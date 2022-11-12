Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pizza Uncommon

review star

No reviews yet

1522 Win Hentschel Boulevard

West Lafayette, IN 47906

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CUSTOM (Create Your Own)
Garlic Cheesy Sticks
Sea Salt Sticks

Current Uniquely Crafted Pizzas

Made with our scratch made 100 hour fermented dough, scratch made marinara sauce, & freshly grated buffalo milk mozzarella. Cooked on a stone deck to a crisp perfection.

Crab Rangoon ***Limited Edition

$15.00+

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mozzarella, House Crab Blend, Scallions, Wanton Strips, La Choy Sweet & Sour Sauce

Honey Apple Sausage ***Limited Edition

$15.00+

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Fresh Green Apples, Homemade Sausage, Arugula, Parmesan, Raw Honey

Bob Evan’s Loaded Potato ***Limited Edition

$15.00+

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Bob Evan’s Mashed Potatoes, Mozzarella, Asiago Cheese, Bacon, Scallions, Salt & Pepper

Elote (Mexican Street Corn) ***Limited Edition

$15.00+

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cotija Cheese, Goat Cheese, Fire Roasted Corn, Tajin Seasoning, Chipotle Mayo, Cilantro, Fresh Lime

Sweet Piggy ***Limited Edition

$15.00+

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, BBQ Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Pineapple, Bacon

Shiitake Mushroom Truffle ***Limited Edition

$15.00+

Garlic White Sauce, Shiitake Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Parmesan, Black Winter Truffle Oil

Lemon Pepper Bianca

$15.00+

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Freshly Squeezed Lemon

Hot Honey Pepperoni

$15.00+

Pepperoni, Chile Infused Honey, Fresh Basil, Fresh Parmesan,

Vodka Sausage

$15.00+

Creamy Vodka Sauce, Homemade Sausage, Fresh Basil, Parmesan

CUSTOM (Create Your Own)

$15.00+

Create your own Pizza, or go 1/2 & 1/2 on any of our toppings.

Bianca

$15.00+

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fresh Parmesan, Sea Salt

Bacon Cheesy Mac

$15.00+Out of stock

Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Bacon

Big Mac

$15.00+Out of stock

Beef, Onion, Pickles, Bacon, Homemade Burger Seasoning, Sesame Seeds, Secret Sauce

Buffalo Cheesy Mac

$15.00+Out of stock

Frank’s Hot Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Bacon

Caprese

$15.00+

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Sea Salt, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Caramel Apple Pie

$15.00+

Homemade Dough, Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, Apples, Brown Sugar Crumbles, Ghirardelli Salted Caramel

Cherry Crumble Pie

$15.00+

Homemade Dough, Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, Cherries, Brown Sugar Crumbles

Cheesy Piggy

$15.00+Out of stock

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Mac & Cheese, BBQ Pulled Pork, Bacon, Bread Crumbs, Parmesan

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00+

Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing

Chicken Cajun Alfredo

$15.00+

Bertolli Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, Homemade Cajun Seasoning

Chipotle Mango Pork

$15.00+Out of stock

Chipotle Citrus BBQ Sauce, BBQ Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Bacon, Mango

Chicken Lemon Pesto

$15.00+

Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Spinach, Parmesan, Freshly Juiced Lemon

Doritos Taco

$15.00+Out of stock

Angus Beef, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Homemade Taco Seasoning, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos, Nacho Cheese

Everything

$15.00+

Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Virginia Ham, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Banana Peppers, Parmesan

Frank's Buffalo Chicken

$15.00+

Frank’s Hot Buffalo Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Ranch Dressing

Garden

$15.00+

Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Parmesan

Honey Garlic Chicken

$15.00+

Frank’s Hot Honey Garlic Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Mushrooms, Onion, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Sesame Seeds

Margherita

$15.00+

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Meat Dragon (spicy!)

$15.00+

Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Virginia Ham, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cayenne Brown Sugar Seasoning

Meat Monster

$15.00+

Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Virginia Ham, Bacon

Nashville Hot Honey Chicken (spicy!)

