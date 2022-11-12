- Home
Pizza Uncommon
1522 Win Hentschel Boulevard
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Current Uniquely Crafted Pizzas
Crab Rangoon ***Limited Edition
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mozzarella, House Crab Blend, Scallions, Wanton Strips, La Choy Sweet & Sour Sauce
Honey Apple Sausage ***Limited Edition
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Fresh Green Apples, Homemade Sausage, Arugula, Parmesan, Raw Honey
Bob Evan’s Loaded Potato ***Limited Edition
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Bob Evan’s Mashed Potatoes, Mozzarella, Asiago Cheese, Bacon, Scallions, Salt & Pepper
Elote (Mexican Street Corn) ***Limited Edition
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cotija Cheese, Goat Cheese, Fire Roasted Corn, Tajin Seasoning, Chipotle Mayo, Cilantro, Fresh Lime
Sweet Piggy ***Limited Edition
Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, BBQ Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Pineapple, Bacon
Shiitake Mushroom Truffle ***Limited Edition
Garlic White Sauce, Shiitake Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Parmesan, Black Winter Truffle Oil
Lemon Pepper Bianca
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Freshly Squeezed Lemon
Hot Honey Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Chile Infused Honey, Fresh Basil, Fresh Parmesan,
Vodka Sausage
Creamy Vodka Sauce, Homemade Sausage, Fresh Basil, Parmesan
CUSTOM (Create Your Own)
Create your own Pizza, or go 1/2 & 1/2 on any of our toppings.
Bianca
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fresh Parmesan, Sea Salt
Bacon Cheesy Mac
Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Bacon
Big Mac
Beef, Onion, Pickles, Bacon, Homemade Burger Seasoning, Sesame Seeds, Secret Sauce
Buffalo Cheesy Mac
Frank’s Hot Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Bacon
Caprese
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Sea Salt, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze
Caramel Apple Pie
Homemade Dough, Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, Apples, Brown Sugar Crumbles, Ghirardelli Salted Caramel
Cherry Crumble Pie
Homemade Dough, Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, Cherries, Brown Sugar Crumbles
Cheesy Piggy
Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Mac & Cheese, BBQ Pulled Pork, Bacon, Bread Crumbs, Parmesan
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing
Chicken Cajun Alfredo
Bertolli Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, Homemade Cajun Seasoning
Chipotle Mango Pork
Chipotle Citrus BBQ Sauce, BBQ Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Bacon, Mango
Chicken Lemon Pesto
Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Spinach, Parmesan, Freshly Juiced Lemon
Doritos Taco
Angus Beef, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Homemade Taco Seasoning, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos, Nacho Cheese
Everything
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Virginia Ham, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Banana Peppers, Parmesan
Frank's Buffalo Chicken
Frank’s Hot Buffalo Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Ranch Dressing
Garden
Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Parmesan
Honey Garlic Chicken
Frank’s Hot Honey Garlic Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Mushrooms, Onion, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Sesame Seeds
Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Meat Dragon (spicy!)
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Virginia Ham, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cayenne Brown Sugar Seasoning
Meat Monster
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Virginia Ham, Bacon
Nashville Hot Honey Chicken (spicy!)
