Pizza
Italian

Fondi Pizzeria

No reviews yet

4621 Point Fosdick DR NW Building 10

Suite 200

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Bella Chop
Pepperoni
Pepperoni Rolls

Primi (Appetizers)

Breadsticks & Marinara

Breadsticks & Marinara

$4.00

Three freshly baked breadsticks cooked with our house made Verde sauce and grated parmesan. Served with hot marinara.

Oven-Fired Bruschetta

Oven-Fired Bruschetta

$15.00

Worthy of sharing for a group! We feature a mix of marinated cherry tomatoes and mozzarella, basil, & finished with a balsamic reduction.

Fresh Baked Flatbread

Fresh Baked Flatbread

$6.00

Baked Fresh & Brushed With Extra-Virgin Olive Oil And Herbs

Garlic Tuscan Bean Dip

Garlic Tuscan Bean Dip

$9.00

Tuscan White Bean Spread w/ Freshly Baked Flatbread

Housemade Mozzarella & Flatbread

Housemade Mozzarella & Flatbread

$8.00

Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Brushed With Extra-Virgin Olive Oil And Herbs. Served with Freshly Baked Flatbread

Flabread Trio

Flabread Trio

$11.00

The best of both worlds! Our zesty Tuscan Bean Dip with Made Daily Fresh Mozzarella. Served with Fondi Pomodoro Spread.

Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$12.00

Share with a friend or keep them for yourself! Crispy rolls of Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pepperoni & Served with Warm Marinara.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Freshly baked flatbread served with creamy spinach artichoke dip.

Broccolini

$7.00

Fire-roasted with garlic, herbs & chili flakes, parmesan cheese

Salad

Bella Chop

Bella Chop

$7.00+

Romaine, Herb-Roasted Chicken, Salami, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Four-Cheese Blend, Tuscan White Beans, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts Grana Padano, Balsamic Basil Vinaigrette

Caesar's Forum

Caesar's Forum

$6.00+

Romaine, Grana Padano, Tomatoes, Oven-Baked Flat Bread Crisps, Classic Caesar Dressing

Insalata di Gorgonzola

Insalata di Gorgonzola

$7.00+

Romaine, Roasted Red Peppers, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, Pancetta, Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing

Insalata di Mele

Insalata di Mele

$6.00+

Arugula, Romaine, Frisee, Sliced Apples, Fennel-Candied Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Insalata di Verde

Insalata di Verde

$6.00+

Romaine, Frisee, Radicchio, Arugula, Crisp Pancetta, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Tuscan White Beans, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Pizza

4 Cheese

4 Cheese

$12.00
Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00

Become the Pizzaiolo! Option comes with your choice of sauce and base layer of cheese. You choose your favorite toppings to create your masterpiece!

Bianco

Bianco

$17.00

Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Shaved Garlic, Ricotta, Four-Cheese Blend, Fresh Oregano

Chicken Red Pepper

Chicken Red Pepper

$15.00

Herb-Roasted Chicken, Sweet Peppers, Black Olives, Four-Cheese Blend, Verde Sauce, Fresh Oregano

Gustoso

Gustoso

$18.00

Pancetta, Caramelized Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Verde Sauce, Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Fresh Basil

Il Greco

Il Greco

$17.00

Salami, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Four-Cheese Blend, Feta Cheese, Fresh Oregano

Mamma Roma

Mamma Roma

$17.00

Cascioppo Bros. Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Green Olives, Four-Cheese Blend, Fresh Oregano

Margherita

Margherita

$13.00

A House Favorite! Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Milano

Milano

$21.00

Pepperoni, Cascioppo Bros. Italian Sausage, Herb-Roasted Chicken, Four-Cheese Blend, Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Oregano, Grana Padano

Pear Prosciutto

Pear Prosciutto

$18.00

Sliced Pears, Prosciutto, Four-Cheese Blend, Verde Sauce, Thyme, Balsamic Glaze

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$16.00

Four-Cheese Blend & Pepperoni

Pizzaiolo

Pizzaiolo

$19.00

Cascioppo Bros. Italian Sausage, Salami, Caramelized Onions, Black Olives, Roasted Rosemary Mushrooms, Four-Cheese Blend

Prosciutto & Arugula

Prosciutto & Arugula

$19.00

Four-Cheese Blend, Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Topped With Prosciutto, Arugula, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Grana Padano

Sausage & Mushroom

Sausage & Mushroom

$18.00

Cascioppo Bros. Italian Sausage, Roasted Rosemary Mushrooms, Four-Cheese Blend, Housemade Fresh Mozzarella

Sei Cheese

Sei Cheese

$17.00

Four-Cheese Blend, Gorgonzola, Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Vegetariano

Vegetariano

$17.00

Roasted Rosemary Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Goat Cheese, Four-Cheese Blend, Verde Sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Pepperoni

$7.00
Kids Cheese

Kids Cheese

$7.00

Kids Panini

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Panini

Chicken Club

$12.00

Roasted Garlic Mayo, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Crisp Prosciutto, Arugula

Turkey Provolone

$12.00

Provolone, Arugula, Tomatoes, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Pesto, Roasted Garlic Mayo

Giardino Panini

$12.00

Pesto, Fresh-House Made Mozzarella, Sun-dried Tomato, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction, Vinaigrette

Pasta Al Forno

Lasagna

Lasagna

$14.00

Cascioppo Bros. Italian Sausage, Ricotta Cheese, Fondi Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Oregano

Chicken Cannelloni

Chicken Cannelloni

$13.00

Herb-Roasted Chicken, Ricotta Cheese, Fondi Tomato Sauce, Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil

Mushroom Canneloni

Mushroom Canneloni

$13.00

Savory marinated mushrooms, rosemary, goat and ricotta cheeses, in a garlic cream sauce!

Dolci (Desserts)

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.50

Rich Chocolate Cake, Espresso, Mascarpone Mousse, Shaved Chocolate

Burnt Cream

Burnt Cream

$8.50

Vanilla Custard, Caramelized Sugar Crust

Gelato

Gelato

$5.00

Produced By Olympic Mountain Creamery.

Affogato

Affogato

$7.00

Freshly Brewed Espresso Poured Over Cold Vanilla Gelato

Kids Gelato

Provided With Bambini Meals

Gelato Single

$4.00

Produced By Olympic Mountain Creamery.

Pint Gelato

$7.00

Lunch & Combos

New! Quick Lunch Menu Available Daily 11am - 4pm Choose from our Special offerings for $9.95 or from one of our classic Neapolitan house favorites in the new 10" size!

Soup & Salad

$10.00

Choice of any Small Salad & Cup of our Zuppa Pomodoro

Meatball Panini

$13.00

Half Panini & Soup Or Salad

$10.75
Pepperoni Roll Meal

Pepperoni Roll Meal

$12.00

NEW! Quick Lunch Menu: Why Share? Keep them all for yourself. Crispy rolls of Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pepperoni, and Warm Marinara. Includes beverage!

Piccola 4 Cheese

$12.00

NEW! Quick Lunch Menu: Available Daily until 4pm

Piccola Margherita

$12.00

NEW! Quick Lunch Menu: Available Daily until 4pm

Piccola Marinato

$12.00

Herb Roasted Chicken, Caramelized Onions & Marinated Cherry Tomatoes, Herb Oil Base

Piccola Mushroom Pesto

$12.00

Fondi Rosemary Roasted Mushrooms, Quattro Formaggio, Grande* Sopraffina Ricotta, Fresh Pesto Sauce

Piccola Pepperoni

$12.00

Our Incredible Pepperoni - For Lunch! Includes beverage*

Piccola Sausage, Onion & Peppers

$12.00

NEW! Quick Lunch Menu: Only $9.95 Cascioppo Bros. Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onions & Roasted Red Peppers with Herb Olive Oil.

Piccola Build Your Own

$8.00

Make it your own and choose your favorites - starting at $9.

Piccola Sei Cheese

$15.00

Our Sei Cheese Pizza - For Lunch! Includes beverage*

Piccola Mamma Roma

$15.00

Savory and Salty... Yum

Piccola Pizzaiolo

$15.00

Named for our "Pizza Chefs" or Pizzaiolo - This is the house classic

Piccola Sausage & Mushroom

$15.00

Always a top favorite! House-made Rosemary Mushrooms and sliced Italian Sausage

Piccola Milano

$15.00

For the meat loves in the world!

Piccola Prosciutto & Arugula

$15.00

Topped with Prosciutto, Mounds of Arugula, and topped with Balsamic Reduction and Parmesan.

Piccola Il Grecco

$15.00

Fresh Sliced Dry Salami, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Feta, Oregano

Piccola Chicken Red Pepper

$15.00

Fresh & Lite: Herb Roasted Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Oregano

Piccola Gustoso

$15.00

Creamy Gorgonzola, Basil, Caramelized Onions, Artichokes, Fresh House Made Mozzarella

Piccola Vegetariano

$15.00

Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Rosemary Roasted Mushrooms, Chevre

Piccola Bianco

$15.00

Piccola Pear Prosciutto

$15.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Can - Coke

$1.50

Can - Diet Coke

$1.50

Can - Sprite

$1.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Italian Soda

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Caffe Latte

$5.00

Caffe Mocha

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$1.75

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso Dbl

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Tazo Teas

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
A slice of Italy right in Gig Harbor. Named for the 3000 year old village located in Italy's agricultural heartland between Rome and Naples, this restaurant embodies farm fresh ingredients and traditional cooking techniques. Come in and enjoy!!

4621 Point Fosdick DR NW Building 10, Suite 200, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