$15.00+

Roasted Chicken, Pickles, Homemade Nashville Seasoning, Sweet Honey

Sweet Chick

$15.00+

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Pineapple, Bacon, Sweet Honey

Thai Chicken

$15.00+

Kikkoman Thai Chile Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Pineapple, Onion, Green Peppers, Sesame Seeds

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00+

Loaded with Ezzo Cup & Char Pepperoni

Homemade Sausage

$15.00+

Loaded with our Homemade Sausage

Plain Cheese Pizza

$13.00+

Sweet Grape Gorgonzola

$15.00+Out of stock

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Gorgonzola Cheese, Red Grapes, Arugula, Raw Honey

Sweet Mango Chicken

$15.00+Out of stock

Chipotle Citrus BBQ Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeños, Mango

Cuban Cobb

$15.00+Out of stock

Chipotle Citrus BBQ, Roasted Chicken, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Red & Green Peppers, Onions, Homemade Cuban Seasoning, Tortilla Strips, Ranch Dressing

Black & Gold Pie

$15.00+Out of stock

GOLD Tomatoes, BLACK Pepper, Grape Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Parmesan

Spring Pie

$15.00+Out of stock

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, Sea Salt, Wild Wonders Tomatoes, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze

Breadsticks

Our Homemade Dough topped & served with Homemade Marinara, Nacho Cheese, or Garlic Butter.

Sea Salt Sticks

$12.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Sea Salt

Garlic Cheesy Sticks

$12.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Roasted Garlic Seasoning and Mozzarella Cheese

Hot Honey Pepperoni Sticks

$12.00+

Pepperoni, Sea Salt, Mozzarella Cheese, Chile Infused Honey, Parmesan, Fresh Basil

Cajun Sticks

$12.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Cajun Seasonings & Mozzarella Cheese

Jalapeño Bacon Sticks

$12.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Sea Salt, Jalapeños, Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese

Pepperoni Sticks

$12.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Pepperoni, Sea Salt, and Mozzarella Cheese

Doritos Taco Sticks

$12.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Taco Seasoning, Mozzarella Cheese, Nacho Cheese, & Doritos

Fire Sticks

$12.00+

Brown Sugar Cayenne Seasoning, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese

Honey Sriracha Bacon Sticks

$12.00+

Sea Salt, Mozzarella, Bacon, Sriracha Sauce, Raw Honey

Cinnamon Toasted Sugar Sticks

$12.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, & Cream Cheese Icing

Woodfired BBQ Sticks

$12.00+Out of stock

Woodfired Garlic Seasoning, BBQ Pulled Pork, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Oven Roasted Jumbo Wings

Our Jumbo Chicken Wings are Roasted in a 600 oven with any of our Specialty Sauces. Always cooked fresh to order.

Ghost Pepper Wings

$16.00+

Firey yet flavorful blend of Ghost, Cayenne and Habanero peppers with notes of onion and garlic

Roasted Buffalo Wings

$16.00+

The original Frank’s Hot Buffalo Sauce, served with a creamy ranch dressing

Thai Chile Wings

$16.00+

The perfect balance of Thai chilies and garlic in a sweet and tangy sauce topped with sesame seeds

Hot Honey Garlic Wings

$16.00+

Hot honey and garlic combine for a sweet and slightly spicy flavor

Mango Habanero Wings

$16.00+

The sweet flavor of mangoes combined with a lingering Habanero kick

Sweet Honey BBQ Wings

$16.00+

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce drizzled with a sweet Raw Honey

Roasted Garlic Parmesan Wings

$16.00+

Flavorful blend of Freshly Roasted Garlic and Parmesan Cheese

Original Wings (no sauce)

$16.00+

Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Our Chocolate Cookies are freshly baked to order. They will arrive warm and pair well with a cold glass of milk!

Chocolate Chip Cookies (6)

$8.00

VEGAN Pizzas

Vegan Margherita

$16.00+

Homemade Marinara, Organic Cashew Milk Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Vegan Spring Pie

$16.00+Out of stock

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cashew Milk Mozzarella, Sea Salt, Wild Wonders Tomatoes, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze

Vegan Lemon Pepper Bianca

$16.00+

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Organic Cashew Milk Mozzarella, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Freshly Squeezed Lemon

Vegan Buffalo Ranch

$16.00+

Frank's Vegan Buffalo Sauce, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vegan Ranch Dressing

Vegan Cajun Supreme

$16.00+Out of stock

Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Homemade Cajun Seasoning, Vegan Ranch Dressing

Vegan Caprese

$16.00+

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Sea Salt, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Vegan Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00+

Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Vegan Bacon, Vegan Ranch Dressing

