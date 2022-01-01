PizzaWerx 1702 Central Texas Expressway

A map showing the location of PizzaWerx 1702 Central Texas ExpresswayView gallery

PizzaWerx

No reviews yet

1702 Central Texas Expressway

Lampasas, TX 76550

Popular Items

14" 3 Topping Pizza
14" Specialty Pizza
10" 3 Topping Pizza

Pizza

14" 3 Topping Pizza

$10.99

Large pizza (14") with up to three toppings. Gluten free crust is a (10") pizza.

14" Specialty Pizza

$14.99

10" 3 Topping Pizza

$7.99

Large pizza (14") with up to three toppings. Gluten free crust is a (10") pizza.

10" Specialty Pizza

$10.99

10" Pizza with our Handmade Sauce, Covered with Provolone & Mozzarella Cheeses Choose from: _ The Werx - BBQ Chicken - Veggie Werx - Meat Monster - Chicken Fajita Nacho Pizza

14" Party Pizzas

$15.99

Addictive Pizzas Designed with Parties in Mind. Thin Crust Cut into Small Triangles. Great for Appetizers for a Group or Equally Great as a Meal for a Party of a Few. Bring These and You will be the Hit of the Party.

14" Garlic Cheese Stix

$10.99

Our Handcrafted Crust with Garlic Butter & Mozzarella Cheese Cut Into Dipping Size Strips

10" Garlic Cheese Stix

$6.99

Our Handcrafted Crust with Garlic Butter & Mozzarella Cheese Cut Into Dipping Size Strips

Gluten Free 3 Topping 10"

$9.99

Large pizza (14") with up to three toppings. Gluten free crust is a (10") pizza.

Gluten Free Specialty Pizza 10"

$14.99

Large 14" specialty pizza. Gluten free crust is a (10") pizza. Choose from: _ The Werx - BBQ Chicken - Veggie Werx - Meat Monster - Chicken Fajita Nacho Pizza

Pasta

Individual Lasagna

$8.99

Single serving our our handmade lasagna.

Individual Rigatoni

$8.99

An individual size serving of our handmade rigatoni with cheese & meat sauce.

Family Lasagna

$13.99

Family size order of our handmade lasagna.

Family Rigatoni

$13.99

A family sized order of our handmade rigatoni.

Individual Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

Family Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Dessert

Cupcake Single

$3.00Out of stock

Cupcake 6 Count

$15.00Out of stock

14" Cinnamon Sticks

$9.99Out of stock

10" Cinnamon Sticks

$4.99

Salad

Garden Salad

$2.99+

Specials

10 or more Pizzas for $7.99

Family Pizza Bundle A

Out of stock

Family Pizza Bundle B

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Quick serve Italian and pizza.

Location

1702 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas, TX 76550

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

