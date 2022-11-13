Pizza Cabana and Spa Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Take out only
Location
6532 Gay Lac La Belle Road, Copper Harbor, MI 49950
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lake Effect Bar and Grill - 174 Gratiot St.
No Reviews
174 Gratiot St. Copper Harbor, MI 49918
View restaurant