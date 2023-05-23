Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzeria Alpino

review star

No reviews yet

165 N MAIN ST

Driggs, ID 83422

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Starters

Garlic Parmesean, Bread Stick

$12.00

marinara and roasted red pepper cheese

Flat Bread

$14.00

seasonal tomatoes, parmesan, fresh basil

Buttermilk Calamari

$16.00

lemon basil aioli, marinara

Antipast Plate

$15.00

cured meats, olives, artichokes, whipped herb cheese

Creamy Tomato

$6.00+

fresh basil, mozzarella crouton

Soup of the day

$6.00+

Frisee Salad

$7.00+

granndy smith apple, pecorino, fennel, pomegranate honey vinagrette

Baby Spinach Salad

$7.00+

chevre, candied pecan, bacon, dried cherry, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

romaine lettuce, pecorino, crouton, parmesan crisp, anchovy

Pasta

Baked Elk Bolognese

$27.00

herb ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, shells, bread crumbs

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

chicken cutlet, mozzarella, marinara, fresh basil, linguine

Eggplant parmesan

$26.00

crisp eggplant, mozzarella, marinara sauce, fresh basil, linguine

Classic Risotto

$18.00

garlic, onion, pecorino, white wine

Pomodoro

$15.00

parmesan, fresh basil, spaghetti

Picatta

$17.00

herbed butter, lemon, capers, linguine

Marsala

$20.00

marsala mushrooms, beef broth, parsley, fettuccine

Carbonara

$18.00

bacon, parmesan, black pepper, egg yolk, spagheti

Alfredo

$18.00

sweet peas, fettuccine

Butter Noodles (kids option)

$9.00

Side Of Meatballs (3)

$8.00

Pizza

Pizza

$15.00+

Cheese

$14.00+

Pepperoni

$15.00+

Meatlover

$20.00+

Alpino tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sweet and spicy sausage, pepperoni, meatball

Red Pine

$16.00+

Alpino tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Mountain Pine

$20.00+

Alpino tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sweet or spicy sausage, mushroom, onion, pepperp

Grand Fir

$20.00+

prosciutto, chevre, carmelized onion, mushroom, roasted butternut squash, dried cherry

Lodgepole Pine

$20.00+

roasted garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, proscuitto, jalapeno, fresh basil

Blue Spruce

$20.00+

herb ricotta, fontina blend, carmelized onion, bell peppers, chicken

Douglas Fir

$20.00+

basil pesto, mozzarella, heirloom tomato, arugual, roasted chicken, balsamic glaze

Ponderosa Pine

$20.00+

Alpino tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, mushroom, spinach, tomoato, kalmata olive, onion, pepper, fresh basil

Alpine Fir

$20.00+

garlic herb ricotta, fontina blend, sweet & spicy sausage, mushroom, red onion, arugala

Side Of Ranch

$1.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$5.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

NA Beverages

Cherry Coke

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Coke Zero

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Dr Pepper

$5.00

Orange Soda

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Grend teton Root Beer

$5.00

Merchandise

Black Shirt

$20.00+

Sage Shirt

$20.00+
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

165 N MAIN ST, Driggs, ID 83422

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

O'Rourke's Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 186
42 E LITTLE AVE Driggs, ID 83422
View restaurantnext
Spoons Curbside Bistro - Jackson Hole, Wyoming
orange starNo Reviews
4520 Fox Creek Village Drive Victor, ID 83455
View restaurantnext
Wildlife Brewing
orange star4.5 • 407
145 S Main Street Victor, ID 83455
View restaurantnext
Mangy Moose Steakhouse and Saloon - Teton Village
orange starNo Reviews
3395 West Village Drive Teton Village, WY 83025
View restaurantnext
Bodega - 3200 W McCollister Drive
orange starNo Reviews
3200 W McCollister Drive Teton Village, WY 83025
View restaurantnext
CASA
orange starNo Reviews
3275 W. Village Dr. Teton Village, WY 83025
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Driggs

Tatanka Tavern
orange star4.5 • 198
18 N Main Driggs, ID 83422
View restaurantnext
O'Rourke's Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 186
42 E LITTLE AVE Driggs, ID 83422
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Driggs
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Blackfoot
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Logan
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Lander
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston