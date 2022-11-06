Restaurant header imageView gallery

PIZZA ROX

review star

No reviews yet

1880 N Congress Ave #150

Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
LIKE A VIRGIN - Cheese
MY SHARONA - Cheesy Garlic Bread

Signature Pizza's

LIKE A VIRGIN - Cheese

LIKE A VIRGIN - Cheese

$8.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

SUPER FREAK - BBQ Chicken

SUPER FREAK - BBQ Chicken

$10.00

BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion & BBQ Drizzle

I MELT WITH YOU - Vegetarian

I MELT WITH YOU - Vegetarian

$10.00

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Mushrooms, & Roasted Red Tomatoes

I WANNA ROX - Margherita

I WANNA ROX - Margherita

$10.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fior Di Latte, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Parmigiano Reggiano

ROXANNE - Vodka Margherita

ROXANNE - Vodka Margherita

$11.00

Vodka Cream Sauce, Garlic, Onions, Basil, Romano and Parmesan Cheese, Fior di Latte, Basil, Parmigiano-Reggiano and Extra Virgin Olive Oil Drizzle

BREAKFAST at TIFFANY'S - Egg & Cheese

BREAKFAST at TIFFANY'S - Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses, Sliced HB Eggs, Sweet Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Green Pepper, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mike's Hot Honey Drizzle

HOT for TEACHER - Soppressata & Mike's Hot Honey

HOT for TEACHER - Soppressata & Mike's Hot Honey

$11.00

Spicy San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fior Di Latte, Soppressata, Jalapenos & Mike's Hot Honey

VALLEY GIRL - Pesto Chicken

VALLEY GIRL - Pesto Chicken

$11.00

Basil Pesto, Fior Di Latte, Chicken Breast, Red Onion & Grape Tomatoes

GREAT BALLS of FIRE - Buffalo Chicken

GREAT BALLS of FIRE - Buffalo Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

Gluten-Free Breaded Chicken Breast, Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella & Ranch or Bleu Cheese Drizzle

HOTLINE BLING! - Bianca "White"

HOTLINE BLING! - Bianca "White"

$11.00

Mozzarella, Sweet Italian Sausage, Grass-Fed Meatballs (Gluten Free), Red Roasted Tomatoes, Spinach, Roasted Garlic & Basil Pesto Drizzle

PURPLE RAIN - Eggplant Parmesan

PURPLE RAIN - Eggplant Parmesan

$11.00

Ricotta Cheese, Eggplant w/ Italian-Breading, San Marzano Tomato Sauce Mozzarella & Oregano

OYE COMO VA - Mexican Chicken

OYE COMO VA - Mexican Chicken

$11.00

Mozzarella/Cheddar, Jalapenos & Red Onions, Black Olives & Grape Tomatoes, Chicken Breast, Topped w/ Tortilla Strips, Ranch & Sriracha Drizzle

ALL I NEED is a MIRACLE - Spinach & Artichoke Dip

ALL I NEED is a MIRACLE - Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Smoked Mozzarella, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Garlic, Tortilla Strips & Ranch Drizzle

ATOMIC PUNK - Hawaiian

ATOMIC PUNK - Hawaiian

$11.00

Spicy San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Jalapeños, Ham & Pineapple with Mike's Hot Honey

CALIFORNICATION - Prosciutto & Arugula

CALIFORNICATION - Prosciutto & Arugula

$12.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto, Arugula, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Parmigiano-Reggiano

STACY'S MOM Has Got it Going On - Prosciutto & Burrata

STACY'S MOM Has Got it Going On - Prosciutto & Burrata

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh Burrata “cold” Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Arugula, Prosciutto, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Drizzle & Balsamic Glaze Drizzle

CRAZY TRAIN - BBQ Pork Belly

CRAZY TRAIN - BBQ Pork Belly

$14.00

BBQ Sauce, Smoked Mozzarella, BBQ Pork Belly, Fire-Grilled Sweet Peaches, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic, Arugula & Mike’s Hot Honey Drizzle

DAY DRUNK - Vegan

DAY DRUNK - Vegan

$14.00Out of stock

Vegan Sausage, Vegan Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Banana Peppers & Sweet Pineapple

THE REAL SLIM SHADY - Mac & Cheese

THE REAL SLIM SHADY - Mac & Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Penne Pasta, Jack and Mozzarella Cheese Garlic, Paprika, & Chipotle Chili Pepper & Parmesan Reggiano

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.95

Build Your Pizza - includes Sauce & Cheese: And up to 4 Toppings

Brick Oven Chicken Wings

10 Piece

10 Piece

$18.49
20 Piece

20 Piece

$36.49

Calzone

Build Your Own Calzone

Build Your Own Calzone

$11.95

BYO Calzone - includes Sauce & Cheese: And up to 4 Toppings

Salad

BUST A MOVE - House “side” Salad

BUST A MOVE - House “side” Salad

$4.75

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Carrots & Grape Tomatoes

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$10.00

Dessert Pizza & Rox Stix

MY SHARONA - Cheesy Garlic Bread

MY SHARONA - Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.00

Garlic, Herbs & Cheese- ROX STIX w/San Marzano Tomato Sauce

POUR SOME SUGAR ON ME -Nutella Dessert

POUR SOME SUGAR ON ME -Nutella Dessert

$5.00

Nutella , Cinnamon-Sugar, Vanilla Glaze & Powdered Sugar

RASPBERRY BERET -Raspberry Dessert

RASPBERRY BERET -Raspberry Dessert

$5.00

Cinnamon-Sugar, Caramel, Raspberry & Powdered Sugar

WAKING UP IN VEGAS- Marshmallow Dessert

WAKING UP IN VEGAS- Marshmallow Dessert

$7.00

Mascarpone, Toasted Marshmallows, Nutella & Powdered Sugar

AMERICAN PIE -Apple Dessert

AMERICAN PIE -Apple Dessert

$7.50

Sliced Apples, Cinnamon-Sugar Spices & Vanilla Glaze Drizzle

WHITE WEDDING - Cannoli Dessert

WHITE WEDDING - Cannoli Dessert

$7.50

Cannoli Cream, Organic Strawberry & Banana, Nutella & Powdered Sugar

Cookies & Brownies

Double Fudge Brownie

Double Fudge Brownie

$3.00

Double Fudge Brownie

Drinks

Freestyle Fountain Soda

Freestyle Fountain Soda

$2.99

Coke Freestyle Machine Sodas

Acqua Panna Spring Water 500ml

Acqua Panna Spring Water 500ml

$3.49
San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

$3.49

Apple Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Craft Beer & Cider

1985 IPA - New Belgium Brewing

$6.50Out of stock

A-10 Red IPA - Copperpoint Brewing

$6.00Out of stock

American Pie - Blakes Hard Cider

$5.75Out of stock

Apricot Crush Cider - Ciderboys

$5.75

Bee's Squeeze- Copperpoint Brewing

$6.75

Blackberry Wild - Cider Boys

$5.75

Blonde Ale - Salty Crew

$5.75Out of stock

Clearwater Kolsch - Capt Lawrence Brewing

$5.75

Corona Extra - Cervecería Modelo

$4.75Out of stock

Dream Vision 16oz - Boulevard Brewing

$7.75Out of stock

El Chavo Mango - Blakes Hard Cider

$5.75

Elvis Juice Grapefruit IPA - Brew Dog

$6.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Blonde Ale - Glutenberg

$7.50

HighRidge IPA - Copperpoint Brewing

$7.00Out of stock

Hop Gun IPA - Funky Buddha

$6.25Out of stock

Hoppy Chulo Hazy IPA - Wynwood Brewing

$6.25Out of stock

IPA - LAGUNITAS (CA)

$5.75Out of stock

IPA

IPA1A - IPA - 26 Degrees Brewing

$6.50

LAGER - Copperpoint (FL)

$6.00

Landshark Lager - Landshark

$5.25

Little Sumpin Ale - LAGUNITAS (CA)

$5.75

LO-CA Tropical Blonde - The Tank Brewing

$5.75

Los Cayos Lager w/ Lime - Scofflaw Brewing Co

$6.50Out of stock

Love is Love Hefeweizen - Terrapin Beer

$5.75

Luau Passion Fruit Orange Guava IPA - Terrapin Brew

$6.75Out of stock

Peach County - Cider Boys

$5.75Out of stock

Peroni Lager - IT

$5.50Out of stock

Space Dust IPA - Elysian

$6.50

Spearfish Amber Ale - Florida Keys Brewing

$6.00

Strawberry Magic - Cider Boys

$5.75

Summer Style Blonde Ale - Harpoon Brewing

$5.75Out of stock

Tequila Ranch - Water Canned Cocktails

$5.75Out of stock

Triple Berry - UFO Brewing Co

$5.75

Tropic Slam - Boulevard Brewing

$5.75Out of stock

Two Heart Ale IPA - Bells Brewing

$6.00Out of stock

Vodka Seltzer - Truly (Various Flavors)

$6.50

Wine By the Bottle

BTL Clos du BOIS Sauvignon Blanc

BTL Clos du BOIS Sauvignon Blanc

$21.75Out of stock

Clos du BOIS Sauvignon Blanc

BTL Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.75

Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Menage a Trois - Red Blend

BTL Menage a Trois - Red Blend

$26.75Out of stock

Red Blend

Robert Mondavi - Chardonnay Private Selection

$22.00
BTL Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir

BTL Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir

$24.75

Underdog Cali - when opened, a delicious aroma of vanilla, after a while guava jam. Tanins low typical of PN, medium acidity and a nice flavour that remains a lot. Went well with assorted cheeses and sausages and bread. Excelent wine

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

🍕Artisan-Style 🌿Organic, Non-GMO, & Locally Sourced Ingredients 🍻Craft Beer & Wine come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1880 N Congress Ave #150, Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