Vegan Doritos Tacos

$16.00+

Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Taco Beef, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Homemade Taco Seasoning, Spicy Sweet Chili Vegan Doritos

Vegan Meat Dragon

$16.00+

Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage, Vegan Bacon, Jalapeños, Cayenne Brown Sugar Seasoning

Vegan Garden

$16.00+

Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion

Vegan Impossible

$16.00+

Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Beef, Vegan Bacon, Homemade Burger Seasoning, Pickles, Onion, Tomato, Sesame Seeds

Vegan Meat Monster

$16.00+

Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage, Vegan Bacon

Vegan Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.00+

Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Pickles, Nashville Seasoning

Vegan Pepperoni

$16.00+

Loaded with 100% Vegan Pepperoni

Vegan Pepperoni & Sausage

$16.00+

Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage

Vegan Plain Cheese Pizza

$16.00+

Vegan Sausage

$16.00+

Loaded with 100% Vegan Sausage

Vegan Sausage & Mushroom

$16.00+

Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms

Vegan Everything

$16.00+

Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper

Vegan Sweet Chick

$16.00+

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Pineapple, Vegan Bacon

Vegan Thai Chicken

$16.00+

Kikkoman Thai Chile Sauce, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Pineapple, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Sesame Seeds

Vegan Brown Sugar Apple Pie Pizza

$16.00+

Homemade Dough, Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, Apples, Brown Sugar Crumbles

Vegan Sweet Cherry Crumble Pizza

$16.00+

Homemade Dough, Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, Cherries, Brown Sugar Crumbles

Vegan Mango Chicken

$16.00+Out of stock

Chipotle Citrus BBQ Sauce, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Mango

Vegan Popeye

$16.00+

Spicy Brown Mustard, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Spinach, Vegan Pepperoni

Vegan Tropical Sriracha

$16.00+Out of stock

Huy Fong Sriracha Sauce, Vegan Sausage, Pineapple, Mango, Jalapeños

Vegan Cobb

$16.00+Out of stock

Chipotle Citrus BBQ, Vegan Chicken, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Red & Green Peppers, Onions, Homemade Cuban Seasoning, Tortilla Strips, Vegan Ranch Dressing

VEGAN Breadsticks

Sea Salt Sticks

$13.00+

Vegan Garlic Sticks

$13.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Roasted Garlic Seasoning & Vegan Garlic Mozzarella

Vegan Cajun Sticks

$13.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Cajun Seasoning & Vegan Garlic Mozzarella

Vegan Pepperoni Sticks

$13.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Sea Salt, Vegan Pepperoni & Vegan Garlic Mozzarella

Vegan Doritos Taco Sticks

$13.00+

Homemade Taco Seasoning, Vegan Doritos, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella

Vegan Fire Sticks

$13.00+

Brown Sugar Cayenne Seasoning, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella

Vegan Cinnamon Toasted Sugar Sticks

$13.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, & Vegan Cream Cheese Icing

VEGAN Wings

Our Plant Based Chicken Wings are lightly breaded and Roasted in a 600 oven with any of our Vegan Sauces. Always cooked fresh to order. *(our plant based chicken is seitan based/contains wheat)

Vegan Ghost Pepper Wings

$16.00+

Firey yet flavorful blend of Ghost, Cayenne and Habanero peppers with notes of onion and garlic.

Vegan Roasted Buffalo Wings

$16.00+

The original Frank’s Hot Buffalo Sauce, served with a creamy Vegan ranch dressing.

Vegan Thai Chile Wings

$16.00+

The perfect balance of Thai chilies and garlic in a sweet and tangy sauce topped with sesame seeds.

Vegan Mango Habanero Wings

$16.00+

The sweet flavor of mangoes combined with a lingering habanero kick.

Vegan Sweet BBQ Wings

$16.00+

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce

Freshly Baked VEGAN Chocolate Chip Cookies

Our Vegan Chocolate Cookies are freshly baked to order. They will arrive warm and pair well with a cold glass of almond milk!

