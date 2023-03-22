  • Home
Pizzeria Flora 1289 Johnson Rd Suite 2100

No reviews yet

1289 Johnson Road

Suite 2100

Allen, TX 75013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

Oysters & Raw Bar

Half Shell Oysters 1/2 Dzn

$24.00

Varieties Flown In Daily - With Prosecco Mignonette, Bloody Mary Cocktail Sauce, Horseradish, Lemon, And House Barrel Aged Hot Sauce

Half Shell Oysters Dzn

$46.00

Varieties Flown In Daily - With Prosecco Mignonette, Bloody Mary Cocktail Sauce, Horseradish, Lemon, And House Barrel Aged Hot Sauce

Half Shell Oysters Each

$4.00

Varieties Flown In Daily - With Prosecco Mignonette, Bloody Mary Cocktail Sauce, Horseradish, Lemon, And House Barrel Aged Hot Sauce

Broiled Oysters (4)

$16.00

4 Gulf Oysters, Bacon-Horseradish Aioli, Parmesan-Herb Breadcrumbs, Lemon

Fried Oysters (6)

$16.00

6 West Coast Oysters, “Angry Sauce”, Scallion, Lemon Zest

Oyster Shooter

$7.00

Shucked Raw Oyster In A Lone Star Michelada Shot With Lime & Tajin Rim

Seafood Peruvian Style Ceviche

$18.00

Avocado, Aji Amarillo, Red Onion, Cilantro, Citrus, Blue Corn Chips

White Anchovies/Boquerones (6)

$10.00

Cured Spanish White Anchovy, Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley, House Bread

Shared Plates

Crispy Artichokes

$9.00

Parsley, Sea Salt, Buttermilk Ranch

Crispy Calamari

$9.00

Parmesan, Parsley, Lemon, Calabrian Chile Aioli

Marinated Olives & Bread

$8.00

Meat & Cheese Board

$21.00

Coppa, Hot Soppressata, Fontina, Grana Pandano, Mostarda, Pickled Vegetables, Hot Honey, House Bread

Meatballs (3)

$16.00

(3) Meatballs, Light Smoked Mozzarella, Pecorino, House Bread

Smoked Nashville Hot Wings

$14.00

Chips

$3.95

Refill Chips

Salads

Caesar

$13.00

Little Gems, Herb Breadcrumbs, Caesar Dressing, White Anchovy, Parmesan, Pink Peppercorn

Flora Bibb

$15.00

Lettuce, Blue Cheese, Bacon Lardons, Pickled Red Onion, Candied Pecans

Italian Chopped

$16.00

Romaine, Spicy Soppresatta, Cherry Peppers, Olives, Red Onion, Crispy Chickpeas, Cherry Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Dressing

$1.50

Pizza

House Cheese Classic

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Sea Salt, Basil, Aged & Fresh Mozzerella, Pecorino Romano After The Bake: Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Grated Parmesan

Pepperoni

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Aged & Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano

Pork Belly & Kale

$22.00

Tomato Sauce, Aged & Fresh Mozzarella, Pickled Fresno Chile, Pecorino Romano

Buratte & Arugula

$22.00

After The Bake: Arugula, Sea Salt, Olive Oil, Cracked Pepper, Grano Padano

Mushroom & Truffle

$22.00

White Sauce, Roasted Shitake, Cremini, & Oyster Mushrooms, Aged Mozzarella, Fontina, Thyme

American / Meat Lover Pizza

$23.00

Vodka Sauce , Extra Thick Tx Bacon , Pepperoni, Fennel Sausage , Aged And Fresh Mozzarella , Pecorino Romano, After The Bake : Fresh Grate Parm Or Grana Padano, Wild Dried Sicilian Oregano

Veggie

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Aged Anf Fresh Mozzarella, Raoseted Fingerling Potatoes, Sauteed Kale, Carmalized Onion, Pecorino

Hawaiian

$22.00

Tomato Sauce, Aged And Fresh Mozzarella, Tasso Ham, Fresh Pineapple, Pecorino

Swirls

$1.50

Double Pepperoni

$24.00

Crust Dips

Add Ons

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza Cheese Only

$6.50

Mozzarella Cheese

Kids Pizza Cheese And Sauce

$6.75

Tomato Sauce And Mozzarella Cheese

Kids Pizza Pepperoni Cheese And Sauce

$7.25

Tomato Sauce And Mozzarella Cheese And Pepperoni

Dessert

Olive Oil Cake

$8.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Gran Marnier, Apricot Marmalade, Pistachios, Sea Salt

HAPPY HOUR

Cocktails HH

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cappelletti Spritz

$10.00

Alfonso Spritz

$10.00

Paloma w/ Tequila

$6.00

Ranch Water/Suerte Tequila

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Classic Flora Marg Rocks

$10.00

The Novice

$9.00

My Old Friend

$10.00

Beer & a Deer

$10.00

Oyster Shooter

$7.00

Espresso Martini

$6.00

Draft Beer HH

Michelob Ultra PINT

$6.50

Michelob Ultra SCHOONER

$7.50

Rahr, Hazy Hef PINT

$8.00

Rahr, Hazy Hef SCHOONER

$9.00

Real Ale IPA PINT

$7.50

Real Ale IPA SCHOONER

$8.50

Sierra NV Hazy IPA PINT

$7.50

Sierra NV Hazy IPA IPA SCHOONER

$8.50

Michelob Ultra 24oz

$9.00

Bottled Beer HH

Corona

$6.50

Modelo Negro

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Canned Beer HH

Tecate

$6.00

Tecate, salt rim, lime juice

$8.00

Moelo Especial/tall boy

$13.00

Oscar Blues Mama Lil Yella

$6.50

Stiegel Radler

$6.00

Tolling Goliath Pompei 16 oz

$7.00

Dep Ellum Dallas Blond 12 oz

$6.00

Oscar Blues Western Mutant IPA

$7.00

Oscar Blues dales Pale Ale

$6.50

TUPPS Day of Dead

$7.50

TUPPS Juice Pack

$7.50

TUPPS Alpha Drop

$6.00

Alpine Beer NELSON

$8.50

Alpine Beer DUET

$8.50

Community MEDICAL

$8.00

Community TEXAS LAGER

$6.50

Community MOSIAC

$8.00

Revolver BOOLD&HONEY

$6.00

Revolver 817

$6.00

New Belgium VODOO

$6.00

New Belgium JUICY HAZE

$7.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Brunch Menu

Brunch Specialties

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Avocado Smash, Heirloom Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Bloody Mary Aioli, Griddled Sourdough

Croque Madame

$17.00

Brioche, Ham, Gruyere, Mornay, Sunny Farm Egg, House Salad

2 Farm Eggs Any Style

$16.00

Bacon Or Sausage, Sourdough, Brunch Potatoes

Pastrami Smoked Salmon Benedict

$18.00

Wo Farm Eggs Poached, Prosciutto, Wilted Spinach, Hollandaise, Brunch Potatoes

Egg White Frittata

$14.00

Feta, Tomato Confit, Herb Pesto, Baby Kale, Radish

French Omelete

$18.00

Aged Gruyere, Chives, Sea Salt, House Salad

Shrimp & Polenta

$19.00

Tomato Gravy, Tasso Ham, Aleppo Chile Flake

Buttermilk Waffle

$12.00

Brulée Banana, Candied Pecans, Bourbon Maple Syrup

Burrata Toast

$12.00

LIQUOR

Make it a margarita or martini

$3.00

Well Vodka/Drakes Organic

$8.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Citron

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

Well Gin/Marfa

$12.00

Well Rum/Plantation 3 Star

$8.00

Cimmaron

$7.00

Arette

$12.00

Tapatio

$15.00

Fortaleza

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Mezcal/Banhez

$14.00

Well Whiskey/Benchmark Old8

$9.00

Old Bardstown

$10.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Dewars

$15.00

Sweet Vermouth

$6.00

Dry Vermouth

$6.00

Rio Grande Orange

$8.00

Americano Cocchi Americano Rosa

$13.00

Amaro Cappelletti Vino Apertivo

$12.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Amaro Sfumato

$14.00

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cappelletti Spritz

$10.00

Alfonso Spritz

$10.00

Ranch Water/Suerte Tequila

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Classic Flora Marg Rocks

$10.00

The Novice

$9.00

My Old Friend

$10.00

Beer & a Deer

$10.00

Oyster Shooter

$7.00

Smoky mezcal

$14.00

Spicy mezcal

$14.00

Skinny Marg

$14.00

Mimosa

$2.00

Paloma

$6.00

BEER

Draft Beer

Michelob Ultra PINT

$6.50

Michelob Ultra SCHOONER

$7.50

Rahr, Hazy Hef PINT

$8.00

Rahr, Hazy Hef SCHOONER

$9.00

Real Ale IPA PINT

$7.50

Real Ale IPA SCHOONER

$8.50

Sierra NV Hazy IPA PINT

$7.50

Sierra NV Hazy IPA IPA SCHOONER

$8.50

Revolver Blood & Honey PINT

$8.00

Revolver Blood & Honey SCHOONER

$9.00

Canned Beer

Tecate

$6.00

Tecate, salt rim, lime juice

$8.00

Moelo Especial/tall boy

$13.00

Oscar Blues Mama Lil Yella

$6.50

Oscar Blues Western Mutant IPA

$7.00

Oscar Blues dales Pale Ale

$6.50

TUPPS Day of Dead

$7.50

TUPPS Juice Pack

$7.50

Alpine Beer NELSON

$8.50

Alpine Beer DUET

$8.50

Community MEDICAL

$8.00

Community TEXAS LAGER

$6.50

Community MOSIAC

$8.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Topping Goliath Pompei

$12.00

Bottled Beer

Corona

$6.50

Modelo Negro

$7.00

Budweiser

$6.50

WINE

Wine by Glass

House Red

$7.00

Gd Vajra

$10.00

Hobo Wine Folk Machine

$13.00

Pedro Para Cinsault

$12.00

Azelia Dolcetto

$13.00

Shebang

$10.00

UltraViolet

$10.00

Andrew Murray

$12.00

House White

$7.00

Zum Gruner

$10.00

Skinner Smithereens

$10.00

Angelo Negro

$13.00

Le Couer

$11.00

Frico

$8.00

Pars

$12.00

SKINS Field Recordings

$14.00

House Rose

$7.00

Belstar Rose

$10.00

Cielo Prosecco

$9.00

Pet Nat

$11.00

Wine by Carafe

House Red, Carafe

$12.00

Gd Vajra, Carafe

$18.00

Hobo Wine Folk Machine, Carfe

$24.00

Pedro Para Cinsault, Carafe

$22.00

Azelia Dolcetto, Carafe

$24.00

Shebang, Carafe

$18.00

UltraViolet

$18.00

Andrew Murray

$22.00

House White, Carafe

$12.00

Zum Gruner, Carafe

$18.00

Skinner Smithereens, Carafe

$18.00

Angelo Negro, Carafe

$24.00

Le Couer, Carafe

$20.00

Frico, Carafe

$14.00

Pars, Carafe

$22.00

Field Recordings, Carafe

$26.00

House Rose, Carafe

$12.00

Belstar Rose, Carafe

$18.00

Cielo Prosecco, Carafe

$16.00

Pet Nat, Carafe

$20.00

Wine by Bottle

Gd Vajra BTL

$36.00

Hobo Wine Folk Machine BTL

$48.00

Pedro Para Cinsault BTL

$44.00

Azelia Dolcetto BTL

$48.00

Shebang BTL

$36.00

UltraViolet BTL

$36.00

Andrew Murray BTL

$44.00

Zum Gruner BTL

$36.00

Skinner Smithereens BTL

$36.00

Angelo Negro BTL

$48.00

Le Couer BTL

$40.00

Frico BTL

$28.00

Pars BTL

$44.00

Field Recordings BTL

$52.00

Belstar Rose BTL

$36.00

Cielo Prosecco BTL

$32.00

Pet Nat BTL

$40.00

NA Beverages

Cappuccino

$4.50

Double Espresso

$3.50

Add Espresso Shot

$2.00

House Coffee 16 0Z

$4.00

Americano

$3.75

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Matcha Shot

$4.00

Add Matcha Shot

$4.00

Tradional Hot Matcha

$4.50

Tradional Cold Matcha

$5.50

Matcha Macchiato

$4.50

Matcha Cortado

$4.50

Jarritos GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00

Jarritos PINEAPPPLE

$5.00

Jarritos LIMON

$5.00

Mineragua

Topo Chico, 12 oz glass

$4.50

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Mexican Fanta

$6.00

Mexican Sprite

$6.00

Iced T, tropical black

$3.65

GREEN ICED TEA, organic

$3.65

Fresh Lemonade

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Hot Tea, Green Organic

$3.00

Hot Tea, Black English Break

$3.00

Hot Tea, Black Earl Grey

$3.00

Hot Tea, Orange Blossom Chamomile

$3.00

Hot Tea, Mango Peach

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A neighborhood pizza joint, specializing in whole pie pizza, natural wines and fresh oysters flown in daily!

Website

Location

1289 Johnson Road, Suite 2100, Allen, TX 75013

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

