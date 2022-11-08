Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzeria Delfina Palo Alto

7,795 Reviews

$$

651 Emerson St

Palo Alto, CA 94301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Salsiccia
Saffron Arancini

New & Notable

Amatriciana

Amatriciana

$21.00

Guanciale, chili, tomato, pecorino, black pepper

Frozen Pizza alla Norma

Frozen Pizza alla Norma

$21.00

eggplant, mozzarella, ricotta, black olive, red onion

Frozen Meatballs in Sugo

Frozen Meatballs in Sugo

$32.00

1/2 dozen pork, beef, veal meatballs, tomato sauce

Frozen Retail Equinox

Frozen Retail Equinox

$22.00

pancetta, potato, cipollini onion, fontina, panna & black pepper

Original Pattern - Undo the Voodoo IPA, Oakland

Original Pattern - Undo the Voodoo IPA, Oakland

$7.00

16oz can. Notes of tangerine, grapefruit, and berries mingle together beautifully in this majorly refreshing clear IPA. | 6.9%ABV

Cocktails

Pompeloma for Two

Pompeloma for Two

$22.00

tequilla, Bresca Mirto Verde, grapefruit, lime, pinch of salt. All alcohol must be purchased with food.

Church for Two

Church for Two

$22.00

gin, Bordiga aperitivo, Cocchi americano, lemon. All alcohol must be purchased with food.

PD Negroni for Two

PD Negroni for Two

$22.00

gin, Bordiga bitter, Liquore delle Sirene bitter and Macchia Vermouth with an orange twist. All alcohol must be purchased with food.

Migliorato for Two

Migliorato for Two

$22.00

bourbon, Alpe Lys, Angostura, orange bitters, Amarena cherries. All alcohol must be purchased with food.

Large Format

Catering Insalata Tricolore

Catering Insalata Tricolore

Serves 4-6 or 10-12. arugula, radicchio, endive, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano

Catering Burrata Platter

Catering Burrata Platter

Serves 4-6 or 10-12. arugula, crostini, extra virgin olive oil

Catering Meatball Platter

Catering Meatball Platter

Serves 4-6 or 10-12. pork, beef, veal meatballs, tomato sauce, crostini

Catering Chicken Platter

Catering Chicken Platter

Serves 4-6 or 10-12. rosemary, black pepper, chili

PD Provisions

Make at Home Pizza Kit

Make at Home Pizza Kit

$30.00

3 fresh dough balls, pint of pizza sauce, Fior di Latte mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, Olivestri EVOO, flour, Preparation instructions included.

Bottle of Lemon Vin (8.5oz)

Bottle of Lemon Vin (8.5oz)

$8.00

fresh lemon, champagne vinegar, olive oil, shallot - keep some in your fridge!

Delfina Frozen Sauces by the Pint (16oz)

Delfina Frozen Sauces by the Pint (16oz)

$8.00Out of stock

Pomodoro Sauce Ingredients: tomato, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, dried chili, basil Amatriciana Sauce Ingredients: guanciale, olive oil, onions, garlic, tomato, chili, black pepper, white wine, rosemary, bay Ragu Nostrano Sauce Ingredients: beef, pork, pancetta, chicken liver, olive oil, onion, celery, carrot, garlic, dried porcini, tomato, white wine, rosemary, sage, meat stock, milk, salt, black pepper

1/2# Breadsticks

1/2# Breadsticks

$8.00

grissini

Frozen Retail Equinox

Frozen Retail Equinox

$22.00

pancetta, potato, cipollini onion, fontina, panna & black pepper

Frozen Pizza alla Norma

Frozen Pizza alla Norma

$21.00

eggplant, mozzarella, ricotta, black olive, red onion

Frozen Broccoli Raab

Frozen Broccoli Raab

$19.00

Buy now and cook later!

Frozen Salsiccia

Frozen Salsiccia

$22.00

Buy now and cook later!

Frozen Margherita

Frozen Margherita

$18.00

Buy now and cook later!

Frozen Pepperoni Pie

Frozen Pepperoni Pie

$23.00

Buy now and cook later!

Frozen Meatballs in Sugo

Frozen Meatballs in Sugo

$32.00

1/2 dozen pork, beef, veal meatballs, tomato sauce

Pear and Quince Conserva 7.75oz jar

Pear and Quince Conserva 7.75oz jar

$16.00

made for us by our friends at Sqirl in LA from organic Frog Hollow Farm fruit.

Antipasti

Pecorino Moliterno and Figs

Pecorino Moliterno and Figs

$16.00
Chilled Tripe "Streetcart-Style"

Chilled Tripe "Streetcart-Style"

$14.00

lemon, chile oil, sea salt

Tomato Tonnato

Tomato Tonnato

$15.00

fried green tomatoes, tonnato sauce

Saffron Arancini

Saffron Arancini

$11.00

risotto-mozzarella fritters

Warm Citrus & Herb Marinated Olives

Warm Citrus & Herb Marinated Olives

$7.00
Belfiore Burrata

Belfiore Burrata

$14.00

arugula, crostini, extra virgin olive oil (Veg)

Zuppa: Stracciatella

Zuppa: Stracciatella

$12.00

arborio rice, egg, parmigiano

Salads

Winter Chicories and a Seven-Minute Farm Egg

Winter Chicories and a Seven-Minute Farm Egg

$16.00

anchovy, capers, breadcrumbs 

Insalata Tricolore

Insalata Tricolore

$14.00

arugula, raddicchio, endive, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano

Veggies

Spigariello

Spigariello

$14.00

lemon, garlic, chili

Roasted Delicata Squash

Roasted Delicata Squash

$14.00

Calabrian chilies, brown butter, hippie croccante

White Pies

Speck & Escarole Pie

Speck & Escarole Pie

$24.00

braised escarole, speck, crescenza, extra virgin olive oil

Broccoli Raab

Broccoli Raab

$19.00

Broccoli raab, caciocavallo, mozzarella, olives, hot peppers

Funghi

Funghi

$23.00

Hen of the Woods mushrooms, panna, fontina, nepitella

Carbonara

Carbonara

$22.00

guanciale, 2 farm eggs, pecorino, scallions, black pepper. Not available half-baked.

Prosciutto Pie

Prosciutto Pie

$21.00

Prosciutto di Parma, caciocavallo, mozzarella, panna, arugula

Spices

Spices

chili flake, parmesan, dried oregano

Red Pies

Amatriciana

Amatriciana

$21.00

Guanciale, chili, tomato, pecorino, black pepper

Burrata Pie

Burrata Pie

$25.00

Belfiore burrata, tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil

4 Formaggi

4 Formaggi

$18.00

tomato, mozzarella, fontal, provolone, pecorino

Panna

Panna

$17.00

tomato sauce, cream, basil, shaved parmigiano

Margherita

Margherita

$18.00

tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, basil

Clam Pie

Clam Pie

$25.00

Cherrystone clams, tomato, oregano, pecorino, hot peppers

Napoletana

Napoletana

$16.00

tomato, anchovies, capers, hot peppers, olives, oregano

Salsiccia

Salsiccia

$22.00

housemade fennel sausage, tomato, sweet peppers, onions, mozzarella

Vegan Pie

Vegan Pie

$18.00

tomato sauce, your choice of three vegan toppings. cannot be made on gluten-free crust

Spices

Spices

chili flake, parmesan, dried oregano

Piatti

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00

fior di latte and smoked mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmigiano, basil

Mary's Chicken alla Diavola

Mary's Chicken alla Diavola

$25.00

half a roasted bird, rosemary, black pepper, chili

Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo

Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo

$18.00

pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini

Pasta

Strozzapretti

Strozzapretti

$28.00

Manila clams, tomato, guanciale

Delfina's Spaghetti Pomodoro

Delfina's Spaghetti Pomodoro

$25.00
Kid's Pasta

Kid's Pasta

$14.00

Penne pasta with your choice of tomato sauce, butter, or butter and cheese

Dolci

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

in the old style

Delfina's Buttermilk Panna Cotta

Delfina's Buttermilk Panna Cotta

$9.00

fresh pomegranate and pomegranate syrup

Sides

Side of Tomato Sauce

Side of Tomato Sauce

$4.00

Delfina's Famous Tomato Sauce

Olive Oil Crostini (6 pieces)

Olive Oil Crostini (6 pieces)

$4.00

Utensils

fork, knife, spoon and napkin (biodegradable)

Sparkling Wine

Sorelle Bronca "Modi" Prosecco, Treviso, Veneto

Sorelle Bronca "Modi" Prosecco, Treviso, Veneto

$24.00

fresh citrus and pear notes with bright acidity, organically farmed.

Lambrusco - Zanasi Modena, Emilia Romagna

Lambrusco - Zanasi Modena, Emilia Romagna

$24.00

red fruit and wildflowers, with a finish of violet and rosemary.

Nerello Mascalese - Nerello Mascalese, Etna, Sicilia

Nerello Mascalese - Nerello Mascalese, Etna, Sicilia

$28.00

wild strawberry and pomegranate, lemon peel and volcanic terroir derived minerality.

Rose Wine

Tendu Rose, Dunnigan Hills (12oz can)

Tendu Rose, Dunnigan Hills (12oz can)

$12.00

12oz can. light and bright blood orange, strawberry, watermelon and a bit of minerals

Graci Etna Rosato, Sicily

Graci Etna Rosato, Sicily

$28.00

wild strawberry, tangy citrus and savory herbs

Vino Bianco

Scribe for Delfina Chardonnay, Sonoma (1.5L)

Scribe for Delfina Chardonnay, Sonoma (1.5L)

$48.00

fresh orchard fruit, zesty citrus notes, minerality, racy acidity, and full-bodied

La Sibilla Falanghina, Campi Flegrei, Campania

La Sibilla Falanghina, Campi Flegrei, Campania

$24.00

ripe white stone fruit, bright lemons, salinity, and white flowers

Mancini Sardegna, Vermentino

Mancini Sardegna, Vermentino

$24.00

hand harvested from Mancini's organic estate vineyards, this Vermentino is light & fresh with notes of peach, tangerine and dried herbs

Fiano de Avellino - I Favati "Pietramara," Campania

Fiano de Avellino - I Favati "Pietramara," Campania

$32.00

medium bodied, lemon and pear give way to smoky minerality

Pinot Grigio Blend - Gail "Doris," Sonoma

Pinot Grigio Blend - Gail "Doris," Sonoma

$25.00

light bodied and floral white, with good acidity

Accadia Verdicchio

Accadia Verdicchio

$25.00

Accadia Verdicchio Dei Castelli di Jessi, Le Marche (fresh & crisp with hints of yellow peach, white flowers and almond)

Vino Rosso

Aglianico - Capolino Perlingieri "Brizio"

Aglianico - Capolino Perlingieri "Brizio"

$24.00

100% Aglianico. Lush blackberry and plums with spicy notes of black pepper and firm tannins on a full bod

Zinfandel - Hobo Sonoma County

Zinfandel - Hobo Sonoma County

$28.00

For the second time, they have blended together all of their Dry Creek Valley and Rockpile fruit together to make one wine.

Weignut Niklas, Lagrein, Alto Adige

Weignut Niklas, Lagrein, Alto Adige

$26.00

deliciously plummy and savory with a hint of tannic grip. All purchases of alcohol must be made with a food item.

Valpolicella Classico - Venturini, Veneto

Valpolicella Classico - Venturini, Veneto

$25.00

dark fruit, lilac and sour cherry

Cincinnato "Polluce" - Nero Buono, Lazio

Cincinnato "Polluce" - Nero Buono, Lazio

$25.00

light bodied, tart and low acid: perfect red pie wine

Nero d'Avola - Valle delle'Acate, "Ibidini," Sicily

Nero d'Avola - Valle delle'Acate, "Ibidini," Sicily

$25.00

light red apple and stewed plum

Anna Maria Abbona, Dolcetto, Langhe

Anna Maria Abbona, Dolcetto, Langhe

$25.00

mineral driven, blackberry, soft tannins

Birra

Discover a portal to a dark cosmos full of soft, rich dark malts. The universe is full of delicious mysteries, do you dare to explore?
Fort Point - KSA Kolsch, SF

Fort Point - KSA Kolsch, SF

$4.00

American bittering hops and traditional German malts to create a complex yet crisp take on the Kölsch style. 12oz can | 4.6% abv

Barebottle - Campione Italian Pilsner, SF

Barebottle - Campione Italian Pilsner, SF

$7.00

16oz can. Zippy noble hop character and crisp malt notes are sure to make this beer the Campione. | 5.4 ABV

Original Pattern - Undo the Voodoo IPA, Oakland

Original Pattern - Undo the Voodoo IPA, Oakland

$7.00

16oz can. Notes of tangerine, grapefruit, and berries mingle together beautifully in this majorly refreshing clear IPA. | 6.9%ABV

Ghost Town - Lurker American Pale Ale, Oakland

Ghost Town - Lurker American Pale Ale, Oakland

$7.00

16oz can. green grapes, nectarine, passion fruit | 5.6% ABV

Ghost Town - Grim Horde Hazy IPA, Oakland

Ghost Town - Grim Horde Hazy IPA, Oakland

$7.00

16oz can. Pineapple, stone fruit, citrus | 6.8% ABV

Beverages

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$5.00
Bubble Up

Bubble Up

$5.00
Cheerwine

Cheerwine

$5.00
Boylan Root Beer

Boylan Root Beer

$5.00
San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$5.00
Agua de Piedra Sparkling Water

Agua de Piedra Sparkling Water

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Place your pick-up order below! For Delivery, please find us on Uber Eats and Doordash. For Catering, please email us at paloalto@pizzeriadelfina.com

Website

Location

651 Emerson St, Palo Alto, CA 94301

Directions

Gallery
Pizzeria Delfina image
Pizzeria Delfina image

