzarella cheese & after cooking topped with lettuce, tomatoes, chips. Served with sour cream & salsa. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance
Veggie Lover's Party Pizza
Onions, mushrooms, peppers, olives & tomatoes. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance
Poultry
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Chef Salad
Cobb Salad
Dinner Salad
Greek Salad
Lettuce, Pepperoncini, Olives, Feta, and Green Peppers. Served with Garlic Bread
Honey Crispy Chicken Salad
Taco Salad
Tossed Salad
Tossed Salad with Chicken
Tuna Salad
Sandwiches/Clubs
Seafood
Specialty Pizza
Small 10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Topped with BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and chicken meat
Small 10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese
Small 10" California Pizza
Artichoke hearts, black olives
Small 10" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Broccoli & Mozzarella
Small 10" Clam Sauce Bacon Onion Pizza
Small 10" Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, Ham & Cherries
Small 10" Heart Smart Pizza
Onions, peppers, fresh mushrooms, fresh broccoli
Small 10" House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, Hamburger, sausage, mushrooms, onions & peppers
Small 10" Meat Lover's Pizza
Ham, Hamburger, bacon, sausage & pepperoni.
Small 10" Moussaka Pizza
Hamburger, eggplant & marinara sauce
Small 10" Pepperoni & Ricotta Pizza
Tomatoes, garlic & basil
Small 10" Potato Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, Broccoli, Bacon & Potato
Small 10" Spinach & Ricotta Pizza
Tomatoes, garlic & basil
Small 10" Steak Pizza
Mushrooms, peppers & onions
Small 10" Taco Pizza
With taco meat topped with mozzarella cheese & after cooking topped with lettuce, tomatoes, chips. Served with sour cream & salsa
Small 10" Veggie Lover's Pizza
Onions, mushrooms, peppers, olives & tomatoes
Large 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Topped with BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and chicken meat
Large 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese
Large 16" California Pizza
Artichoke hearts, black olives
Large 16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Broccoli & Mozzarella
Large 16" Clam Sauce Bacon Onion Pizza
Large 16" Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, Ham & Cherries
Large 16" Heart Smart Pizza
Onions, peppers, fresh mushrooms, fresh broccoli
Large 16" House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, Hamburger, sausage, mushrooms, onions & peppers
Large 16" Meat Lover's Pizza
Ham, Hamburger, bacon, sausage & pepperoni.
Large 16" Moussaka Pizza
Hamburger, eggplant & marinara sauce
Large 16" Pepperoni & Ricotta Pizza
Tomatoes, garlic & basil
Large 16" Potato Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, Broccoli, Bacon & Potato
Large 16" Spinach & Ricotta Pizza
Tomatoes, garlic & basil
Large 16" Steak Pizza
Mushrooms, peppers & onions
Large 16" Taco Pizza
With taco meat topped with mozzarella cheese & after cooking topped with lettuce, tomatoes, chips. Served with sour cream & salsa
Large 16" Veggie Lover's Pizza
Onions, mushrooms, peppers, olives & tomatoes
Traditional Pizza
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken unless otherwise specified.
Ham Wrap
Mediterranean Wrap
Roast beef Wrap
Steak Wrap
Taco Wrap
Tuna Wrap
Turkey Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Veggie Wrap includes lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers,mushrooms,olives, provolone cheese.
Bottles
Fountain
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We are open for takeout, delivery and inside and outside dine in service!
