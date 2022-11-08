Pizza
Italian
Fondi Pizzeria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A slice of Italy right in Gig Harbor. Named for the 3000 year old village located in Italy's agricultural heartland between Rome and Naples, this restaurant embodies farm fresh ingredients and traditional cooking techniques. Come in and enjoy!!
Location
4621 Point Fosdick DR NW Building 10, Suite 200, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Gig Harbor
Blazing Onion Burgers - Gig Harbor
4.2 • 3,735
4701 Point Fosdick Dr Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurant
Brimstone PNW Smokehouse - Gig Harbor, WA
4.4 • 335
7707 Pioneer Way Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurant
More near Gig Harbor