A map showing the location of Pizzeria Del SolView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Pizzeria Del Sol

review star

No reviews yet

3010 S 99th Avenue

Tolleson, AZ 85353

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

House Made Beef Meatballs with Crushed Red Sauce

$7.95

4 meatballs roasted in our oven with our red sauce

Artichoke Dip

$9.95

Air fried wings marinated in pickle juice

Del Sol Shrimp Prawns in Garlic Butter Sauce

$9.95

Shrimp roasted in a skillet from our Forza oven

Bruschetta on Artesian Bread

$11.95

Salad

Del Sol’s House Salad

$9.95

Chicken/Caesar Skewer Boat

$10.95

Traditional Caesar Salad

$8.95

Mediterranean Salad

$10.95

Pizza

Margarita

$15.95

A classic margherita, red sauce motzerlella and basil

Classic White & Prosciutto

$19.95

Del Sol white sauce with prosciutto

Old Italian Meat

$22.95

Motszerella, pepperoni and prosciutto

Garlic Pesto Italian Vege

$18.95

Chile Verde

$21.95Out of stock

Chile verde pizza with pork, cotija cheese, cilantro and a table cream drizzle

Shape Your Own Pizza

$14.95

Classic Cheese

$14.95

Desert BBQ Chicken

$19.95

Personal Classic Cheese Pizza

$7.50

DEL SOL KIDS’ PIZZA Classic Cheese

$7.50

DEL SOL KIDS’ PIZZA Pepperoni

$8.50

Desert BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.95

Personal Margarita

$7.95

Personal White & Prosciutto

$9.95

Personal Old Italian Meat

$11.95

Personal Pesto Italian Vege

$8.45

Personal Chile Verde

$11.95

Personal Desert BBQ Chicken

$9.95

Calzone

Italian Classic Meat

$10.95

Motzerella chesse, peperoni, salami and sausage

Old Style Stuffed Cheese

$9.95

Shape your own calzone

$8.95

Chile Verde

$12.95Out of stock

Desert

Del Sol’s Root Beer Float

$8.99

Seasonal Cheesecake

$9.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie Alamode

$5.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99

Soft Drinks

coke

$3.49

spite

$3.49

orange Fanta

$3.49

lemonade

$3.49

raspberry tea

$3.49

dr. pepper

$3.49

HI C

$3.49

diet coke

$3.49

Bottle Product

$3.45

Sparkling Water

$1.95

Juice Box

$1.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

unsweetened Tea

$2.49

Can Soda

$1.95

Apple Juice

$2.49

21+ Drinks

Draft Dos Equis

$6.50

Draft Coors light

$5.50

Draft kilt lifter

$6.50

Draft Mic ultra

$5.50

Draft Voodoo Ranger IPA

$6.50

Draft 805

$6.50

Bottle Corona Extra

$6.00

Bottle Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Bottle Bud lite

$5.00

Red wine 19 Crimes blend

$7.00

Red wine Dark Horse Cabrini

$7.50

White wine Banfi P Grigio

$7.50

White wine Bogle Chard

$7.95

William Wycliff brut Champaign

$4.25

Bottle Mordelo

$6.00

Mimosa

$4.95

Bottle 805 CERVESA

$6.00

White claw

$5.00

truly

$5.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Hopaloosa Hazy

$6.50

Canyon Road Moscotto

$7.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Appetizers

House Made Beef Meatballs with Crushed Red Sauce

$8.35

4 meatballs roasted in our oven with our red sauce

Artichoke Dip

$10.45

Air fried wings marinated in pickle juice

Del Sol Shrimp Prawns in Garlic Butter Sauce

$10.45

Shrimp roasted in a skillet from our Forza oven

Bruschetta on Artesian Bread

$12.55

Salad

Del Sol’s House Salad

$10.45

Chicken/Caesar Skewer Boat

$11.50

Traditional Caesar Salad

$9.40

Mediterranean Salad

$11.50

Pizza

