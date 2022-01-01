Pizzazz on the Circle
793 Reviews
$$
20680 John Carroll Blvd
University Heights, OH 44118
FEATURES
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
Housemade with celery, carrots, chicken, noodles & seasonings
BREADED ARTICHOKE HEARTS
SCAMPI DINNER
Jumbo shrimp topped with a garlic wine sauce served with sautéed asparagus, zucchini & red peppers
VEAL PARM SANDWICH
hand breaded & topped with provolone cheese and marinara sauce, served on toasted ciabatta bread
VEAL & HOT PEPPER SANDWICH
hand breaded & topped with provolone cheese & hot peppers served on toasted garlic ciabatta bread
VEAL PARMIGIANA DINNER
Veal Parmigiana Dinner hand breaded & topped with provolone cheese and marinara sauce, served with a side of penne marinara **available cutlet style
VEAL MARSALA DINNER
hand breaded & topped with sautéed mushrooms in our house made marsala wine sauce, served with a side of grilled asparagus & zucchini
APPETIZERS - SIDES - SMALL PLATES
ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP
House made - by the bowl
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
Housemade with celery, carrots, chicken, noodles & seasonings
French Fries - Full Order
(2) Meatballs
(3) Meatballs
Garlic Cheese Bread
garlic piasano sub roll topped with provolone cheese
Buffalo Wings
Available mild, medium, hot, BBQ or Cajun Dry Rub. Served with a side of dressing
Stuffed Hot Peppers (4)
hot banana peppers stuffed with Italian sausage & Romano cheese
Stuffed Hot Peppers (1)
hot banana peppers stuffed with Italian sausage & romano cheese
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts
Brussels Sprouts sautéed with bacon, pears & cranberries
Melanzane Parmigiana Appetizer
thick sliced breaded eggplant layered with mozzarella, romano & marinara sauce
Chips & Guac
Pizzazz pizza chips served with house made guacamole & fresh Italian salsa
Fried Calamari
fresh calamari handed breaded & served with a side of marinara & spicy aioli sauce
Fried Provolone
fresh cut & breaded, served with a side of marinara
Fried Cheese Ravioli
hand breaded & served with a side of marinara
Zucchini Fries
Fresh cut & hand breaded zucchini served with side of peppercorn ranch
Shrimp & Calamari Diablo
sautéed shrimp & calamari served in our spicy diablo sauce - hot!
4 Cheese Quesadilla
served with a side of house made guacamole, fresh salsa & sour cream
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
served with a side of house made guacamole, fresh salsa & sour cream
Cajun Shrimp Quesadilla
served with a side of house made guacamole, fresh salsa & sour cream
SALADS
Small Dinner Salad
iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese & pepperoni garnish
Large Dinner Salad
iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese & pepperoni garnish
Small Chicken Salad
iceberg lettuce topped with char-grilled chicken, tomatoes & provolone cheese garnished with black olives
Large Chicken Salad
iceberg lettuce topped with char-grilled chicken, tomatoes & provolone cheese garnished with black olives
Small Cajun Chicken Salad
iceberg lettuce, cajun chicken, housemade salsa & cheddar cheese garnished with black olives
Large Cajun Chicken Salad
iceberg lettuce, cajun chicken, housemade salsa & cheddar cheese garnished with black olives
Small Pizzazz Salad
julienne Genoa salami, imported ham, iceberg lettuce & provolone cheese - a Pizzazz classic!
Large Pizzazz Salad
julienne Genoa salami, imported ham, iceberg lettuce & provolone cheese - a Pizzazz classic!