VEGAN Chocolate Chip Cookies (6)

$8.00

Bottled Drinks

Boylan Black Cherry Soda

$3.50

Boylan Cane Sugar Cola

$3.50Out of stock

Boylan Creme Soda

$3.50

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.50

Boylan Grape Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Boylan Lemon Seltzer

$3.50

Boylan Orange Soda

$3.50

Coca-Cola (glass bottle)

$3.50

Sprite (glass bottle)

$3.50

Diet Coke 20oz

$3.00

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$3.50

Maine Orange Mandarin Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$3.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (glass bottle)

$3.75

TripleXXX Root Beer

$3.50

TripleXXX Root Beer - 4 PACK

$10.00

IBC Cream Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Rowdy Mermaid Drinks (12oz cans)

Alpine Lavender Kombucha

$4.75

Flower Grow Kombucha

$4.75Out of stock

Grapefruit Rise Kombucha

$4.75

Watermelon Bloom Kombucha

$4.75

Strawberry Tonic Kombucha

$4.75

Savory Peach Kombucha

$4.75

Pineapple Lion’s Root Kombucha

$4.75Out of stock

Blackberry Sparkling Immunity

$4.75Out of stock

Matcha Yuzu Sparkling Immunity

$4.75Out of stock

Strawberry Basil Sparkling Immunity

$4.75Out of stock

Ghost Energy Drinks (16oz cans)

Ghost Orange Cream

$3.50Out of stock

Ghost Swedish Fish

$3.50Out of stock

Ghost Strawberry Bubblicious

$3.50Out of stock

Craft Beer (single can)

12oz Single Can of Beer

$4.00

16oz Single Can of Beer

$5.00

Craft Beer (4 & 6 packs)

Rotating selection of craft beers from Indiana and Ohio

Bell's Two Hearted Ale (6pk)

$13.00

Metazoa Crocodilian - American Pale Ale (4pk)

$13.00Out of stock

Floral and resinous pine aromas combine with a touch of bread malt flavor resulting in a hop-forward beer with a crisp, dry finish.

Metazoa Hoppopotamus - IPA (4pk)

$13.00

A bright citrus aroma from Citra and Mosaic hops balanced by a light sweetness from Vienna malt.

Metazoa Nap In The Hammock - Cream Ale (4pk)

$13.00

Crisp, bright, and easy-to-drink with a bit of malty sweetness. Smooth and clean from start to finish.

Metazoa Puppy Slumber Party - Peanut Butter Milk Stout (4pk)

$13.00

Intense peanut butter aroma with a dark malt flavor.

Metazoa Ruh Roh - American Amber Ale (4pk)

$13.00

Rich and malty, with alight caramel notes, balanced bitterness, and a dry finish.

People's Amazon Princess - IPA (6pk)

$12.00

People's Boiler Black - American Black Ale (6pk)

$14.00

People's Boiler Gold - American Golden Ale (6pk)

$14.00

People's Farmers Daughter - Wheat Ale Brewed with Lemongrass (6pk)

$11.00

People's Moundbuilder - IPA (6pk)

$11.00

Platform Beer Co. Hazy Jude - Hazy IPA (6pk)

$13.00

Tropical Fruit, Pine, Grapefruit

Platform Beer Co. Odd Future - Imperial IPA (6pk)

$13.00

Aromatic, Citrusy, Mighty

Platform Beer Co. Orchard Yammy - Caramel Apple Ale (4pk)

$13.00

Sweet Caramel, Apple, Fall Spice

Platform Beer Co. Pink Martian - Sour Ale (4pk)

$16.00

Fruited slushee style sour ale with notes of Pink Guava, Mango, Vanilla, and Tart

Platform Beer Co. Sun Surfer - Fruited IPA (6pk)

$13.00

Pineapple, Guava, Citrus

Platform Beer Co. Terra Trooper - Double IPA (4pk)

$16.00

Double Dry Hopped IPA with notes of Nougat. Tropical and Juicy.

Rhinegeist Bloom - Hard Cider (6pk)

$12.00

Crisp apple and juicy pear enhanced with elderflower blossoms. Fresh and slightly floral with tropical nuance.

Rhinegeist Bubbles - Rose Ale (6pk)

$12.00

A bright, dry, and lithe Rosé Ale with apple, peach, and cranberry for tartness and blush.

Rhinegeist Cheetah - Lager (6pk)

$12.00

Pure, crisp, clean lager. Blissful simplicity.

Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest - Juicy IPA (6pk)

$13.00

Juicy IPA with heady notes of cannabis, pineapple and papaya

Rhinegeist Glow - Fruited Sour (6pk)

$12.00

Fruit forward and refreshingly tart with a bright blend of açaí, prickly pear and passionfruit flavors highlighted with a hint of sea salt.

