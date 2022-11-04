Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Salad

Pizzeria Delfina Burlingame

5,852 Reviews

$$

1444 Burlingame Ave

Burlingame, CA 94010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Margherita
Salsiccia
Saffron Arancini

Frozen Pizza alla Norma

Frozen Pizza alla Norma

$21.00

eggplant, mozzarella, ricotta, black olive, red onion

Chard

Chard

$12.00

currants, pinenuts

Roasted Delicata Squash

Roasted Delicata Squash

$14.00

Calabrian chiles, brown butter, hippie croccante

Speck Pie

Speck Pie

$24.00

speck, smothered escarole, crescenza, mozzarella, thyme

Amatriciana

Amatriciana

$21.00

guanciale, chili, tomato, pecorino, black pepper

PD Provisions

Frozen Equinox Pie

Frozen Equinox Pie

$22.00

Buy now and cook later! Pancetta, potato, cipollini onion, fontina, panna & black pepper

Frozen Pizza alla Norma

Frozen Pizza alla Norma

$21.00

eggplant, mozzarella, ricotta, black olive, red onion

Frozen Margherita

Frozen Margherita

$18.00

Buy now cook later!

Frozen Salsiccia

Frozen Salsiccia

$22.00

Buy now cook later!

Frozen Funghi

Frozen Funghi

$23.00

Buy now cook later!

Frozen Pepperoni Pie

Frozen Pepperoni Pie

$23.00

Buy now, cook later!

Frozen Broccoli Raab

Frozen Broccoli Raab

$19.00

Buy now cook later!

Frozen Napoletana

Frozen Napoletana

$16.00

Buy now cook later!

Make at Home Pizza Kit

Make at Home Pizza Kit

$30.00

3 fresh dough balls, pint of pizza sauce, Fior di Latte mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, Olivestri EVOO, flour, Preparation instructions included.

Frozen Meatballs in Sugo

Frozen Meatballs in Sugo

$32.00

1/2 dozen pork, beef, veal meatballs, tomato sauce

Bottle Lemon Vinaigrette (8.5oz)

Bottle Lemon Vinaigrette (8.5oz)

$8.00

fresh lemon, champagne vinegar, olive oil, shallot - keep some in your fridge!

Frozen Delfina Sauces by the pint (16oz)

Frozen Delfina Sauces by the pint (16oz)

Pomodoro Sauce Ingredients: tomato, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, dried chili, basil Amatriciana Sauce Ingredients: guanciale, olive oil, onions, garlic, tomato, chili, black pepper, white wine, rosemary, bay Ragu Nostrano Sauce Ingredients: beef, pork, pancetta, chicken liver, olive oil, onion, celery, carrot, garlic, dried porcini, tomato, white wine, rosemary, sage, meat stock, milk, salt, black pepper

1/2 LB. Breadsticks

1/2 LB. Breadsticks

$8.00

Antipasti

Warm Citrus & Herb Marinated Olives

Warm Citrus & Herb Marinated Olives

$7.00
Belfiore Burrata

Belfiore Burrata

$14.00

arugula, crostini, extra virgin olive oil

Saffron Arancini

Saffron Arancini

$9.00

risotto-mozzarella fritters

Neopolitan Streetcart-Style Tripe

Neopolitan Streetcart-Style Tripe

$14.00

served chilled, chili oil, sea salt, lemon

Cauliflower Soup

Cauliflower Soup

$12.00

cumin croutons, chili oil

Salads

Insalata Tricolore

Insalata Tricolore

$14.00

arugula, radicchio, endive, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano

Jersey-Style Chopped Salad

Jersey-Style Chopped Salad

$18.00

finocchiona, provolone, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, ceci

Escarole Salad

Escarole Salad

$14.00

persimmon, pomegranate, hazelnuts, parmigiano

Veggies

Roasted Fryer Creek Baby Carrots

Roasted Fryer Creek Baby Carrots

$14.00

spiced yogurt, pumpkin seeds, breadcrumbs

Chard

Chard

$12.00

currants, pinenuts

Roasted Delicata Squash

Roasted Delicata Squash

$14.00

Calabrian chiles, brown butter, hippie croccante

White Pies

Broccoli Raab

Broccoli Raab

$19.00

Broccoli raab, caciocavallo, mozzarella, olives, hot peppers

Prosciutto Pie

Prosciutto Pie

$21.00

Prosciutto di Parma, caciocavallo, mozzarella, panna, arugula

Carbonara

Carbonara

$22.00

Guanciale, 2 farm eggs, pecorino, scallions, black pepper

Funghi

Funghi

$23.00

Hen of the Woods mushrooms, panna, fontina

Speck Pie

Speck Pie

$24.00

speck, smothered escarole, crescenza, mozzarella, thyme

Red Pies

4 Formaggi

4 Formaggi

$18.00

Tomato, mozzarella, fontal, provolone, pecorino

Clam Pie

Clam Pie

$25.00

Cherrystones, tomato, oregano, pecorino, hot peppers

Margherita

Margherita

$18.00

Tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, basil

Napoletana

Napoletana

$16.00

Tomato, anchovies, capers, hot peppers, olives, oregano

Panna

Panna

$17.00

Tomato sauce, cream, basil, shaved parmigiano

Burrata Pie

Burrata Pie

$25.00

Belfiore burrata, tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Salsiccia

Salsiccia

$22.00

Housemade fennel sausage, tomato, sweet peppers, onions, mozzarella

Amatriciana

Amatriciana

$21.00

guanciale, chili, tomato, pecorino, black pepper

Vegan Pie

Vegan Pie

$18.00

Tomato sauce, your choice of three toppings

Piatti

Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo

Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo

$18.00

pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini

Mary's Chicken alla Diavola

Mary's Chicken alla Diavola

$25.00

half a roasted bird, rosemary, black pepper, chili

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00

fior di latte and smoked mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

Pasta

Delfina's Spaghetti Pomodoro

Delfina's Spaghetti Pomodoro

$25.00
Kid's Pasta

Kid's Pasta

$14.00

penne pasta with your choice of tomato sauce, butter, or butter and cheese

Strozzapretti

$28.00

Manila clams, tomato, guanciale

Sides

Olive Oil Crostini

Olive Oil Crostini

$4.00
Side of Tomato Sauce

Side of Tomato Sauce

$4.00

Delfina's Famous Tomato Sauce

1/2 LB. Breadsticks

1/2 LB. Breadsticks

$8.00

Utensils

fork, knife, spoon and napkin (biodegradable)

Dolci

Delfina's Buttermilk Panna Cotta

Delfina's Buttermilk Panna Cotta

$9.00

strawberries, black pepper, seven year balsamico

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

in the old style

Sparkling / Rose

Sorelle Bronca Prosecco

Sorelle Bronca Prosecco

$24.00

pear and apple, with herbs and lemonpeel

Zanasi Lambrusco di Sorbara, Emilia Romagna

Zanasi Lambrusco di Sorbara, Emilia Romagna

$24.00

Black fruit, fresh flowers, refreshing and bright.

Murgo Brut Rose Nerello Mascalese, Etna, Sicilia

Murgo Brut Rose Nerello Mascalese, Etna, Sicilia

$40.00

wild strawberry and pomegranite, lemon peel and volcanic terroirderives minerality

Idlewild Rose of Dolcetto & Nebbiolo, Mendocino

Idlewild Rose of Dolcetto & Nebbiolo, Mendocino

$34.00

bright and fresh, aromas of grapefruit with wildflowers and lime on the finish

Vino Bianco

Scribe for Delfina Chardonnay, Sonoma (Magnum)

Scribe for Delfina Chardonnay, Sonoma (Magnum)

$48.00

fresh orchard fruit, zesty citrus notes, minerality, racy acidity, and full-bodied

Accadia, Verdicchio Dei Castelli di Jessi, Le Marche

Accadia, Verdicchio Dei Castelli di Jessi, Le Marche

$25.00

fresh & crisp with hints of yellow peach, white flowers and almond

Vino Rosso

Ettore Germano Barbera d'Alba, Piedmont

Ettore Germano Barbera d'Alba, Piedmont

$26.00Out of stock

100% Barbera d'Alba Snappy and bright. This is a staff favorite. It's loaded with fresh plum and juicy blackberry and cherry notes with spices and violets. Perfect with our Amatriciana, Pepperoni, meatballs and so much more!

Capolino Perlingieri "Brizio" Aglianico, Campania

Capolino Perlingieri "Brizio" Aglianico, Campania

$24.00

100% Aglianico Lush blackberry and plums with spicy notes of black pepper and firm tannins on a full body.

Hobo Wine Co. "Branham Rockpile Vineyard" Rockpile Zinfandel

Hobo Wine Co. "Branham Rockpile Vineyard" Rockpile Zinfandel

$30.00

structured, earthy, spicy pepper notes, ripe full fruit

Niklas Lagrein. Alto Adige

Niklas Lagrein. Alto Adige

$26.00

deliciously plummy and savory with a hint of tannic grip

Anna Maria Abbona, Dolcetto, Langhe

Anna Maria Abbona, Dolcetto, Langhe

$25.00

mineral driven, blackberry, soft tannins

Le Fraghe Bardolino, Veneto

Le Fraghe Bardolino, Veneto

$26.00

Le Fraghe Bardolino appears a purple-tinged ruby red of medium intensity. Its rich, complex bouquet is the result of a perfect blend of fruity essences such as sweet-sour cherry and blueberry, and spicy nuances of cinnamon and black pepper.

Beer

Original Pattern Brewing Co. - Esky Crusher IPA

Original Pattern Brewing Co. - Esky Crusher IPA

$8.00
Original Pattern Brewing Co. - Country Doctor Pilsner

Original Pattern Brewing Co. - Country Doctor Pilsner

$8.00

Refreshing, clean, crisp, floral, Czech Saaz hops

Beverages

Agua de Piedra Sparkling Water (650 mL)

Agua de Piedra Sparkling Water (650 mL)

$8.00
Pellegrino Limonata

Pellegrino Limonata

$5.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$5.00
Bubble Up

Bubble Up

$5.00
Boylan Root Beer

Boylan Root Beer

$5.00
Cheerwine

Cheerwine

$5.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Place your Pick-Up order below! For Delivery, please find us on Caviar, Uber Eats or Doordash.

Website

Location

1444 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame, CA 94010

Directions

Pizzeria Delfina image
Pizzeria Delfina image
Pizzeria Delfina image