Small Field Greens Salad
gourmet greens with english cucumber, cherry tomatoes & asiago cheese
Large Field Green Salad
gourmet greens with english cucumber, cherry tomatoes & asiago cheese
Arugula Pear Salad
fresh pears, grape tomatoes & candied walnuts topped with a breaded goat cheese ball & poppy seed dressing
Beet Salad
Fresh sliced beets on a bed of arugula topped with dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, crumbled goat cheese and balsamic glaze
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce with an olive oil Caesar dressing topped with homemade croutons & romano cheese (anchovies upon request)
Caesar with Chicken
romaine lettuce with chargrilled chicken, olive oil Caesar dressing topped with homemade croutons & romano cheese (anchovies upon request)
Cajun Shrimp Salad
local greens, english cucumber, tomatoes & house-made guacamole
Caprese Salad
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & kalamata olives topped with balsamic vinegar & olive oil
Grilled Eggplant Caprese
4 thick slices of grilled eggplant topped with beefsteak tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze - garnished with green & kalamata olives and fresh basil
Mesclun Salad
gourmet greens, red grapes, mandarin oranges, candied walnuts & goat cheese topped with raspberry dressing
Mushroom Salad
Iceberg lettuce, fresh mushrooms, provolone cheese and lemon wedges
Portobello Salad
gourmet greens topped with marinated & grilled portobello mushrooms, tomatoes & red onions
Salmon Salad
horseradish & panco encrusted Salmon on a mixed bed of romaine & field greens, garnished with cucumbers & tomatoes, topped with Dijon dressing
Spinach Salad
baby spinach, sliced mushrooms & provolone cheese topped with our house made hot pepperoni dressing
Strawberry Salad
served with strawberries, red grapes, cherry tomatoes, & Gorgonzola cheese on a bed of romaine
Tenderloin Salad
grilled tenderloin served over baby spinach, mushrooms & tomatoes with a horseradish dressing then topped with crispy onions
Wedge Salad
heart of romaine wedge with tomatoes, bacon, crumbled blue cheese & peppercorn ranch dressing
PINT HOUSE ITALIAN DRESSING
CLASSIC PIZZAS
Cauliflower Crust Pizza 10”
10” GLUTEN FREE cauliflower pizza crust (cauliflower blended with mozzarella & garlic). Choose your sauce, add your toppings & enjoy! **We can prepare any small specialty pizza on a cauliflower crust (see those pizzas to order)
Small Red Pizza 9 inch
Our house made tomato sauce topped with provolone cheese **Add your choice of toppings and make it your own
Large Red Pizza 12 inch
Our house made tomato sauce topped with provolone cheese **Add choice of toppings and make it your own
Small Asiago Pizza 9 inch
our house sauce of asiago, romano, parmigiana and cream blend topped with provolone and Asiago cheese
Large Asiago Pizza 12 inch
our house sauce of asiago, romano, parmigiana and cream blend topped with provolone and Asiago cheese
Small BBQ Pizza 9 inch
Our house BBQ sauce topped with provolone and gouda cheese
Large BBQ Pizza 12 inch
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce topped with provolone and Gouda cheese
Small Diablo Pizza 9inch
Diablo sauce made from roasted hot peppers & shallots blended with tomato fillets & spices topped with provolone cheese • spicy!
Large Diablo Pizza 12inch
Diablo sauce made from roasted hot peppers & shallots blended with tomato fillets & spices topped with provolone cheese • spicy!
Small Pesto Pizza 9inch
Pesto sauce made from fresh basil, Romano cheese, garlic & roasted walnuts blended in virgin olive oil & topped with provolone cheese
Large Pesto Pizza 12inch
Pesto sauce made from fresh basil, Romano cheese, garlic & roasted walnuts blended in virgin olive oil & topped with provolone cheese
Small Rosie's Pizza 9inch
Rosie’s sauce made from a delicious blend of ground red bell peppers in a savory tomato sauce topped with Asiago cheese • spicy!
Large Rosie's Pizza 12inch
Rosie’s sauce made from a delicious blend of ground red bell peppers in a savory tomato sauce topped with Asiago cheese • spicy!