Roasted Chicken, Pickles, Homemade Nashville Seasoning, Sweet Honey
Sweet Chick
Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Pineapple, Bacon, Sweet Honey
Thai Chicken
Kikkoman Thai Chile Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Pineapple, Onion, Green Peppers, Sesame Seeds
Pepperoni Pizza
Loaded with Ezzo Cup & Char Pepperoni
Homemade Sausage
Loaded with our Homemade Sausage
Plain Cheese Pizza
Sweet Grape Gorgonzola
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Gorgonzola Cheese, Red Grapes, Arugula, Raw Honey
Sweet Mango Chicken
Chipotle Citrus BBQ Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeños, Mango
Cuban Cobb
Chipotle Citrus BBQ, Roasted Chicken, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Red & Green Peppers, Onions, Homemade Cuban Seasoning, Tortilla Strips, Ranch Dressing
Black & Gold Pie
GOLD Tomatoes, BLACK Pepper, Grape Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Parmesan
Spring Pie
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, Sea Salt, Wild Wonders Tomatoes, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze
Breadsticks
Sea Salt Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Sea Salt
Garlic Cheesy Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Roasted Garlic Seasoning and Mozzarella Cheese
Hot Honey Pepperoni Sticks
Pepperoni, Sea Salt, Mozzarella Cheese, Chile Infused Honey, Parmesan, Fresh Basil
Cajun Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Cajun Seasonings & Mozzarella Cheese
Jalapeño Bacon Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Sea Salt, Jalapeños, Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese
Pepperoni Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Pepperoni, Sea Salt, and Mozzarella Cheese
Doritos Taco Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Taco Seasoning, Mozzarella Cheese, Nacho Cheese, & Doritos
Fire Sticks
Brown Sugar Cayenne Seasoning, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese
Honey Sriracha Bacon Sticks
Sea Salt, Mozzarella, Bacon, Sriracha Sauce, Raw Honey
Cinnamon Toasted Sugar Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, & Cream Cheese Icing
Woodfired BBQ Sticks
Woodfired Garlic Seasoning, BBQ Pulled Pork, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Oven Roasted Jumbo Wings
Ghost Pepper Wings
Firey yet flavorful blend of Ghost, Cayenne and Habanero peppers with notes of onion and garlic
Roasted Buffalo Wings
The original Frank’s Hot Buffalo Sauce, served with a creamy ranch dressing
Thai Chile Wings
The perfect balance of Thai chilies and garlic in a sweet and tangy sauce topped with sesame seeds
Hot Honey Garlic Wings
Hot honey and garlic combine for a sweet and slightly spicy flavor
Mango Habanero Wings
The sweet flavor of mangoes combined with a lingering Habanero kick
Sweet Honey BBQ Wings
Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce drizzled with a sweet Raw Honey
Roasted Garlic Parmesan Wings
Flavorful blend of Freshly Roasted Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
Original Wings (no sauce)
Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
VEGAN Pizzas
Vegan Margherita
Homemade Marinara, Organic Cashew Milk Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Vegan Spring Pie
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cashew Milk Mozzarella, Sea Salt, Wild Wonders Tomatoes, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze
Vegan Lemon Pepper Bianca
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Organic Cashew Milk Mozzarella, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Freshly Squeezed Lemon
Vegan Buffalo Ranch
Frank's Vegan Buffalo Sauce, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vegan Ranch Dressing
Vegan Cajun Supreme
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Homemade Cajun Seasoning, Vegan Ranch Dressing
Vegan Caprese
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Sea Salt, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze
Vegan Chicken Bacon Ranch
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Vegan Bacon, Vegan Ranch Dressing
Vegan Doritos Tacos
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Taco Beef, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Homemade Taco Seasoning, Spicy Sweet Chili Vegan Doritos
Vegan Meat Dragon
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage, Vegan Bacon, Jalapeños, Cayenne Brown Sugar Seasoning
Vegan Garden
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion
Vegan Impossible
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Beef, Vegan Bacon, Homemade Burger Seasoning, Pickles, Onion, Tomato, Sesame Seeds
Vegan Meat Monster
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage, Vegan Bacon
Vegan Nashville Hot Chicken
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Pickles, Nashville Seasoning
Vegan Pepperoni
Loaded with 100% Vegan Pepperoni
Vegan Pepperoni & Sausage
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage
Vegan Plain Cheese Pizza
Vegan Sausage
Loaded with 100% Vegan Sausage
Vegan Sausage & Mushroom
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms
Vegan Everything
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper
Vegan Sweet Chick
Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Pineapple, Vegan Bacon
Vegan Thai Chicken
Kikkoman Thai Chile Sauce, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Pineapple, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Sesame Seeds
Vegan Brown Sugar Apple Pie Pizza
Homemade Dough, Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, Apples, Brown Sugar Crumbles
Vegan Sweet Cherry Crumble Pizza
Homemade Dough, Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, Cherries, Brown Sugar Crumbles
Vegan Mango Chicken
Chipotle Citrus BBQ Sauce, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Mango
Vegan Popeye
Spicy Brown Mustard, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Spinach, Vegan Pepperoni
Vegan Tropical Sriracha
Huy Fong Sriracha Sauce, Vegan Sausage, Pineapple, Mango, Jalapeños
Vegan Cobb
Chipotle Citrus BBQ, Vegan Chicken, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Red & Green Peppers, Onions, Homemade Cuban Seasoning, Tortilla Strips, Vegan Ranch Dressing
VEGAN Breadsticks
Sea Salt Sticks
Vegan Garlic Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Roasted Garlic Seasoning & Vegan Garlic Mozzarella
Vegan Cajun Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Cajun Seasoning & Vegan Garlic Mozzarella
Vegan Pepperoni Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Sea Salt, Vegan Pepperoni & Vegan Garlic Mozzarella
Vegan Doritos Taco Sticks
Homemade Taco Seasoning, Vegan Doritos, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella
Vegan Fire Sticks
Brown Sugar Cayenne Seasoning, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella
Vegan Cinnamon Toasted Sugar Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, & Vegan Cream Cheese Icing
VEGAN Wings
Vegan Ghost Pepper Wings
Firey yet flavorful blend of Ghost, Cayenne and Habanero peppers with notes of onion and garlic.
Vegan Roasted Buffalo Wings
The original Frank’s Hot Buffalo Sauce, served with a creamy Vegan ranch dressing.
Vegan Thai Chile Wings
The perfect balance of Thai chilies and garlic in a sweet and tangy sauce topped with sesame seeds.
Vegan Mango Habanero Wings
The sweet flavor of mangoes combined with a lingering habanero kick.
Vegan Sweet BBQ Wings
Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce
Freshly Baked VEGAN Chocolate Chip Cookies
Bottled Drinks
Boylan Black Cherry Soda
Boylan Cane Sugar Cola
Boylan Creme Soda
Boylan Ginger Ale
Boylan Grape Soda
Boylan Lemon Seltzer
Boylan Orange Soda
Coca-Cola (glass bottle)
Sprite (glass bottle)
Diet Coke 20oz
Horizon Chocolate Milk
Maine Root Blueberry Soda
Maine Orange Mandarin Soda
Maine Root Ginger Beer
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (glass bottle)
TripleXXX Root Beer
TripleXXX Root Beer - 4 PACK
IBC Cream Soda
Rowdy Mermaid Drinks (12oz cans)
Alpine Lavender Kombucha
Flower Grow Kombucha
Grapefruit Rise Kombucha
Watermelon Bloom Kombucha
Strawberry Tonic Kombucha
Savory Peach Kombucha
Pineapple Lion’s Root Kombucha
Blackberry Sparkling Immunity
Matcha Yuzu Sparkling Immunity
Strawberry Basil Sparkling Immunity
Ghost Energy Drinks (16oz cans)
Craft Beer (single can)
Craft Beer (4 & 6 packs)
Bell's Two Hearted Ale (6pk)
Metazoa Crocodilian - American Pale Ale (4pk)
Floral and resinous pine aromas combine with a touch of bread malt flavor resulting in a hop-forward beer with a crisp, dry finish.
Metazoa Hoppopotamus - IPA (4pk)
A bright citrus aroma from Citra and Mosaic hops balanced by a light sweetness from Vienna malt.
Metazoa Nap In The Hammock - Cream Ale (4pk)
Crisp, bright, and easy-to-drink with a bit of malty sweetness. Smooth and clean from start to finish.
Metazoa Puppy Slumber Party - Peanut Butter Milk Stout (4pk)
Intense peanut butter aroma with a dark malt flavor.
Metazoa Ruh Roh - American Amber Ale (4pk)
Rich and malty, with alight caramel notes, balanced bitterness, and a dry finish.
