Pizzazz on the Circle

793 Reviews

$$

20680 John Carroll Blvd

University Heights, OH 44118

Popular Items

Large Red Pizza 12 inch
Buffalo Wings
Small Red Pizza 9 inch

FEATURES

APPETIZERS - SIDES - SMALL PLATES

ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP

$6.50

House made - by the bowl

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$7.00

Housemade with celery, carrots, chicken, noodles & seasonings

French Fries - Full Order

French Fries - Full Order

$4.00

(2) Meatballs

$4.50

(3) Meatballs

$5.75

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.50

garlic piasano sub roll topped with provolone cheese

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$8.00+

Available mild, medium, hot, BBQ or Cajun Dry Rub. Served with a side of dressing

Stuffed Hot Peppers (4)

$11.00

hot banana peppers stuffed with Italian sausage & Romano cheese

Stuffed Hot Peppers (1)

$3.00

hot banana peppers stuffed with Italian sausage & romano cheese

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Brussels Sprouts sautéed with bacon, pears & cranberries

Melanzane Parmigiana Appetizer

Melanzane Parmigiana Appetizer

$10.00

thick sliced breaded eggplant layered with mozzarella, romano & marinara sauce

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$9.50

Pizzazz pizza chips served with house made guacamole & fresh Italian salsa

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.25

fresh calamari handed breaded & served with a side of marinara & spicy aioli sauce

Fried Provolone

$8.50

fresh cut & breaded, served with a side of marinara

Fried Cheese Ravioli

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

hand breaded & served with a side of marinara

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$8.75

Fresh cut & hand breaded zucchini served with side of peppercorn ranch

Shrimp & Calamari Diablo

$12.50

sautéed shrimp & calamari served in our spicy diablo sauce - hot!

4 Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

served with a side of house made guacamole, fresh salsa & sour cream

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

served with a side of house made guacamole, fresh salsa & sour cream

Cajun Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

served with a side of house made guacamole, fresh salsa & sour cream

SALADS

Small Dinner Salad

Small Dinner Salad

$5.50

iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese & pepperoni garnish

Large Dinner Salad

Large Dinner Salad

$9.50

iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese & pepperoni garnish

Small Chicken Salad

$12.00

iceberg lettuce topped with char-grilled chicken, tomatoes & provolone cheese garnished with black olives

Large Chicken Salad

$15.00

iceberg lettuce topped with char-grilled chicken, tomatoes & provolone cheese garnished with black olives

Small Cajun Chicken Salad

$12.00

iceberg lettuce, cajun chicken, housemade salsa & cheddar cheese garnished with black olives

Large Cajun Chicken Salad

$15.00

iceberg lettuce, cajun chicken, housemade salsa & cheddar cheese garnished with black olives

Small Pizzazz Salad

Small Pizzazz Salad

$10.00

julienne Genoa salami, imported ham, iceberg lettuce & provolone cheese - a Pizzazz classic!

Large Pizzazz Salad

Large Pizzazz Salad

$13.00

julienne Genoa salami, imported ham, iceberg lettuce & provolone cheese - a Pizzazz classic!

Small Field Greens Salad

Small Field Greens Salad

$6.50

gourmet greens with english cucumber, cherry tomatoes & asiago cheese

Large Field Green Salad

Large Field Green Salad

$9.75

gourmet greens with english cucumber, cherry tomatoes & asiago cheese

Arugula Pear Salad

Arugula Pear Salad

$13.00

fresh pears, grape tomatoes & candied walnuts topped with a breaded goat cheese ball & poppy seed dressing

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$13.00

Fresh sliced beets on a bed of arugula topped with dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, crumbled goat cheese and balsamic glaze

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine lettuce with an olive oil Caesar dressing topped with homemade croutons & romano cheese (anchovies upon request)

Caesar with Chicken

$15.00

romaine lettuce with chargrilled chicken, olive oil Caesar dressing topped with homemade croutons & romano cheese (anchovies upon request)

Cajun Shrimp Salad

$16.00

local greens, english cucumber, tomatoes & house-made guacamole

Caprese Salad

$13.00

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & kalamata olives topped with balsamic vinegar & olive oil

Grilled Eggplant Caprese

Grilled Eggplant Caprese

$17.00

4 thick slices of grilled eggplant topped with beefsteak tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze - garnished with green & kalamata olives and fresh basil

Mesclun Salad

$13.00

gourmet greens, red grapes, mandarin oranges, candied walnuts & goat cheese topped with raspberry dressing