Small White Pizza 9inch
Sicilian style with garlic, black pepper, imported olive oil topped with both provolone & Romano cheese
Large White Pizza 12inch
Sicilian style with garlic, black pepper, imported olive oil topped with both provolone & Romano cheese
SPECIALTY PIZZAS
SM Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza 9”
Red sauce with thin sliced Italian prosciutto topped with arugula and shaved romano
LG Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza 12”
Red sauce with thin sliced Italian prosciutto topped with arugula and shaved romano
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza 9”
BBQ sauce topped with grilled chicken, bacon, provolone & gouda cheese
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza 12”
BBQ sauce topped with grilled chicken, bacon, provolone & gouda cheese
SM Cheese-Less Veggie Pizza 9”
Red sauce with broccoli, cauliflower, grilled eggplant & sun-dried tomatoes topped with arugula
LG Cheese-Less Veggie Pizza 12”
Red sauce with broccoli, cauliflower, grilled eggplant & sun-dried tomatoes topped with arugula
SM Cholesterol Monster Pizza 9”
Classic tomato sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, meatballs & provolone
LG Cholesterol Monster Pizza 12”
Classic tomato sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, meatballs & provolone
SM Deluxe Pizza 9”
Classic tomato sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper & provolone cheese
LG Deluxe Pizza 12”
Classic tomato sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper & provolone cheese
SM Four Cheese Pizza 9”
topped with cheddar, gouda, provolone & romano cheese
LG Four Cheese Pizza 12”
topped with cheddar, gouda, provolone & romano cheese
SM Fresh Mozzarella Pizza 9”
Red sauce with fresh mozzarella & fresh cut basil
LG Fresh Mozzarella Pizza 12”
Red sauce with fresh mozzarella & fresh cut basil
SM Hawaiian Bacon Pizza 9”
Available with classic tomato sauce or Sicilian (white) style topped with bacon& pineapple
LG Hawaiian Bacon Pizza 12”
Available with classic tomato sauce or Sicilian (white) style topped with bacon & pineapple
SM Hawaiian Ham Pizza 9”
Available with classic tomato sauce or Sicilian (white) style topped with ham & pineapple
LG Hawaiian Ham Pizza 12”
Available with classic tomato sauce or Sicilian (white) style topped with ham & pineapple
SM Margherita Pizza 9”
white (sicialian style) with sliced tomatoes, fresh basil & fresh mozzarella cheese
LG Margherita Pizza 12”
white (sicialian style) with sliced tomatoes, fresh basil & fresh mozzarella cheese
SM Mediterranean Pizza 9”
white (sicialian style) topped with plum tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil & goat cheese
LG Mediterranean Pizza 12”
white (sicialian style) topped with plum tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil & goat cheese
SM Pepperoni & Meatball Pizza 9”
Diablo sauce topped with our spicy pepperoni, housemade meatballs & provolone cheese
LG Pepperoni & Meatball Pizza 12”
Diablo sauce topped with our spicy pepperoni, housemade meatballs & provolone cheese
SM Pesto, Chicken & Tomato Pizza 9”
House made Pesto sauce (blended with roasted walnuts) topped with grilled chicken, plum tomatoes & provolone cheese
LG Pesto, Chicken & Tomato Pizza 12”
House made Pesto sauce (blended with roasted walnuts) topped with grilled chicken, plum tomatoes & provolone cheese
SM Pesto Veggie Pizza 9”
Pesto sauce with zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers & asiago cheese
LG Pesto Veggie Pizza 12”
Pesto sauce with zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers & asiago cheese
SM Sicilian Garden Pizza 9”
CHOOSE: white or red sauce - topped with artichokes, red & hot peppers, tomatoes, provolone & romano cheese
LG Sicilian Garden Pizza 12”
CHOOSE: white or red sauce - topped with artichokes, red & hot peppers, tomatoes, provolone & romano cheese
SM Vegetable Deluxe Pizza 9”
Classic tomato sauce topped with broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & provolone cheese
LG Vegetable Deluxe Pizza 12”
Classic tomato sauce topped with broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & provolone cheese
CALZONES
Small Chicken & Vegetable Calzone
char-grilled chicken, broccoli, spinach, mushrooms & provolone cheese
Large Chicken & Vegetable Calzone
char-grilled chicken, broccoli, spinach, mushrooms & provolone cheese
Small Pepperoni Calzone
Pepperoni & provolone
Large Pepperoni Calzone
Pepperoni & provolone
Small Two Sausage Calzone
Italian & chicken sausage, hot peppers, roasted red peppers, onions & provolone cheese
Large Two Sausage Calzone
Italian & chicken sausage, hot peppers, roasted red peppers, onions & provolone cheese
Small Sicilian Calzone
capicola & genoa salami with onions, fresh mushrooms, spinach & provolone cheese
Large Sicilian Calzone
capicola & genoa salami with onions, fresh mushrooms, spinach & provolone cheese
Small Meatball Parmigiana Calzone
housemade meatballs with provolone cheese & marinara (pork-spicy)
Large Meatball Parmigiana Calzone
housemade meatballs with provolone cheese & marinara (pork-spicy)
Small Salsa Chicken Calzone
char-grilled chicken with black olives, cheddar & smoked gouda cheese & fresh Italian salsa
Large Salsa Chicken Calzone
char-grilled chicken with black olives, cheddar & smoked gouda cheese & fresh Italian salsa
Small Garden Calzone
artichoke hearts, hot peppers, roasted red peppers & plum tomatoes with provolone & asiago cheese
Large Garden Calzone
artichoke hearts, hot peppers, roasted red peppers & plum tomatoes with provolone & asiago cheese
Small Vegetable Calzone
fresh mushrooms, onions, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower & provolone cheese
Large Vegetable Calzone
fresh mushrooms, onions, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower & provolone cheese
Small Spinach & Mushroom Calzone
Fresh mushrooms, spinach & provolone cheese
Large Spinach & Mushroom Calzone
Fresh mushrooms, spinach & provolone cheese
Small Four Cheese Calzone
smoked gouda, provolone, cheddar & romano with plum tomatoes & fresh basil
Large Four Cheese Calzone
smoked gouda, provolone, cheddar & romano with plum tomatoes & fresh basil
HANDHELDS
Burger
8 oz Angus Beef char-grilled & served wtih lettuce, tomato & onion on a multigrain bun
Cheddar Bacon Burger
8 oz Angus beef burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato & onion on a multigrain bun
Bleu Cheese Burger
8 oz Angus beef and topped with melted blue cheese, crispy onions, lettuce & tomato and a multigrain bun
Portobello Burger
8 oz Angus beef chargrilled and topped with grilled Portabella mushroom, crispy onions, provolone, lettuce & tomato on a multigrain bun
Siciliano Burger
8 oz Angus beef chargrilled and topped with salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce & tomato on a multigrain bun
Guacamole Burger
8 oz Angus beef burger chargrilled and topped with housemade guacamole, sautéed jalapeños, lettuce & tomato on a multigrain bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chargrilled chicken topped with lettuce & tomato served on telera bread
Chicken Brushetta Sandwich
Chargrilled chicken topped with fresh mozzarella, grilled tomato & arugula served on telera
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken cutlet topped with lettuce &tomato served on telera bread
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken cutlet topped with provolone cheese & marinara sauce served on telera bread
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Chargrilled Cajun chicken topped with bacon, provolone & tomato - served on garlic telera bread
Chicken Maria Sandwich
Chargrilled chicken topped with artichokes, red peppers & provolone cheese served on telera bread
Italian Sausage Sub
Italian sausage link topped with marinara and provolone cheese served on an Italian sub roll
Chicken Sausage Sub
Chicken sausage link topped with sautéed red & green peppers, mushrooms and onions served on an Italian sub roll
Meatball Sub
House made meatballs topped with marinara & provolone cheese served on and Italian sub roll
Pizzazz Sub
Ham, capicola & salami topped with provolone cheese & House Italian dressing. **Available hot or cold
Steak Sub
Tenderloin topped with sautéed mushrooms & provolone cheese served on and Italian sub roll
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken tossed in our buffalo wing sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & red onion – all wrapped up!
Veggie Wrap
Red pepper, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fresh mozzarella & housemade guacamole – all wrapped up!