Margarita

$16.75

A classic margherita, red sauce motzerlella and basil

Classic White & Prosciutto

$20.95

Del Sol white sauce with prosciutto

Old Italian Meat

$24.10

Motszerella, pepperoni and prosciutto

Garlic Pesto Italian Vege

$19.90

Chile Verde

$23.05Out of stock

Chile verde pizza with pork, cotija cheese, cilantro and a table cream drizzle

Shape Your Own Pizza

$15.70

Classic Cheese

$15.70

Desert BBQ Chicken

$20.95

Personal Classic Cheese Pizza

$7.88

DEL SOL KIDS’ PIZZA Classic Cheese

$7.88

DEL SOL KIDS’ PIZZA Pepperoni

$8.93

Desert BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.95

Personal Margarita

$8.35

Personal White & Prosciutto

$10.45

Personal Old Italian Meat

$12.55

Personal Pesto Italian Vege

$8.87

Personal Chile Verde

$12.55

Personal Desert BBQ Chicken

$10.45

Calzone

Italian Classic Meat

$11.50

Motzerella chesse, peperoni, salami and sausage

Old Style Stuffed Cheese

$10.45

Shape your own calzone

$9.40

Chile Verde

$13.60Out of stock

Desert

Del Sol’s Root Beer Float

$9.44

Seasonal Cheesecake

$10.45

Chocolate Chip Cookie Alamode

$6.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.19

Soft Drinks

coke

$3.66

spite

$3.66

orange Fanta

$3.66

lemonade

$3.66

raspberry tea

$3.66

dr. pepper

$3.66

HI C

$3.66

diet coke

$3.66

Bottle Product

$3.62

Sparkling Water

$2.05

Juice Box

$1.56

Chocolate Milk

$2.61

unsweetened Tea

$2.61

Can Soda

$2.05

Apple Juice

$2.49

Dasani Bottle Water

$0.99

21+ Drinks

Draft Dos Equis

$6.83

Draft Coors light

$5.78

Draft kilt lifter

$6.83

Draft Mic ultra

$5.78

Draft Voodoo Ranger IPA

$6.83

Draft 805

$6.83

Bottle Corona Extra

$6.30

Bottle Michelob Ultra

$5.25

Bottle Bud lite

$5.25

Red wine 19 Crimes blend

$7.35

Red wine Dark Horse Cabrini

$7.88

White wine Banfi P Grigio

$7.88

White wine Bogle Chard

$8.35

William Wycliff brut Champaign

$4.46

Bottle Mordelo

$6.30

Mimosa

$5.20

Bottle 805 CERVESA

$6.30

White claw

$5.25

truly

$5.25

Pacifico

$6.30
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3010 S 99th Avenue, Tolleson, AZ 85353

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Manhattan Pizza
orange star4.4 • 1,159
9870 W Lower Buckeye Rd Tolleson, AZ 85353
View restaurantnext
#1 Brothers Pizza - Avondale
orange starNo Reviews
11435 W Buckeye rd.Suite A-110 Avondale, AZ 85323
View restaurantnext
El Camaron Gigante
orange star4.0 • 109
8343 West Van Buren Suite A-1 Tolleson, AZ 85353
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Avondale
orange star3.9 • 451
10455 W McDowell Rd Avondale, AZ 85329
View restaurantnext
AZ Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
15530 W. Roosevelt ST D104 Goodyear, AZ 85338
View restaurantnext
Saddle Mountain Brewing Company
orange star4.6 • 810
15651 W Roosevelt Goodyear, AZ 85338
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tolleson

Manhattan Pizza
orange star4.4 • 1,159
9870 W Lower Buckeye Rd Tolleson, AZ 85353
View restaurantnext
Bad Ass Coffee - Tolleson
orange star4.7 • 648
8363 West Van Buren Street Tolleson, AZ 85353
View restaurantnext
El Camaron Gigante
orange star4.0 • 109
8343 West Van Buren Suite A-1 Tolleson, AZ 85353
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tolleson
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Buckeye
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston