FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE

3400 Monroe Avenue

Rochester, NY 14618

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Pizza
Classic Cheese
Margherita pie

11"

A-la-Vodka

$12.00

house made vodka sauce/mozzarella/basil/meatballs/mushroom

Bar-B-Q Chicken

$12.00

bbq sauce/mozzarella/grilled chicken/red onion/ranch dressing drizzle

BYO Pizza

$13.00

sauce/order of cheese/order of meat/unlimited veggie toppings

Blonde

$10.00

olive oil/italian herbs/mozzarella/parmesan/fresh basil

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

house made buffalo sauce/mozzarella/gorgonzola/grilled chicken/red onion

Chicken Roma

$12.00

house made red sauce/mozzarella/grilled chicken/roasted broccoli/roasted garlic

Classic Cheese

$10.00

sauce/mozzarella

Four Meat

$15.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Meatball and unlimited vegetables

Funghetto

$13.00

house made red sauce/mozzarella/feta/mushrooms/roasted portobello/roasted red peppers

Hot Maui

$12.00

house made red spicy sauce/mozzarella/grilled pineapple/canadian bacon/banana peppers

Margherita pie

$11.00

house made red sauce/fresh mozzarella/tomato/basil

Mediterranean

$13.00

house made white sauce/mozzarella/garlic/feta/spinach/artichoke/black olives

Milano

$12.00

herb oil/mozzarella/grilled bacon/tomatoes/hot chillies/arugula

Napoli

$12.00

house made red sauce/mozzarella/anchovies

Nutella Dessert Pizza

$12.00

traditional crust/nutella/berry drizzle

One Topping

$11.00

house made red sauce/mozzarella/one topping

Paesano

$12.00

sauce/mozzarella/Italian sausage/mushrooms/grilled onion

Pepperoni n' cheese

$11.00

house made red sauce/mozzarella/pepperoni

Pesto Chicken

$12.00

house made pesto sauce/mozzarella/ricotta/grilled chicken/sliced tomato

Rucola

$13.00

house made red sauce/ricotta/red onion/prosciutto/arugula

Spicy Bacon Broccoli

$12.00

home made spicy red sauce/mozzarella/cheddar cheese/grilled bacon/roasted broccoli

Strictly Vegan

$14.00

Red sauce, vegan cheese, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, green peppers, chilis.

Tailgate

$13.00

sauce/mozzarella/pepperoni/Italian sausage/peppers/ grilled onion

Tuscan Meatball

$12.00

house made red sauce/mozzarella/ricotta/basil/crumbled meatballs

Vege Vege

$12.00

house made red sauce/mozzarella/broccoli/mushrooms/red onion/zucchini/basil

White Mushroom

$12.00

house made white sauce/mozzarella/red onion/roasted portobello/white mushrooms/roasted garlic

Salads

Arugula

$12.00

arugula/spinach/grilled onion/cherry tomato/cucumber/craisins/sunflower seeds/feta cheese/chicken/house vinaigrette dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

romaine/red onion/mozzarella/cherry tomato/grilled buffalo chicken/blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad - Large

$12.00

romaine/sliced red onion/mushrooms/cherry tomatoes/parmesan/potato stix/caesar dressing

Caesar Salad - Small

$6.00

romaine/sliced red onion/mushrooms/cherry tomatoes/parmesan/potato stix/caesar dressing

Cobb

$13.00

romaine/tomato/cucumber/hard-boiled egg/crispy bacon/grilled chicken/cheddar cheese/ranch dressing

Garden Salad - Large

$11.00

romaine/spinach/arugula/red cabbage/mushrooms/green peppers/chick peas/broccoli/cherry tomatoes/white french dressing

Garden Salad - Small

$6.00

romaine/spinach/arugula/red cabbage/mushrooms/green peppers/chick peas/broccoli/cherry tomatoes/white french dressing

Harvest

$12.00

arugula/roasted chickpeas/cucumber/seasonal berries/feta cheese/craisins/grilled chicken/white french dressing

Roman

$12.00

romaine/spinach/portobello/mushrooms/roasted red peppers/mushrooms/chick peas/feta cheese/sunflower seeds/balsamic dressing

N/A Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sides

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

4 slices of pizza bread

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

INSPIRED BY THE SPIRIT AND TRADITIONS OF CLASSIC BRICK OVEN PIZZERIAS FROM NAPLES, ITALY TO NEW YORK CITY.

Website

Location

3400 Monroe Avenue, Rochester, NY 14618

Directions

