Pizzeria Grande
No reviews yet
1185 Washington St
Walpole, MA 02081
Main Menu
12" Pizzas
- Medium 12" Cheese$11.00
- Medium 12" Pepperoni$13.00
- Medium 12" Half & Half$16.50
- Medium 12" - Gluten Free Cheese$16.50
- Medium 12" Aioli$16.50
Aioli sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, and fresh tomatoes
- Medium 12" BBQ Chicken$16.50
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, & cheese
- Medium 12" Buffalo Chicken$16.50
Chicken tenders in hot buffalo sauce, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Chicken Alfredo$16.50
Grilled chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Deluxe$16.50
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, peppers, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" El Paso$16.50
BBQ chicken, pineapple, onion, & BBQ sauce
- Medium 12" Fiordilatte$16.50
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Garlic & Herb$16.50
Garlic & herb sauce & cheese
- Medium 12" Godfather$16.50
Garlic, sausage, eggplant, pepperoni, Romano cheese, hot peppers, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Greek Pizza$16.50
Feta cheese, black olives, onions, tomato, garlic, Cheddar cheese, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Grilled Chicken$16.50
Grilled chicken, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Hawaiian$16.50
Ham, pineapple, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Italian Festival$16.50
Sausage, meatballs, eggplant, chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Meat Lovers$16.50
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, salami, ham, bacon, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Mushroom Lovers$16.50
Fresh mushrooms (extra), butter & garlic sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Popeye$16.50
Spinach, feta, tomatoes, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Romano$16.50
Grilled chicken, red pepper, garlic, Romano cheese, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Shrimp Scampi$16.50
With white sauce
- Medium 12" Steak Monster$16.50
Grilled steak, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Super Buffalo$16.50
Buffalo sauce, buffalo finger, bacon, & cheese
- Medium 12" Vegetarian$16.50
Broccoli, tomatoes, mushroom, onion, peppers, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" White Pizza$9.50
- Medium 12" Four Cheese$16.50
- Medium 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.50
16" Pizzas
- Large 16" Cheese$16.25
- Large 16" Pepperoni$19.00
- Large 16" Half & Half$23.10
- Large 16" Aioli$23.10
Aioli sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, and fresh tomatoes
- Large 16" BBQ Chicken$23.10
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, & cheese
- Large 16" Buffalo Chicken$23.10
Chicken tenders in hot buffalo sauce, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Chicken Alfredo$23.10
Grilled chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Deluxe$23.10
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, peppers, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" El Paso$23.10
BBQ chicken, pineapple, onion, & BBQ sauce
- Large 16" Fiordilatte$23.10
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Garlic & Herb$23.10
Garlic & herb sauce & cheese
- Large 16" Godfather$23.10
Garlic, sausage, eggplant, pepperoni, Romano cheese, hot peppers, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Greek Pizza$23.10
Feta cheese, black olives, onions, tomato, garlic, Cheddar cheese, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Grilled Chicken$23.10
Grilled chicken, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Hawaiian$23.10
Ham, pineapple, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Italian Festival$23.10
Sausage, meatballs, eggplant, chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Meat Lovers$23.10
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, salami, ham, bacon, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Mushroom Lovers$23.10
Fresh mushrooms (extra), butter & garlic sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Popeye$23.10
Spinach, feta, tomatoes, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Romano$23.10
Grilled chicken, red pepper, garlic, Romano cheese, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Shrimp Scampi$23.10
With white sauce
- Large 16" Steak Monster$23.10
Grilled steak, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Super Buffalo$23.10
Buffalo sauce, buffalo finger, bacon, & cheese
- Large 16" Vegetarian$23.10
Broccoli, tomatoes, mushroom, onion, peppers, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Chickn Bacon Ranch$23.10
- Large 16" Four Cheese$23.10
18" Pizzas
- Extra Large 20" Cheese$20.65
- Extra Large 20" Pepperoni$23.95
- Extra Large 20" Half & Half$25.30
- Extra Large 20" Aioli$25.30
Aioli sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, and fresh tomatoes
- Extra Large 20" BBQ Chicken$25.30
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Buffalo Chicken$25.30
Chicken tenders in hot buffalo sauce, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Chicken Alfredo$25.30
Grilled chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Deluxe$25.30
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, peppers, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" El Paso$25.30
BBQ chicken, pineapple, onion, & BBQ sauce
- Extra Large 20" Fiordilatte$25.30
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Garlic & Herb$25.30
Garlic & herb sauce & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Godfather$25.30
Garlic, sausage, eggplant, pepperoni, Romano cheese, hot peppers, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Greek Pizza$25.30
Feta cheese, black olives, onions, tomato, garlic, Cheddar cheese, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Grilled Chicken$25.30
Grilled chicken, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Hawaiian$25.30
Ham, pineapple, tomato sauce, & cheese