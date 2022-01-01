Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Roto Highland Heights

23 Reviews

$

6139 Wilson Mills Rd

Highland Heights, OH 44143

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Just Cheese
Cheesy Sticks

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.99

Start with a Roto crust and top it with 1 cheese, up to 3 meats, unlimited veggies, seasoning and drizzles. We bake it at 750° in our rotating brick oven for about 3 minutes.

Specialty Pizzas

BBQ Yardbird

$9.99

BBQ Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Chicken, BBQ Sauce Drizzle

Buffalo Yardbird

$9.99

Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Gorgonzola, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce Drizzle

Just Cheese

$8.25

Choose your sauce and cheese.

I Know It Was You, Fredo

$9.99

Roto Alfredo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Italian Sausage, Roma Tomato, Red Onion

I'm In A Meeting

$9.99

Roto Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Meatball

Mac 'N Cheese

$9.99

Cheesy Macaroni 'N Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Cheddar Cheese

Madtown Luau

$9.99

Roto Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple

Pizza Salad

$10.99

Build your own Small Salad on top of a warm crust with Olive Oil and Parmesan

Roto Margherita

$9.99

Roto Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil Drizzle

The Veg

$9.99

Roto Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad - Regular

$9.49

Start with mixed greens or romaine and top it with 1 cheese, up to 3 meats, unlimited veggies, seasoning and dressing of your choice.

Build Your Own Salad - Small

$8.49

Start with mixed greens or romaine and top it with 1 cheese, up to 3 meats, unlimited veggies, seasoning and dressing of your choice.

Specialty Salads

Caesar Salad - Regular

$9.49

Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Caesar Salad - Small

$8.49

Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Roto Salad - Regular

$9.49

Mixed Greens, Pepperoni, Salami, Mushroom, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Shredded Parmesan

Roto Salad - Small

$8.49

Mixed Greens, Pepperoni, Salami, Mushroom, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Shredded Parmesan

Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.99

10-12 breaded boneless wings baked in our 750° oven. Drizzled with your favorite sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parm, Ranch, or try our new sauce Buffagarlicue. *Sorry, no split orders*

Traditional Oven-Roasted

$12.99

10 oven roasted, bone-in wings baked in our 750° oven. Drizzle your favorite sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parm, Ranch, or try our new sauce Buffagarlicue. A Gluten Free item. *Sorry, no split orders.*

Roto Sticks

Cheesy Sticks

$6.49

Garlic Parmesan Butter, Shredded Mozzarella Blend. Served with two dipping sauces.

Cinnamon Sweet Sticks

$6.49

Topped with a cinnamon sugar glaze and a vanilla icing drizzle.

Dipping Sauces

Roto Red Sauce

$1.25

Roto Alfredo Sauce

$1.25

Garlic Parmesan Butter

$1.25

Ranch Dipping Sauce

$1.25

Buffalo Dipping Sauce

$1.25

Buffalgarlicue Dipping Sauce

$1.25

Pesto Dipping Sauce

$1.25

BBQ Dipping Sauce

$1.25

Sweets

Chewy Marshmallow Bar

$2.25

Chewy Marshmallow Bar with browned butter and sea salt. Certified gluten-free and free of GMO’s and additives.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75

Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped- edged wonder.

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.75

All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors.

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Bottled Water

$2.25

Honest Tea 1/2 & 1/2

$2.49

Honest Tea Pomegranate

$2.49

Milk - Chocolate

$1.49

Milk - White

$1.49

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.49

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$2.49

San Pelegrino

$2.25

Vitamin Water XXX Zero

$2.49

Vitamin Water PWR-C Zero

$2.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Custom Pizzas and Salads made the way you want...fast.

Website

Location

Directions

