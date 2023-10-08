Pizza Tanya 14401 Willow Ln Next to the Waterworks Aquatics Pool
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come, sit, and enjoy Orange County’s one and only dairy-kosher cuisine!
Location
14401 Willow Ln Next to the Waterworks Aquatics Pool, Huntington Beach, CA 92607
