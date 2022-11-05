Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pizzeria Grata

269 Reviews

$$

4415 Manchaca

Austin, TX 78745

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Pepperoni Rolls
12" Pepperoni
18" Pepperoni

Pizza Of The Month

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

our new garlic ranch base with oven baked chicken, onions and shredded mozzarella and parmigiano-reggiano; topped with arugula, roasted tomatoes, bacon marmalade, with a ranch drizzle

Date Night Combo

one of our fresh salads, two of our specialty pies, and three garlic knots. feeds 2-4

Date Night Combo

$35.00Out of stock

one of our fresh salads, two of our specialty pies, and three garlic knots. feeds 2-4

Buffalo Ckn Rolls

one of our favorites all rolled into pizza rolls. marinated wood fired chicken and mozzarella cheese rolled up and served with our buffalo sauce and ranch

Buffalo Ckn Rolls

$15.00

one of our favorites all rolled into pizza rolls. marinated wood fired chicken and mozzarella cheese rolled up and served with our buffalo sauce and ranch

Starters

Roasted Garlic Bread

Roasted Garlic Bread

$6.00

our fresh house baked bread, garlic confit served with house made red sauce

Roasted Garlic Cheese Bread

Roasted Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

our fresh house baked bread, topped with shredded mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, and garlic confit, served with house made red sauce

3 Garlic Knots

3 Garlic Knots

$6.00Out of stock

basil pesto, parmigiano-reggiano, red sauce for dipping

6 Garlic Knots

6 Garlic Knots

$9.00Out of stock

basil pesto, parmigiano reggiano, red sauce for dipping

12 Garlic Knots

$18.00Out of stock

basil pesto, parmigiano reggiano, red sauce for dipping

Polpettas

$12.00

6 house-made meatballs, braised in tomato sauce, parmigiano-reggiano, basil, extra virgin olive oil and house bread, finished in our wood fired oven

3 Veggie Rolls

$7.50

shredded mozzarella, sweet peppers, and balsamic mushrooms served with house made red sauce

6 Veggie Rolls

6 Veggie Rolls

$15.00

shredded mozzarella, sweet peppers, and balsamic mushrooms served with house made red sauce

12 Veggie Rolls

12 Veggie Rolls

$27.00

shredded mozzarella, sweet peppers, and balsamic mushrooms served with house made red sauce

3 Pepperoni Rolls

3 Pepperoni Rolls

$7.50

shredded mozzarella and pepperoni served with house made red sauce

6 Pepperoni Rolls

6 Pepperoni Rolls

$15.00

shredded mozzarella and pepperoni served with house made red sauce

12 Pepperoni Rolls

12 Pepperoni Rolls

$27.00

shredded mozzarella and pepperoni served with house made red sauce

3 Italian Sausage Rolls

$7.50

shredded mozzarella and Italian sausage served with house made red sauce

6 Italian Sausage Rolls

$15.00

shredded mozzarella and Italian sausage served with house made red sauce

12 Italian Sausage Rolls

$27.00

shredded mozzarella and Italian sausage served with house made red sauce

12 Pizza Rolls Combo

$27.00

Four Veggie, Four Pepperoni, Four Italian rolls served with house made red sauce. *(No Substitutions)

10 inch - Four Slices | Feeds: 1-2

whipped ricotta, fresh mozzarella, garlic confit, black pepper, parmigiano reggiano
10" Americana

10" Americana

$12.00

whipped ricotta, parmigiano reggiano, fresh mozzarella, house made Italian sausage, garlic confit, fresh black pepper, topped with sweet bacon marmalade

10" Balsamica

10" Balsamica

$13.00

whipped ricotta, goat cheese, balsamic mushrooms, and garlic confit, topped with arugula and balsamic reduction.

10" Bianca

10" Bianca

$10.00

whipped ricotta, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh mozzarella, garlic confit, and fresh black pepper.

10" Buffalo Chicken Ranch

10" Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$12.00

buffalo red sauce blend, chopped oven baked buffalo chicken, shredded mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, topped with house made buffalo sauce and ranch sauce

10" Caprese

10" Caprese

$11.00

basil pesto, roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic confit, and parmigiano reggiano.

10" Cheese

10" Cheese

$8.00

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

10" Galina Caprese

$12.00

basil pesto based, roasted tomatoes, wood fired chicken, fresh mozzarella, garlic confit, and parmesan

10" IL Forte

$14.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Italian sausage, capicola, and olive oil

10" Margherita

10" Margherita

$9.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh basil, local olive oil

10" Meatball

10" Meatball

$12.00

red sauce, meatballs, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, and olive

10" Pepperoni

$11.00

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, pepperoni

10" Ricotta e Limone

10" Ricotta e Limone

$14.00

whipped ricotta, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh mozzarella, garlic confit, and black pepper, topped with prosciutto, arugula, and lemon oil.

10" Roma

$14.00

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onions, olives, basil, garlic confit

10" Sweet 'n' Spicy

10" Sweet 'n' Spicy

$14.00

red sauce, pepperoni, capicola, garlic confit, hot peppers, bacon marmalade, and fresh mozzarella

12 inch - Six Slices | Feeds: 2-3

ranch dressing based with garlic confit, wood fired chicken, roasted tomato, onion, parmesan, shredded mozzarella, and arugula topped with bacon marmalade and ranch drizzle
12" Americana

12" Americana

$15.00

whipped ricotta, parmigiano reggiano, fresh mozzarella, house made Italian sausage, garlic confit, fresh black pepper, topped with sweet bacon marmalade

12" Balsamica

12" Balsamica

$16.00

whipped ricotta, goat cheese, balsamic mushrooms, and garlic confit, topped with arugula and balsamic reduction

12" Bianca

12" Bianca

$13.00

whipped ricotta, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh mozzarella, garlic confit, and fresh black pepper

12" Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$15.00
12" Caprese

12" Caprese

$14.00

basil pesto, roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic confit, and parmigiano reggiano.

12" Cheese

12" Cheese

$11.00

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

12" Galina Caprese

$15.00

12" IL Forte

$17.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, italian sausage, capicola, and olive oil

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$12.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and olive oil

12" Meatball

12" Meatball

$15.00

red sauce, house made meatballs, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, and olive oil

12" Pepperoni

$14.00

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, pepperoni

12" Ricotta e Limone

$17.00

12" Roma

$17.00

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onions, olives, basil, garlic confit

12" Sweet 'n' Spicy

12" Sweet 'n' Spicy

$17.00

red sauce, pepperoni, capicola, garlic confit, hot peppers, bacon marmalade, and fresh mozzarella

18 inch - Six Slices | Feeds: 3-6

18" Americana

$25.