Mushroom Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Iceberg lettuce, fresh mushrooms, provolone cheese and lemon wedges

Portobello Salad

Portobello Salad

$13.00

gourmet greens topped with marinated & grilled portobello mushrooms, tomatoes & red onions

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$18.00

horseradish & panco encrusted Salmon on a mixed bed of romaine & field greens, garnished with cucumbers & tomatoes, topped with Dijon dressing

Spinach Salad

$12.00

baby spinach, sliced mushrooms & provolone cheese topped with our house made hot pepperoni dressing

Strawberry Salad

$13.00

served with strawberries, red grapes, cherry tomatoes, & Gorgonzola cheese on a bed of romaine

Tenderloin Salad

$17.00

grilled tenderloin served over baby spinach, mushrooms & tomatoes with a horseradish dressing then topped with crispy onions

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$11.00

heart of romaine wedge with tomatoes, bacon, crumbled blue cheese & peppercorn ranch dressing

PINT HOUSE ITALIAN DRESSING

$6.00

CLASSIC PIZZAS

Cauliflower Crust Pizza 10”

$11.00

10” GLUTEN FREE cauliflower pizza crust (cauliflower blended with mozzarella & garlic). Choose your sauce, add your toppings & enjoy! **We can prepare any small specialty pizza on a cauliflower crust (see those pizzas to order)

Small Red Pizza 9 inch

Small Red Pizza 9 inch

$11.00

Our house made tomato sauce topped with provolone cheese **Add your choice of toppings and make it your own

Large Red Pizza 12 inch

$16.00

Our house made tomato sauce topped with provolone cheese **Add choice of toppings and make it your own

Small Asiago Pizza 9 inch

$11.00

our house sauce of asiago, romano, parmigiana and cream blend topped with provolone and Asiago cheese

Large Asiago Pizza 12 inch

$16.00

our house sauce of asiago, romano, parmigiana and cream blend topped with provolone and Asiago cheese

Small BBQ Pizza 9 inch

$11.00

Our house BBQ sauce topped with provolone and gouda cheese

Large BBQ Pizza 12 inch

$16.00

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce topped with provolone and Gouda cheese

Small Diablo Pizza 9inch

$11.00

Diablo sauce made from roasted hot peppers & shallots blended with tomato fillets & spices topped with provolone cheese • spicy!

Large Diablo Pizza 12inch

$16.00

Diablo sauce made from roasted hot peppers & shallots blended with tomato fillets & spices topped with provolone cheese • spicy!

Small Pesto Pizza 9inch

$11.00

Pesto sauce made from fresh basil, Romano cheese, garlic & roasted walnuts blended in virgin olive oil & topped with provolone cheese

Large Pesto Pizza 12inch

$16.00

Pesto sauce made from fresh basil, Romano cheese, garlic & roasted walnuts blended in virgin olive oil & topped with provolone cheese

Small Rosie's Pizza 9inch

$11.00

Rosie’s sauce made from a delicious blend of ground red bell peppers in a savory tomato sauce topped with Asiago cheese • spicy!

Large Rosie's Pizza 12inch

$16.00

Rosie’s sauce made from a delicious blend of ground red bell peppers in a savory tomato sauce topped with Asiago cheese • spicy!

Small White Pizza 9inch

$11.00

Sicilian style with garlic, black pepper, imported olive oil topped with both provolone & Romano cheese

Large White Pizza 12inch

$16.00

Sicilian style with garlic, black pepper, imported olive oil topped with both provolone & Romano cheese

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

SM Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza 9”

$14.00

Red sauce with thin sliced Italian prosciutto topped with arugula and shaved romano

LG Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza 12”

$21.00

Red sauce with thin sliced Italian prosciutto topped with arugula and shaved romano

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza 9”

$15.75

BBQ sauce topped with grilled chicken, bacon, provolone & gouda cheese

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza 12”

$22.50

BBQ sauce topped with grilled chicken, bacon, provolone & gouda cheese

SM Cheese-Less Veggie Pizza 9”

$16.00

Red sauce with broccoli, cauliflower, grilled eggplant & sun-dried tomatoes topped with arugula

LG Cheese-Less Veggie Pizza 12”

$23.00

Red sauce with broccoli, cauliflower, grilled eggplant & sun-dried tomatoes topped with arugula

SM Cholesterol Monster Pizza 9”

SM Cholesterol Monster Pizza 9”

$17.25

Classic tomato sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, meatballs & provolone

