Pizza Verde

review star

No reviews yet

5716 Locke Ave

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Fried Mozzarella
Potato Leek

Starter

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.00

Tomatoes with basil and balsamic reduction, grilled garlic crostinis, and house made mozzarella.

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$7.50

Kale, House Vinniagrette, Olives, Feta, Red Onion, Sundried Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Fresh Cracked Pepper (All to-go salads are packaged with dressing on the side.)

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Croutons, Black Pepper (All to-go salads are packaged with dressing on the side.)

Entrees

Build Your Own Calzones

Build Your Own Calzones

$9.50

**NEW** Starts with mozzarella and a side of marinara. Add all the fillings and toppings you'd like! ** Please note that the size of the calzone will vary dependent on the number and type of fillings selected! **

Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$12.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Oil Drizzle

Three Cheese

Three Cheese

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Feta

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Oregano Oil

Arugula

Arugula

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction

Potato Leek

Potato Leek

$14.00

Oil and Garlic, Mozzarella, Potato, Leek, Rosemary, Lemon Aioli

Feo

Feo

$15.00

Pesto, Mozzarella, Cherry Pepper, Artichoke, Capers, Garlic

Olive & Feta

Olive & Feta

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Feta, Garlic, Olive Trio

Sundried

Sundried

$16.00

pesto base, mozzarella, spinach, sundried tomatoes, red onion, feta

Verde

Verde

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Chorizo, Corn, Cilantro, Lime Crema

Kimchi

Kimchi

$15.00

Hot Oil and Garlic, Mozzarella, Kimchi, Gochujang Beef, Spinach, Sesame Seeds

Bacon & Brussels

Bacon & Brussels

$16.00

Oil and Garlic, Mozzarella, Brussel Sprouts, Bacon, Almonds, Parmesan, Balsamic Reduction

Jalapeno Popper

Jalapeno Popper

$16.00

oil and garlic base, mozzarella, roasted jalapenos, red onion, bacon, ranch drizzle

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$20.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, chorizo, bacon, gochujang beef

Dessert

Sorbet Trio

Sorbet Trio

$7.00Out of stock

Raspberry with Balsamic Reduction, Lemon with Blackberry, Cranberry Orange with Almonds

Salted Caramel Gelato

Salted Caramel Gelato

$7.00

Salted Caramel Gelato, Biscoff Cookie, Cookie Crumble, Pecans

Fried Dough

Fried Dough

$7.00

Sugary fried dough balls with blueberry compote and powdered sugar.

*SPECIAL* Homemade Pumpkin "Pie"

*SPECIAL* Homemade Pumpkin "Pie"

$17.00

pumpkin filling, powdered sugar glaze, chili pepita crumble, and powdered sugar. Absolutely delicious straight from the oven! Limited run.

Soda & Tea

Blueberry Soda

Blueberry Soda

$3.00

12 oz Maine Root Bottle.

Mexican Cola

Mexican Cola

$3.00

12 oz Maine Root Bottle.

Mandarin Orange Soda

Mandarin Orange Soda

$3.00

12 oz Maine Root Bottle.

Richard's Rainwater

Richard's Rainwater

$3.00

12 oz carbonated water

Black Tea (Unsweet)

Black Tea (Unsweet)

$2.50

Unsweet Black Tea. 24 oz container

Sweet Tea

$2.50

24 oz container

Topo Chico

$3.00

Topo Chico - Grapefruit

$3.00Out of stock

Beer

Original Dry Cider (12 oz) - Austin Eastciders - Cider

$5.00

Lone Star (16oz) - Lone Star Brewing - Light Lager

$4.00

El Grito (12 oz) - Four Courners - Lager

$5.00

Shiner Bock (16 oz) - Spoetzel Brewing - Bock

$6.00

True Love (12oz) Martin House - Raspberry Sour

$5.00

Texas Blonde (12oz) - Wild Acre - Blonde

$5.00

Hopadillo (12oz) - Karbach - IPA

$5.00

Ranch Water

$5.00

Wine

Murphy Goode - Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Naturalis - Cabernet

$9.00+

Oxford Landing - Chardonnay

$7.00+

Sauvignon Blanc - Oxford Landing

$7.00+

Pinot Grigio - Simple Grape

$11.00+

Sea Glass Rosé

$8.00+

Zonin 1821 - Prosecco Cuvee

$10.00+

Pizza Verde Tees & Totes

Canvas Tote Bag

Canvas Tote Bag

$15.00
Koozie

Koozie

$5.00
NEW - Logo Tee

NEW - Logo Tee

$25.00+

Pictured is the "Dark Green"

Pizza For Everyone Tee

Pizza For Everyone Tee

$25.00+
Sticker - Pizza For Everyone

Sticker - Pizza For Everyone

$1.50
Sticker - Logo

Sticker - Logo

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
100% Plant Based Pizzeria

Location

5716 Locke Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Directions