People's Amazon Princess - IPA (6pk)
People's Boiler Black - American Black Ale (6pk)
People's Boiler Gold - American Golden Ale (6pk)
People's Farmers Daughter - Wheat Ale Brewed with Lemongrass (6pk)
People's Moundbuilder - IPA (6pk)
Platform Beer Co. Hazy Jude - Hazy IPA (6pk)
Tropical Fruit, Pine, Grapefruit
Platform Beer Co. Odd Future - Imperial IPA (6pk)
Aromatic, Citrusy, Mighty
Platform Beer Co. Orchard Yammy - Caramel Apple Ale (4pk)
Sweet Caramel, Apple, Fall Spice
Platform Beer Co. Pink Martian - Sour Ale (4pk)
Fruited slushee style sour ale with notes of Pink Guava, Mango, Vanilla, and Tart
Platform Beer Co. Sun Surfer - Fruited IPA (6pk)
Pineapple, Guava, Citrus
Platform Beer Co. Terra Trooper - Double IPA (4pk)
Double Dry Hopped IPA with notes of Nougat. Tropical and Juicy.
Rhinegeist Bloom - Hard Cider (6pk)
Crisp apple and juicy pear enhanced with elderflower blossoms. Fresh and slightly floral with tropical nuance.
Rhinegeist Bubbles - Rose Ale (6pk)
A bright, dry, and lithe Rosé Ale with apple, peach, and cranberry for tartness and blush.
Rhinegeist Cheetah - Lager (6pk)
Pure, crisp, clean lager. Blissful simplicity.
Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest - Juicy IPA (6pk)
Juicy IPA with heady notes of cannabis, pineapple and papaya
Rhinegeist Glow - Fruited Sour (6pk)
Fruit forward and refreshingly tart with a bright blend of açaí, prickly pear and passionfruit flavors highlighted with a hint of sea salt.
Rhinegeist Hops Is Real - Double IPA (6pk)
This West Coast Double IPA throws back to the early craft beer days, featuring hop derived aromas of passion fruit and tangerine, backed by high bitterness and the slightest hint of light malt.
Rhinegeist Kappa Flounder - Hazy IPA (4pk)
Rhinegeist Lemmy Nade - Hard Lemonade with a Hint of Lime (6pk)
Rhinegeist Raspy Cat - Fruited Wheat Beer (6pk)
Rhinegeist Sunspun - Shandy (6pk)
A light-bodied golden ale brightened up with orange and grapefruit juice.
Rhinegeist Truth - IPA (6pk)
Brewed with a nod to the Pacific, hops sizzle with a tropical fruit aroma, grapefruit and mango notes, and a dry finish.
Rhinegeist Zappy - Hard Cider (6pk)
Lively, crisp take on a traditionally fermented hard cider. Simple, refreshing and touched with sweetness.
Rhinegeist Zeta Puffer - Hazy IPA (4pk)
Rhinegeist Nitro Penguin - Blonde Stout (4pk)
Infused with coffee and cacao nibs, Penguin toboggans down velvety slopes, plunging headlong into deep pools of robust flavor. Golden-hued with an exceptionally creamy mouthfeel
Rhinegeist Franz - Oktoberfest (6pk)
Franz is our Oktoberfest beer. He’s an autumnal brew, a bit of a dreamer, often hikes in the Alps and comes back with great ideas for delicious malts and is forever hoisting barrels over his head for ’ze exercize’
Terre Haute Brewing CitraExodus - Wheat Ale (4pk)
Terre Haute Brewing CitraGenesis - Wheat Ale (4pk)
Terre Haute Brewing Crossroads - Cream Ale (4pk)
Terre Haute Brewing Duality - Russian Imperial Stout (4pk)
Terre Haute Brewing Madame - Brown Ale (4pk)
Terre Haute Brewing Mango Tango - Fruited IPA (4pk)
Terre Haute Brewing Powerline - IPA (4pk)
Terre Haute Brewing Velvet Cream - Milk Stout (4pk)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Pizza Shop serving up the most Uniquely Crafted Pizzas in America!
1522 Win Hentschel Boulevard, West Lafayette, IN 47906