LG Cholesterol Monster Pizza 12”

LG Cholesterol Monster Pizza 12”

$24.75

Classic tomato sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, meatballs & provolone

SM Deluxe Pizza 9”

SM Deluxe Pizza 9”

$17.00

Classic tomato sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper & provolone cheese

LG Deluxe Pizza 12”

LG Deluxe Pizza 12”

$24.50

Classic tomato sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper & provolone cheese

SM Four Cheese Pizza 9”

$12.25

topped with cheddar, gouda, provolone & romano cheese

LG Four Cheese Pizza 12”

$17.75

topped with cheddar, gouda, provolone & romano cheese

SM Fresh Mozzarella Pizza 9”

$13.00

Red sauce with fresh mozzarella & fresh cut basil

LG Fresh Mozzarella Pizza 12”

$18.50

Red sauce with fresh mozzarella & fresh cut basil

SM Hawaiian Bacon Pizza 9”

$13.75

Available with classic tomato sauce or Sicilian (white) style topped with bacon& pineapple

LG Hawaiian Bacon Pizza 12”

$19.75

Available with classic tomato sauce or Sicilian (white) style topped with bacon & pineapple

SM Hawaiian Ham Pizza 9”

$13.50

Available with classic tomato sauce or Sicilian (white) style topped with ham & pineapple

LG Hawaiian Ham Pizza 12”

$19.50

Available with classic tomato sauce or Sicilian (white) style topped with ham & pineapple

SM Margherita Pizza 9”

$13.25

white (sicialian style) with sliced tomatoes, fresh basil & fresh mozzarella cheese

LG Margherita Pizza 12”

$19.75

white (sicialian style) with sliced tomatoes, fresh basil & fresh mozzarella cheese

SM Mediterranean Pizza 9”

$15.25

white (sicialian style) topped with plum tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil & goat cheese

LG Mediterranean Pizza 12”

$21.75

white (sicialian style) topped with plum tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil & goat cheese

SM Pepperoni & Meatball Pizza 9”

$13.50

Diablo sauce topped with our spicy pepperoni, housemade meatballs & provolone cheese

LG Pepperoni & Meatball Pizza 12”

$19.50

Diablo sauce topped with our spicy pepperoni, housemade meatballs & provolone cheese

SM Pesto, Chicken & Tomato Pizza 9”

$15.50

House made Pesto sauce (blended with roasted walnuts) topped with grilled chicken, plum tomatoes & provolone cheese

LG Pesto, Chicken & Tomato Pizza 12”

$22.25

House made Pesto sauce (blended with roasted walnuts) topped with grilled chicken, plum tomatoes & provolone cheese

SM Pesto Veggie Pizza 9”

$15.00

Pesto sauce with zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers & asiago cheese

LG Pesto Veggie Pizza 12”

$21.50

Pesto sauce with zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers & asiago cheese

SM Sicilian Garden Pizza 9”

$16.25

CHOOSE: white or red sauce - topped with artichokes, red & hot peppers, tomatoes, provolone & romano cheese

LG Sicilian Garden Pizza 12”

$23.25

CHOOSE: white or red sauce - topped with artichokes, red & hot peppers, tomatoes, provolone & romano cheese

SM Vegetable Deluxe Pizza 9”

$17.00

Classic tomato sauce topped with broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & provolone cheese

LG Vegetable Deluxe Pizza 12”

$24.50

Classic tomato sauce topped with broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & provolone cheese

CALZONES

Small Chicken & Vegetable Calzone

$11.50

char-grilled chicken, broccoli, spinach, mushrooms & provolone cheese

Large Chicken & Vegetable Calzone

$14.50

char-grilled chicken, broccoli, spinach, mushrooms & provolone cheese

Small Pepperoni Calzone

$10.50

Pepperoni & provolone

Large Pepperoni Calzone

$12.50

Pepperoni & provolone

Small Two Sausage Calzone

Small Two Sausage Calzone

$11.50

Italian & chicken sausage, hot peppers, roasted red peppers, onions & provolone cheese

Large Two Sausage Calzone

Large Two Sausage Calzone

$14.50

Italian & chicken sausage, hot peppers, roasted red peppers, onions & provolone cheese

Small Sicilian Calzone

$11.00

capicola & genoa salami with onions, fresh mushrooms, spinach & provolone cheese

Large Sicilian Calzone

$14.00

capicola & genoa salami with onions, fresh mushrooms, spinach & provolone cheese

Small Meatball Parmigiana Calzone

$11.00

housemade meatballs with provolone cheese & marinara (pork-spicy)

Large Meatball Parmigiana Calzone

$14.00

housemade meatballs with provolone cheese & marinara (pork-spicy)

Small Salsa Chicken Calzone

$11.50

char-grilled chicken with black olives, cheddar & smoked gouda cheese & fresh Italian salsa

Large Salsa Chicken Calzone

$14.50

char-grilled chicken with black olives, cheddar & smoked gouda cheese & fresh Italian salsa

Small Garden Calzone

$11.00

artichoke hearts, hot peppers, roasted red peppers & plum tomatoes with provolone & asiago cheese

Large Garden Calzone

$14.00

artichoke hearts, hot peppers, roasted red peppers & plum tomatoes with provolone & asiago cheese

Small Vegetable Calzone

$11.00

fresh mushrooms, onions, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower & provolone cheese

Large Vegetable Calzone

$14.00

fresh mushrooms, onions, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower & provolone cheese

Small Spinach & Mushroom Calzone

$10.00

Fresh mushrooms, spinach & provolone cheese

Large Spinach & Mushroom Calzone

$12.00

Fresh mushrooms, spinach & provolone cheese

Small Four Cheese Calzone

$10.00

smoked gouda, provolone, cheddar & romano with plum tomatoes & fresh basil

Large Four Cheese Calzone

$12.00

smoked gouda, provolone, cheddar & romano with plum tomatoes & fresh basil

HANDHELDS

Burger

Burger

$10.50

8 oz Angus Beef char-grilled & served wtih lettuce, tomato & onion on a multigrain bun

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$12.00

8 oz Angus beef burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato & onion on a multigrain bun

Bleu Cheese Burger

$12.00

8 oz Angus beef and topped with melted blue cheese, crispy onions, lettuce & tomato and a multigrain bun

Portobello Burger

$12.00

8 oz Angus beef chargrilled and topped with grilled Portabella mushroom, crispy onions, provolone, lettuce & tomato on a multigrain bun

Siciliano Burger

$12.00

8 oz Angus beef chargrilled and topped with salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce & tomato on a multigrain bun

Guacamole Burger

$12.00

8 oz Angus beef burger chargrilled and topped with housemade guacamole, sautéed jalapeños, lettuce & tomato on a multigrain bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Chargrilled chicken topped with lettuce & tomato served on telera bread

Chicken Brushetta Sandwich

$12.00

Chargrilled chicken topped with fresh mozzarella, grilled tomato & arugula served on telera

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$10.50

Hand-breaded chicken cutlet topped with lettuce &tomato served on telera bread

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.50

Hand breaded chicken cutlet topped with provolone cheese & marinara sauce served on telera bread

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chargrilled Cajun chicken topped with bacon, provolone & tomato - served on garlic telera bread

Chicken Maria Sandwich

$12.50

Chargrilled chicken topped with artichokes, red peppers & provolone cheese served on telera bread

Italian Sausage Sub

$11.00

Italian sausage link topped with marinara and provolone cheese served on an Italian sub roll

Chicken Sausage Sub

$11.00

Chicken sausage link topped with sautéed red & green peppers, mushrooms and onions served on an Italian sub roll

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$11.00

House made meatballs topped with marinara & provolone cheese served on and Italian sub roll

Pizzazz Sub

$10.00

Ham, capicola & salami topped with provolone cheese & House Italian dressing. **Available hot or cold

Steak Sub

$15.00

Tenderloin topped with sautéed mushrooms & provolone cheese served on and Italian sub roll

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50

grilled chicken tossed in our buffalo wing sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & red onion – all wrapped up!

Veggie Wrap

$11.50

Red pepper, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fresh mozzarella & housemade guacamole – all wrapped up!

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$9.50

Hand breaded thin-sliced eggplant topped with provolone cheese & marinara - served on to telera bread

Portobello Sandwich

$11.50

Marinated & chargrilled portobello mushroom caps toppedwith grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers & provolone cheese served on telera bread

Chicken Tacos

$10.00+

Chargrilled Chicken, lettuce and tomato served with housemade guacamole & taco sauce (plain or cajun chicken) – choose two or three

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$11.00+

Cajun Shrimp, lettuce and tomato served with housemade guacamole & taco sauce – choose 2 or 3

Steak Tacos

$12.50+

Tenderloin, lettuce and tomato served with housemade guacamole & taco sauce – choose 2 or 3

ENTREES

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$16.00

Hand breaded chicken sauteed & topped with provolone & marinara, served with a side of marinara & penne

Chicken Cutlet Dinner

$15.00

Hand-bread sautéed chicken served with a side of marinara & penne

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Char-grilled chicken breast, served with a side of grilled asparagus & zucchini

Chicken Maria Dinner

Chicken Maria Dinner

$18.00

Chargrilled Chicken topped with artichokes, red peppers & provolone cheese served with a side of grilled asparagus & zucchini

Chicken Marsala Dinner

$18.00

Breaded chicken topped with sauteed mushrooms in our housemade marsala wine sauce, served with a side of grilled asparagus & zucchini

Chicken Piccata Dinner

Chicken Piccata Dinner

$18.00

Chargrilled chicken sautéed in a white wine sauce with capers served with a side of asparagus, zucchini and red peppers

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$19.00

chargrilled salmon served with grilled asparagus & zucchini

Salmon Piccata

$20.00

Chargrilled salmon sautéed in a white wine sauce with capers served with a side of asparagus, zucchini and red peppers

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$12.00

Hand breaded eggplant sautéed & topped with provolone & marinara, served with a side of marinara & penne

PASTAS

Marinara

$14.00

a light, flavorful & fresh tasting tomato sauce with onions, fresh garlic & Italian spices

Marinara Meatball

Marinara Meatball

$18.00

House marinara topped with meatballs *pork/spicy

Marinara Meatsauce

$18.00

Marinara tossed with crumbled meatballs served over your choice of noodle

Penne Sausage & Peppers

$16.00

Crumbled Italian sausage and roasted red peppers tossed in marinara sauce served over penne

Baked Penne

$15.00

Marinara with penne topped with provolone cheese

Spaghetti Pie

$16.00

spaghetti pie base layered with Italian sausage & onions topped with provolone cheese & marinara sauce-baked to perfection

Asiago Cream

$15.00

asiago, romano & parmigiana cheese blended with heavy cream

Asiago Chicken & Broccoli

Asiago Chicken & Broccoli

$19.00

Asiago sauce with chargrilled chicken and broccoli served over black pepper fettuccini

Asiago Chicken & Bacon

$19.50

I SiAGO sauce with chargrilled chicken and bacon served over black pepper fettuccine

Asiago Shrimp & Broccoli

$19.50

Asiago sauce with sautéed shrimp and broccoli served over black pepper fettuccini

Cajun Chicken & Salsa

$19.00

Asiago Cream sauce with cajun chicken topped with fresh Italian salsa served over black pepper fettuccini

Cajun Shrimp & Salsa

$19.50

Asiago Cream sauce with cajun shrimp topped with fresh Italian salsa served over black pepper fettuccini

Abruzzi

$15.00

roasted red pepper & tomato cream sauce •mildly spicy

Abruzzi Stuffed Gnocchi

Abruzzi Stuffed Gnocchi

$17.00

roasted red pepper & tomato cream sauce served over asiago stuffed gnocchi •mildly spicy

Pesto

$15.00

fresh basil, romano cheese, garlic & walnuts blended with olive

Zucchini Pesto Chicken & Tomato

$19.00

Fresh cut zucchini noodles topped with Pesto sauce, cherry tomatoes and chargrilled chicken

Pesto Cream

$15.00

Pesto sauce blended with Asiago Cheese

Aglio è Olio

$10.00

A light olive oil and garlic sauce

Tomato Basil Aglio è Olio

$13.00

A light olive oil and garlic sauce tossed with plum tomatoes and fresh basil

Tomato Basil With Shrimp

$18.00

A light olive oil and garlic sauce tossed with plum tomatoes,fresh basil & sautéed shrimp

Zucchini Shrimp Primavera

$19.50

Fresh cut zucchini noodles served with shrimp, cherry tomatoes and basil tossed in Aglio e olio (a light oil & garlic sauce)

Diablo

$15.00

roasted hot peppers & shallots blended with tomato fillets & spices • spicy

Buttered Noodles

$8.00

White Clam Sauce

$17.00

White clam sauce served over our house linguini

Red Clam Sauce with Linguini

$17.00

Clam sauce mixed with marinara served over our house linguini

1/2 ORDER PASTAS

1/2 Marinara

$7.25

1/2 Meatsauce

$9.25

1/2 Asiago Cream

$8.00

1/2 Abruzzi

$8.00

1/2 Aglio è Olio

$6.00

1/2 Tomato Basil Aglio è Olio

$7.00

1/2 Pesto

$8.00

1/2 Pesto Cream

$8.00

1/2 Butter

$6.00

1/2 Diablo

$8.00

1/2 White Clam Sauce

$9.00Out of stock

SIDES

Italian Sausage Link

$6.00

Chicken Sausage Link

$6.00

Garlic Telera Bread

$4.00

Guacamole Side

$4.00

Salsa Side

$2.50

Wing Sauce SIDE

$1.00

Marinara Sauce Side

$0.75

Diablo Sauce Side

$3.00

Abruzzi Sauce Side

$3.00

Asiago Sauce Side

$3.00

Pesto Sauce Side

$3.00

Rosie's Sauce Side

$3.00

DESSERTS

Cannoli

$3.00Out of stock

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

Coke (20 oz BTL)

$2.50

Diet Coke (20 oz BTL)

$2.50

Coke Zero (20 oz BTL)

$2.50

Sprite (20 oz BTL)

$2.50

Canada Dry Ginger Ale (20 oz BTL)

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade (20 oz BTL)

$2.50Out of stock

Dasani Water (20 oz BTL)

$1.25

AHA Sparkling Blueberry & Pomegranate (12 oz can)

$1.75

FEATURED SPECIALS

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$7.00

Housemade with celery, carrots, chicken, noodles & seasonings

BREADED ARTICHOKE HEARTS

$10.00
SCAMPI DINNER

SCAMPI DINNER

$24.00

Jumbo shrimp topped with a garlic wine sauce served with sautéed asparagus, zucchini & red peppers

VEAL CUTLET SANDWICH

$12.50

Hand breaded veal served on toasted ciabatta bread

VEAL PARM SANDWICH

$14.00

hand breaded & topped with provolone cheese and marinara sauce, served on toasted ciabatta bread

VEAL & HOT PEPPER SANDWICH

VEAL & HOT PEPPER SANDWICH

$14.00

hand breaded & topped with provolone cheese & hot peppers served on toasted garlic ciabatta bread

VEAL MARSALA DINNER

VEAL MARSALA DINNER

$19.00

hand breaded & topped with sautéed mushrooms in our house made marsala wine sauce, served with a side of grilled asparagus & zucchini

VEAL PARMIGIANA DINNER

VEAL PARMIGIANA DINNER

$18.00

Veal Parmigiana Dinner hand breaded & topped with provolone cheese and marinara sauce, served with a side of penne marinara **available cutlet style

BOTTLED BEER & SELTZERS *

Amstel Light

$2.00

Blue Moon

$2.00

Budweiser

$2.00

Bud Light

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Corona

$2.00

Corona Light

$2.00

Fat Head Bumble Berry Blueberry

$2.50

GL Burning River

$2.50

GL Dortmunder Gold

$2.50

GL Eliot Ness

$2.50

Heineken

$2.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$3.00Out of stock

Koenig Ludwig Royals Bavarian Hefe-Weissen

$2.50

Labatt Blue

$2.00

Magner’s Irish Cider

$2.50

Michelob Ultra

$2.00

Miller Lite

$2.00

O’Doul’s NA

$2.00

Omission IPA

$2.50

Red’s Apple Ale

$2.00

Rolling Rock

$2.00

Stella Artois

$2.50

Strongbow Cider

$2.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw - Mango

$4.00

Yuengling Bottle C

$2.00

RED WINE by the Bottle *

ID REQUIRED at pick-up

BTL Apothic CA Red Blend

$22.00

BTL Avalon Cabernet

$22.00

BTL Ruffino Chianti

$26.00

BTL Aruma Malbec

$22.00

BTL Knotty Pines

$22.00

BTL Fantini Montepulciano

$24.00

BTL Red Diamond Merlot

$26.00

BTL 7 Deadly Zin Old Vine

$26.00

BTL Sterling Cabernet

$26.00

BTL Villa Pozzi Nero D’ Avola

$22.00

WHITE WINE by the Bottle *

ID REQUIRED at pick-up

BTL ROSE

$32.00

BTL Geisen Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

BTL Hess Chardonnay

$26.00

BTL Glebrook Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

BTL Castellano Pinot Grigio

$22.00

BTL Kendall J

$34.00

BTL St. Michelle Reisling

$22.00

BTL Bocelli Prosecco - Split

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
"Original Family - Original Recipes since 1975!"

Website

Location

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights, OH 44118

Directions

