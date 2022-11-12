A map showing the location of Pizzasaurus RexView gallery
Pizza

Pizzasaurus Rex

138 Reviews

2322 K Street

Sacramento, CA 95816

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni Slice
Combo Pizza

PIZZA

Cheese Slice

$5.25

3 cheese blend (mozzarella, provolone, Swiss), ricotta and parmesan

Pepperoni Slice

$5.75

3 cheese blend, parmesan and pepperoni

Dino Slice

$6.00

Check Instagram for daily slice! @eatpizzasaurusrex

Cheese Pizza

$23.99

3 cheese blend (mozzarella, provolone, Swiss), ricotta and parmesan

Pepperoni Pizza

$26.99

3 cheese blend, parmesan and pepperoni

Dino Pizza

$28.00

Check Instagram for daily slice! @eatpizzasaurusrex

Combo Pizza

$31.99

RED SAUCE, THREE CHEESE BLEND, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, MUSHROOMS, OLIVES, ONIONS, BELL PEPPERS, BASIL.

Potato Pizza

$28.99

White sauce, three cheese blend, onions, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and fresh basil.

Veggie Pizza

$29.99

RED SAUCE, THREE CHEESE BLEND, ZUCCHINI, MUSHROOMS, OLIVES, ONIONS, SUN DRIED TOMATOES, FRESH BASIL.

Vegan Cheese Pizza

$27.99

RED SAUCE, VEGAN CHEESE, FRESH BASIL

Vegan Pepperoni Pizza

$28.99

RED SAUCE, VEGAN CHEESE, VEGAN PEPPERONI, FRESH BASIL

Vegan Combo Pizza

$33.99

VEGAN CHEESE, VEGAN PEPPERONI, MUSHROOMS, OLIVES, ONIONS, BELL PEPPERS, BASIL

Brunch & Bubbles

$12.00Out of stock

SALAD

Seasonal Salad

$8.00

SNACKS

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$6.50

Cup Of Soup

$4.00

Churro Sticks

$6.00

BEER

Montucky Cold Snack

$3.00

Peroni

$4.00Out of stock

ATHLETIC N/A

$6.00

101 Cider Sunlit Hops + Grapefruit

$6.00Out of stock

101- Scrumpy - Hazy Apple

$6.00Out of stock

101- Gunpowder Guava

$6.00Out of stock

101- Cactus Rosé

$6.00Out of stock

101- Hipster Brunch

$6.00Out of stock

Alvarado Hard Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock

A Hoppier California - Hoppy Kolsch

$7.00Out of stock

Neltranium Enforcer

$7.00Out of stock

Moonraker - Electric Lettuce

$7.00Out of stock

Cabanna Hammock

$8.00Out of stock

Aint No Party Like A Pizza Party

$7.00

Bizzarro

$9.00

JIANT BOOCH

$7.00Out of stock

Sm Jiant Hicamaya

$5.00Out of stock

Tripple Ipa

$8.00Out of stock

Cider

$8.00

BERG

$3.50

PLEASE PROVIDE PERSONAL GROWLER BLACK CHERRY CIDER

WINE

This is made from Barbera vines grown in the Colli Tortonesi in Piemonte. It’s a natural, non-filtered, everyday kind of vino. If Parker Posey were a wine she’d be Fuso: indie, hip, quirky, democratic and approachable. Classic cranberry and raspberry notes with zippy lemon-acidity and soft tannins. Lots of deliciousness for a deal. Goes With: Everything from hamburgers and pizza to carne asada tacos and spaghetti with meatballs. Organic, Unfiltered, Unfined, Wild Yeast Fermentation.

