Pizza Uncommon - Madison

review star

No reviews yet

101 East Main Street

Madison, IN 47250

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Cheesy Sticks
CUSTOM
Pepperoni Pizza

Uniquely Crafted Pizzas

Made with our scratch-made & 100-hour fermented dough, scratch-made marinara sauce, and freshly-grated mozzarella. Loaded heavy and cooked on a stone deck to a crisp perfection!
Bacon Cheesy Mac

Bacon Cheesy Mac

$15.00+

Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Bacon, Mozzarella

Bianca

Bianca

$15.00+

Olive oil base with fresh mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan cheeses, and natural flower salt. Add fresh basil for an extra level of flavor!

Big Mac

Big Mac

$15.00+

Beef, Onion, Pickles, Bacon, Homemade Burger Seasoning, Sesame Seeds, Secret Sauce

Buffalo Cheesy Mac

$15.00+

Frank’s Hot Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00+

Frank’s Hot Buffalo Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Banana Peppers, Parmesan, Ranch Dressing

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$15.00+

Bertolli Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, Homemade Cajun Seasoning

Cajun Shrimp & Chicken

Cajun Shrimp & Chicken

$15.00+

Garlic Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Shrimp, Roasted Chicken, Mushrooms, Tomato, Bacon, Parmesan, Homemade Cajun Seasoning

Caprese

Caprese

$15.00+

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Sea Salt, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Caramel Apple Pie **New

Caramel Apple Pie **New

$15.00+

Apples, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar, and Ghiradelli Caramel drizzled over our Homemade Dough

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00+

Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing

Chicken Lemon Pesto

$15.00+

Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Spinach, Parmesan, Freshly Juiced Lemon

Cuban Cobb

Cuban Cobb

$15.00+

Chipotle Citrus BBQ, Roasted Chicken, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Red & Green Peppers, Onions, Homemade Cuban Seasoning, Tortilla Strips, Ranch Dressing

Doritos Taco Supreme

$15.00+

Beef, Pinto Beans, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Homemade Taco Seasoning, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos, Nacho Cheese

Elote (Mexican Street Corn) **New **Limited

Elote (Mexican Street Corn) **New **Limited

$15.00+Out of stock

Extra Virgin Olive Oil base with Mozzarella, Cotija, and Goat Cheeses, Fire-roasted Corn, Tajin Seasoning, finished with Cilantro, Chipotle Mayo, and a Lime zest

Everything

Everything

$15.00+

Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Virginia Ham, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Banana Peppers, mozzarella cheese

Garden

Garden

$15.00+

Homemade Marinara, Buffalo Mozzarella, Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Garlic Chicken & Shrimp

$15.00+

Garlic Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Shrimp, Roasted Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach, Parmesan, Roasted Garlic Seasoning

Homemade Sausage Pizza

Homemade Sausage Pizza

$15.00+

Loaded with our Homemade Sausage

Honey Apple Sausage **New **Limited

Honey Apple Sausage **New **Limited

$15.00+

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Fresh Green Apples, Homemade Sausage, Arugula, Parmesan, Raw Local Honey

Honey Blackberry Bianca **New **Limited

Honey Blackberry Bianca **New **Limited

$15.00+Out of stock

Extra Virgin Olive Oil base with fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta and Parmesan cheeses, Sea Salt, Fresh Basil, organic Blackberries, and topped with a local Honey drizzle

Honey Garlic Chicken

Honey Garlic Chicken

$15.00+

Frank’s Hot Honey Garlic Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Mushrooms, Onion, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Sesame Seeds

Hot Honey Pepperoni

Hot Honey Pepperoni

$15.00+

Pepperoni, Chile Infused Honey, Fresh Basil, Fresh Parmesan

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00+

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Meat Dragon (spicy!)

$15.00+

Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Virginia Ham, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cayenne Brown Sugar Seasoning

Meat Monster

Meat Monster

$15.00+

Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Virginia Ham, Bacon

Nashville Hot Honey Chicken (spicy!)

Nashville Hot Honey Chicken (spicy!)

$15.00+

Roasted Chicken, Pickles, Homemade Nashville Seasoning, Sweet Honey

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00+

Loaded with Pepperoni

Plain Cheese Pizza

$15.00+

Popeye the Sailor

$15.00+

Spicy Brown Mustard, Spinach, Pepperoni

Spring Pie

Spring Pie

$15.00+

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, sea salt, Wild Wonders Tomatoes, arugula, balsamic glaze

Sweet Chick

Sweet Chick

$15.00+

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Pineapple, Bacon, Sweet Honey

Sweet Grape Gorgonzola

Sweet Grape Gorgonzola

$15.00+

Olive oil base baked with mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheeses and red seedless grapes, and finished with fresh arugula and a local honey drizzle

Sweet Mango Chicken

Sweet Mango Chicken

$15.00+

Chipotle Citrus BBQ Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeños, Mango

Thai Chicken

$15.00+

Kikkoman Thai Chile Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Pineapple, Onion, Green Peppers, Sesame Seeds

Tropical Honey Sriracha

Tropical Honey Sriracha

$15.00+

Huy Fong Sriracha Sauce, Homemade Sausage, Pineapple, Mango, Jalapeños, Honey

Vodka Sausage

Vodka Sausage

$15.00+

Vodka Sauce base with Buffalo Mozzarella, our Homemade Sausage, Grated Parmesan, and Fresh Basil

CUSTOM

$15.00+

Create your own Pizza, or go 1/2 & 1/2 on any of our toppings.

Breadsticks

Our Homemade Dough topped & served with Homemade Marinara, Nacho Cheese, Garlic Butter, or Ranch.

Plain Breadsticks

$12.00+

Unsalted, plain breadsticks

Sea Salt Sticks

Sea Salt Sticks

$12.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Sea Salt

Garlic Cheesy Sticks

$12.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Roasted Garlic Seasoning and Mozzarella Cheese

Cajun Sticks

$12.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Cajun Seasonings & Mozzarella Cheese

Jalapeño Bacon Sticks

Jalapeño Bacon Sticks

$12.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Sea Salt, Jalapeños, Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese

Pepperoni Sticks

$12.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Pepperoni, Sea Salt, and Mozzarella Cheese

Doritos Taco Sticks

Doritos Taco Sticks

$12.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Taco Seasoning, Mozzarella Cheese, Nacho Cheese, & Doritos

Fire Sticks

Fire Sticks

$12.00+

Brown Sugar Cayenne Seasoning, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese

Honey Sriracha Bacon Sticks

$12.00+

Sea Salt, Mozzarella, Bacon, Sriracha Sauce, Raw Honey

Cinnamon Toasted Sugar Sticks

$12.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, & Cream Cheese Icing

Oven Roasted Jumbo Wings

Buffalo Wings

Juicy, tender bone-in wings, breaded in Pizza Uncommon's House seasoned breading, oven roasted and tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce.

Thai Chili Wings

Juicy, tender bone-in wings, breaded in Pizza Uncommon's House seasoned breading, oven roasted and tossed in a sweet and spicy Thai Chili sauce, finished with sesame seeds.

BBQ Wings

Juicy, tender bone-in wings, breaded in Pizza Uncommon's House seasoned breading, oven roasted and tossed in BBQ sauce.

Honey BBQ Wings

Honey BBQ Wings

Juicy, tender bone-in wings, breaded in Pizza Uncommon's House seasoned breading, oven roasted and tossed in BBQ sauce, and finished with a local honey drizzle.

Hot Honey Garlic Wings

Juicy, tender bone-in wings, breaded in Pizza Uncommon's House seasoned breading, oven roasted and tossed in a spicy honey garlic sauce.

Garlic Parmesan Wings

Garlic Parmesan Wings

Juicy, tender bone-in wings, breaded in Pizza Uncommon's House seasoned breading, oven roasted and tossed in a savory Garlic Parmesan sauce

100% Vegan Pizzas

Vegan Buffalo Ranch

$17.00+

Frank's Vegan Buffalo Sauce, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vegan Ranch Dressing

Vegan Cajun Supreme

Vegan Cajun Supreme

$17.00+

Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Homemade Cajun Seasoning, Vegan Ranch Dressing

Vegan Caprese

$17.00+

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Sea Salt, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Vegan Cobb

Vegan Cobb

$17.00+

Chipotle Citrus BBQ, Vegan Chicken, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Red & Green Peppers, Onions, Homemade Cuban Seasoning, Tortilla Strips, Vegan Ranch Dressing

Vegan Doritos Tacos

$17.00+

Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Taco Beef, Pinto Beans, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Homemade Taco Seasoning, Spicy Sweet Chili Vegan Doritos

Vegan Fire

$17.00+

Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage, Jalapeños, Cayenne Brown Sugar Seasoning

Vegan Garden

$17.00+

Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion

Vegan Mango Chicken

$17.00+

Chipotle Citrus BBQ Sauce, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Mango

Vegan Pepperoni

$17.00+

Loaded with 100% Vegan Pepperoni

Vegan Pepperoni & Sausage

$17.00+

Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage

Vegan Plain Cheese Pizza

$17.00+

Vegan Popeye

$17.00+

Spicy Brown Mustard, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Spinach, Vegan Pepperoni

Vegan Sausage

$17.00+

Loaded with 100% Vegan Sausage

Vegan Sausage & Mushroom

$17.00+

Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms

Vegan Supreme

Vegan Supreme

$17.00+

Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper

Vegan Thai Chicken

$17.00+

Kikkoman Thai Chile Sauce, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Pineapple, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Sesame Seeds

Vegan Tropical Sriracha

$17.00+

Huy Fong Sriracha Sauce, Vegan Sausage, Pineapple, Mango, Jalapeños

100% Vegan Breadsticks

Vegan Sea Salt Sticks

$12.00+

Vegan Garlic Sticks

$13.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Roasted Garlic Seasoning & Vegan Garlic Mozzarella

Vegan Cajun Sticks

$13.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Cajun Seasoning & Vegan Garlic Mozzarella

Vegan Pepperoni Sticks

$13.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Sea Salt, Vegan Pepperoni & Vegan Garlic Mozzarella

Vegan Doritos Taco Sticks

$13.00+

Homemade Taco Seasoning, Vegan Doritos, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella

Vegan Fire Sticks

$13.00+

Brown Sugar Cayenne Seasoning, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella

Vegan Cinnamon Toasted Sugar Sticks

$13.00+

Our Homemade Dough topped with Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, & Vegan Cream Cheese Icing

Extra Sauces

Homemade Marinara

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Vegan Ranch

$1.00

Can/Bottled Drinks

Gold Peak Black Tea - Sweet

Gold Peak Black Tea - Sweet

$3.29

18.5oz bottle

Gold Peak Black Tea - Unsweet

Gold Peak Black Tea - Unsweet

$3.29

18.5oz bottle

2-Liter Coca-Cola

2-Liter Coca-Cola

$4.99

Cold 2-Liter to go!

2-Liter Sprite

2-Liter Sprite

$4.99

Cold 2-Liter to go!

Bottled water

$0.93

16.9oz

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.79

20oz Bottle

Seagram's Ginger Ale

Seagram's Ginger Ale

$3.79

20oz Bottle

Barq's Red Cream Soda

Barq's Red Cream Soda

$3.79

20oz Bottle

AHA Blueberry + Pomegranate

AHA Blueberry + Pomegranate

$2.79

16oz can

AHA Lime + Watermelon

$2.79Out of stock
Monster Energy

Monster Energy

$5.29

16oz Can

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha - Lion's Root

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha - Lion's Root

$4.79Out of stock

Pineapple, Tumeric, and Lion's Mane. 12oz can

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha - Alpine Lavender

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha - Alpine Lavender

$4.79

Lavender and Elderflower. 12oz can.

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha - Savory Peach

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha - Savory Peach

$4.79

Peach and Thyme. 12oz can

Honest Tea - Organic Half Tea & Half Lemonade

Honest Tea - Organic Half Tea & Half Lemonade

$3.59

16.9oz bottle

Peace Tea - Just Peachy

Peace Tea - Just Peachy

$3.59

23 fl oz can

Peace Tea - Razzleberry

Peace Tea - Razzleberry

$3.59

23 fl oz can

Minute Maid Orange Juice

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$3.29Out of stock

12oz bottle

Minute Maid Apple Juice

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$3.29Out of stock

12oz bottle

Gold Peak - Georgia Peach Tea

$3.29Out of stock

Diet Coke can

$1.29

12oz can

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$3.79

20oz Bottle

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

$3.79

20oz Bottle

Yoo-Hoo Chocolate

$2.79

GoGo Squeeze

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Say good-bye to boring pizza! Pizza Uncommon serves uniquely crafted pies, made with our scratch-made & 100-hour fermented dough, scratch-made marinara sauce, & freshly grated mozzarella… Cooked on a stone deck to a crisp perfection! Now open for carry-out and delivery, located in historic Rogers Corner in downtown Madison, IN.

Location

101 East Main Street, Madison, IN 47250

Directions

