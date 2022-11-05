Pizzeria DeVille imageView gallery

Pizzeria DeVille

259 Reviews

$$

404 N Milwaukee Ave

Libertyville, IL 60048

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Make Your Own Pizza
Pepperoni Due Pizza
Chopped Deville Salad

Starter

Bacon Cheddar Sliders

$11.00

Ground Sirloin Steak, Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Sliders, Potato Rolls, Gorgonzola Dressing

Buffalo Meatballs

$10.00

One Dozen Chicken Meatballs, Gorgonzola Dip, Celery Bites

Crispy Brussels Sprouts & Bacon

$11.00

Chopped Pistachios, Shaved Parmesan, Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

Flatbread

$10.00

Meatballs Al Forno

$10.00

Veal/Beef/Pork, Tomato Sauce, Basil, Romano, Focaccia

Rosmary Focaccia & Ricotta

$8.00

EVOO, Kosher Salt, Herb Whipped Ricotta, Hot Honey

Charcuterie Board

$14.00

Assortment of Italian Meats, Cheeses and Roasted Vegetables, with House Focaccia

Black Garlic Hummus & Focaccia

$7.00

Whipped White Bean Hummus, House Focaccia

Roasted Broccoli Salad

$8.00

Roasted Broccoli Crowns, EVOO, Lemon, Salt Pepper

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Spicy Burratta

$8.00Out of stock

Marinara Burratta

$8.00Out of stock

Single Smash

$4.00Out of stock

Single W Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Double Smash

$7.00Out of stock

Double W Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Deville Salad

$7.00+

Romaine Hearts, Parmesan, House Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Chopped Deville Salad

$8.00+

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Tomato, Rigatoni, Cider Vinaigrette

Maaa Salad

$7.00+

Romaine Hearts, Arugula, Roasted Vegetables, Basil, Goat Cheese, Pine Nuts, Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

Meatball Salad

$13.00

Thai Chili Slaw, Roasted Chicken, Dry Ramen

Classic Deville

$10.00

Red Pizzas

Cheese and Tomato Pie

$10.00+

Margherita Pizza

$15.00+

Fior Di Latte, EVOO, Tomato Sauce, Basil

My Favorite Pie Pizza

$19.00+

Shaved Meatballs, Chili Flakes, Basil, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Pepperoni Due Pizza

$19.00+

Traditional Cup & Char, Ezzo Pepperoni, Hot Honey, Mozzarella, Romano

Pride Of The Yankees Pizza

$19.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Shaved Meatballs, Roasted Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Basil, Mozzarella, Romano

The Wooster Classic

$13.00+

Double Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Chopped Garlic, Double Romano, Red Onion, Basil Chili Flakes

Hot Honey Fried Chicken

$15.00+

White Pizzas

C B Caesar

$14.00+

EVOO, Romano, Chicken, Bacon, Garlic, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Caesar Salad, Parmesan

Herbivore Pizza

$19.00+

EVOO, Garlic, Arugula, Portobello Mushroom, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Ricotta

Maaa Pie Pizza

$18.00+

EVOO, Spinach, Fig Jam, Caramelized Onions, Pistachio, Goat Cheese, Fontina, Romano

Motorino Omaggio Pizza

$18.00+

EVOO, Brussels Sprouts, Bacon, Garlic, Balsamic, Mozzarella, Romano

Proscuitto & Arugula Pizza

$19.00+

EVOO, Prosciutto di Parma, Arugula, Shaved Red Onion, Mozzarella, Romano

Pizza Bianca

$14.00+

Other Sauced Pies

Smokin' Jersey Q

$15.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cilantro

Chicken Pesto

$14.00+

Basil Pesto, Pulled Chicken, Caramelized Onion, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Romano

Charllotte 14 Inch

$18.00

Charlotte 10 Inch

$14.00

Make Your Own Pizza

Make Your Own Pizza

$10.00+

Motor City Squares

Farm Square

$16.00

EVOO, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Broccoli, Pistachios, Pesto Drizzle

Four Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Square Red Sauce, Basil

Hot Honey Square

$15.00

Romano, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pickled Jalapenos, Traditional Pepperoni, Cup & Char Pepperoni, Square Red Sauce, Hot Honey

Pleased To Meat You

$16.00

Romano, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Cup & Char Pepperoni, bacon, Italian Sausage, Square Red Sauce

Sandwiches

Prosciutto di Parm, Spicy Fig Jam, Fontina Cheese, Baby Arugula

Pizza Sub

$8.00

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Pecorino, Romano, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Meatball Parm

$11.00

Sliced Meatballs, Al Forno, Marinara, Crushed Red Pepper, Pecorino, Mozzarella, Parmesan

PFPF

$11.00

Pioket Caesar Deville

$12.00

Individual size salad stuffed into a handmade pocket bread, served with an extra side of dressing.

Pioket Maa

$13.00

Individual size salad stuffed into a handmade pocket bread, served with an extra side of dressing.

Pioket Chopped Deville

$14.00

Individual size salad stuffed into a handmade pocket bread, served with an extra side of dressing.

Pioket Chopped Meatball Salad

$15.00

Individual size salad stuffed into a handmade pocket bread, served with an extra side of dressing.

Pioket Classic Deville

$12.00

Individual size salad stuffed into a handmade pocket bread, served with an extra side of dressing.

Vegan

Vegan Cheese and Tomato

$16.00

Vegan RFL Wrigley

$20.00

Vegan Maa Pie

$20.00

Louisiana Lightning

$20.00

Desserts

Nutella Pizza w/Pistachio & Powdered Sugar

$11.00

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Family Meals

Pizza Making Kit

$30.00

Gluten Free Pizza Kits

$38.00

Salads

Tuna Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Mexicali Tuna Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Classic Chicken Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Pesto Chicken Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$12.00Out of stock

PD Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Egg Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Dressings

Chopped Salad Dressing

$9.00

Caesar Salad Dressing

$9.00

Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

$9.00

Gorgonzola Dressing

$9.00

Sauces

Mikes Hot Honey Bottle

$18.00

White Bean Hummus

$6.00

Pesto Sauce

$12.00

Spicy Fig Jam

$8.00

Marinara Sauce Quart

$8.00

Pizza Sauce Quart

$7.00

911 Russian Sandwich Spread

$6.00

Misc

Sandwich Splash

$6.00

Croutons

$6.00

Cream Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Scallion Cream Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Vegetable Cream Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Gift Box

$100 Gift box

$100.00

PD T-Shirt (S,M,L,XL,2X,3X) Bottle of Perfect Pizza Wine: Otto Uve Gragnano Sparkling Red Serve Chilled $25 Gift Card to Pizzeria Deville One Bottle of Mikes Hot Honey One Jar PD House Granola One Jar PD Mild Giardiniera Emergency TP

$75 Gift box

$75.00

PD T-Shirt (S,M,L,XL,2X,3X) $25 Gift Card to Pizzeria Deville One Bottle of Mikes Hot Honey One Jar PD House Granola One Jar PD Mild Giardiniera Emergency TP

$50 Gift box

$50.00

$25 gift card to Pizzeria Deville One bottle of Mikes Hot Honey One Jar PD House Granola One Jar PD Mild Giardiniera Emergency TP

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

404 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048

Directions

Gallery
Pizzeria DeVille image