Mr. Brightside Gamay Blanc

$35.00

Picpoul

$35.00

St Rey Chenin

$32.00

Terlan Pinot Bianco

$38.00

Domaine Cavalier Sauv-Vio

$32.00

Groppolo White

$35.00

Hautes Parcelles

$36.00

Lieu Dit // Sauv Blanc

$34.00

Cremant Brut

$32.00

Ercole Rose

$32.00

Slippers Nouveau

$35.00

Marinara! Montepulciano

$45.00

Chateau Beaubois

$32.00

Lunaria Pet Nat

$34.00

La Miraja Grignolino

$35.00

Monte Rio Co Ferment

$40.00

Gulfi Cerasuolo

$38.00

Chianti Piazzano

$30.00

Ercole Barbera

$32.00
Lini 910 Labrusca Rosso lambrusco

Lini 910 Labrusca Rosso lambrusco

$30.00

Lini's wines are renowned for their signature freshness and classic dry character. Thanks to Fabio Lini's artisanal approach to sparkling wine production, their bright red fruit and berryflavors are balanced by juicy minerality. Their clean but lingering finish makes them an ideal pairing for a wide variety of cuisines. Blend: 85% Salamino, 15% Ancellotta Bright ruby with a strong mousse of small bubbles. Fragrant aromas of blueberries and strawberry are similar to the flavors. Zingy acidity provides lift and clarity on the long bright finish. A blend of 85% Lambrusco Salamino and 15% Lambrusco Ancellotta made with secondary fermentation in autoclave for three months.

Luigi Giordano

$36.00

Moody Zin

$40.00

Rolet arbois

$40.00

Vin De Soif

$32.00

Terratorium PN

$42.00

Frappato

$35.00

Love U Bunches Sang

$40.00

Angelo Nebbiolo

$35.00

N/A

COKE

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Liquid Death Sparkling

$3.50

Liquid Death Still

$3.50

Le Crox

$2.00Out of stock

Sparkling W

$3.50

Lrg Apple Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Sweet Green Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Hella Hydrated

$4.00

SAUCES

HOT HONEY

$0.50

SAUCE DINO

$0.50

RANCH 2 oz

$0.50

KID SHIRTS

Dauber

$3.00Out of stock

S-Green

$20.00Out of stock

M-Green

$20.00

L-Green

$20.00Out of stock

S-Heather

$20.00Out of stock

M-Heather

$20.00

L-Heather

$20.00

ADULT SHIRTS

S - Green

$25.00

M - Green

$25.00

L- Green

$25.00

XL - Green

$25.00

XXL - Green

$25.00

S - White

$25.00Out of stock

M - White

$25.00Out of stock

L - White

$25.00Out of stock

XL - White

$25.00Out of stock

XXL - White

$25.00Out of stock

HATS

PREX HAT

PREX HAT

$25.00

Dark Gray Beanie

$28.00Out of stock

Light Gray Beanie

$28.00Out of stock

Crewneck sweatshirts

Small Sandstone

$60.00

Medium Sandstone

$60.00

Large Sandstone

$60.00

XL Sandstone

$60.00

Small Green

$60.00

Medium Green

$60.00

Large Green

$60.00

XL Green

$60.00Out of stock

2XL Sandstone

$60.00Out of stock

2XL Green

$60.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2322 K Street, Sacramento, CA 95816

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Paesanos Midtown Sacramento
orange star4.0 • 3,329
1806 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Sacramento/Oak Park
orange star4.5 • 1,205
3413 Broadway Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Pete's 7 - 828 J Street
orange star4.1 • 294
828 J Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Luigi's Pizza Parlor
orange star4.2 • 2,392
3800 Stockton Blvd Sacramento, CA 95820
View restaurantnext
Rico's Italian Pizza - 2650 Northgate Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2650 Northgate Blvd Sacramento, CA 95833
View restaurantnext
Piatti - Sacramento
orange starNo Reviews
571 Pavilions Lane Sacramento, CA 95825
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
orange star4.5 • 8,423
1820 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Beast+Bounty
orange star4.4 • 3,407
1701 R St Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Paesanos Midtown Sacramento
orange star4.0 • 3,329
1806 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO
orange star4.1 • 2,806
2416 K St Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Natomas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
East Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston