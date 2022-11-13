Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Cabana and Spa Bar

No reviews yet

6532 Gay Lac La Belle Road

Copper Harbor, MI 49950

Popular Items

Bell's Two Hearted 12 ounce can
Bell's Octoberfest
The Works

Beer

Bell's Two Hearted 12 ounce can

$5.00

KBC Blonde 12 ounce can

$5.00

Bell"s oberon 12 oz can

$5.00Out of stock

KBC Widowmaker 12 ounce can

$5.00

Bell's Octoberfest

$5.00

Seltzers

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Non-alcholic drinks

Water 20 oz

$3.50

Pepsi 12 oz can

$2.50Out of stock

Gatorade lime 20 oz

$3.50

Mountain Dew 20 oz

$3.50

Wine

Woodbridge Pinto Grigio

$5.00

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$5.00

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Speciality drinks

Vodka and Cranberry Juice

$8.00

Pizza

Cheese

$15.00

Pepperoni

$15.00

Sausage

$15.00

Pepperoni and Sausage

$15.00

Margherita

$15.00

Roasted Veggie

$15.00

The Works

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Take out only

Location

6532 Gay Lac La Belle Road, Copper Harbor, MI 49950

Directions