Rhinegeist Hops Is Real - Double IPA (6pk)

$15.00

This West Coast Double IPA throws back to the early craft beer days, featuring hop derived aromas of passion fruit and tangerine, backed by high bitterness and the slightest hint of light malt.

Rhinegeist Kappa Flounder - Hazy IPA (4pk)

$16.00

Rhinegeist Lemmy Nade - Hard Lemonade with a Hint of Lime (6pk)

$12.00

Rhinegeist Raspy Cat - Fruited Wheat Beer (6pk)

$12.00

Rhinegeist Sunspun - Shandy (6pk)

$12.00

A light-bodied golden ale brightened up with orange and grapefruit juice.

Rhinegeist Truth - IPA (6pk)

$12.00

Brewed with a nod to the Pacific, hops sizzle with a tropical fruit aroma, grapefruit and mango notes, and a dry finish.

Rhinegeist Zappy - Hard Cider (6pk)

$12.00

Lively, crisp take on a traditionally fermented hard cider. Simple, refreshing and touched with sweetness.

Rhinegeist Zeta Puffer - Hazy IPA (4pk)

$16.00

Rhinegeist Nitro Penguin - Blonde Stout (4pk)

$16.00

Infused with coffee and cacao nibs, Penguin toboggans down velvety slopes, plunging headlong into deep pools of robust flavor. Golden-hued with an exceptionally creamy mouthfeel

Rhinegeist Franz - Oktoberfest (6pk)

$12.00

Franz is our Oktoberfest beer. He’s an autumnal brew, a bit of a dreamer, often hikes in the Alps and comes back with great ideas for delicious malts and is forever hoisting barrels over his head for ’ze exercize’

Terre Haute Brewing CitraExodus - Wheat Ale (4pk)

$14.00

Terre Haute Brewing CitraGenesis - Wheat Ale (4pk)

$14.00

Terre Haute Brewing Crossroads - Cream Ale (4pk)

$11.00

Terre Haute Brewing Duality - Russian Imperial Stout (4pk)

$16.00

Terre Haute Brewing Madame - Brown Ale (4pk)

$13.00

Terre Haute Brewing Mango Tango - Fruited IPA (4pk)

$16.00

Terre Haute Brewing Powerline - IPA (4pk)

$16.00

Terre Haute Brewing Velvet Cream - Milk Stout (4pk)

$14.00

Hats

Pizza Uncommon Hat

$30.00

T-Shirts

Small - Pizza Uncommon Shirt

$30.00

Medium - Pizza Uncommon Shirt

$30.00

Large - Pizza Uncommon Shirt

$30.00

XL - Pizza Uncommon Shirt

$30.00

2XL - Pizza Uncommon Shirt

$30.00

3XL - Pizza Uncommon Shirt

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza Shop serving up the most Uniquely Crafted Pizzas in America!

Website

Location

1522 Win Hentschel Boulevard, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Directions

Gallery
Pizza Uncommon image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Cozy Tavern
orange star4.1 • 336
3312 South St Lafayette, IN 47904
View restaurantnext
Pizza King - Creasy
orange star4.4 • 1,215
109 N Creasy Ln Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Pizza King - South 18th/Wea
orange starNo Reviews
3613 South 18th Street Lafayette, IN 47909
View restaurantnext
Fire Pizza - Flora - 8 s Center St
orange starNo Reviews
8 s Center St Flora, IN 46929
View restaurantnext
Frankfort Pizza King LLC
orange starNo Reviews
1628 W State Rd 28 Frankfort, IN 46041
View restaurantnext
Brookston Pizza King
orange starNo Reviews
211 S Railroad St Brookston, IN 47923
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Lafayette

Nine Irish Brothers, West Lafayette
orange star4.6 • 1,593
119 Howard Ave West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Hunters Pub
orange star4.4 • 466
1092 Sagamore Parkway W. West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Greyhouse Coffee - West Lafayette
orange star4.5 • 363
100 Northwestern Ave West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Brokerage Brewing Company
orange star5.0 • 112
2516 Covington St West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
The Pint - West Lafayette
orange star4.7 • 68
111 S River Rd West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Copper Moon Coffee- Sagamore
orange star4.5 • 62
351 Sagamore Pkwy W West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Lafayette
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Kokomo
review star
No reviews yet
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston