245 E Commerce Pizzaritas

245 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX 78205

Margaritas

20oz. Margarita

20oz. Margarita

$12.00

Fresh Fruit Flavors & Fun (Mango, Peach, Chamoy, Tamarind, Big Red)

1 Gallon Margarita

1 Gallon Margarita

$74.95

1 Gallon of our freshly made margaritas. Choose any flavor, sit back and enjoy!

Appetizers

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$11.99

Buuttery garlic bread topped with four cheese blend and oregano. Served with warm marinara.

6 Bread Sticks

6 Bread Sticks

$8.50

Buttery garlic bread topped with grated parmesan and served with warm marinara.

12 Bread Sticks

12 Bread Sticks

$12.25

Buttery garlic bread topped with grated parmesan and served with warm marinara.

Salad, Soup, Etc.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Crispy romaine lettuce tosssed in house made Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, and crispy croutons.

Italian Entree

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$15.75

Fresh ziti, mixed with marinara and Ricotta cheese. Topped with four cheese blend, and served with a buttery bread stick.

Wings

5 Traditional Wings

5 Traditional Wings

$9.95

Bone in wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery & Carrots. Your choice of dressing.

10 Traditional Wings

10 Traditional Wings

$12.95

Bone in wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery & carrots. Your choice of dressing.

5 Boneless Wings

5 Boneless Wings

$7.95

Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery & carrots. Your choice of dressing.

10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$9.95

Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery & carrots. Your choice of dressing.

Handmade Pizza

Slice of Cheese Pizza

Slice of Cheese Pizza

$3.00

Fresh dough topped with house made marainara and four cheese blend.

Slice of Pepperoni Pizza

Slice of Pepperoni Pizza

$3.25

Fresh dough topped with house made marainara and four cheese blend and pepperoni.

12" Medium Cheese Pizza

12" Medium Cheese Pizza

$11.25

Fresh dough topped with house made marainara and four cheese blend.

12" Medium Pepperoni Pizza

12" Medium Pepperoni Pizza

$13.25

Fresh dough topped with house made marainara and four cheese blend and pepperoni.

16" Large Cheese Pizza

16" Large Cheese Pizza

$15.75

Fresh dough topped with house made marainara and four cheese blend.

16" Large Pepperoni Pizza

16" Large Pepperoni Pizza

$19.25

Fresh dough topped with house made marainara and four cheese blend and pepperoni.

10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Pizza

10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$12.99

Cauliflower crust topped with house made marinara and four cheese blend. Add toppings to make it your own.

Personal Cheese

$9.00

Personal Pepperoni

$10.00

Specialty Pizza

12" Medium Veggie Pizza

$14.75

Fresh dough topped with homemade marinara, four cheese blend mozzarella, green & yellow bell peppers, black olives, red onion, and Portabella mushrooms.

12" Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

12" Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.75

Fresh dough topped with homemade marinara, four cheese blend mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian Sausage, Beef Crumble and bacon bits.

16" Large Veggie Pizza

$19.75

Fresh dough topped with homemade marinara, four cheese blend mozzarella, green & yellow bell peppers, black olives, red onion, and Portabella mushrooms.

16" Large Meat Lovers Pizza

16" Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$26.75

Fresh dough topped with homemade marinara, four cheese blend mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian Sausage, Beef Crumble and bacon bits.

Personal Veggie

$11.00

Personal Meat Lovers

$13.00

Combos

The Original Combo

The Original Combo

$12.25

Two slices of either Cheese or Pepeproni Pizza, served with a Caesar salad and a fountain drink.

The Gameday Combo

The Gameday Combo

$16.75

Two slices of either Cheese or Pepeproni Pizza, served with 5 BONELESS wings and a fountain drink.

Pasta Combo

Pasta Combo

$16.25

Baked ziti italian Entree served with a breadstick, Caesar salad, and a fountain drink.

Juicy Burgers

RitaBurger

RitaBurger

$13.95 Out of stock

Juicy 100% Angus beef served on a Rotella bun. We serve our burgers with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle slice. Hot fries on the side.

Beverages

1 Gallon Brewed Favorites

1 Gallon Brewed Favorites

$9.50
Bottled Pepsi

Bottled Pepsi

$3.25
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
Brewed Favorites

Brewed Favorites

$3.00

Fountain Pepsi

$3.00

Fountain Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Fountain Sierrra Mist

$3.00

Fountain Big Red

$3.00

Fountain Agave

$3.00

Bottled Gatorade

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Paco Taco Cup

$12.00

YARD CUP

$12.00

Rio Plaza Cup

$9.00

Dressings & Extras

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Lays selection

Dressings

$0.95

Choose your favorite

Marinara

$0.95

House made marinara

Side of Fries

$2.00

Fresg crispy potato fries

Side of Jalapenos

$0.50

Draft Beer

Draft Dos XX

$7.00

Draft Shiner

$7.00

Draft Yuengling

$7.25

Draft Miller

$6.25

Draft Michelob

$6.25

Draft Budlight

$6.25

Draft Modelo

$7.25

Draft Crawford Bock

$7.25

Michelada

$2.00

Adds tons of flavor to any beer. Tomato juices and spices add a kick to your beer.

Draft Love Street

$6.25

Draft Corona

$7.00

Dessert

Blue Sky Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Bulk Favorites

Family Sized Caesar Salad

$83.50

Crispy romaine lettuce tosssed in house made Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, and crispy croutons. Feeds 8

Party Pack 5# Boneless Wings

$95.40

Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery & carrots. Your choice of dressing.

Party Pack 20ct. Traditional Wings

$39.80

Bone in wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery & Carrots. Your choice of dressing.

Party Pack 40ct. Traditional WIngs

$79.60

Bone in wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery & Carrots. Your choice of dressing.

Party Pack 50ct. Traditional Wings

$99.50

Bone in wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery & Carrots. Your choice of dressing.

Shareable Pack Breadsticks 36ct.

$51.12

Buttery garlic bread topped with grated parmesan and served with warm marinara.

Shareable Pack Breadsticks 48ct.

$67.68

Buttery garlic bread topped with grated parmesan and served with warm marinara.

Baked Ziti Gigante (30 portion)

$390.00

Fresh ziti, mixed with marinara and Ricotta cheese. Topped with four cheese blend, and served with a buttery bread stick.

Baked Ziti Chico (15 portion)

$195.00

Fresh ziti, mixed with marinara and Ricotta cheese. Topped with four cheese blend, and served with a buttery bread stick.

Retail

PizzaRitas Shirt

$10.00+

PizzaRitas Shirt (

$10.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Freshest and best pizza on the Riverwalk. We have wings, salads, and pastas as well.

Location

245 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX, San Antonio, TX 78205

Directions

