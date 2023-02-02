Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Squad

review star

No reviews yet

2539 Webster Avenue

Bronx, NY 10458

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Garlick Knots

Garlick Knots

$2.25
Garlic Knots + Pepperoni & Cheese (5)

Garlic Knots + Pepperoni & Cheese (5)

$4.50
Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.00
Regular season Fries

Regular season Fries

$4.50
Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$8.95
Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$8.95
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$9.50
Beef Patty

Beef Patty

$3.00
Beef Patty w/ coco bread

Beef Patty w/ coco bread

$5.25
Tostones

Tostones

$5.50

Salads

Cesar Salad

$5.00
House Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Heroes

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$8.00
Sausage & Pepper Hero

Sausage & Pepper Hero

$8.00
Eggplant Hero

Eggplant Hero

$8.00
Philly Cheese Steak Hero

Philly Cheese Steak Hero

$8.00
Shrimp Hero

Shrimp Hero

$9.75
Grilled Chicken Hero

Grilled Chicken Hero

$8.00
Meat Ball Hero

Meat Ball Hero

$8.00
Dominican hot dog hero

Dominican hot dog hero

$8.00

Wings

Mini Wings (5 pcs)

Mini Wings (5 pcs)

$6.50
Small Wings (10 pcs)

Small Wings (10 pcs)

$13.50

Extra Wing Sauce

Desserts

Zeppoli

Zeppoli

$3.50

Cheese Cake

$5.50
Canoli

Canoli

$5.50

Flan

$5.50

Flan Coco

$5.50

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.00
Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.00
Shrimp Parmigiana

Shrimp Parmigiana

$14.75
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.50
Cheese Burger Deluxe

Cheese Burger Deluxe

$8.00
Chimi Deluxe

Chimi Deluxe

$8.95

Pastas

Lasagna

Lasagna

$13.00
Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$10.50
Penne Ala Vodka

Penne Ala Vodka

$11.50
Fettucine Alfredo

Fettucine Alfredo

$12.50

Spaghetti Marinara

$9.00
Spaghetti Meat Sause

Spaghetti Meat Sause

$10.50

Calzones-Rolls-Strombolis

Chicken Roll

Chicken Roll

$6.00
Sausage Roll

Sausage Roll

$6.00
Spinach Roll

Spinach Roll

$6.00
Broccoli Roll

Broccoli Roll

$6.00
Calzone w/ Cheese

Calzone w/ Cheese

$6.50
Calzone w/ Chicken

Calzone w/ Chicken

$7.95
Calzone w/ Sausage

Calzone w/ Sausage

$7.95
Veggie Stuffed Pizza

Veggie Stuffed Pizza

$6.95
Meat Stuffed Pizza

Meat Stuffed Pizza

$6.95
Chicken Panini

Chicken Panini

$6.95

Combo

Combo#1 (2) Special Slice & Soda

Combo#1 (2) Special Slice & Soda

$10.00

2 choice of available special slice

Combo#2. cheese burger deluxe w/soda

Combo#2. cheese burger deluxe w/soda

$8.00

Cheese Burger Deluxe & Soda

Combo#3 Dominican loaded hot dog w/ soda

Combo#3 Dominican loaded hot dog w/ soda

$8.00

Dominican Hot Dog Sandwich & Soda

Combo#4 Lg Cheese (5) Knots & 10 Wings

Combo#4 Lg Cheese (5) Knots & 10 Wings

$30.00

1 Lg Pie Cheese 1 Garlic Knots 10 Wings

Combo#5 (2) Small Pie's (1) Salad (10)Wings

Combo#5 (2) Small Pie's (1) Salad (10)Wings

$30.00

2 Small Pie's 1 Salad 10 Wings

Combo#6 (1)Reg Slice (5) Wings & Soda

Combo#6 (1)Reg Slice (5) Wings & Soda

$9.00

Regular Slice 5 Wings & Soda

NY Style Specialty Pizza

BYO Small

$10.00

BYO Medium

$15.00

BYO Large

$18.45

Special NY Pizza Large

$24.95

Veggie Pie Large

$24.95

Stuffed Pizza Large

$55.95

Chimi Pizza Large

$35.95

Chicken Caesar Pie Large

$34.95

Lsagña Pie Large

$24.95

Spinach w/Artichoke NY Pizza Large

$35.95

Cheese pie

$18.45

Pepperoni pie

$18.95

Hawaiian pie

$22.95

Ham corn

$22.95

Chicago or Sicilian Style

Cheese Pizza

$17.95

Special Pizza

$25.95

Sicilian 2 topping

$24.95

Slices

Specialty Slice

$4.80

Regular Slice

$3.50

Pepperoni Slice

$3.85

1 Topping Slice

$3.85

2 Topping Slice

$4.00

Sicilian Slice

$3.65

Gramma Slice

$4.00

Beverage

Can

$1.35

Water

$2.00

Snapple

$2.50

Lunch Specials

Lunch Pasta Dish

$7.00

Lunch Hot Hero

$5.50

4 pc Wings with French Fries

$6.00

Chicken Chimi with French Fries

$6.00

Beef Chimi with French Fries

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2539 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bobo's Crab Shack - (Fordham Bronx)
orange starNo Reviews
2450 Grand Concourse Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext
Clinton Hall - BX - 601 e189 st
orange starNo Reviews
601 e189 st Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext
Last Call Bar and Grill -  2421 Arthur Ave
orange starNo Reviews
 2421 Arthur Ave Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext
Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
orange star4.5 • 2,812
600 E 187th St Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext
New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
2 W. Kingsbridge Rd. Bronx, NY 10468
View restaurantnext
Antonio's Trattoria
orange starNo Reviews
2370 Belmont Ave Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bronx

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
orange star4.5 • 2,812
600 E 187th St Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext
Caridad Williamsbridge
orange star4.1 • 1,573
1436 Williamsbridge rd Bronx, NY 10461
View restaurantnext
The Original Venice Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,374
772 E 149 Street Bronx, NY 10455
View restaurantnext
Fratilli's Pizza
orange star4.3 • 674
404 Hunts Point Ave Bronx, NY 10474
View restaurantnext
Sabor Latino - 4120 White Plains Rd
orange star4.1 • 370
4120 White Plains Rd bronx, NY 10466
View restaurantnext
Riverdale Steak House
orange star4.3 • 354
5700 Riverdale Ave Bronx, NY 10471
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bronx
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)
Whitestone
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Flushing
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston