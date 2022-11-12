Pizzasaurus Rex

Lini 910 Labrusca Rosso lambrusco

$30.00

Lini's wines are renowned for their signature freshness and classic dry character. Thanks to Fabio Lini's artisanal approach to sparkling wine production, their bright red fruit and berryflavors are balanced by juicy minerality. Their clean but lingering finish makes them an ideal pairing for a wide variety of cuisines. Blend: 85% Salamino, 15% Ancellotta Bright ruby with a strong mousse of small bubbles. Fragrant aromas of blueberries and strawberry are similar to the flavors. Zingy acidity provides lift and clarity on the long bright finish. A blend of 85% Lambrusco Salamino and 15% Lambrusco Ancellotta made with secondary fermentation in autoclave for three months.