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Hand breaded thin-sliced eggplant topped with provolone cheese & marinara - served on to telera bread
Portobello Sandwich
Marinated & chargrilled portobello mushroom caps toppedwith grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers & provolone cheese served on telera bread
Chicken Tacos
Chargrilled Chicken, lettuce and tomato served with housemade guacamole & taco sauce (plain or cajun chicken) – choose two or three
Shrimp Tacos
Cajun Shrimp, lettuce and tomato served with housemade guacamole & taco sauce – choose 2 or 3
Steak Tacos
Tenderloin, lettuce and tomato served with housemade guacamole & taco sauce – choose 2 or 3
ENTREES
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
Hand breaded chicken sauteed & topped with provolone & marinara, served with a side of marinara & penne
Chicken Cutlet Dinner
Hand-bread sautéed chicken served with a side of marinara & penne
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Char-grilled chicken breast, served with a side of grilled asparagus & zucchini
Chicken Maria Dinner
Chargrilled Chicken topped with artichokes, red peppers & provolone cheese served with a side of grilled asparagus & zucchini
Chicken Marsala Dinner
Breaded chicken topped with sauteed mushrooms in our housemade marsala wine sauce, served with a side of grilled asparagus & zucchini
Chicken Piccata Dinner
Chargrilled chicken sautéed in a white wine sauce with capers served with a side of asparagus, zucchini and red peppers
Grilled Salmon Dinner
chargrilled salmon served with grilled asparagus & zucchini
Salmon Piccata
Chargrilled salmon sautéed in a white wine sauce with capers served with a side of asparagus, zucchini and red peppers
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
Hand breaded eggplant sautéed & topped with provolone & marinara, served with a side of marinara & penne
PASTAS
Marinara
a light, flavorful & fresh tasting tomato sauce with onions, fresh garlic & Italian spices
Marinara Meatball
House marinara topped with meatballs *pork/spicy
Marinara Meatsauce
Marinara tossed with crumbled meatballs served over your choice of noodle
Penne Sausage & Peppers
Crumbled Italian sausage and roasted red peppers tossed in marinara sauce served over penne
Baked Penne
Marinara with penne topped with provolone cheese
Spaghetti Pie
spaghetti pie base layered with Italian sausage & onions topped with provolone cheese & marinara sauce-baked to perfection
Asiago Cream
asiago, romano & parmigiana cheese blended with heavy cream
Asiago Chicken & Broccoli
Asiago sauce with chargrilled chicken and broccoli served over black pepper fettuccini
Asiago Chicken & Bacon
I SiAGO sauce with chargrilled chicken and bacon served over black pepper fettuccine
Asiago Shrimp & Broccoli
Asiago sauce with sautéed shrimp and broccoli served over black pepper fettuccini
Cajun Chicken & Salsa
Asiago Cream sauce with cajun chicken topped with fresh Italian salsa served over black pepper fettuccini
Cajun Shrimp & Salsa
Asiago Cream sauce with cajun shrimp topped with fresh Italian salsa served over black pepper fettuccini
Abruzzi
roasted red pepper & tomato cream sauce •mildly spicy
Abruzzi Stuffed Gnocchi
roasted red pepper & tomato cream sauce served over asiago stuffed gnocchi •mildly spicy
Pesto
fresh basil, romano cheese, garlic & walnuts blended with olive
Zucchini Pesto Chicken & Tomato
Fresh cut zucchini noodles topped with Pesto sauce, cherry tomatoes and chargrilled chicken
Pesto Cream
Pesto sauce blended with Asiago Cheese
Aglio è Olio
A light olive oil and garlic sauce
Tomato Basil Aglio è Olio
A light olive oil and garlic sauce tossed with plum tomatoes and fresh basil
Tomato Basil With Shrimp
A light olive oil and garlic sauce tossed with plum tomatoes,fresh basil & sautéed shrimp
Zucchini Shrimp Primavera
Fresh cut zucchini noodles served with shrimp, cherry tomatoes and basil tossed in Aglio e olio (a light oil & garlic sauce)
Diablo
roasted hot peppers & shallots blended with tomato fillets & spices • spicy
Buttered Noodles
White Clam Sauce
White clam sauce served over our house linguini
Red Clam Sauce with Linguini
Clam sauce mixed with marinara served over our house linguini
1/2 ORDER PASTAS
SIDES
DESSERTS
BOTTLED BEVERAGES
FEATURED SPECIALS
PLEASE CALL THE RESTAURANT TO PLACE CATERING ORDERS @ 216-321-7272 (some items may require additional advanced notice)
BOTTLED BEER & SELTZERS *
Amstel Light
Blue Moon
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Fat Head Bumble Berry Blueberry
GL Burning River
GL Dortmunder Gold
GL Eliot Ness
Heineken
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
Koenig Ludwig Royals Bavarian Hefe-Weissen
Labatt Blue
Magner’s Irish Cider
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
O’Doul’s NA
Omission IPA
Red’s Apple Ale
Rolling Rock
Stella Artois
Strongbow Cider
White Claw - Black Cherry
White Claw - Mango
Yuengling Bottle C
RED WINE by the Bottle *
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
“Original Family - Original Recipes since 1975!”
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights, OH 44118