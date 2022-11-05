Pizzeria Grata
Roasted Garlic Bread
our fresh house baked bread, garlic confit served with house made red sauce
Roasted Garlic Cheese Bread
our fresh house baked bread, topped with shredded mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, and garlic confit, served with house made red sauce
3 Garlic Knots
basil pesto, parmigiano-reggiano, red sauce for dipping
6 Garlic Knots
basil pesto, parmigiano reggiano, red sauce for dipping
12 Garlic Knots
basil pesto, parmigiano reggiano, red sauce for dipping
Polpettas
6 house-made meatballs, braised in tomato sauce, parmigiano-reggiano, basil, extra virgin olive oil and house bread, finished in our wood fired oven
3 Veggie Rolls
shredded mozzarella, sweet peppers, and balsamic mushrooms served with house made red sauce
6 Veggie Rolls
shredded mozzarella, sweet peppers, and balsamic mushrooms served with house made red sauce
12 Veggie Rolls
shredded mozzarella, sweet peppers, and balsamic mushrooms served with house made red sauce
3 Pepperoni Rolls
shredded mozzarella and pepperoni served with house made red sauce
6 Pepperoni Rolls
shredded mozzarella and pepperoni served with house made red sauce
12 Pepperoni Rolls
shredded mozzarella and pepperoni served with house made red sauce
3 Italian Sausage Rolls
shredded mozzarella and Italian sausage served with house made red sauce
6 Italian Sausage Rolls
shredded mozzarella and Italian sausage served with house made red sauce
12 Italian Sausage Rolls
shredded mozzarella and Italian sausage served with house made red sauce
12 Pizza Rolls Combo
Four Veggie, Four Pepperoni, Four Italian rolls served with house made red sauce. *(No Substitutions)
10" Americana
whipped ricotta, parmigiano reggiano, fresh mozzarella, house made Italian sausage, garlic confit, fresh black pepper, topped with sweet bacon marmalade
10" Balsamica
whipped ricotta, goat cheese, balsamic mushrooms, and garlic confit, topped with arugula and balsamic reduction.
10" Bianca
whipped ricotta, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh mozzarella, garlic confit, and fresh black pepper.
10" Buffalo Chicken Ranch
buffalo red sauce blend, chopped oven baked buffalo chicken, shredded mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, topped with house made buffalo sauce and ranch sauce
10" Caprese
basil pesto, roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic confit, and parmigiano reggiano.
10" Cheese
red sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
10" Galina Caprese
basil pesto based, roasted tomatoes, wood fired chicken, fresh mozzarella, garlic confit, and parmesan
10" IL Forte
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Italian sausage, capicola, and olive oil
10" Margherita
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh basil, local olive oil
10" Meatball
red sauce, meatballs, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, and olive
10" Pepperoni
red sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, pepperoni
10" Ricotta e Limone
whipped ricotta, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh mozzarella, garlic confit, and black pepper, topped with prosciutto, arugula, and lemon oil.
10" Roma
red sauce, shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onions, olives, basil, garlic confit
10" Sweet 'n' Spicy
red sauce, pepperoni, capicola, garlic confit, hot peppers, bacon marmalade, and fresh mozzarella
12" Americana
whipped ricotta, parmigiano reggiano, fresh mozzarella, house made Italian sausage, garlic confit, fresh black pepper, topped with sweet bacon marmalade
12" Balsamica
whipped ricotta, goat cheese, balsamic mushrooms, and garlic confit, topped with arugula and balsamic reduction
12" Bianca
whipped ricotta, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh mozzarella, garlic confit, and fresh black pepper
12" Buffalo Chicken Ranch
12" Caprese
basil pesto, roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic confit, and parmigiano reggiano.
12" Cheese
red sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
12" Galina Caprese
12" IL Forte
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, italian sausage, capicola, and olive oil
12" Margherita
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and olive oil
12" Meatball
red sauce, house made meatballs, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, and olive oil
12" Pepperoni
red sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, pepperoni
12" Ricotta e Limone
12" Roma
red sauce, shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onions, olives, basil, garlic confit
12" Sweet 'n' Spicy
red sauce, pepperoni, capicola, garlic confit, hot peppers, bacon marmalade, and fresh mozzarella